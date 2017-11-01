McDermott International (MDR) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Ty Lawrence - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I would like to remind you that we are recording this call and a replay will be available on our website, where you can also find our third quarter 2017 results press release and the Form 10-Q we filed today. We have also posted a presentation of supplemental financial information that is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.mcdermott.com.

Additionally, our comments today include forward-looking statements and estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, and reflect management's view as of today, November 1, 2017.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website, including our Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2016, current report on Form 8-K dated April 25, 2017 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which provide a discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations. Please note that except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to David Dickson, McDermott's President and Chief Executive Officer, for opening remarks.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, Ty, and good morning, everyone. I'm extremely pleased to announce our third quarter results. We had an exceptional quarter financially, with higher revenues and strong profitability, and we continued to achieve operational milestones in all three areas with our One McDermott Way, delivering world-class execution.

A few of this quarter's operational highlights included, in the Asia area, successful completion of the mooring and hook-up of the FPSO facility and installation of the flexible risers on Inpex Ichthys, nearing completion of the largest subsea project in the world. In our Americas, Europe, and Africa area, significant progress on the Pemex Abkatun-A2 and BP Angelin projects in our Altamira facility; and historic levels of marine activity with over half of the fleet operating in the Middle East.

I was also pleased that we were able to announce this morning our letters of award for a significant project in the Middle East, further demonstrating our strong presence and leadership position in the area; and a letter of award for a significant subsea installation project, KG-D6, for Reliance in India. This award is a demonstration of our experience and subsea expertise as seen on the Ichthys project and our success in the region as shown by our work thus far on ONGC Vashishta project. These awards are expected to be added to our backlog in the fourth quarter.

During the quarter, I am proud to say, we surpassed an impressive 60 million man-hours Lost Time Incident free as a company. This notable achievement was driven by our continuous leading safety culture.

I'll go into more operational detail in the area updates, but first, as many of you know, recently, two of the cities that we call home were affected by devastating natural disasters, Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the earthquake in Mexico City. We had a number of employees whose homes were damaged and lives affected by the devastation of these two events, but we are extremely grateful, all of our people are safe and sound.

Additionally, while our operations were not affected, our corporate headquarters in Houston unfortunately flooded. Thanks to our business continuity planning coupled with the quick action of a specially designated task force and our management team, we were able to quickly relocate our Houston employees to a temporary office and continued with uninterrupted business continuity.

Additionally, we set up a fund with contributions from McDermott and their employees around the world to assist those affected. Now, more than ever, I am proud of the generosity and kindness of our employees and the strength of our culture at McDermott.

Now turning back to our operational performance this quarter. In the Americas, Europe and Africa area, the Pemex Abkatun-A2 project has progressed well and remains on schedule, with fabrication of the compression platform and several key deck lifts during the quarter. Fabrication of the jacket also continues ahead of schedule.

On the BP Angelin project, we have procured all of the topside equipment and packages, and fabrication of the topside is well underway. Onshore commissioning is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter and preparations are being made for the loadout and offshore campaign to take place during 2018.

The rigid pipeline stalks for the Hess Penn State project was successfully loaded out from our Gulfport spoolbase and the North Ocean 105 completed a safe installation of the pipeline, including all required pre-commissioning.

Also during the quarter, we secured a project for fabrication of a pipeline in our Gulfport spoolbase and installation by the North Ocean 105. This project is particularly notable as it is the second subsea contract we have been awarded by this customer, demonstrating their confidence in McDermott.

In the Middle East area, the fabrication activity continued with the Jebel Ali and Dammam yards operating well above standard utilization levels. The quarter saw marine activity at historic levels with more than half of our fleet working in the Middle East, supported by more than 140 additional third-party vessels.

Our One McDermott Way continues to drive exceptional levels of performance, quality and safety, even while executing at some of the highest levels of utilization we have seen. Fabrication on each of the Saudi Aramco LTA II Lump Sum, Header 9, BRRI Platform and 9 Jackets is progressing on schedule, while the Marjan power system replacement project is advancing ahead of schedule with a flawless tandem lift by the DB 27 and DB 30 taking place during the quarter.

