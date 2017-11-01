Keys To Success: Church And Dwight Have Them Pt.2. The Financials

Introduction

As I said in my previous article, I would provide a follow up article based on the financials, valuation, and peers/competition. I previously did the introduction on Church and Dwight (CHD) in my part 1 of this series, so let's dive right in on the financials. Before continuing to read, I am a firm believer in the use of graphics and pictures to display data. I think they make information easier to understand and comprehend, so there will be a lot of graphics being used to portray my analysis.

Financials

When it comes to reading and analyzing financials, steady and sustainable growth is chief among all other things. If you have read my other article, then you know how much I appreciate that attribute. Below we will dig deep into Church and Dwight's financials to better understand their highly predictable business.

CHD Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

In FY'16 Church and Dwight reported revenue of $3,493.1 million compared to $3,394.8 million. This equates to a 2.9% increase. Thanks to gross margin expansion of 100 bps from 44.5% to 45.5% gross profit increased 5.2% to $1,590.6 million versus $1,511.8 million. As you can see in the graph above, the Revenue has steadily grown from 2000, and during that same time from total expenses is also increasing except at a slower rate. The same can be said about the cost of goods sold, COGS. This circumstances have allowed CHD to slowly and steadily grow Net Income.

The steady growth of Net Income can be attributable to a couple developments. First, CHD's Adjusted Operating Margin has continually expanded. Secondly, EBITDA Margin has also expanded at an impressive rate.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Thanks to the Operating Margin expansion, in 2016 Operating Income $724.2 million which was a 7.4% increase from $674.2 million in 2015. During that time period that operating margin expanded 80bps. As a result of these strong operating margins, the effects have trickled down to the bottom line, where CHD posted Net Income of $459 million last year. This net income has allowed Earnings Per Share to grow to $1.75 per share which has grown steadily since 2005 as you can see below.

The continual expansion of key margins speaks a lot to the job that chairman and CEO James R. Craigie is doing here. It tells investors and I, that management is able to control costs and execute strategies regarding operations. In addition, as my part 1 of this series stated, Church and Dwight grows through acquisitions. Therefore, to be able to control costs like this speaks immensely on managements ability to control transition and implementation costs associated with such acquisitions.

CHD EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Next, lets talk about debt. As of the end of 2016, Church and Dwight's balance sheet contained $1.120 billion in long term debt. If you subtract cash and cash equivalents, you get net long term debt of $932.4 million. On the $1.120 billion dollars in debt, in 2016 Church and Dwight paid $27.7 million in interest according to their annual report. As you can see, cash has decreased some because of investments and acquisitions.

I have said before and will reiterate if you have not read my previous article, I am a firm Buffett disciple. So, on the topic of debt, The Oracle of Omaha and I see eye to eye. I'll expand on our mutual philosophy of debt. There is nothing wrong with having debt on the balance sheet, but preferably none. However, if there is, the debt should be able to be payed off within a couple years.

CHD Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Based on that belief, Church and Dwight claiming such amount of debt is not a bad thing. The graph above, shows that CHD is more than capable of financing debt payments internally. After doing some math, CHD has a FCF to Long Term Debt ratio os 55.8%. This means that one year's free cash flow could pay off 55.8% of that debt. It's worth noting that CHD has the best FCF conversion ratio among peers from 2007-2016; this will be touched on later. In the graph above, you can see that they have free cash flow of $605.5 million, and EBIT of $733.6 million. In addition, they have total current assets of $756.8 million. Current assets are assets that are highly liquid, meaning they can be turned into cash within one year. When adding, current assets to free cash flow you get a number of $1,362.3 million, which is significantly more than total long term debt. It shows that the company is able to manage their debt if, knock on wood, a problem arises and debt must be paid off fast.

Notice how during all that, I never once mentioned the use of the revolver, credit, or any other form of borrowing in order to finance debt payments. That is because they do not have to in order to pay off debt. Church and Dwight has enough earning power and self liquidity to handle debt payments.

CHD Retained Earnings (Annual) data by YCharts

Another thing, Buffett loves to watch is Retained Earnings. When you read a lot of analysis articles on Seeking Alpha, and people talk about the balance sheet, most of the time Retained Earnings is overlooked and not talked about. For those who do not know, retained earnings are the earnings left over after dividends are paid that you are able to reinvest back into the business. The number is calculated by subtracting dividends paid from net income. On the balance sheet, retained earnings is under the equity section at the bottom. Retained Earnings accumulate every year, so theoretically, the number present should be positive and increasing every year.

When looking at Church and Dwight's retained earnings, its quite impressive. Like every other financial metric, it grows slowly but consistently. According to their 2016 annual report retained earnings stood at $2,960 million compared to $2,650 million in 2015. In addition, as you will see above, since 2000, retained earnings have flown high. The substantial increase in RE during that period is thanks to their low payout ratio of 39.87%. This means that for every dollar of net income, they shell out 39.87 cents to investors and 60.13 cents for the company. This ratio is tremendous, for example, REIT's, by law must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. In return, they do not pay income taxes. However, it causes REIT's to create massive debt holdings and continually dilute equity via equity offerings. Church and Dwight's low payout ratio is great as it ensures, CHD is able to expand operations thanks to reinvestment. A major reason for Church and Dwight's success to own this current portfolio is, in part, thanks to management's ability to retain earnings.

Cash Flow

The two most important financial statements, in my opinion are the Cash Flow and the Balance Sheet. It is broken up into 3 sections: Cash Flow from Operations, Cash Flow from Investing, and Cash Flow from Financing. The Cash Flow statement provides us a clear view of a company's ability to generate cash from the revenues they bring in.

