Allergan Plc (AGN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 01, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

Analysts

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Andrew Finkelstein - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Douglas Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Randall S. Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Brandy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q3 2017 Allergan earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you. I would now turn the call over to Ms. Daphne Karydas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy, to begin.

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Brandy, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Allergan third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting Allergan earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The press release and our slide deck which we are presenting this morning are available on our corporate website at www.allergan.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call, a replay of which will be available on our website after its conclusion. Please note that today's call is copyrighted material of Allergan and cannot be rebroadcast without the company's express written consent.

Turning to slide 2, I'd also like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking statements and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections, depending on a number of factors affecting the Allergan business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

All figures discussed during the call refer to non-GAAP. Our GAAP financial metrics, and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, can be found in our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our website.

Turning to slide 3 and our agenda this morning. With us on today's call are Brent Saunders, our Chairman and CEO, who will provide some thoughts on our business and highlights from our third quarter results; Bill Meury, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will provide an overview of our commercial performance; David Nicholson, our Chief R&D Officer, who will provide an update on our pipeline; and Tessa Hilado, our Chief Financial Officer, who will then discuss the Allergan third quarter financial results and our guidance in more detail. Also on the call and available during the Q&A are Rob Stewart, our Chief Operating Officer, and Bob Bailey, our Chief Legal Officer.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Daphne, and good morning, everyone. A great deal has happened over the past few months, and we have a lot to cover on today's call. I want to make sure that we have time to address everyone's questions, so let's get started with three key points.

First, our results and full year 2017 outlook are solid. Revenue growth, non-GAAP performance net income per share growth, and cash flow generation were all strong this quarter. The pipeline is moving forward, and our team is very focused on execution.

Second, we are facing some loss-of-exclusivity challenges, just like any biopharma company in our space. Those challenges are manageable, and we will deal with them head-on. We know how to take costs out of our company while maintaining the right level of investment to drive future growth. We've done this before.

Finally, this business will generate significant cash flow even if we were to lose RESTASIS, and we will deploy that cash flow to create value for our shareholders.

Now, before we turn to the quarterly results, let me address the question that is on everyone's mind: How will we mitigate the financial impact of RESTASIS loss of exclusivity following the unfavorable District Court decision? We filed a notice of appeal last Friday. We believe we have strong arguments on the appeal, and we will keep fighting to defend our intellectual property. But you should know that we are taking action and do what is necessary to protect the P&L if generics launches.

Turning to slide 5. With approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue and approximately 80% contribution margin, RESTASIS contributes over $2 in non-GAAP performance net income per share. In addition, as we have previously highlighted, in 2018, we also face other potential loss-of-exclusivity headwinds for ESTRACE Cream, NAMENDA XR, DELZICOL and ACZONE.

We will do what is needed to manage our business and shield our P&L from full impact of these headwinds. We will drive growth in the promoted products. We will take actions at the right time to reduce costs rapidly while positioning the position for growth going forward. And we will use our strong balance sheet while continuing to deliver on our capital commitments, including increasing our dividend and paying down nearly $4 billion in debt in the first quarter of 2018. We will remain disciplined in our capital allocation activities, with no plans (sic) [plans] (5:22) to reserve excess free cash flow post our debt paydown and dividend commitments for returning cash to shareholders.

Since the FDA has not approved a generic, we don't know the exact timing of a potential generic entry, but we won't wait to take action. One scenario is for a midyear 2018 entry of generic RESTASIS. In that midyear 2018 scenario, our 2018 non-GAAP performance net income per share would be no less than $16, including the impact of our $2 billion share buyback.

Under an even more conservative scenario that assumes a January 1, 2018, date for generic competition to RESTASIS, our non-GAAP performance net income per share in 2018 would be more than $15 per share. While we do not believe the more conservative scenario is the most likely outlook for 2018, we are prepared for it. Obviously, if no generic RESTASIS enters in 2018, non-GAAP performance net income per share would be expected to be higher than 2017.

Regardless of the scenario, I want to make it clear that 2019 non-GAAP performance net income per share will be higher than in 2017, even though 2017 includes a full year of sales of RESTASIS and the other products potentially facing loss of exclusivity. Despite the revenue and earnings headwinds from LOEs, we think this is both realistic and achievable.

We will provide a more precise range of 2018 non-GAAP performance net income per share and other financial metrics, including revenue and margin guidance, early next year, either during Q4 earnings or perhaps sooner. But we wanted to provide you with this important perspective to frame expectations for 2018 in an appropriate and realistic manner. With that, let me turn briefly to our performance in the quarter.

Turning to slide 6. With three quarters of the year now behind us, we are continuing to execute on our commitments. Revenue growth was strong, with sales up 11%. We continue to deliver strong results in Medical Aesthetics, including the synergistic impact of Regenerative Medicine and CoolSculpting. We did a good job of controlling costs and reducing our share count to drive a 25% increase in non-GAAP performance net income per share.

We are converting our revenue growth into strong cash flows. This quarter, we had $1.5 billion in reported cash flows from operations. Our R&D team is making good progress, especially in advancing our six star R&D programs, with relamorelin for diabetic gastroparesis about to commence a Phase 3 study, all of our six star programs will be in Phase 3 or beyond very soon.

In closing, we had a very strong quarter due to our team's focus on execution, and we are well-positioned for the remainder of the year. Although 2018 is a year where we will face LOEs, we will take appropriate actions to mitigate the impact without compromising the key elements of the strategy that will drive our business going forward.

Now let me hand the call over to Bill.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Brent. Good morning, everyone.

Turning to slide 8. As Brent mentioned, revenue was up 11.4% over last year, including the addition of ALLODERM and CoolSculpting. Growth was based primarily on volume over price and was balanced with products from all seven therapeutic areas. Sales for many of our top promoted products increased versus prior year. Sales for six of them increased at double-digit rates in the third quarter.

In Medical Aesthetics, growth was led by BOTOX Cosmetic, up 11% ex FX, and our JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, up 19%. In Eye Care, sales for RESTASIS and our glaucoma business were each up 3% and 2%, respectively, versus prior year. And OZURDEX was up 14%. Within Medical Dermatology ACZONE declined 32% in the quarter versus prior year due to continuing overall genericization of the branded acne market. This pressure is coming from payers, branded generic competition, and compounders. Additionally, a generic version of dapsone 5% was launched this month. LINZESS sales were up 16% versus prior year, based on strong demand and slightly favorable trade buying. And Lo LOESTRIN sales were up 14% – strong results for both products, which anchor our GI and Women's Health businesses. And finally, product launches including VRAYLAR, NAMZARIC, KYBELLA, VIBERZI, XEN, and RHOFADE contributed $82 million to net revenue growth compared to last year.