Engineering, fabrication, and procurement activities associated with the Safaniya Phase 5 projects are progressing well and fabrication of the 4 Jackets and 3 Observation Platform project continues to move forward in line with the agreed schedule.

The KJO project – sorry, the KJO Hout project is substantially complete, with the final pipeline tie-in and pre-commissioning scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter. The Middle East exceptional QHSES performance was maintained through the third quarter, achieving more than 68 million man hours Lost Time Incident free.

During the quarter, we had the opportunity to take our board of directors to meet with senior management of Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. The meetings were extremely positive, reiterating our strong relationship and the future of our operations in Saudi Arabia. And last week, I was extremely honored to be invited to represent McDermott at the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with an impressive list of attendees. I participated on a panel discussing the needs for localization and the importance of the two MOUs we signed earlier in the year with Saudi Aramco. As the only offshore contractor asked to participate, this further demonstrated McDermott strength and leadership position in the Middle East and our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

In the Asia area, progress continued on the Inpex Ichthys project, with successful completion of the mooring and hook-up of the FPSO facility off the western coast of Australia and installation of the flexible risers by the Lay Vessel 108. Pre-commissioning work continues with our operational performance now significantly de-risked.

The Woodside Greater Western Flank Phase II pipeline project is progressing on schedule. In India, the ONGC Vashishta project has advanced well with the North Ocean 102 completing the installation of the remaining deepwater umbilicals and most of the pipeline jumpers. Our consortium partner, Larsen & Toubro, has completed the construction of the onshore pipeline sections and installation of the onshore umbilical on time.

Moving now to an update on the FEED work supporting our FEED strategy that we have been focusing on this year. During the quarter, we made significant progress in FEED. A consortium of McDermott and Baker Hughes, a GE company, was awarded a FEED contract by POSCO Daewoo Corporation for an EPCIC tender for the Shwe Phase 2, covering new SURF and SPS facilities. Engineering work on the FEED competition commenced in August and is progressing on schedule.

Our Epsom office acquired a FEED for a subsea development in the Caspian Sea, demonstrating our global subsea FEED capabilities. During the quarter, we were also awarded a FEED in the Middle East area by RasGas for a major offshore development in the Arabian Gulf. This is one of the larger FEEDs we have been awarded in the area and is following our successful completion of the RasGas Flow Assurance and Looping EPCI project earlier this year.

Additionally, we are working on the FEED in consortium with the Far East EPC company for a major, more generalized process plant to be built on the U.S. Gulf Coast. This FEED showcases our ability to apply our offshore modularization skills to onshore projects and potentially pull through (11:36) substantial fabrication works for our yards in the Far East. We were awarded two multi-year engineering service agreements covering pre-FEED, FEED (11:46) and detailed engineering by Middle East and Indian operators.

And finally, relating to our FEED strategy, early in the fourth quarter, we received an award for a pre-FEED study of a gas production and compression facility in Australia to be executed jointly with io oil & gas consulting. This is our first FEED study in Australia.

As a reminder, our FEED strategy has been an important area of focus this year as we feel the early involvement can provide more certainty for the customer and also supports a competitive advantage for pull through (12:26) to EPCI.

The increased level of FEED activity we are seeing, combined with a strong uptick in bidding this quarter, demonstrates the quality of our revenue pipeline and reinforces our confidence in the outlook in the areas that we operate. Our five-quarter revenue opportunity pipeline remains strong and consistent at $20.4 billion as we see the beginnings of a recovery in this macro cycle.

As we begin to see signs of a recovery, in addition to our pipeline, we anticipate some added focus on shorter-cycle work while brownfield has been less impacted throughout the cycle. We also anticipate the catch-up of some brownfield projects that were previously deferred.

Our identified target projects decreased almost $3 billion from the prior quarter as these targets moved into bids outstanding, increasing that category to $5.4 billion from $1.4 billion in the second quarter. The awards announced this morning in the Middle East and for Reliance in India are expected to move from bids outstanding to backlog in the fourth quarter.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Stuart Spence, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, for a review of our financials.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Turning now to a more detailed financial result, I would like to remind you that in addition to our GAAP reporting, we're also reporting certain adjusted financial information, net of what we believe to be one-time items reported in the prior-year periods, as we believe these provide a helpful understanding of the underlying performance and drivers of our business.