When calculating Cash Flow from Operations, you start with net income. Then you add and subtract a lot of different items, eventually reaching the end number. Put more simply, the formula is:

CFO = EBIT + Depreciation - Taxes +/- Change in Working Capital

CHD Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Analyzing cash flow from operations is paramount. You want CFO to be higher than net income, it is a red flag if it isn't. As you can see in the graph above, the cash flow from operations has been climbing steadily and starting to create more separation from net income, which is good. This tells me that, CHD is starting to create more cash from their revenue and prior periods

Next, lets take a look at one of the most important financial statistics to analyze a companies true capability of financial flexibility: Free Cash Flow. A companies Free Cash Flow is found by subtracting Capital Expenditures, which is found in Cash Flow from Investing, from Cash Flow from Operations. This metric allows investors and analysts to see how much cash a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base. The free cash flow a company generates directly correlates to financial flexibility. It allows a company to pay down debt, buyback stock, pay or increase dividends, develop new products, and something that Church and Dwight loves doing, make acquisitions.

As you can see in the graph above, Cash flow from Operations were $655.3 million and CapEx was a meager $49.8 million. This gives us free cash flow of $605.5 million. That is an exceptional FCF conversion ratio, just look how closely the Cash Flow from Operations line ((blue)) is to the Free Cash Flow line (red). In addition, if you pay your attention to the graphic below, you will see that from 2007-2016 Church and Dwight had the highest average FCF conversion ratio at 122% compared to their peers. This means that for every $1 of net income they were generating $1.22 of Free Cash Flow. That is an incredible feat for CHD. In fact in the 2016 annual report, chairman and CEO, James R. Criagie promotes that last year CHD had a FCF conversion ratio of 131%, which is astonishing. On top of that, I fully expect Church and Dwight to be able to keep this trajectory especially after the acquisition of Waterpik. The Waterpik purchase should definitely boost cash flow and boost free cash flow, permitting more flexibility and more money to make some magic with.

Just like retained earnings, management's ability to convert cash flow into free cash flow has been imperative for this company to grow through acquisitions and product innovation. It has allowed the company the financial flexibility to chase opportunities that others thought weren't possible and take full advantage. Free cash flow has allowed management to maneuver this company through rough times by providing them with a cushion, and setting them on a way to weather such times and get back on course.

Church and Dwight Back to School Investor Presentation

Comparisons

When it comes to comparisons, Church and Dwight is the puppy playing with Great Danes and Mastiffs, or the mouse the among elephants. Overall, they are competing among some of the biggest companies in the world. Among them are: Procter and Gamble (PG), Unilever (UL), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Clorox (CLX). All of these companies are wonderful companies who own massive brands, but lets get down to comparisons.

CHD Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

A lot of people do not know who the owner of Arm & Hammer is. I didn't until a couple years ago. But their portfolio is full of names that everyone knows of. Well all of those companies are stacked, as stacked as if you placed LeBron, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Rudy Gobert on one team. Pick and choose the brand, one of those companies own them.

Now jokes aside, lets get down to business. In the chart above, you can see that with out a doubt, PG generated the most free cash flow last year. And at the very bottom is our little Church and Dwight with $605.5 million in free cash flow. Do not get any wrong ideas from this graphic. Just because Church and Dwight is down there, does not mean the world is ending. As you saw earlier CHD does better at converting net income to free cash flow than their peers. That speaks a significant amount about the company and their ability to be a scrapper and fight to move up the ladder.

When I see what Church and Dwight is doing, independently, and then compare them to others as in the chart above, I see a company that just won't give up and fights for dear life to move up the food chain. On that chart I see a lot of volatility in the companies to stay constant or grow free cash flow except for 2 companies. One of them is increasing steadily, but barely noticeable, and will soon overcome Clorox. Who has the straightest line up there? To me, it looks like Church and Dwight. A lot of the companies up there have grown so big that there really is not much growth left, making earnings sometime volatile. On the other hand, you have companies like CHD and CLX, that are smaller and have much more growth in their future than say PG.

Valuation

If you have any interest in owning or currently own the stock, where the CHD stands in terms of valuation is very important. Making sure you aren't overpaying is critical when determining what price to purchase at. Now as you can see Church and Dwight currently sits at $45.17, and hasn't been at these levels since earlier this year.

CHD data by YCharts

However, one might say that at this multiple Church and Dwight looks a little undervalued on a Price to Free Cash Flow basis. Sitting at 19.55x FY'16 Free Cash Flow, Church and Dwight has the second lowest multiple, sitting above Kimberly Clark. I do believe CHD, deserves to trade at a higher multiple because of their constant growth thanks to their uncanny ability to integrate and acquisition and grow while maintaining costs at a low level. On that note, if you took the average of all the multiples you get a Price to Free Cash Flow multiple of 23.59x FY'16 FCF. If you take that number and apply it to CHD, which has $2.31 of Free Cash Flow per share and multiply it by 23.59 you get a share price of $54.49. That equates to 20.6% upside from these levels.

CHD Price to Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Church and Dwight is a small player in the major league, but there is nothing stopping this player from moving up the food chain. The company has put itself in position to become a real player in the future thanks to its ability to separate themselves financially from others. The financial flexibility thanks to growth and focus on Retained Earnings and Free Cash Flow have allowed management to create great shareholder value in the past through phenomenal acquisitions and those very acquisitions have put them in a position to be a player in the future. Whether its condoms or the billion things Arm & Hammer create or another product, Church and Dwight has constructed a portfolio that worked in the past and has evolved for the future. Church and Dwight has what DJ Khaled refers to as the "Keys to Success" and management is out to help investors and the company claim that "Major Bag Alert".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.