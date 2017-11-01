Kathmandu: Outdoor Apparel Brand Selling For Base Camp Valuation

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the New Zealand exchange under the ticker KMD)

Kathmandu (OTC:KTHDY) is an outdoor apparel company primarily active in New Zealand and Australia. The company is about thirty years old and has built up a significant retail presence in Australasia with some 163 stores dedicated to selling its namesake apparel brand. Outside of Australia and New Zealand, its brand is probably not as well known and international sales are very modest as a result. Its product line and brand image are comparable to American outdoor brands like The North Face (VFC), Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Patagonia, but the brand is substantially smaller.



Despite having achieved more than decent financial results in its recently ended fiscal year 2017, the company sells for a relatively modest valuation. Its price/earnings multiple is slightly below 13x trailing earnings, with price/sales slightly over 1x and EV/EBITDA at 6.9x, despite sales growth of +6.99% (4.6% constant currency) and good margin performance, with gross margin down slightly from 62.6% to 62% and operating margin of 12.8% (up from 11.96%).

Add in the dividend yield of close to 5.5%, Kathmandu’s almost debt-free balance sheet (net) and a very significant free cash flow yield of 11.26% and it is no wonder the company showed up on my value screen.

Reasons for the valuation discount



In my opinion, there are a number of reasons for the modest valuation assigned to the company, despite good recent performance in its operations. First of all, the company is very dependent on Australia (66.5% of sales) and New Zealand (32.75%), which is a risk that is exacerbated by the fact that it operates a vertically integrated retail model. Substantially all of its sales are generated through its self-operated store base and e-commerce websites, which means the company has a large fixed-cost base that is difficult to adjust.

Outdoor apparel is probably not as sensitive to fashion fads as regular clothing, but it is still subject to changes in consumer tastes. Another influence is the weather, which in the case of outdoor clothing can have a significant impact on sales, particularly when revenues are overwhelmingly generated in a relatively limited geographical area. Outdoor apparel can generally be expected to do well when the weather is cold and wet, but may not perform as well when the weather is warmer and sunnier.



It is possible that investors share some of these concerns when valuing the company, probably with the significant drop in margins and profit during 2015 still in mind. Back then, the company was forced to take a hit to margins when it was stuck with slow-moving inventory that had to be discounted. The stock lost roughly half its value between December of 2014 and February of 2015 because of that situation, and has yet to recover to the NZ$3 level last seen in 2014.

Another reason for the apparent discount is probably related to the company being locked into Australia and New Zealand. Moving the brand’s presence beyond those two markets is difficult because of Australasia’s geographic isolation. It is not possible to tack a couple of foreign stores onto an existing supply chain like companies may try in Europe or across the Canadian/American border. That means any foreign expansion requires investments to build a separate supply chain.



Kathmandu as an outdoor brand would probably be most likely to succeed in markets that are similar to its home markets of Australia and New Zealand, where outdoor activities such as hiking or mountaineering are popular. Countries with an Anglo-Saxon cultural background like Canada, the United States or the United Kingdom would appear to be a logical fit.

And in fact, the company has tried to expand beyond its two home markets in the past, for instance through the modest retail presence it built up in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, that particular expansion has not succeeded in a satisfactory manner. Kathmandu has been winding its UK store operations down due to lack of a reasonable prospect for profitability.



The company’s retail model is difficult to replicate elsewhere as it would have to build both its brand and its store operations from the ground up. For a company of modest size like Kathmandu such an effort would be too much of a drag on profitability, and therefore too risky.

The company has not given up on international expansion though, but it is trying a different strategy this time. Instead of opening up its own stores in international markets, it has decided a wholesale operation in Europe combined with an online presence, including through third-party platforms, is a more viable option to build international revenues with a more acceptable risk level. It is somewhat surprising that they did not reach this conclusion the first time, since a mixed channel strategy is oftentimes used by apparel brands seeking international expansion.



I would assign this renewed effort a higher chance of success because it requires a much more modest investment, which can be adjusted relatively easily. A wholesale strategy entails offering a product line to retailers able to offer a suitable store environment for the Kathmandu brand, such as specialist outdoor retailers. The company would sell those retailers its branded products at wholesale prices, which would generate a lower than average gross margin but would allow the company to forego building a store base and extensive local supply chains and marketing operations.

Avoiding the need to build such exceedingly expensive organizational structures would let the company reach profitability in its international operations on a much lower sales base, while allowing it to slowly build its brand in new markets and reap some procurement benefits in the process.



Achieving a profit in such an endeavor may still require significant patience but operating losses could be kept at an acceptable level by maintaining marketing expenses at a level commensurate to actual sales. That is generally more difficult to do when you are building your own operation with company stores and support services. In my opinion, investors in Kathmandu are currently underpricing the potential of international expansion while overestimating the risks associated with it.



The potential for growth



Given the company’s history with earlier overseas operations, investors can be forgiven for being a little apprehensive. Circumstances in the apparel industry are generally considered to be quite difficult right now, and outdoor apparel has been no exception. European outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin for instance, which was bought by Blackstone for €700 million in 2011, recently entered into a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders.