Our third quarter 2017 results included revenues of $959 million, compared to $789 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $559 million for the third quarter of 2016. Our Asia and Middle East areas continued to contribute significantly to revenue in the third quarter, with the Inpex Ichthys project contributing $137 million in Asia and Saudi Aramco LTA II Lump Sum, Marjan power systems replacement, BRRI Platforms, and Header 9 projects contributing a combined $638 million to revenue in the Middle East. In AEA, the Pemex Abkatun-A2 project and BP Angelin project contributed a combined $48 million to revenue during the quarter, as both are in the early stages of fabrication.

This quarter, we reported net income of $95 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share. For the prior-year third quarter, we reported net income of $16 million or $0.06 per fully diluted share, or adjusted net income of $26 million or $0.09 per adjusted fully diluted share, after adjusting for restructuring charges of $2 million, impairment loss of $12 million, and a gain on the exit of a joint venture of $5 million.

Operating income was $127 million during the quarter. Our operating margin was 13.3%, which represents an increase of approximately 560 basis points and 320 basis points year-over-year on an unadjusted and adjusted basis, respectively.

Our results continued to reflect excellent project execution across the portfolio of projects, and our One McDermott Way continues to drive high-quality operational performance while operating with peak levels of utilization in the Middle East. Company-wide, we incurred SG&A expenses of $56 million, an increase from $50 million in the prior quarter. The increase in our SG&A expenses from the prior quarter includes an executive retirement.

Net interest expense was $12 million for the third quarter, a decrease from the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2016 as a result of the repayment of the Term Loan B and the TEU amortizing notes during the second quarter of 2017.

Third quarter income tax expense was $20 million, a decrease of $3 million from the prior quarter. Our effective tax rate was approximately 17% and 36% for the third quarter and second quarter, respectively. The rate decrease was primarily driven by an increased mix of income in favorable tax jurisdictions.

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2017 was $45 million, an increase compared to $42 million in the sequential quarter and a decrease compared to $50 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Operating cash flows reflect the strong earnings this quarter, partially offset by an increase in the working capital on the Middle East projects and on Abkatun in Mexico. We continue to focus on efficient working capital management across all of our segments. Cash provided by operating activities, less CapEx, led to free cash flow of $29 million for the quarter.

Moving now to our balance sheet. At September 30, 2017, we reported a cash and restricted cash balance of $435 million, an increase of $26 million from the sequential quarter. This increase is attributable to our strong earnings during the quarter and continued working capital management which improved our free cash flow.

Our net debt, which you'll find broken down on page 14 of our supplemental presentation, was $111 million at quarter-end, as compared to $137 million at June 30, 2017, reflecting improvement in our cash balance. Our efficiently managed capital expenditures for the third quarter were $16 million, with approximately $12 million relating to maintenance and project CapEx and $2 million attributable to IT program spending.

Now, turning to our backlog. We reported $2.4 billion at September 30, 2017, an approximately $900 million decrease sequentially. Order intake during the quarter was $89 million. Of the $2.4 billion of backlog, we currently expect approximately $700 million to roll off in the fourth quarter 2017 and $1.7 billion in 2018.

As of September 30, 2017, the combination of our backlog, bids and change orders outstanding and target projects, which makes up our potential revenue pipeline for the next five quarters, totaled $20.4 billion, which represents an increase of approximately $300 million from the prior quarter and reflects continued stability. In the quarter, there was a substantial increase in bids and change orders outstanding from $1.4 billion in the second quarter to $5.4 billion.

The increase in bids supports the quality of our potential revenue pipeline opportunity. This increased bidding activity and FEED opportunities continue to sustain our strong revenue opportunity pipeline, and the two awards announced today support the confidence we have in our opportunity pipeline.

Moving now to our 2017 full-year guidance, which reflects our overall view of the company, market and the status of our operations at this time. We have updated the guidance provided in the second quarter to reflect the impact of our strong third quarter.

