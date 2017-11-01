Headwinds Subside At Cambium Learning

Primary school focussed education tech company Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) has been a decent performer over recent years, after a near death experience in 2012. The share price dipped under $1.00, drowning under a pile of debt assumed after the $520 million merger between Cambium and Voyager Sopris Learning in 2009. The merger decision was poor in hindsight as Voyager Sopris Learning, with a revenue base comprising 90% print publishing, has been under structural revenue pressure ever since.

On the other hand, revenues from flagship digital subscription products in Learning A-Z and Explore Learning have witnessed impressive 5-year CAGR growth of 20%. There is also genuine hope that the digital learning products LANGUAGE live and Velocity will make meaningful contributions (sitting inside Voyager Sopris Learning) in coming years.

BACKGROUND

Learning A-Z is a Tucson, Arizona company founded in 2002 that operates seven subscription-based websites to assist with differentiated instruction in reading, writing and science for grades K-6. Reading A-Z (ranked no 1 in K-5) is the flagship company product. Other important products include Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z , Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z and ReadyTest A-Z.

Explore Learning is a Charlottesville, Virginia company founded in 2001 with two subscription based website products that augment core instruction in the classroom. Gizmos is a large library of interactive online simulations of math and science concepts for grades 3-12, while Reflex is a math fact fluency builder largely for grades 2-8.

Voyager Sopris Learning was founded in the 1970s as a provider of technology, materials and professional development for educators. Revenues have been falling over recent years as demand for its print publishing products are progressively being substituted by digital technology products. The flagship products are LANGUAGE! Live and Velocity.

There is reason for investor optimism today as nearly 80% of ABCD revenues are generated from technology sales largely in the form of higher margin annual subscriptions. We can also take confidence that bookings in problematic Voyager Sopris Learning are guided to be flat to rising in 2H 2017 (guidance is for circa 10% declines in full year bookings). Voyager Sopris Learning has held top line revenue growth back in recent years so the headwinds holding back ABCD appear to be subsiding.

The company's progression from print to digital is maturing with 85% of revenues expected to be generated through the sale of technology products in 2018 which is a far cry from just 35% in 2012.

The Revenue by Division graphical clearly shows the impressive trending growth of the higher margin digital products have been offset by the decline of the print business. This has resulted in disappointing top line CAGR revenue growth of 1% over the last 5 years for ABCD.

The following graph highlights that while revenues have essentially been flat, free cashflow generation has grown impressively. This free cashflow generation has enabled the company to pay down an average of $16.4 million of its net debt per year over the last 5 years which should result in debt being virtually eliminated by the end of 2018.

This impressive free cashflow generation includes cash collected in advance as deferred revenue with the December quarter notable for upfront cash collection. This deferred revenue is subsequently recognised as revenue over the following 12 months. While analysing a company using a cash NPAT measure overstates true profitability. It certainly provides comfort for investors.

On my numbers ABCD will generate a non GAAP NPAT of $17.2 million in its financial year to 31 December 2017, which feels imminently achievable given what the company achieved in the first half 2017. I'm surprised with the conservatism of the ~28% EBITDA margin guided for the 2017 full year given the strength of 2nd half 2016 EBITDA margins. The achievement of this $17.2 million non-GAAP profit places ABCD on a 18.4X 2017 price to earnings multiple (or 20.8X GAAP earnings) which feels like a robust valuation in today's frothy equity market.

The investment case gets interesting however on 2018 earnings forecasts, where I have non-GAAP NPAT rising 39%. The combination of continued growth in subscription revenues in key products, lack of headwinds (or reduced headwinds) in legacy print as well as reasonable cost control can drive strong improvements in profitability.

I also believe with 85% of revenue being generated from subscription based technology sources and debt potentially eliminated in 2018 its an attractive asset for investors and deserved of a price to earnings multiple re-rating.

Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) $6.00 Shares on issue 52.738 Capitalization $316.43 Net Debt (31/12/2016) $69.6 Enterprise value $386.0 Investment metrics 2015a 2016a 2017f 2018f 2019f Revenues $144.9 $152.4 $156.7 $169.1 $186.3 EBIT $17.3 $21.3 $22.7 $28.4 $34.4 NPAT (non GAAP) $3.1 $13.8 $17.2 $23.9 $30.8 NPAT (GAAP) -$1.3 $10.5 $15.2 $21.9 $28.8 Technology as a % of revenues 63.9% 70.9% 78.4% 85.0% 87.7% Print as a % of revenues 36.1% 29.1% 21.6% 15.0% 12.3% Revenue growth (core technology) 17.9% 16.7% 13.6% 17.0% 13.8% Revenue growth (Total Group) 2.2% 5.1% 2.8% 7.9% 10.2% EBITDA/Sales 26.6% 28.1% 28.2% 29.8% 30.6% EBIT/Sales 11.9% 14.0% 14.5% 16.8% 18.5% Cash EBIT/Sales 20.4% 20.9% 22.1% 27.2% 29.1% Cash NPAT/Sales 10.6% 16.0% 18.6% 24.5% 27.2% EV/Sales 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.1 EV/technology revenues only 4.2 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.4 EV/Underlying EBIT 22.3 18.1 17.0 13.6 11.2 EV/Cash EBIT (includes change in deferred revenue) 13.0 12.1 11.2 8.4 7.1 PER (Statutory GAAP NPAT) -238.5 30.2 20.8 14.5 11.0 PER (non GAAP) 102.1 22.9 18.4 13.3 10.3 PER (Cash NPAT which includes change in deferred revenue) 20.5 13.0 10.9 7.6 6.3

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.