Turning to slide 9, our Medical Aesthetics business remains strong. We continue to see this as one of the fastest-growing businesses and one of the best markets in healthcare. Starting with facial injectables, the JUVÉDERM line of fillers is at an all-time high market share, plus 50%, which was powered by the launch of three new fillers in 2017, Volbella, Vollure, and Volite. Growth is coming from both our U.S. and international businesses. BOTOX is the gateway into our Medical Aesthetics business. We're just launching a new indication forehead lines in 2018; BOTOX is the only neurotoxin with data and an approval for three areas of the upper face.

CoolSculpting is exceeding expectations in the United States. We have approximately 3,100 of our top 10,000 Medical Aesthetics accounts using CoolSculpting. Our focus is on closing this gap and doubling the number of CoolSculpting accounts in the United States over the next several years. We've increased the size of our capital equipment sales team. We've increased the number of training programs, called Cool Events, and we've increased DTC levels to drive awareness and demand for this important business.

The Plastics and Regenerative Medicine business had another strong quarter, too. Sales for ALLODERM, a tissue matrix for breast reconstruction and the flagship of the line, are exceeding expectations. Our breast implants business also had a strong quarter, powered by the launch of two new premium implants, INSPIRA SoftTouch and Cohesive.

In terms of Eye Care, even without RESTASIS, we have an attractive portfolio of other Eye Care product lines, including glaucoma, artificial tears, and OZURDEX. This portfolio without RESTASIS contributes over $2 billion in global annual sales. We're committed to Eye Care for the long term. As for RESTASIS, the promotional program will be modified in anticipation of potential generics in 2018.

In gastroenterology, LINZESS, as I mentioned earlier, had a very strong quarter. The prospects for growth here are excellent. We expect LINZESS to be a high single-digit growth driver over the next several years, with a path to a $1 billion potential. VIBERZI sales were stable quarter over quarter. We still have work to do here. This month, we're launching a new study showing the utility of VIBERZI in Imodium nonresponders, and in January, we're planning to launch a new seven-day trial package to get this product back on track. Physician satisfaction rates with VIBERZI are as high as they need to be. We're looking for movement in new prescription and riders in the next two quarters.

Turning to CNS, demand for VRAYLAR remains strong and above expectations. It continues to be the fastest-growing atypical antipsychotic on the market, and we see a long runway for this product. To sustain growth in the short term, we're launching new data on relapse prevention, as well as a nationwide DTC campaign for bipolar mania. As for NAMZARIC, sales increased both year over year and sequentially. Importantly, we have formulary coverage for this product through 2018.

Now turning to slide 10. In international, we're focused on driving sustainable growth. We're anchored by Medical Aesthetics, which grew 31% ex FX, and Eye Care and BOTOX Therapeutics, both of which grew 5% ex FX in the quarter versus prior year. Two of our regions, Asia Pacific and Middle/East Africa and Latin America/Canada, grew double digits, and Europe continued high single-digit growth, up 7% versus prior year. China continues to be one of our fastest-growing market and was up 63%. Others like India, Brazil, Canada, Turkey, and Iberia also showed significant growth. We continue to have a very positive outlook for our international business.

Turning to slide 11. You see we have a diverse product portfolio of high-quality, durable products on the left, partially offset by key products facing LOE risk through 2020 on the right. We're now including RESTASIS and ACZONE into this category, given the recent court decision on RESTASIS and given the acne market headwinds, and dapsone 5% generic launch. Including RESTASIS, our LOE exposure is mostly concentrated in 2018. As Brent noted, we're preparing to take actions to mitigate the financial impact of generic competition for RESTASIS and for the other brands facing LOEs.

Turning to slide 12. When we think about our business, we think about it in three parts. The first part is our promoted brands with ongoing exclusivity, which represent approximately 70% of sales year to date and are up approximately 13% versus prior year, excluding the impact of acquisitions. Growth here is largely volume-based. This is our core; these are durable growth assets and are the focus of our investment. The prospects for growth here in 2018 and beyond are excellent. Sales for this group of products are expected to increase at a high single-digit rate and are expected to make up approximately 85% of total sales in 2019.

The second part is other products, which represent approximate a 10% of total sales year-to date. Sales for other products were up 2% versus prior year. These products have limited investment, but are highly profitable and provide a solid cash flow stream. Going forward, we think about this group of products as a stable to low single digit declining group. When we think about our business on a longer-term basis, we see an opportunity for these first two groups that today represent approximately 80% of year-to-date sales to drive strong mid-single digit durable growth. Approximately 40% of those sales are coming from cash-pay and BOTOX Therapeutics, and there's an opportunity to enhance that growth profile with potential success of the pipeline.

The third part of our business is made up of those products which may lose exclusivity through 2020 and which represent approximately 20% of total sales year to date and now includes RESTASIS and ACZONE. We continue to be excited about the prospects for both our top promoted products and pipeline products will be forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, we continued to deliver on Allergan's pipeline for patients. So far this year, we have achieved 13 major pharma and device approvals. With relamorelin about to commence a Phase 3 clinical study, we will have initiated Phase 3 programs for all of our six stars, and we have submitted an NDA for Esmya.

Turning to slide 14, and looking at our six star programs, the development of these first or best-in-class compounds continues according to our previously reported timelines. In CNS, our CGRP programs continue to move forward. Recruitment for our pivotal single single-attack Phase 3 studies for ubrogepant in acute migraine are planned to be completed this month. We look forward to top line results from these studies, which are expected in the first half of 2018. The additional ubrogepant two-month 400 patient safety study that we announced last quarter is expected to start enrolling patient this month, and we continue to expect launch in 2020.

Recruitment in our Phase 2b study with atogepant for migraine prophylaxis is progressing according to schedule, and we expect to have top line results from this program in the first half of next year. The Data Safety Monitoring Committee met in October and recommended continuation of all trials of our CGRP antagonists. So we continue to be very encouraged by the safety of these two compounds.

Turning to rapastinel, recruitment in our Phase 3 program remains on track, and we continue to expect to have top line results from the short-term studies in 2019, followed by data from the maintenance studies in 2020.

On VRAYLAR for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia we were disappointed with the FDA's decision to issue a Refusal to File letter. There is a high unmet need for patients who suffer from negative symptoms associated with schizophrenia, and we are prepared for further discussions with the FDA on this topic. In addition, we are pursuing additional indications for VRAYLAR, including bipolar depression.

In Women's Health, we are happy to report the NDA filing for Esmya for the treatment of abnormal bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Based on the FDA's feedback, we are presently not anticipating an advisory committee meeting for Esmya, and we continue to plan for approval in 2018.