With approximately $700 million of 2017 revenues in backlog, we expect full-year revenues to be approximately $3 billion. We've adjusted our expected 2017 operating income upward $30 million to approximately $295 million. We now anticipate net income of approximately $150 million and earnings per share of approximately $0.53 per share.

Our 2017 EBITDA is expected to be approximately $395 million. We have increased cost included in our Corporate and Other segment to approximately $210 million to reflect increased selling, general and administrative costs in the second half of the year. Our total expected CapEx spend in 2017 remains approximately $120 million. Cash and restricted cash is now expected to be approximately $360 million at the end of 2017, adjusted upwards for the improvement in free cash flow. We now expect gross debt to be approximately $550 million and net debt is expected to be approximately $190 million at the end of 2017.

We expect adjusted free cash flow, adding back the effect of the sale-leaseback arrangement on the Amazon to be approximately $52 million. The improvement in expected free cash flow from previous guidance is driven by our continued success with strong working capital management.

As a reminder, the supplemental slide deck available on our website provides additional financial information, including reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to David.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thanks, Stuart. In summary, I'm extremely pleased with our results this quarter. Financially, we continue to see increased earnings and we maintain our strong balance sheet. Our One McDermott Way continues to drive strong operating performance even during high activity periods and drove our excellent earnings this quarter.

Our continual focus on early involvement through pre-FEED and FEED, as well as our focus on what we view as growth markets, remain as core strategies. We also continue to look at new markets where we're currently not present such as Europe and Africa. Our pipeline remains steady and robust with a high number of bids currently outstanding, and the letters of award received thus far in October are indicating a strong order intake for the fourth quarter.

As we stated previously, we forecast the bookings to be later in the year. Overall, we see the beginnings of a recovery. Although our customers remain cautious on final investment decisions or FIDs and timing of awards remains difficult to predict, we are encouraged by the potential we are seeing in our pipeline. We continue to apply disciplined bidding, efficient project execution and strong cost management in this environment. Those are the things we believe we do well and can control.

With that, I would now like to open up the line for questions.

Our first question comes from Martin Malloy of Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Marty W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Congratulations on the quarter and the awards here.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you, Martin.

Marty W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Just, I want to ask kind of a bigger picture question, with Brent north of $60 now, maybe you could comment just about your recent customer conversations and any anecdotal evidence that we might be in – on – we might be seeing an increase in terms of FIDs going forward in 2018 if it stays above $60.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

I think, it's a good question, Martin. And I always answer these questions by explaining, I'm never an expert in oil price. But over the last few weeks, I've been able to spend a lot of time with CEOs of some of the major oil companies and national companies in the world. I would essentially say that the – that is a sentiment of that we are heading towards a higher or a period of higher activity.

Now, the issue around that is the timing when that will happen. And you've seen this year is that, we've had three quarters of low order intake, but in the month of October also we're off to a good start in the fourth quarter.

So, timing of awards is unpredictable, but generally, I would say, the sentiment is that, in the next two- to three-year timeframe is that we could see an increased activity, particularly in our sector. And as we said, in our space, in the offshore and subsea, we generally are a late cycle in the process. So, I think that, we could expect an increased activity over the next two to three years.

Marty W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And then, my next question was about Mexico and we've seen some sizable discoveries by some independents down there. Maybe if you could just comment about the opportunities for McDermott with the integrated fabrication, installation capabilities down there and tightening of some of these developments moving forward?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

So, as you know, Martin, we made Mexico a core strategy for us a couple of years ago, particularly with the investment that was made in Altamira and that was followed out with the building of the engineering center in Mexico City. And, obviously, we're extremely pleased that we have the opportunity to project with Pemex and also we're using Mexico to support the Angelin project in Trinidad.

With the discoveries made by the independents, it's clear that we will expect to see an increased activity and potentially could see the first of those bids for offshore developments before the end of this year and, if not, certainly into early next year. As you're seeing some of those discoveries are very lucrative and also in areas of shallow water, easily recoverable, and I would expect those customers to move fairly quick in those developments.

