Microsoft: Still Not Overvalued At This Price

Moreover, indications suggest that it is quite likely we will see further earnings growth ahead.

On a P/E basis, this company does not appear to be overvalued.

Investment Thesis

I continue to be bullish on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and see the current price as still being suitable to buy more shares.

There are two main reasons I see this as the case:

FY18 Q1 continued to show strong financial performance by this company. Even with the growth in price, Microsoft's growth in earnings per share has far outpaced growth in the P/E ratio, and for this reason I see the company as still providing good value at this price.

FY18 Q1 Results

Microsoft has continued to excel in the latest FY18 Q1 release. Among the company's achievements:

Revenue was up by 12% to $24.5 billion

Operating income up by 16% to $6.6 billion

Diluted EPS was also up by 17% to $0.84

What is particularly commendable about Microsoft is that the company has incorporated the cloud into all areas of the business, and this has allowed the major segments of their business to thrive.

For instance, Intelligent Cloud revenue was up by 13% in constant currency terms, and driven in large part by growth in Azure revenue of 90%. Concurrently, revenue from Productivity and Business Processes is up by 28% in constant currency, and the combination of cloud service offerings as well as the company's subscription model for Office 365 appears to be working really well for the company.

These results were clearly well-received by the markets, with the stock spiking up to $83.81 at the time of writing:

Why Microsoft Is Not Overvalued

Surprisingly, we see that after the slump in Microsoft's P/E ratio last year, the company is still quite a bit away from the peak ratio of 42x it saw in early 2016, and earnings per share (on a normalized diluted basis) have also been rebounding quite nicely:

Based on this chart, it is hard to make the argument that Microsoft is overvalued based on historical trends. Of course, the company is trailing at a significantly higher level than it was pre-2015, but the Microsoft back then was virtually a different company. The growth in cloud revenue has transformed Microsoft, and as a matter of fact I'm surprised that the P/E ratio has remained quite stable since 2016. Price for Microsoft is going up, but earnings are also going up by as great a magnitude if not greater.

For instance, on a year-to-date basis, we see that while Microsoft's P/E ratio is up by just over 1%, earnings per share is up by nearly 27%:

In this regard, I take the view that Microsoft is not overvalued - and the current price would still be a good one to initiate a position if the current growth rate in earnings is assumed to continue.

Business Model

Microsoft's Azure platform growth has been particularly impressive. While Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services platform - AWS - continues to be the dominant player in this space, Azure has actually been growing at twice the rate of AWS in recent quarters.

While AWS revenue grew by 42 percent in the most recent quarter, growth of Microsoft has been 90 percent as mentioned. In this regard, Microsoft has been successful at capitalising integration of this cloud service with its existing enterprise offerings which has been well received by its commercial clients, and I foresee this trend continuing.

Moreover, on the Productivity and Business Processes side, we see that even though the company saw a 54% increase in operating expenses as a result of the LinkedIn acquisition, operating income continued to climb in the most recent quarter, and LinkedIn also contributed 18% growth to the total 28% growth seen in this sector.

Source: Microsoft - First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Year Results

Furthermore, in spite of the 1% decline in Personal Computing revenue (constant currency) due to declining phone sales, operating income is still up by 26% and the 10% growth in gross margin was driven by Gaming, Search, Surface, and Windows.

Source: Microsoft - First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Year Results

In this regard, any potential declines in Personal Computing revenue going forward are likely to be minimal, and I do not see them having a significant impact on that of Productivity and Business Processes or Intelligent Cloud.

Potential Risks

If Microsoft was trading at a significantly higher P/E ratio than currently, I would argue that there is a lot more inherent risk in this company - i.e. the company would have very little margin of safety under this scenario, and a stall in earnings growth would likely be followed by a significant decline.

That said, it's always prudent to be aware of the risks of holding any stock - regardless of how well it's doing at a particular point in time. From a broader standpoint, five of the top nine stocks on the S&P 500 are all from the technology sector, including Microsoft. Therefore, while this company is doing well fundamentally - any shift in market sentiment (you know, those times where stocks fall regardless of how good the business itself is) would likely affect Microsoft significantly. Therefore, an investor looking to preserve capital in the event of a crash may want to look elsewhere.

Moreover, while the shift to Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes is certainly a welcome development, Windows is - as another contributor put it - "the elephant in the room".

The development of cloud is a double-edged sword as PC sales continue to slide, and Windows still accounts for 42% of the total revenue from Personal Computing. Therefore, if sales begin to drop too steeply, then Microsoft could run into some headwinds regardless of the growth in other segments.

Moreover, Alphabet's Google (GOOG) continues to dominate the search and advertising market, and this makes it difficult for Microsoft to recoup revenues from this segment to offset declining PC sales.

Therefore, a long-term consideration for Microsoft is whether its cloud revenues will continue growing at the pace necessary to offset the decline. At current rates, I am optimistic, but the risk is always there.

Conclusion

To conclude, I continue to see Microsoft as a buy at the current price, in spite of the risks. The company does not appear to be overvalued on a P/E basis, and further growth across Microsoft's main business lines is likely to lead further earnings growth going forward. That said, declining PC sales still remain the elephant in the room, and as with most tech companies, Microsoft may not necessarily be for the risk-averse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.