In Eye Care, we anticipate announcing the top line results for our abicipar AMD Phase 3 studies in the second half of 2018.

In GI, we announced top line additional one-year as well as two-year data from the Phase 2 CENTAUR study for CVC. We will be presenting these data at a major liver meeting in 2018. We also started screening patients in our Phase 3 program for relamorelin, our ghrelin agonist for diabetic gastroparesis. This is an area of high unmet medical need where no new treatment options have been available for several decades.

As I have outlined, we have made significant progress in delivering and advancing our pipeline in 2017. We are well on our way to achieving our goals for the year while simultaneously prioritizing our pipeline activities to ensure we are efficiently and prudently investing in our long-term growth drivers. As always, I thank our global Allergan R&D team for their continued commitment to advancing the programs and for the work ahead for the patients we serve.

I will now turn the call over to Tessa.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Turning to our overall results for the third quarter of 2017 on slide 16.

In the third quarter, we delivered another solid quarter of year-over-year performance. Net revenues were $4.03 billion, an 11.4% increase versus prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 86.1%, which was negatively impacted by product mix, including the Regenerative Medicine products and CoolSculpting, in line with our expectations.

Despite lower gross margins, non-GAAP operating margin was 48.8% in the third quarter of 2017, a sequential improvement from the second quarter, but a decline of 50 basis points versus prior-year period, primarily as a result of, one, higher non-GAAP R&D expenses versus a year ago as we continue to advance the pipeline; two, increased non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, primarily from the addition of Regenerative Medicine and CoolSculpting, partially offset by lower spend in our general medicine segments; and finally higher non-GAAP G&A spend. However, note that excluding the impact from foreign exchange, G&A expenses decreased by approximately 9% versus prior year due to tight expense management.

Non-GAAP net interest expense in the quarter was lower versus last year, as our debt balance has been substantially reduced due to the debt paydown of approximately $9.4 billion beginning in the third quarter of 2016. Performance net income per share of $4.15 reflects growth of 25% versus prior year, driven by revenue growth, lower interest expense, and share count reduction, partially offset by a higher tax rate and a lower operating margin. Our non-GAAP tax rate was 13.1% in the quarter, in line with expectations.

During the quarter, we recorded approximately $5.4 billion in impairment charges on a GAAP basis, including $1.3 billion relating to the impairment of our holding in Teva securities, which is included as a component of other income expense. These charges were primarily caused by the impairment of RESTASIS and the impairment of ACZONE, driven by the recent market conditions that Bill discussed.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter remained strong at approximately $1.47 billion. Excluding R&D acquisitions, restructuring charges, and other one-time payments, adjusted cash flow from operations was $1.63 billion. Our GAAP financial metrics and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our website. In addition, we have provided more detail on our movements in cash and marketable securities in the appendix.

Turning now to our third quarter performance by segment results on slide 17. U.S. Specialized Therapeutics revenues were $1.73 billion for the quarter, continuing strong double-digit growth of 18.7% versus the prior-year period. U.S. Specialized Therapeutics is the highest contribution margin segment, mainly attributed to strong gross margins. The decline of 360 basis points versus last year was primarily due to lower margins from Regenerative Medicine and CoolSculpting additions.

In our U.S. General Medicine business, third quarter revenues were $1.5 billion, a growth of 0.6% versus prior-year period. U.S. General Medicine contribution margin improved 220 basis points this quarter versus prior year, due to actions taken to appropriately manage our costs.

International third quarter revenues continued to experience double-digit growth, ex exchange, at 14%. International contribution margin declined from 55.4% to 54.3% due to increase in selling expense to support higher revenues and the acquisitions of the Regenerative Medicine and CoolSculpting businesses.

Turning to slide 18, we ended the quarter in a strong capital position, with total debt of approximately $30.3 billion and a gross debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.9 times and 3.2 times on a net basis. We will pay our contractual maturities, which will further reduce debt, by an additional $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018. In the third quarter, our cash and marketable securities were impacted primarily by the change in market value of Teva shares, offset by strong operating cash flows. In line with our commitment to sell the Teva shares in a measured approach, we anticipate starting to sell the securities in the next several days, and we expect to complete the selling of the shares in 2018.

Turning to slide 19. With solid execution and strong cash flow generation in the first three quarters, we remain confident in our outlook for the remainder of the year. As such, we are narrowing our 2017 full-year revenue and non-GAAP performance net income per share guidance to a range of $16.15 to $16.45 from the prior range of $16.05 to $16.45. In summary, we are on track for a strong 2017, and we are very pleased with our 2017 results thus far.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brent for closing remarks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, thank you, Tessa. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, we are facing some very specific challenges right now with future LOEs. You can rest assured we will take all necessary actions to mitigate against these headwinds in the near term and position the company for future growth. I want to make it clear: We will do what is needed to manage our business to create value.

Let me also note, because I may have misspoken in the prepared script, that we will remain disciplined in our capital allocations. We plan to reserve excess free cash flow for returning cash to shareholders.

Look, the fundamentals of our business are strong, and our team is executing. Three consecutive quarters of top and bottom line growth, we are generating strong free cash flow, and our pipeline is moving forward. There is a lot to look forward to at Allergan. With that, let's open up the line for Q&A. Brandy?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Your first question comes from the line of Chris Schott of JPMorgan.

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks very much for the question. So, Brent, your stock appears very undervalued, at least in our view, and seems like much of the dialog in the story has been centered around either patent expirations or smaller, older products versus the core aesthetics BOTOX franchise. So can you talk a little bit about, one, how you're thinking about the levers that you have available to improve stock performance; two, do you think the portfolio as it's structured makes sense or is the company too broadly positioned; and, three, if we don't see better performance in the stock, would you be open to the idea of splitting the company or selling off additional businesses to unlock what seems like pretty significant trapped value here? Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Hold on, Chris, I'm just writing those down, so I get them, since you gave me so much at once. So, look, thank you for the question. I absolutely agree with your first statement; our stock is undervalued. I understand the focus on the LOEs. That does make sense to me. That's why we're trying to provide some clarity or a framework for our investors to think about those LOEs as they impact us in 2018 through 2019, and hopefully that will give some perspective. Clearly, we'll provide more details when we provide 2018 guidance in early 2018. And so there's that look forward to.

But, look, I think, the best way for us to focus in the short term on improving the stock is to continue to focus on driving execution within the business, to continue to do what we did this quarter, put up strong sales growth, strong non-GAAP net performance income growth, strong free cash flow generation. Those are all very important fundamentals that show the health of the underlying business.

