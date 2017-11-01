Chuy's Holdings: Facing The Pressure

Consumers are dining out about as frequently as they were ten years ago, yet Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) has grown enormously in the same period. The company has seen its number of locations increase by over 11 times from 8 to 92 locations projected by the end of the year.

This growth has been the reason for optimism in the company. However, management is projecting to open fewer new locations in 2018 than 2017, leading to the stock price losing about half its price in the past year with a range being between $35.30 and $18.00. While the company is facing pressures on a few fronts, I believe this is an intriguing entry point for a long-term investor.

Current pressures facing the company

One of the major pressures for the company this quarter has been navigating the times during and after natural disasters. In late August, Hurricane Harvey made its disastrous landfall in Texas. According to Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan, Chuy’s is among the restaurants that are most at risk for sales losses due to the destruction of Harvey. His estimates include the worst-case scenario effect to sales and EPS per day if all of the Houston area locations remained closed. He estimates that Chuy’s could lose $113,000 in sales per day in just the Houston market.

One major natural disaster would be enough for any business to handle. Unfortunately, Chuy’s has had to deal with the economic impacts of two hurricanes this quarter. When Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, and Chuy’s was among the most impacted restaurants in the affected areas.

According to their social media pages, the Florida locations were closed at 4pm on Saturday, September 9, and were reopened on the following Tuesday. Since there are eight currently open locations in Florida that were closed for two and a half days, a rough estimate for the impact of sales lost should be around $2.25 million (assuming the $113,000 figure stated for Houston translates to Florida).

Even after the reopening of the restaurants, the weather is going to have a major impact on their business. Even though they are open, it will not be business as usual. Industry-wide, restaurants will not have the same traffic as a result of people who will be putting their limited disposable income toward their immediate needs.

According to Bonnie Riggs, an analyst at The NPD Group, "With thousands focused on rebuilding their lives and homes, going out to eat will not be a priority and restaurants the areas impacted by these hurricanes will struggle for the foreseeable future." On the bright side, Chuy's has been able to generate consistent profits. In four of the last five years, restaurant-level operating margin has been at least 19% or higher. This will definitely help smooth out the negative impact of the lost sales.

Another pressure Chuy’s is now facing is expense management. Operating costs are up nearly 10%. The company is also expanding into pricier markets (including Chicago, Miami, and Denver this year). How the company combats these expense management issues will determine how quickly their future location growth is. This upcoming year will be a great test to see how the company handles the pressure on their margins.

Plans to handle current pressures

Since the company does not want to rely on discounting and promotions to drive traffic, Chuy's solution was to create a tiered approach to menu pricing. Under this approach, there are four tiers of prices, which CFO Jon Howie believes will allow the company to neutralize the differences in margins regardless of location. For example a “Big As Yo’ Face” burrito that costs $10.89 in the Chicago area costs $9.99 in El Paso and $10.49 in the Orlando area. Chuy’s says this minor price difference will still offer excellent value compared to other local options. This makes sense as a simple solution to combat cost differences.

Although the company has been seeing higher costs, they have also been seeing strong growth in to-go dining, which currently makes up around 11% of sales. These to-go sales have been growing at double-digit rates for the past two years and have been up so far in this year. Strong growth in to-go orders could help compensate for slowing of traffic from sit-down dining.

In relation to to-go ordering, Chuy's was set to test online ordering at a few locations in late 2017 in hopes of offering that nationally next year. However, I cannot find anything related to this being tested currently, which is disappointing. This feels like it could be a big missed opportunity to help the company capture to-go dining.

Chuy’s has also recently began to offer a rewards program partnership with Dinova, which could be beneficial for the restaurant in the future. Being unaware of Dinova, I quickly learned from researching their website that they do not have your typical rewards program for customers. Instead, they focus more on partnering with companies in order to reduce travel expenses by offering them a discount on sales from the traveling employees. If they can gain traction with this program, Chuy’s may be able to bring in a good amount of new traffic for these business travelers.

Future growth prospects

The major factor in the stock price in the past year is the slowing of location growth. Chuy's finished 2016 with 80 stores with the goal of opening 12 to 14 new restaurants in 2017. According to their website, there are currently 89 open locations with another 8 locations listed as coming soon. Of those 8 coming soon locations, 3 will be opened in the remainder of 2017. That means Chuy’s hit the low end of their forecasted location growth plan for this year.

Because of continued traffic slowdown in the industry and uncertainty around the future sales, Chuy's says it will open between 8 and 12 new locations in 2018. This slowing of growth is the cause of major price pressure for the stock. Assuming they again achieve the low end of their goal, Chuy’s will end 2018 will 100 locations.

Including the projected numbers for 2018, Chuy’s will have 11 (2014), 10 (2015), 11 (2016), 12 (2017), and between 8-12 (2018) for newly opened locations in the past 5 years. While these numbers will not achieve the optimistic goal laid out at the end of 2016 of doubling the amount of locations by 2020, they still show consistent location growth.

As recently as three months ago, Chuy's CFO Jon Howie said that he still believes the potential exists for a total of 350 to 450 stores in the United States. However, he did not give the time frame in which he believes this ambitious number will be accomplished. Chuy’s went from 8 locations in 2007 to a probable 92 locations at the end of 2017. Assuming the same growth of 84 new restaurants every 10 years, the company would achieve this number in a little more that 30 years. This estimate for growth, in my opinion, is very conservative as the company should grow faster in the future than it did in its past.

To measure the safety of the price, I would like to know how a company will handle a recession. CFO Howie has pointed out that back in 2008 and 2009, Chuy's was one of the last restaurant chains to be impacted by the recession and one of the first to return to same-store sale growth. For perspective, in 2009, Chuy’s opened its location in Nashville, which was the company’s first location outside of Texas.

At the end of 2009, the number of open locations was 17. The company was much smaller at the time of that recession. The fact that the locations were nearly all in one geographic location most likely factors into this. Because of this, I do not believe that their past performance will be an effective indicator of upcoming recessions. The more likely outcome is the impact normally seen from restaurants in times of lower spending.

On a positive note, its restaurants are still profitable even with increasing costs. With Chuy’s currently growing the number of locations currently increasing each year, Chuy’s earnings growth should follow along. The company also earns enough cash to fund its expansion without taking on debt. I consider the option of temporarily slowing the expansion plans in times of hardship a good benefit for the company.

The past year has not been kind to Chuy’s stock. The 52-week range for the stock price has been $35.30 and $18.00, with the bottoming out of the stock price in the aftermath of the hurricanes. Chuy’s Holdings will report 3Q results on November 2. With the price hovering in the low-20s, now may be a nice point for a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHUY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.