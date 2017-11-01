Not Spooked: Shopify Still A Buy After Q3 Earnings

(Source: flickr)

SHOP data by YCharts

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) spooked investors with their Q3 earnings this Halloween. The stock has dropped more than 9% at the close. After a solid Q3 earnings, I believe the stock has had another unjustified sell-off. (the first after the Citron report which I also wrote about) This article will go over some of the reasons why I believe this is another opportunity to buy shares of Shopify: (1) Shopify continues to grow revenue at high double digit rates. (2) Shopify continues to perform well on its key performance indicators. (3) Margins have improved across both their main segments. (4) Gross profit has been increasing at a greater rate than operating expenses.

1. Q3 revenue grew by 72% Q/Q. The growth story has not changed.

If you compare the last three quarters Q/Q, revenue has increased by 74%. You might also have noticed that the company's revenue has been slowly shifting on a percentage basis from subscription solutions to merchant solutions. This could reflect the fact that merchants are on average processing more gross merchandise volume (more sales) on the platform.

2. Shopify's two key performance indicators (KPI) do not show any weakness in the company.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is calculated using the number of merchants with subscriptions at the end of the period multiplied by the average monthly subscription plan fee at the end of the period. This KPI serves as a better long-term indicator of subscription solutions revenue.

As of September 30, 2017, MRR totaled $26.8 million, representing an increase of 64.9% relative to MRR at September 30, 2016.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the gross dollar amount of orders processed on Shopify's platform. This KPI serves as a good proxy for merchant solutions revenue because merchant solutions revenue is generated as a percentage of GMV.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2017, our platform processed Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") of $17.1 billion, representing an increase of 73.8% from the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

3. Margins have improved in both subscription solutions and merchant solutions.

Shopify has been able to improve margins in both merchant subscriptions and merchant solutions. If you look at cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue, both segments are operating a lower cost than last year. In Q3, cost of subscription solutions and merchant solution as a percentage of revenue decreased by 1.6% and 2.8% Q/Q respectively.

Margins in merchant solutions are particularly important because the bulk of revenue is from processing fees through Shopify Payments. I previously wrote about how Shopify earns roughly 1.36% of GMV as merchant solutions revenue. Small improvements in margins could have a large impact on total revenue as the Shopify Payments segment is very sensitive.

Comparing the Last Eight Quarters on a Percentage Basis

Q3 of 2017 has actually been Shopify's best quarter so far. As a percentage of revenue, this quarter's net loss was only 5.5% of revenue when including other income. Excluding other income, this quarter's net loss was 7.4% of revenue. (Still an improvement from last year's 9.5%) Shopify will mostly likely set another best quarter in Q4 this year, as Q4 has traditionally been retail's strongest quarter.

4. Gross profit is still scaling faster than operating expenses. This is a good indicator of future GAAP profitability.



Comparing the last 3 months with the same period last year:

Gross profits grew by $46 million, an increase of 86%.

Meanwhile, operating expenses grew by 78%.

Comparing the last 9 months with the same period last year:

Gross profits grew by $118 million, an increase of 83%.

Meanwhile, operating expenses grew by 79%.

Wrap up and final thoughts

I believe Shopify has had an unjustified sell-off following their Q3 earnings report. For investors who still believe in the company, the growth story has not changed. Besides revenue, the Shopify has been able perform well on KPIs. If you combine the fact that the company has been improving margins and scaling gross profit faster than operating expenses, it is very likely Shopify will be GAAP profitable in the future.

I also reiterate that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and their recently acquisition of Oberlo will continue to be growth catalysts for Shopify. Investors can look forward to Shopify's Q4, as it is retail's strongest quarter. While the stock is not as cheap as it was after the Citron report, investors can pick up some shares back around the $100 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.