I think the second mission we have is what I mentioned in the script, which is reducing costs to prepare for any scenario, even if they're conservative, with respect to the LOEs, namely RESTASIS. And this team, I think, has – it will be a lot of work, but this team is up for it. We've done it before. We know how to do it. I hate to say that we know how to take costs out of the business, but we do. And we know how to do that in a way that protects the long-term growth drivers. So we're in the planning stages, and we will be implementing something as soon as we complete our planning. But rest assured, we will do it rapidly.

I think in terms of the portfolio, I think it does make sense. I think we have the right portfolio. Our focus on our big four therapeutic areas: Medical Aesthetics, CNS, GI, and Eye Care, are all the right place for us to focus. Our Eye Care business, even without RESTASIS, is a $2 billion global business. It's our legacy. It's something we're deeply committed to.

And I think the last thing I would say with respect to splitting the company, that's not on the table. We have a strategy. We're focused on executing against it. We don't have religious conviction about whether or not you should or shouldn't split the company. We obviously have been bold and sold large businesses in the past, like our generics business last year, which was a lot of work. But right now, we think this is the right configuration for the long term to drive growth. That being said, if over time we think our views change, we're not afraid to take that action. But you should recognize splitting the company is several years of work, or at least a few years of work, and that's not something that we're focused on right now.

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Maris at Wells Fargo.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. A couple questions, first on the bimatoprost SR, what sort of marketing research have you done on this? Because I think a lot of people consider it just a niche product. So I want to understand, is this something that you think will be a mainstream glaucoma treatment? And then separately, Tessa, the uptick in receivables and inventories, was that largely related to acquisitions during the quarter or during the year? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So, David, maybe I'll take try to take the first question. Bill or David, feel free to chime in. Yeah, I think with respect to bimatoprost SR, we know the eye care market really well. We know the glaucoma market even better. And clearly there's a need for novel treatments and advances in treatments for geographic atrophy and the like. That being said, we haven't invested a lot of money in market research on bimatoprost SR because it's a very early and I would say relatively high-risk, as I've always maintained, program. And when we get the data, we'll decide whether or not it's worth doing. I think David wants – you want to chime in, David?

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I just wanted to say that bimatoprost SR for glaucoma, we're running these two studies. And we've completed enrollment in one, and we'll complete the enrollment in the second one next year. And I think Bill wants to talk a little bit about the market potential for this type of formulation for glaucoma.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. David, I think – you know that Brent was thinking you said brimonidine DDS, not bimatoprost SR.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

That's right.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Here's how I would think about it. There's 2 million to 3 million people on glaucoma drops right now. All the drops are pretty effective at lowering IOP. Innovation in this area is going to stem around new delivery technologies, whether it be surgical procedures, minimally invasive surgical procedures, or in this case an implant. And if we can provide, based on the studies, IOP control and IOP lowering over let's say a four- to six-month period, you're essentially solving the number one problem that glaucoma specialists are solving for, which is noncompliance.

There's no issues with the molecules out there; there's an issue with taking them – and even when people do take them, it's not easy to administer a drop. And so I think it's going to be – I think you could see this market move – right now is it 30%, 40% – to a non-drop alternative, and I like the idea that we have a surgical procedure in XEN, which we're building right now, and then potentially with SR.

And that's how I'd look at the glaucoma business. We also of course have a bimatoprost ring, and so there's a supermarket of options here that would be non-drop alternatives. And as long as the injection procedure is simple and the benefit-risk ratio is high, this is a great way to preserve that business.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

David, on your question on receivables and inventory, you're right. Versus prior year, receivables and inventory is up actually due to LifeCell and ZELTIQ. But if you look at the prior quarter, receivables are actually right about the same, and inventory is down. This is one that we clearly focus on from a working capital perspective to ensure that our cash flow generation is strong.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, David.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Cacciatore of Cowen & Company.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. Brent, one of the areas that you indicated to mitigate the impact of RESTASIS, you say, is to deploy the balance sheet. So just trying to dig down into that a little bit more, if you're thinking more business development; sounds like that might be the case. And some folks are indicating they want to see more of a focus on debt paydown, even maybe accelerating it, although you have a lot coming up in Q1. So can you talk about balancing those two views as you think about future capital deployment? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, absolutely. Thanks for the question, Ken. We have, for the last few years, talked about business development as stepping-stone-like transactions. And I think we've been very consistent in delivering on stepping-stone transactions, whether they be accretive deals like LifeCell or ZELTIQ, or R&D based deals that supported our open science model and in our therapeutic areas.

When we look at the future, I would say that over the next several months, until we have a better handle on RESTASIS, we will take a pause from stepping-stone deals. That doesn't mean that if we saw something strategically compelling and relatively manageable, we wouldn't evaluate and look at it. But we're going to add an extra layer of discipline and focus to preserve cash to return to shareholders, and that could include future buybacks, as a good example.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Maybe on the debt, too. We have been paying down lot of debt since Teva closed, Ken. We paid down about $10 billion in debt. We're going to pay another close to $4 billion in the first quarter of this year. Breaking away from the contractual maturities versus doing it when they naturally mature can be expensive. But we'll continue to look at that opportunistically and see if there are areas where we can excel (37:26) at paying down debt, and that's something we always are looking at.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

And if I could add, Ken. I mean, that's definitely a focus for us. As you know, we did some debt liability management actions this year that reduced interest expense by actually issuing in euro and paying down U.S. debt. We also accelerated debt paydown in the second quarter ahead of the debt maturity, so that's clearly a focus for us.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jami Rubin of Goldman Sachs.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Brent, just if I can go back to the earlier question on sort of trying to understand the strategic direction of the company. It sounds like you're pretty much saying you are pleased with the strategic direction of the company, that you're not really contemplating a major shakeup or a reshaping of the portfolio. And I just wanted to make sure that I understood you correctly.

And just if I can move on to a different topic, there's been a lot of discussion around drug distribution and alternative forms of drug distribution. Just wondering if you've had any discussion with other companies regarding this, if you see new alternative models or potential new entrants into the drug distribution business? Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Jami. I think you heard me right: We are pleased, or comfortable, with the strategic makeup and direction of the company. Yes, we're facing some LOEs, but we're not the first nor will we be the last biopharmaceutical company to have to deal with loss of exclusivities on products. That in and of itself is not a reason to change course, I think, strategically. We are prepared to deal with and manage through the loss of exclusivity. We know how to do that, and that in and of itself doesn't, I think, require a change in strategic direction.

That being said, we always look at our strategies for refresh or resetting, and that's generally based on factors like market dynamics, advances in science, and competitive threats. LOEs factor in, but they're a very minor factor in changing strategic direction. So I think you heard me correctly.

