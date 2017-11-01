Hold On To Alnylam Pharmaceuticals In 2017

Striding incessantly towards the target of having three commercialized products in its portfolio by end of year 2020, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is definitely a very interesting investment opportunity in 2017. The year 2017 has proved to be pivotal for the company, with lead investigational RNAi drug, Patisiran, demonstrating high level of efficacy as well as strong safety profile in polyneuropathy related to hereditary ATTR or hATTR amyloidosis indication, in the phase 3, APOLLO trial. There is huge unmet demand in this rare disease segment and existing treatment options offer limited relief to patients. In this context, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Patisiran is expected to emerge as a best-in-class and preferred therapy in this indication, across the world. It should also be noted that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is responsible for commercializing Patisiran in USA, Canada, and Western Europe, while Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will commercialize the drug in other international markets.

Patisiran, is but, one of the interesting therapies arising out of Alnylam pharmaceuticals RNAi platform. The positive Apollo trial results have not only highlighted the clinical potential of Patisiran, but have also helped in building confidence for the company's entire RNAi drug development platform. While the market has already recognized the growth potential and rewarded the stock by almost doubling the price in last five months, I believe there is still some upside potential left for investors willing to hold on to the stock.

In this article, I will explain why I consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to be a hold opportunity in 2017.

Patisiran is expected to benefit vastly from the significant unmet demand in hATTR amyloidosis segment.

Following the positive top line results, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals now expects detailed results from APOLLO trial in November 2017. The company has also scheduled for NDA and MAA submission for Patisiran in late 2017 or early 2018, while the drug is expected to be commercially launched in middle 2018.

Patisiran is entering the hATTR amyloidosis segment, which although affects only around 50,000 people (linked above) globally, is nevertheless a progressively debilitating and finally fatal condition. The number of patients suffering with polyneuropathy due to hATTR amyloidosis is even less, only 20K to 30K on a global basis (linked above). However, the very limited alternatives available for patients, makes a very strong case for the commercial success of patisiran.

While European Commission or EC has approved tafamidis for stage 1 hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, there have been cases of patients witnessing disease progression despite using this drug. The use of orthotopic liver transplant is also declining, and when used is restricted to patients with V30M mutation and no signs of cardiomyopathy.

The closest and most watched competitor for Patisiran has been Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS) investigational drug, Inotersen. Though inotersen demonstrated efficacy in its Phase 3 trial, NEURO-TTR, there have been instances of thrombocytopenia and renal events in the trial. On the other hand, safety events for Patisiran have been relatively of milder form. All these facts coupled with early leads generated by Alnylam Act program in USA and expanded access programs across the world, hint towards a bright commercial future for Patisiran in the coming years.

Despite safety incidents, Fitusiran seems to be a promising drug candidate in Alnylam's pipeline.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faced a major blow to its research pipeline, when the company and partner, Sanofi, had to suspend its fitusiran studies owing to a fatal thrombotic event. A patient enrolled in Fitusiran Phase 2 OLE study, succumbed to cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, previously reported as subarachnoid hemorrhage. Both Alnylam and Sanofi, will now be able to start this Phase 2 study as well as Phase 3 study, ATLAS, after securing go-ahead from global regulatory bodies. This may require changes to trial protocol as well as implementation of a robust risk mitigation program. In any case, this has definitely delayed the commercial launch of Fitusiran for hemophilia indication.

Despite these challenges, I believe that Fitusiran will manage to emerge as a prominent therapy for hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients, especially for those with inhibitors, considering the scale of unmet demand in this area and the demonstrated efficacy of this investigational drug in Phase 1 and Phase 2 OLE trial. Fitusiran has been seen to be effective in managing hemostasis for patients suffering with multiple type pf rare bleeding disorders.

Further, the safety event in Phase 2 OLE study may not be only related to Fitusiran. Since there had been misdiagnosis of the patient's condition, he had been treated with high dose FVIII and factor replacement therapy in a week prior to death. Also, thrombosis is a known risk for many existing and novel hemophilia drugs. Hence, with proper risk mitigation program, Fitusiran may not lose out on regulatory approvals or market share due to this safety incident.

Givosiran has received fast track designation as well as go-ahead for its Phase 3 design in 2017.

In September 2017 (linked above), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced that it was in alignment with FDA related to Phase 3 design for evaluating clinical potential of Givosirian as prophylaxis therapy for recurrent attacks in acute hepatic porphyrias or AHP patients. Subject to positive results in interim analysis of this Phase 3 program, anticipated by mid of 2018 (linked above), the company expects to file NDA for givosiran by end of 2018. The confidence of the company is high for givosiran, based on robust performance data in reducing level of AHP disease biomarkers as well as recurrence of attacks in patients in phase 1 trial. I believe that givosiran will prove to be a paradigm change in AHP treatment in the coming years.

Certain risks, however, should not be ignored.

Investors should bear in mind that currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not have any marketed product in its portfolio. That leaves the company excessively dependent on licensing fees, royalties and milestone payments from its partners such as Sanofi, The Medicines Company (MDCO), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY), and Mosanto, for its revenues which in turn fund the company's operational and research activities. Any unfavorable changes in the terms of collaboration or termination of agreements may have detrimental impact on Alnylam's growth prospects.

This risk, however, is partly mitigated by the $923.3 million cash and short term investments on Alnylam's balance sheet at end of Q2 2017. The company also expects cash to increase beyond $1.0 billion by end of 2017. Even if we assume annual cash burn rate to be as high as $400 million, more than that required in full year 2016, the company can sustain its operations for till end of 2019, without external financing.

Competition from other RNAi focused companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), and Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) and siRNA focused companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), and Wave Life Sciences (WVE), can prove to be a major threat for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' growth prospects. Any setback in research pipeline, such as ones faced by Alnylam for investigational candidates like ALN-RSV01 in 2012 and revusiran in 2016, and subsequent delays in commercial launch can seriously jeopardize the peak sales of its investigational drugs in a hyper-competitive market.

Finally, the company is currently overtly dependent on commercial success of Patisiran. This has exposed the company to excessive business concentration risk.

However, despite these challenges, I believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a promising investment opportunity on risk adjusted basis. In light of the positive investor sentiment, very much justified by strong products in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals research pipeline, I believe investors should hold on to the stock in 2017.