This balance sheet restructuring can be seen as a clear sign of its trouble, which have been caused by difficult trading and a disappointing China expansion. Australian investors are probably still sour over a similarly unfortunate adventure by domestic surfwear brand Billabong as well (OTCPK:BLLAF).



I do not believe that Kathmandu’s renewed efforts regarding overseas expansion are comparable to these two cases; the risks surrounding an investment in an international wholesale strategy are quite acceptable. And in case things work out well, Kathmandu’s discounted shares may well present a good investment at this price level. The company is priced for a situation of stasis while its (international) growth opportunities are entirely ignored. In terms of domestic operations, in which I include both the New Zealand and Australia operations, the company is still aiming for substantial growth in the latter market.



Australia is already its largest segment, contributing roughly two-thirds of the company’s revenues, but still has a substantially lower sales density than the much smaller New Zealand market. The company has a long-term target for 180 stores in Australasia, versus its current base of 163. The additional 17-20 stores will mostly be located in the Australian market, which currently counts some 116 stores. That may not seem like much of a runway, but the Australian stores still average substantially lower average revenues, on a currency-adjusted basis, than the company’s stores in New Zealand.



Average store sales are roughly 13% lower in Australia, which leaves room for performance improvements in this market’s store base. And the company appears to be able to close this gap, as same-store sales performance in Australia has outpaced same-store sales growth in New Zealand in recent years. Last year’s Australian stores averaged comparable sales growth of +6.9% while stores in New Zealand averaged 3.6%. The company-wide average was +4.4% at actual exchange rates, but +5.5% on an underlying basis.



I consider that a more than decent result and the company’s recent history in Australia shows that it should be able to grow sales in this geography by mid-single digits from its existing store base alone. Combining that potential with modest expansion in the store base and the largely untapped sales opportunity in the online channel, means the Australian market still offers meaningful prospects for growth.

Additionally, margins in the Australian market are substantially lower than they are in New Zealand, despite delivering a meaningfully better gross margin. The difference in operating margin can be explained to an important degree by the difference in store sales levels.

This means if the company can bring the Australian store averages more in line with the averages achieved in New Zealand, the Australian segment should be able to post strong operating margin improvements. The Australian segment had flat gross margins in FY2017 of 64.1%, which is substantially better than the 57.9% achieved in New Zealand in the same year (down from 60.1%).

Despite this advantage, the EBIT-margin achieved in Australia is much more modest than the operating margin achieved in New Zealand; 11% in Australia versus 19.7% in New Zealand. In my opinion, the profit potential of the business in the Australian market therefore remains underutilized.

The online channel contributes just 7.5% of company-wide sales at this moment, which is quite low in my opinion, and could be expanded significantly if the right approach is taken. I believe the company has been relatively slow to adapt to new marketing tools like Instagram (FB), which has made itself indispensable to any credible fashion brand over the past few years, but other social media may be just as relevant. Having an active presence on Instagram allows for easy interaction with consumers on an (almost) global basis, and simplifies the customer journey to your online store.

Kathmandu currently has some 36.3k followers on Instagram, which is certainly much lower than its American competitors The North Face (2.5 million), Patagonia (3 million) and Columbia Sportswear (202k). On the other hand, Kathmandu has a relatively limited geographic footprint, which makes it difficult to compare it with its American competitors, which have the advantage of a very large home market.

The big benefit of social media is that it makes it much easier and cheaper to communicate your brand to consumers. If used correctly those characteristics can be used by smaller brands like Kathmandu, especially when combined with a well-designed online store, because these platforms have leveled the advertising playing field to a significant degree. I believe the company has taken some steps in the right direction regarding its online presence. First of all with its new international store at kathmanduoutdoor.com and stepped up activity on social media platforms.

Secondly, it is trying its hand at a presence on third-party platforms in markets where it has no owned retail presence. Regarding this effort, its branded Kathmandu store on Alibaba-owned tmall.com (BABA) is the best example. The Tmall store reveals an ambition to reach Chinese consumers, which is certainly not going to be an easy win. Kathmandu’s CEO has stressed that these platform initiatives should be seen as long-term efforts aimed at developing the Kathmandu brand in new markets for the longer term, not to achieve big gains in the short run.

The international e-store and the wholesale efforts in Europe should be seen in that light as well. Still, even a modest amount of sales in these channels can contribute a couple of percentage points to the top line growth rate quite easily, considering the company’s current size (NZ$455 million in 2017 revenues).



I would say the margin opportunity in Australia is the most attractive point of value in this stock, certainly, when combined with reasonable prospects for continued top line growth in this market. The international opportunity is a bonus, which may serve to elevate sentiment regarding this stock in future years, but it is unlikely to provide big contributions to the company’s bottom line in the near future. With the company’s modest valuation, I believe Kathmandu is priced rather attractively, with the upside potential ignored and the risks largely reflected in its currently modest price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