With respect to drug distribution, obviously there's been a lot of talk about Amazon entering the space, looking at the potential for a CVS-Aetna deal and what that will do as they are a large part of the ecosystem of drug distribution. So my sense is that the whole ecosystem is ripe for some disruption to figure out a way to do it more efficiently, to do it more conveniently for patients, to better manage compliance and persistence. The CVSes and Walgreens of the world have done a nice job in terms of compliance and persistence. But I think if you even spoke with them, they're always looking for new ways to make improvements and have better touch points with the patients and consumers.

So, yeah, I do think that just like science is disrupted with gene therapy or novel treatments, I think the drug distribution channel also should be disrupted with improvements based on technology or efficiency.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Risinger of Morgan Stanley.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

David? Are you on mute?

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sorry about that. Yes, my apologies. So I have just a couple of financial questions. The first is could you just explain what the Street's missing with respect to cost-cutting opportunities at Allergan? I think the Street has thought of Allergan as being pretty efficient, given how you've run businesses in the past, and if you could talk about the areas of cost-cutting ahead.

And then just a quick question for Tessa. On the deferred tax liabilities on the balance sheet at $12.7 billion, could you just frame the prospects for future tax payments? And I'm not sure if there was a payment in the second quarter related to that to reduce that amount, but that's why I'm asking the question, just to understand how we should think about future tax payments. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So to the first part of the question, maybe I'll make some remarks and ask Bill to also weigh in. I don't know what the Street's thinking in terms of cost-cutting. I can tell you that we are in the planning phases, and we do see potential opportunities to even become more efficient.

And, look, I think the reality of the situation is when you have the LOE burden that we will likely have in 2018, RESTASIS plus the other products, that's what we get paid for as management. We need to manage this business to protect our shareholders while not sacrificing future growth. And that's something that we as a management team have started debating. We have lots of plans that we evaluated earlier in the year. We're now going through those in fine detail. And you can expect us to move on those rapidly. But there's always trade-offs to be made, and that's what – they're difficult decisions, but those are the things that leadership needs to do in times like this when you have the headwinds that we're going to have next year.

Bill, you want to – ?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. The only thing I would add is, listen, it has to be done carefully. I think Brent described it well. The underlying business here is a growth business, and we have to protect and we will protect catalysts. But keep in mind that we just passed through a 12- to 18-month period where we launched roughly a dozen new products or line extensions. And so the investment level over the past year, year and a half, has been fairly high. And for some of those businesses, the investment level's got to be moderated, whether it's because of results or because a product's at a different point in its life cycle.

And the only other comment I'd make is, we're one of the largest direct-to-consumer advertisers in the industry. A big part of our DTC budget is national television advertising, and there are social media and other analytics techniques that are emerging, I think, that are going to allow us to do that a lot more efficiently. Without getting into specific plans for product lines, as efficiently as I think we run this operation, there's room to make some changes.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Tessa, you want to take the deferred tax liability?

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Yes. David, so our GAAP deferred tax liability is really primarily related to the valuation of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions. As we pointed out, our balance sheet is largely a fair valued balance sheet. Just to be clear, this is a GAAP liability, not a cash liability. And therefore the liability will actually be relieved over the amortization of the useful life of the intangible assets.

With regards to your question on taxes this quarter, there were no cash payments in the quarter related to deferred taxes. Happy to talk about that offline, too, because I'd love to talk about deferred taxes.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

I'd suggest you guys spend more time on that off – yeah. Anything else in that topic, or was that clear?

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

No, that's great. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

All right. Thanks, Dave.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Liav Abraham of Citi.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good morning. So just going back to slide 5, where you framed the RESTASIS LOE impact. Can you just give a few more specifics? Do the $15 and $16, or at least $15 and at least $16, numbers assume erosion of ESTRACE, DELZICOL, ACZONE, the other products that you called out, and to what extent? And do these EPS estimates also assume cost-cutting? And maybe you can be more specific about that. And then what are the underlying – the operating and free cash flow assumptions, or your estimates for operating and free cash flow under each of these scenarios? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So let me answer the first part, and then Tessa can take the remainder. Thanks, Liav.

So, look, on the slide 5, we tried to give you a floor, right, of where we see non-GAAP performance net income under two scenarios. I believe they're conservative, and clearly the January 1 scenario is the most conservative. But keep in mind, we need to run a business. And given that we don't know exactly how RESTASIS will ultimately sort itself out, we have to take the actions irregardless of either scenario to protect the P&L. And so that will play out as it will and we'll ultimately see where we go with RESTASIS, but this team will take action irregardless.

That being said, with the other LOEs, I think the best way to think about timing on each one – and let's just take them one at a time. We view ESTRACE as a Q1 event. We view NAMENDA XR to date – these are all for planning purposes only. We view NAMENDA XR as a Q1 event. We view DELZICOL as a early Q2 event. And we view ACZONE as already happened. And so that's probably the best framework to think around timing of those things. And I think for most of those, generic erosion will be fairly normalized typical generic erosion patterns. I don't see anything particularly unique about those in terms of an erosion curve.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Yes. To further give you a framework, so we provided you a framework for RESTASIS assuming January 1 and July 1. We will provide you more detailed guidance for 2019 next year, including our assumptions on revenue and margins.

With regards, Liav, to your question on cash flow, so the impact of RESTASIS, assuming the more conservative scenario of January 1, excluding any benefits from cost mitigation and cash restructuring charges, is about $700 million to $800 million.

I also want to be clear that with regards to margins, given the LOEs in 2019, that's something that from a framework standpoint and detail we'll provide you next year.

Liav Abraham - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Liav.

Operator

Your next question comes from Gregg Gilbert of Deutsche Bank.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yes, hi. Back to you, Tessa, on cash flow from ops. I don't think I heard an update this quarter on your – any update to the guidance you gave last quarter for cash flow from ops for the year. And I think the last time you said it, it implies a big range for 4Q. So could you tighten that up?

And then perhaps for Bill and/or David, how are you viewing the longer-term competitive threat from a longer-acting toxin? I believe Revance has some Phase 3 data coming in the next couple months, and in Phase 2 they showed a five- to six-month duration of action. Can you talk about the long-term (49:33) threat?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, why don't we answer that question; we'll come back to Tessa for the cash flow. Bill, you want to talk about, or David, about longer-acting toxins or other competitive entries?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I just would say first we have to really look at the data and understand whether or not there's a longer-acting concept there. I will tell you, it'll have a place. (49:56) I think in the aesthetic space, it could have a place. There's an awful lot of work to do if you want to carve out a position on the therapeutic side of the business.