Marty W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Hi. Good morning. I guess, a couple questions. One, congratulations on the awards this morning, and you guys noted them as significant, which implies $250 million to $500 million. But I was hoping you could help us just with the size of those, because obviously that has pretty big implications for what that implies for 2018 (28:40) revenues. So, I guess, I'm just thinking if it's on the smaller side, I'm concerned that as we look to 2018, there was a higher probability revenues could be down based on where backlog for 2018 sits today.

And just also wanted to read into two store. I think, last quarter – in the third quarter, you provided an outlook for 2017. This year, you're not providing it yet for 2018. So, should we be reading into that just because of near-term visibility issues or any color and that would be useful. Thank you.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. Jamie, I'll take the first question and pass it over to Stuart. As much as we would like to give a little bit more disclosure on the value of these contracts, obviously, that is commercially sensitive information both to ourselves, but also with our customers.

Obviously, there are a lot of rumors in the press of what the quantum are of these contracts. And so, I would point you in that direction.

I would highlight that, on the Middle East award that we announced this morning, is that, that is not in Saudi, so that's actually in a country outside of Saudi. So, that was something that we're very pleased and that it's the recurrent customer. But difficult for us to give you more disclosure on the actual value of those contracts.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

I mean, but based on what you see today, is there a higher probability, while the long-term prospects are positive, that 2018 revenues are likely down just because of where we sat last year in terms of backlog?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Jamie, it's Stuart. So, just to answer your initial 2018 outlook question. I think, as we said in the call, we always expected our order intake this year to be in the back half of the year, and that's how it's transpired. As we look forward into 2018, we do it with confidence. We have a great bid pipeline. We have $5.4 billion outstanding in bids and change orders outstanding at the end of the quarter.

We've got increased engineering work around the globe. We're seeing customers talk about a lot more short-cycle work in the brownfield as they come back to spending in 2018 with the oil price being higher. And generally, with our pipeline being on that stage of conversion, that would give us great confidence going into 2018.

With that said, until we close out the year with our final order intake, we just feel it's a little bit early to be giving out 2018 guidance at this stage.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Okay. I understand. Thank you. I'll get back in queue.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hi, folks. First of all, congratulations on the Ichthys project. I know it is very complex and you guys have done a very good job.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I guess, first question, I don't want to hop on Jamie's question, but really looking at the Keppel (31:49) project you won, as well as Reliance, roughly, it seems backlog awards from there could be like $800 million or so. But only around $200 million, $300 million, it seems really flow into next year. So, you still got $1 billion-plus gap. As you said, based on your bid pipeline, it seems there's a lot of short cycle works that could contribute to next year, but, I mean, how confident are you? Even if you get (32:17) by the end of the year, some of the short cycle work, is it enough to keep your revenues flat?

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

Tahira, it's Stuart. Yeah. So, just as we look at our opportunity conversion from our current pipeline, as I said before, we're very confident in the quality of our bids and change orders outstanding. If you see that, it's moved into such a large number at the end of the third quarter. We would expect conversion of that amounts or awards out of that amount over the Q4 and Q1. We believe that, that will give us a very good base of both longer-term EPCI work and some short cycle work as we go into the early part of next year. And, I think, those two elements will be the foundation of filling up the revenue pipeline for 2018.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay, great. And that's actually a little helpful. I guess, the second question, you guys appropriately did take a lot of contingencies that have thankfully sort of reversed out fairly favorably this year. As you look into next year, how should we be thinking about your closeout opportunity based on the backlog that you think you'll have by the end of this year? Qualitatively, any guidance there would be helpful.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Tahira, let me answer the first part of that. The results in the third quarter is not necessarily done to obviously release contingencies. But, I think, we need to remind ourselves of what has been an excellent performance across all three areas. Obviously, high activity in the Middle East and managing a portfolio of projects has allowed us to generate some synergies across those projects, which ultimately have improved these – the financials.

Next year, as you see, we still have a significant amount of backlog to execute, particularly in the Middle East. And as I said earlier in the prepared remarks is that, all those projects remain on track, and we would expect the team to continue to perform in the same way as they have done through 2017.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

And, Tahira, it's Stuart. Just as a reminder. Anything that we earn in closeouts of our contracts, those are essentially by mitigating identified operational risks throughout the contract execution. And, I think, it's that execution that's really driving our results.

