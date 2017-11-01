Gaia: The Netflix Of Yoga

If Gaia can keep up its growth while reigning in marketing expenses it has multi-bagger potential.

CEO/Founder Jirka Rysavy owns 38% of the company and has proven track record rapidly growing and selling businesses.

Gaia has a goal to grow to 1M+ paying subscribers by the end of 2019 (currently at 278,000).

Growth has been accelerating, revenue in Q2 '17 was $6.6M, up 56%, fueled by heavy marketing investments.

Gaia Inc recently completed a transformation into a pure-play Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) streaming service, with a focus on the health/mindfulness/yoga segment.

Intro - The Netflix of Yoga

There’s no denying the yoga movement. A rising focus on mindfulness, health and wellness, has created a class of consumers that are reviving ancient traditions.



Gaia (GAIA), is a new streaming service that for $10 per month, offers access to 8,000 original videos across this booming niche. The content ranges from instructional yoga videos for a variety of purposes and difficulties, to help with meditation.



Founded by an eccentric monk / serial entrepreneur, Jirka Rysavy (who owns 38% of the company), this is a fascinating growth story.



Gaia spun off its clothing business in mid 2016 to purely focus on its streaming business. The successful sale of the apparel unit gave Gaia a major cash infusion that has been used to market and grow the streaming service.



Since the spinoff, a new focus on the Gaia SVoD service and a bigger marketing budget has accelerated growth dramatically.



Starting To Put Up Impressive Growth Numbers

Last quarter, Gaia’s subscriber base rose over 100% (year over year) to 278,000, driving revenue growth of 65% in Q2 ‘17 (to $6.6M).

Long-term the company is planning to reach over 1M paying subscribers by 2019. Even further down the road, Gaia estimates that the addressable market for its content is 16.5M consumers, globally.



Much like Netflix and other content companies, Gaia has been investing heavily in its ability to produce original content.

The company operates a 12 acre, 150,000 square foot facility that doubles as a production studio in Colorado.

Over 80% of the content watched on its platform is originally produced. Going forward the company is doubling down on its original content strategy.

But Where Are The Profits?

Despite an impressive growth trajectory, Gaia's operating margins have been awful.

Although it's important to note Gaia is cognizantly investing heavily in marketing thanks to a recent mega cash infusion (from selling its apparel business), the business has never been profitable. Or even close.

The operating margins of Gaia's streaming business have been close to negative 100% since inception.

Interestingly, management is adamant they could turn profitable at 90 days notice (and apparently proved this in Q3 2015).

For now, Gaia is planning to continue to invest heavily in marketing its service, to utilize the cash it received from selling its apparel business.

Although this strategy has been accelerating revenue growth, the rubber will be hitting the road soon.

As of Q2, Gaia had $37M in cash remaining, and was burning at a rate of $6-7M per quarter. This means the company only has 5-6 quarters left of cash, unless profitability begins to improve.

What will Gaia do if its core business cannot begin to show improving operating margins? Raise more money? Cut back on spending? And what will happen to revenue growth if they do?

The high burn rate, and a dwindling cash pile leaves more questions than answers. Something's got to give.

Valuation

With a current market capitalization of just $195M ($12.15 per share X 16M shares outstanding), Gaia is still tiny.

Revenue is growing rapidly, and by my estimates will be $25M this year (up 45%).

This puts the 2017 price/sales ratio at 7.8X. But, if the current trend holds, it's very possible Gaia will post 50% top-line growth in 2018. This would put revenue at $37.5M in 2018. Based on these estimates, Gaia is trading at a more reasonable 5.2X 2018 sales.

Netflix, who has a very similar business model to Gaia, currently trades at 8.1X 2017 price/sales (assuming a $85B market cap and $11.7B in 2017 revenue). Although Netflix's growth is slower than Gaia's (32% expected in 2017), it's business is far more established.

Given Gaia still has no profits to speak of, I'm valuing the company on a price/sales basis. Seeing it trade inline with Netflix (on a price/sales basis) seems very reasonable.

Gaia's got a lot more growth potential, but is also a lot higher risk.

The company does have $37M in cash and no debt, but as stated above is burning a significant amount per quarter.

Going forward, Gaia will have to reign in its marketing spend as a percentage of revenue to prove the skeptics wrong.

In the longer-term, if Gaia can maintain revenue growth above 30% while rapidly cutting its losses towards breakeven, there is significant upside.

If the goals to hit 1M subscribers in 2019 and 1.6M in 2021 are indeed achieved, Gaia has the ability to be doing well over $100M in sales in a few years. This would justify at least a double or triple from the current price assuming a 4-5X price/sales ratio.

The Biggest Risk For Gaia

Gaia’s biggest risk, is also its biggest potential earn-out. It’s no secret that Netflix and Amazon have cutthroat ambitions in the online-streaming video segment. These deep pocketed competitors have the ability to fund similar Gaia-style content with much larger budgets. But on the flip-side, if they deem Gaia’s brand and original content valuable, it could make a lot of sense to buy the company out.



Conclusion

If Gaia succeeds in its growth plans to capitalize and dominate the yoga/mindfulness niche, it has billion dollar potential.

The CEO Jirka Rysavy owns 38% of the company, and has a track record of rapidly scaling, then selling businesses. Ideally, Gaia will be no different.

The biggest near-term headwind is profitability. Gaia's next big step is to prove to the market that its business can be sustainable with little or no outside capital. If this can be achieved while growth continues, investors are in for a fun ride.