When I think about BOTOX right now, for us, the focus has got to be on market expansion. We have a 65%-plus share, we have an iconic brand, two-thirds of our users are enrolled in the Allergan loyalty program, we have data and approval for three different uses or areas of the face. And if we're worried about smaller toxins entering the category, then we frankly haven't done our job to grow this market. We have a multibillion-dollar business, it's growing at a double-digit rate, and we penetrated less than 10% of all the consumers that are aware of our products and want to use them. They just don't know how and when. And I think that's what we're going to focus on.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

David, anything you'd want to add around the longer-acting toxins?

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Maybe just a couple of points. Clearly at Allergan we've got the most comprehensive toxin program of anybody in the industry. We have in our pipeline various of (51:13) R&D, we have toxins of different molecular weights. We're looking and understanding how to modulate the duration of activity of toxins, be it by looking at dose responses or spreading of toxins. We have topical toxins, and we're looking at liquid formulations of toxins. So whilst obviously we need to see the Revance data in detail and look at the Phase 3 data when we get the complete data set, I do think we've got a very competitive pipeline ourselves of toxins.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, I would just add before I turn it over to Tessa, I think the other thing people should be thoughtful around is that toxins aren't interchangeable. They all spread and act differently in the face. And it could be that if you increase the dosage of a toxin, you could get a different outcome or compromise the outcome that you would have gotten if you were used to injecting BOTOX.

And so there's a lot of loyalty amongst users of toxins because they get accustomed to the outcome they get from the way they inject the toxin they're used to injecting. And so there is some additional stickiness, if you will, around the market. And that needs to be factored in as well.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so we indicated that we would generate $3 billion to $4 billion in adjusted operating cash flow for the back half of the year, so we're very proud, obviously, of our cash flow generation this quarter, $1.5 billion reported and $1.6 billion adjusted. Given Q4 is our highest-revenue quarter for the year, and assuming no M&A or other restructuring charges, we would expect that our cash flow generation on an adjusted basis would be better than that in Q3, and we would, therefore, definitely be within the range of $3 billion to $4 billion in the back half.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Gregg. Next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vamil Divan of Credit Suisse.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Great. Thanks so much. Just want to take a question on the pipeline if I could. Just on the CGRPs, you mentioned the liver safety monitoring board met in October. Are there any other looks that you expect to be doing before we get the final data in the first half of next year? And if you could just remind us or give exactly what they've had access to as they've done their analysis, and what they've seen so far.

And then if I could squeeze one another one in, just on the VRAYLAR Refuse to File. I know you mentioned you will be meeting with them in December, and so I'm sure we'll hear more after that. But just – can you give us some initial sense on what it is that the FDA is looking for? Is it more clinical data? Is it more data from U.S. patients? And just why was this sort of found out after you filed the application as opposed to being known before you did? Thanks so much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So I'll ask David to provide some context around both of those answers.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, sure. Great questions. Thanks. Regarding the CGRPs, so as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, ubrogepant will get the data from the acute studies in the first half of next year. And clearly those are going to be really important efficacy data for us, and we're really looking forward to those singular-tack efficacy studies. And we'll get the Phase 2b efficacy data for atogepant in the first half of next year as well.

A lot of interest, of course, in the liver safety. What we've been doing is to look at the liver safety data from placebo patients across therapeutic areas. So we've looked at the TransCelerate industry database, and there were 71 studies in that database involving 12,000 patients who received placebo. And 1.4% of those placebo-treated patients showed elevations of ALT and AST equal to or above three times upper limit of normal, 1.4%. The last time the DSMB for ubrogepant looked at the data cut – and this is blinded, so I don't know what was placebo and what was ubrogepant – but only 0.3% of patients in those studies had elevations of liver enzymes greater than or equal to three times upper limit of normal. So 1.4% placebo, 0.3% ubrogepant studies.

In the atogepant patients, 1% of patients had liver enzyme elevations greater than or equal to three times upper limit of normal. So, again, less than the percentage that we see in the TransCelerate industry database of placebo-treated patients. So, so far, liver safety is looking good for both ubrogepant and atogepant.

Yeah, regarding VRAYLAR, we've had a lot of interactions with the FDA about the negative symptom study. We are going to continue to challenge the FDA, and we have requested a Type A meeting, which we will have with them in December to further understand the reasoning for the Refusal to File letter and how we can further progress negative symptoms with the agency. Does that answer your questions?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. We can go to the next question. Thank you.

Vamil K. Divan - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Fine. (57:07)

Operator

Your next question comes from Ronny Gal of Bernstein.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. If I can sneak two here – first, Brent, about the cost structure, can we just expect you guys, at least as a planning basis, to hold operating expense at flat at better in 2018? And I think you've made some comments in the past about primary care participation and the conditions of that, if you can give us your thought there. And second, on the pipeline, Esmya, now that it's filed, should we expect an AdCom on this issue of limit of the number of cycles? Or is the FDA going to make a decision on this internally?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So on the cost question – and then David can answer the AdCom question. As I think I told you before, Ronny, we had scenario-planned for this eventuality, for a negative ruling from the District Court. We are now in the final stages of planning – or finalizing our planning stage. We're not going to announce the cost-cutting specifics on this call. You can stay tuned. We will do that, and sometime this year, but we need to get our internal structure finalized here. And so we're close, but not quite ready to announce it. So I'm going to have to defer the question. But I would say we will do it, and will do it rapidly. And people should rest assured we know what we're doing.

With respect to the pipeline, David, I think you mentioned it in your prepared remarks, but maybe just a little more color around the AdCom.

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah, sure. Happy to give some more color, Brent. So in the U.S. studies, Ronny, as you probably know, the Phase 3 studies involved treating patients for one and two three-month cycles with a drug holiday. The European data, which we also included in our NDA submission, involved treating patients with uterine fibroids for multiple cycles. And in Europe as well as in Canada, Esmya is indicated for chronic intermittent use in the treatment of abnormal bleeding with uterine fibroids. In the U.S., we have requested approval without limitations on the duration of therapy. And the FDA have told us that at the moment, they are not planning an Advisory Committee, and continue to expect approval in 2018.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Marc Goodman of UBS.

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning. International business, obviously, has been strong. Brent, can you talk about the continued spending that you're thinking about for the next couple of years? Obviously, you've been spending double-digit increases, but you're getting a massive return on the top line. How do you think about what needs to take place over the next couple years? Or have you kind of done the spending that's necessary to plant the seeds and we're going to see even better margins in that side of the business?