As we highlighted, we are working at peak activity levels in the Middle East that we've never done before as a company, and it's the efficiency of our operations with that peak activity level that are really at the heart of driving our results at the moment.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Stuart, as you move more towards Middle East work, I mean, can you maintain the peak levels? Any thoughts on that? And really if you – with the Saudi Aramco IPO happening potentially end of next year, any color on how that eventually leads to a change in the bidding an execution environment for yourselves?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yeah. So, Tahira, let me start by – I highlighted that the Middle East award is not Saudi Aramco. So, we have a number of outstanding bids with Aramco that we would expect them to release those contracts before the end of this year. We're also anticipating another wave of bids coming from Saudi Aramco. The first three quarters of this year have been fairly quiet for Aramco awards. And Aramco, as you know, have been very public in their spending plans over the next 10 years.

As I look at the Middle East, yeah, we've raised the bar and the team have done a fantastic job in delivering the financial results, the operational performance, and obviously an excellent safety performance.

As we look at our Middle East business today, as you know, with our Tuxedo (36:40) project in terms of expanding our capability in Saudi, is all about expanding our capacity to be able to participate in what we see as a growth market and a growth market across all three areas in the Middle East. So, that's Saudi, Qatar and UAE. So, we see this as a great growth opportunity, and we'll continue on that path.

We can also say that these, what we call, incremental projects from Aramco are starting to move and there is a (37:13) dialogue now started between contractors on Aramco looking at constructability and capacity of the contract in community to be able to undertake these kinds of projects. So, I would say that, everything is progressing on plan and I believe that, at McDermott, we're doing everything possible to increase our capacity to grow our business in the Middle East.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

And, Tahira, just on your performance question. If you look at page 13 of our supplemental deck, we disclosed the utilization of our asset base.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I see.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

I think, you'll see here that we are operating above standard in both our fabrication and our shallow water vessel fleet. So, we're operating at peak activity levels. But, as David mentioned, our safety performance is setting records and our financial performance is excellent. So, we would say that, we are operating in a sustainable performance environment.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. That's very helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Good morning.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

So, could you go around the world and just provide a little bit more color on what you view as some of the other key bidding activities that we should be looking out for?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Okay. I'll quickly try and do that. The world is (38:39) a big place, but I'll try and do it as quick as I can. I would say, starting here in the U.S. offshore, things remain relatively quiet in terms of deepwater Gulf of Mexico, although we're starting to see an increase on bids for subsea tiebacks. So, these will be these smaller type projects, and I talked about one this morning. We actually didn't announce it, but I spoke about it in our prepared remarks. So, we would see or continue to see those types of bids coming through. But today, no plans for any kind of major developments where we can participate at this stage. However, in the Gulf of Mexico, I mentioned, Mexico side is growing and we see that as a vast growth area coupled with Trinidad which we've had success on Angelin and we currently have a bid ongoing called Cassia, is again is for BP. Brazil, we believe bidding in Brazil to really start next year with projects such as Libra. And with our strategy and with the Amazon, we look to participate in those bids.

As I said in prepared remarks, we're also looking at new areas, which is both in Europe and Africa and we're starting to see some bids coming through in that area. Also, our position today in Europe (40:01) really is just our facility in Epsom and we're looking to see what we can do from an organic basis to grow our capability in both Europe and Africa.

Middle East, I've talked about early in the call. We see Middle East as an area, which will continue to grow. And all the areas that I mentioned in terms of Saudi, Qatar and UAE and we actually – we have visibility of these bids coming through.

India, we continue with our success on India on the back of Vashishta being successful and the KG-D6, and obviously preparing ourselves for the large bid to ONGC, which is a (40:43) and McDermott will be participating in two parts of that bid both for the subsea and for the offshore facility.

The rest of Asia. we're starting to see some activity whether it's in places such as Vietnam, little bit of activity in Malaysia, and we have some bids outstanding in Australia. And so, overall, starting to see an uptick in activity, mainly from our FEED efforts that we kicked off two years ago and which has had a significant increase in activity for McDermott over the last two years.