And then second question, I think it was Bill who mentioned LINZESS, high single-digit growth for the next couple of years. I guess, were you speaking of volume growth? And second of all, it seems high single digits is a little bit lighter than where it's been. Just wondering why you're being so conservative from that standpoint? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, sure. Thanks, Marc. I think with respect to where we spend, we spend exactly as you suggested, where we get the highest return. And the art or science of cost management or cost reductions exercises is just that. It's taking away from the lower-return-on-investment spend and putting it squarely on the higher-return-on-investment spend.

And so things like Medical Aesthetics, the new product launches, drugs like VRAYLAR, the international businesses certainly are showing a higher return on investment, just as a general matter. And so you can expect that we would continue to direct more of our resources there and perhaps less to some of the established brands that I think Bill showed you in one of his charts. And that's just the art or science of doing a cost reduction program in an appropriate way versus other companies that just assign a flat reduction across the board, which is easier to do and very clear, but I think that standardized approach is not the right way to do cost cutting in a high-growth business, which is what the base business is here. And so we will do it -

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

I guess what I'm really asking is if you looked at Brazil or Turkey or of any of these high-growth areas, do you have the infrastructure in place now and you can start to leverage that? Or you've just begun, and – ?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yes. No, no. I think, look, selectively there may be some pockets of places, but it would be fairly de minimis. Really, when you look at – take China, up over 60% this year, we made an investment last year to increase our field force. Recently we've upgraded some talent in some key positions around the world. And we feel that, with maybe a few minor exceptions, we really do have the resources that will allow that growth to not only continue, but hopefully accelerate in select markets over the next few years.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Listen, as it relates to LINZESS, I think about it over a multiyear period, and that's why I commented on high single-digit growth. You're right; the business is in great shape right now. I mean, we're up – demand for the quarter was up on IMS terms 17%, which is very impressive for a business that's on the market for five years. And we shored up formulary coverage this year. And of course that offset some of that demand growth, but over several years, with the front part of that period being higher and the back end of that period being a little bit lower.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat with Evercore.

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks so much for taking my question. I actually wanted to focus in 2018, and I had three parts to that. So first, perhaps for Brent and Bill, so not on LOEs, but my question is when you think about forecasting 2018, are you factoring in or thinking about factoring in a double-digit growth on BOTOX Therapeutic despite CGRP MAb launch? So again, I'm focusing on the assumption, not the expectation on BOTOX Migraine.

Tessa, the cash milestones you show on slide 23, should we assume those milestones will come out of non-GAAP you know (1:04:11) going forward?

And then finally, David, I understand that you made comments recently in investor meetings on an ultra-pure DARPin. I was curious, where did the ultra-pure DARPin come from, as well as do you think that ultrapure can deliver inflammation rates of under 3%? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah, so thanks, Umer, for the question. Just to be clear, we're not giving 2018 guidance. We've tried to provide a framework for investors to think about the LOEs. When we will do guidance for 2018 in a normal course, Q4, perhaps we'll bring that forward to an investor conference. But that's the current thinking with guidance.

I think the impact of CGRP on BOTOX Therapeutic for migraine, Bill, you could certainly comment on that, though.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, listen, it'll be second half of the year event. It's going to take time for Amgen and the other companies to secure formulary coverage. As you know, Umer, when you look at the data between BOTOX and the CGRPs, they're both very effective treatment options, I'll put it that way. I think the CGRP class has a great deal of potential.

I see the two treatments coexisting. As successful as we've been with BOTOX, we've only scratched the surface. We have under 200,000 people receiving it for migraine. Depending on how you want to define that market, 3 million to 5 million people suffer from migraine. And so my sense is that there's going to be a nice expansion.

The economics around BOTOX are of course – for practices, for neurology practices – are different than they are for the CGRPs. I don't get a sense that someone who's very satisfied managing their migraines on BOTOX is going to be switched. And, remember, as important as migraine is to BOTOX, it's 40% of our business. And there may be some interruption in growth with a new class of drugs launching for a couple quarters, but I still think that this is a pretty solid business for us, or a very solid business, over the next several years, even with the CGRPs.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So, David, do you want to...

C. David Nicholson, Ph.D. - Allergan Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Umer. Yes, regarding abicipar. Look, it's absolutely normal with these types of biologics to continue to refine their production process over time, to refine the analytics, to identify impurities, and to enhance the purification process to remove any impurities. We saw this happening with other VEGF inhibitors, which are used for ocular disorders, and we are continuing to do this with abicipar. So of course we will have purer and purer abicipar over time. We will see what impact this has on the incidence of ocular inflammation. It'd be pure speculation to talk about percentage.

Operator

Your next question comes from Elliot Wilbur of Raymond James.

Elliot Wilbur - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Just want to ask a follow-up question around the expectations on the RESTASIS LOE impact in 2018, timing issues aside. Just want a little bit more of your perspective on the shape of the curve. So it's really kind of a twofold question. The multi-dose preservative-free, I think, has about 15% share of the market, and that's been increasing about 100 basis points per month. So I'm wondering if you expect that to increase into potential generic entry, whether or not you believe you can accelerate it, and then how defensible that would be with generics on the market?

And then as a follow-up to that, if there is a generic entry, obviously, from one of the companies you haven't yet settled with, how does that impact the timing of entry from the companies that you have settled with? And I guess the questions really – is, are those settlements and entry dependent upon those companies actually getting FDA approval? Or are there supply agreements as part of those settlements that would basically bring one or more or all of those players into the market simultaneously with the first launch? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So thanks for the question on RESTASIS. Maybe there was a question that we forgot to question on Umer's list about the milestones. So maybe, Tessa, you could quickly address that, and then we'll come back to your RESTASIS questions.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So first very quickly, the schedule we provided in the appendix are success-based milestones. So there's really no guarantee all that cash would be paid out. Having said, that we would be happy to pay that cash, given the success of those milestones.

With regards to your question on how we would treat it, we have no plans to change the treatment of milestone payments. We've been very consistent from a policy perspective. The disclosures are very clear, and so we have no plans to change our accounting treatment.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And then maybe Bill can comment on defending with the multi-dose.

The one thing I would just say is the scenario planning that we provided on the LOEs was designed to be clearly more conservative. And that would include the kind of typical generic erosion that you would see in a launch. Whether or not – because it's ophthalmology or whether or not because we had the multi-dose preservative-free may change the slope of that curve, but that's not really fully factored into our analysis. I don't know, Bill. You want to add some comments to that?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

I would just add consumers prefer the MDPF configuration. I think that 15% is going to continue to climb. But as Brent said, for planning assumptions, we're taking a conservative outlook on it.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

But I think clearly, we're going to continue to try to make that available to consumers and to patients, because it's something that from an administration perspective is a much better way of delivering the drop to the eye versus the single dose, so. You had also asked about the other settlements. I'll ask Bob Bailey, our Chief Legal Counsel, to perhaps comment on that.

A. Robert D. Bailey - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So on the question of a launch-at-risk scenario, because I think that's what you're describing, where one or more of the players, one or more of the generics, was able to obtain approval from FDA. Whether others would be able to follow, either with their own product or with an AG, an authorized generic product supplied by us, is confidential. And so we're not in a position to comment on that from the overall settlement structures. The question really is once one of the generic manufacturers opens the market, or opens the approval process, will others able to follow quickly with their own product? And that really is a question that should be addressed to the generic manufacturers themselves.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Finkelstein of Susquehanna.

Andrew Finkelstein - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I was hoping you could just address, number one, KYBELLA, where you noted lower promotion year on year, and I know there's some comp with the launch, but how you're thinking about investment in that franchise. And then in terms of compounders of marketed drugs, any thoughts on sort of the spreading of that phenomenon? And what kind of impact it's having both in terms of the marketplace and how you approach formularies for coverage of some of the drugs? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So, Bill, you want to take KYBELLA?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yes, listen, KYBELLA financially is trading a little bit below expectations. We know that. Strategically, it's very strong. We have one of the largest, as you know, facial injectable offerings in the world. This is part of it. The body contouring market over the next several years, both for the face and the rest of the body, is going to continue to develop. I think the use of KYBELLA is still being – there's a lot of training still happening, and physicians are learning how and where to use the product to selectively reduce fat. The real positive here is we have the infrastructure in place to support KYBELLA. It's part of the facial injectable team. And I think it's going to be a steady contributor over time.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. I think with respect to compounders, it's an issue we have to watch carefully and closely. There is a blurry line there, and we need to make sure that policymakers, regulators, and politicians keep an eye on making sure that compounders do what's appropriate and not try to substitute or find an alternative pathway to launching drugs without the full oversight and review that the FDA has for medicines. And that's the balancing act. And we certainly are engaged in that discussion as appropriate. And I think other biopharmaceutical companies should pay attention to it and stay on top of it.

Andrew Finkelstein - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Douglas Tsao of Barclays.

Douglas Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi, Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. If you could maybe, Bill, maybe provide some updates on VIBERZI. I think you noted sort of performance isn't where you want it to be. What's your sense that the sort of safety warning or communication from earlier this year and sort of label change has been a little bit of an overhang for the product performance?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah, you're exactly right. We have a lot of reeducation to do. VIBERZI got off to a fast start. As you know, we've launched into IBS before, and we had a pretty good handle on things. We had a label change. We have to reeducate both primary care physicians and gastroenterologists on safety and on which patients are the best patients. We're doing it right now. We've been adding new patients and new writers on a weekly basis.

And while we were pretty much stable third quarter over second quarter, third quarter for the market was down versus the second quarter. I would expect over the next two quarters that we're going start to see movement, most importantly on new prescriptions. We have new data on the utility of VIBERZI with Imodium users. We continue to run DTC. And then at the end of two quarters we're going to reevaluate it.

But I'm still positive in terms of this being a part of the GI business. We just have to get past this label change and make sure that everyone's aware of which patients it can be used in and which ones it shouldn't be used in.

Douglas Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, great. And then just as a follow-up question. In terms of the performance of the fillers business, how much is coming from new products versus growth with the sort of legacy product suite?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yeah. We definitely saw a great reception from our Vycross line, which is made up of Voluma, Volbella, and Vollure. And I think we're most optimistic about the utility of Vollure moving forward. If you talk to most plastic surgeons and derms, they'll tell you it's probably the most versatile filler in our product line.

I don't have the split. My guess, it's probably 50-50. I think the base business, JUVÉDERM, JUVÉDERM Plus, are contributing half the growth, and the balance is coming from the three new fillers that we launched in the United States. We also have a fourth one in the international business, Volite, which is for skin quality. And so it's a pretty – I would think about it as a balanced growth story.

Douglas Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then if I could jump in with one final quick question. Any impact in the aesthetics business from the hurricanes?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Nothing at this point that I would describe as material. If you take a look at BOTOX, JUVÉDERM, CoolSculpting, implants, and ALLODERM, they're all up 10% to 20% in the quarter versus prior year. And so I think we had a pretty solid three months as it relates to aesthetics.

Douglas Tsao - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. I think we have time for one more question.

Operator

Your next question comes from Randall Stanicky of RBC.

Randall S. Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thanks, Brent. Your message on not wanting to split the business up was pretty clear. But can you help us understand some of the synergies that might be less obvious? For example, how does selling GI and aesthetics on the same platform help you sell both better? And then, as an alternative to splitting the business up, which is arguably a very big strategic move, would you consider selling off some assets that perhaps are not growth additive or assets that you consider less core at this point? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So thanks, Randall. I hope I didn't say that selling GI products and selling BOTOX or Medical Aesthetics products are synergistic. Clearly, they both – they provide diversification. And certainly infrastructure costs can be spread across both businesses.

But where we do see some overlap is in neuroscience, where BOTOX Therapeutic is frankly larger than BOTOX Aesthetic, and we sell it in neurology, we sell it in our headache business, we'll have the – hopefully – oral CGRPs in a year to complement BOTOX Migraine. And so that's where we see more of a synergistic between – specifically between BOTOX and the therapeutic side of the business.

I think that for now, the better way to think about Allergan is as a diversified, durable biopharma company with an LOE story in 2018 and an underlying business with strong growth. And so that's what we're going to focus on, and that's how we see the business for now. Again, not a religious conviction to it. If ultimately one of the things I mentioned earlier impact – or change the direction and strategy, then it will impact a change (1:19:03) in direction and strategy. But just simply having an LOE isn't in and of itself a reason to change our strategy, in my opinion.

I think with respect to selling businesses, we always are open-minded about selling non-core businesses. We've done it virtually every year I've been CEO. That being said, we're not out marketing a business for sale. We don't have any current plans to sell any business within the Allergan family. But if ultimately we determine it's non-core and someone's a better owner of that business, then we would make that decision.

Randall S. Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks, Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yeah. So let me just wrap up the call, again, by thanking everyone for participating. And I hope that you take away from this that while we have some very specific challenges with respect to LOEs in our immediate future, that you understand that this team is ready and willing to take all the necessary actions to mitigate against these headwinds and more importantly position this company for future growth.

We think that we have a strong fundamental business. I think this third quarter, again, demonstrates that our team is laser-focused on execution, on delivering on our commitments, and we look forward to trying to repeat that in the fourth quarter and for the full year. So thank you for joining us, and we look forward to talking to you in the future.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.