So, generally, as we've said, we see the signs of recovery, but obviously, customers will remain cautious and conservative in terms of timing of FIDs.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's helpful. And then, could you speak to a little bit more on what you're seeing in terms of the pricing? And just to clarify, for the third quarter, what drove your margin – to what extent was there any close-out in there?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Yes. I'll take the first element. In terms of pricing, obviously, we're in a very competitive environment. If you look at the main competitors today, obviously, we're all looking to build some backlog. So, I think, what we have said the last couple of quarters is, in the current environment, pricing is remaining compressed and we'd expect that to change over this next year or so as more bidding activity occurs.

Stuart A. Spence - McDermott International, Inc.

And Chad, it's Stuart. There was a small element of close-outs in the third quarter, but really the performance was driven by the active project portfolio.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

Good morning.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Good morning, Blake.

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

Just first of all, you really highlighted the FEED strategy and the development of this over your tenure this quarter. I wanted to just talk about a little bit conceptually as we go forward. I mean, is this strategy to you, David, more notable for the fact that it increases your chances of capturing work or is it the difference in potential margin from execution from being in control of project specs from the get-go?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

So, I think, Blake, if you look at what we've done organically over the last couple of years is that, we focused – we decided as a company to focus in three areas. That was Mexico, Middle East and India, where we had the combination of both majors, independents, but obviously a large participation by national oil companies. And we saw CapEx expenditure in those three areas even during the downturn.

Our first aim was obviously to secure work and build capability, and we've achieved that in all three areas. And as we've touched on earlier, as we have built that capability and executed, as we've been able to take lessons learned, and we've also been able to look at improved efficiencies. And so, you look at Middle East area example today is that, whilst we've had great financial performance, a lot of that really came from improved efficiency and obviously improved performance as we look at the backlog there as a portfolio.

And same in terms of India. So, India, we had our first project with Vashishta, and we're able to take the lessons learned, the price and knowledge, the cost to take that into the next bid in terms of KG-D6. So, we put a foundation in, and I believe now that we're starting to see those opportunities similar to something like BP Angelin, we consider lessons learned there, and we're participating in the Cassia today.

So, I believe that we've put the foundation in those three areas and now have been able to build capability and backlog in all three areas. And as I said in our remarks is that, we now start to look at some other areas which is, some bidding opportunities both in Europe and Africa.

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

And, I guess, in more practical terms than conceptual, if we look at your potential order pipeline as it stands today, I mean, how do you compare the portion of those projects that you are involved in the FEED process versus where you were perhaps a year or two years ago?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Well, now that we're in the FEED business is that, we have a number of FEEDs which are designed competitions. So, to be participating in that, then – and in some of these cases, they're narrowed down to competitors. So, not only are you doing the FEED, but you're also putting together your price to do EPCI. So, that helps us, that helps us to be more competitive. But it's also an indication of where McDermott has come over the last two or three years and customers are now starting to see McDermott as a company which is at the forefront of what it does. (45:55) engineering and technology is something which is a differentiator, and that positions us better for some of these bids, particularly if they're executed through a design or a FEED design competition.

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

Okay. Appreciate the color. I'll turn it back.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Good morning, Alan.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

David, I know you're going to tell me that the timing of projects is lumpy. But when I put everything together, I'm curious, if you could kind of just comment on your confidence that we've seen a bottom in McDermott's backlog this cycle. And do you believe – if I look at your revenue pipeline, it's been in that $20 billion plus or minus range for the last four or five quarters. What has to happen for that to kind of materially move higher here? Is it that you have to kind of expand your target projects or is it just a market kind of tailwind you need?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

I think, two elements there. As you just said, Alan, I think that, one, we need to start to expand our geographical reach. And so, as I said, we've been successful in the three areas that we focus. Now, we need to expand that focus in terms of – and I've suggested Europe and Africa, and obviously starting to see some bids coming through that area.

But we are still in a period where although we're seeing some recovery in the market, we're still at the early stages of that recovery. But we believe in the – the recovery is happening and that it will occur, but it's going to be a two- to three-year timeframe before we get back to the potential – or potentially back to the level of activities that we experienced three, four years ago. But, I think, we're doing all the right things today in terms of securing our strong leadership position in the three areas that I mentioned that we've been focused on. But we are – we need to look at how we can expand our geographical reach, and obviously to – we're still waiting on the market to recover.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And just a confidence that maybe we've seen the bottom in the backlog?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

I would never answer that one, Alan. Clearly, like...

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

All right.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

No. We've given some sort of element of disclosure. I think that, we had stated earlier in the year that bookings would be back-end loaded, I think, that term was used. And October, we got off to a good month. And, I think, what gives us more confidence is that, neither of those awards were with Saudi Aramco, and we have a number of bids that are outstanding with Saudi Aramco at the moment there. So, we feel positive that we should be participating in some of that activity moving forward.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Sure. Fair enough. But let me ask you about the AEA region, and can you talk about maybe what it will take to get that business profitable? It's always been a struggle of McDermott, I know, but it seems like volumes are picking up at least gradually. So, can they be done in the current cost structure or do you need to consider maybe more restructuring?

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

I think, two things. So, firstly, Alan, and you're correct, I mean, historically never been a gray area for that part of the McDermott business. And I don't think the strategy and the operational performance historically has been good in that area.

A few years ago, we kind of sat down and we said, let's re-baseline this business and focus on the areas where we see growth and where we participate. So, again, touching on Mexico and places like Trinidad, and longer-term, we see great opportunities in Brazil. I think, today, I'm very confident in the team that we have and the operational performance. And, I think, we're still at the early stages of that strategy. I believe that through a combination of continued operational performance and growth in that market is that AEA should become a profitable region for McDermott.

Alan Fleming - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, guys. I'll hand it back over.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you.

Cleveland Rueckert - UBS Investment Bank

Hey, guys. This is Cleve Rueckert on for Steve. A lot of questions have been asked and answered, and we appreciate the color. I'm just wondering, is the high level of utilization in the Middle East limiting your ability to bid projects at all or possibly holding up the conversion of bids into backlog? I guess, I'm just wondering if there are some awards that are kind of staged and waiting for vessel availability in that region.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

No. I wouldn't say that our capacity is either holding up bids to be awarded or preventing us from bidding future work. We still have further room to take on further activity. And with the strategic initiatives that we have been working on over this last year or so, whether it's building a new facility in Saudi, opening the facility in Dammam, moving more of our fleet to the region, our alliance with the fabrication facility in Qatar, I mean, all of these initiatives have been taken on a basis that we can grow our capacity in that area.

Cleveland Rueckert - UBS Investment Bank

Okay, that's helpful. And then, I guess, just following up on the sort of geographic expansion that you touched on a few times. How would you achieve, like, expansion into Europe and Africa? I mean, do you have vessels with assets that you could move into those regions or would it require a meaningful investment? I guess, just a bigger picture help on that would be helpful.

David Dickson - McDermott International, Inc.

Well, let's look at our two businesses. First, in terms of the offshore which is around the facilities is that, there are some projects that are coming up both in Europe and Africa that require significant large facilities that would have to be fabricated in remote locations, whether that is in Asia or potentially Mexico. So, you don't have to be present in Europe to participate in those particular bids. So, we see opportunities coming up from there.

In terms of the assets, if you look at our fleet today, with the addition of the Amazon is that, that gives us the capability to compete whether it's in North Sea, Europe, both in the UK and in the Norwegian side and also the deepwater of West Africa. So, we feel comfortable that our fleet is ready and able to go to work in all of those areas. So, it's more we see as the bids coming up and how do we position ourselves competitively that we can compete against obviously the major competitors that are already, I'll say, incumbent in those areas.

But, what I would say is that, as we discussed with particularly the major customers is that, certainly we are being encouraged as a company to look to participate in these bids and move into both Europe and Africa.

Cleveland Rueckert - UBS Investment Bank

That's great. Thanks, guys, very much.

Ty Lawrence - McDermott International, Inc.

Thank you for taking the time this morning to listen to McDermott's third quarter 2017 earnings call. As a reminder, a recording of this earnings call will be available for replay for seven days on our website, www.mcdermott.com. And if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me. Operator, this concludes our call.

