ConocoPhillips: Don't Bother

ConocoPhillips (COP) has struggled more than most of the oil majors in the past couple of years. The company's recovery from the commodity price bust that took place years ago hasn't really occurred and certainly, at least, not to the extent that its stronger competitors have seen. COP is a stock that has been pretty easy to ignore of late as its below-market dividend fails to generate any interest, and with the valuation still ridiculously high, I haven't seen any reason at all to want to own this stock. The Q3 report showed some signs of life but to be honest, there is so much further that COP has to go that it just isn't worth the hassle.

I'll begin with a brief note on the chart because COP is actually making really good progress higher. The earnings report has the stock right back at its 2016 high, something it hasn't even challenged since the high was made almost a year ago. Buying interest in the stock has been strong and it even reached overbought territory back in September, something that hadn't happened for quite some time. The stock is at an inflection point; either it will be rebuffed and sent lower, or it will break out and potentially usher in a new stage of the rally. I don't see any fundamental reasons whatsoever why the stock should rally but from a technical perspective, it certainly looks like it could, at least over the short term.

However, I view COP more as an income stock than one you buy for rocket ship rallies and on that front, COP did show some improvements in Q3. Adjusted production was up slightly against last year despite the fact that COP's US business was subject to massive hurricanes in Q3. In addition, margins continue to rise as price realization improved tremendously YoY and through decreased depreciation and exploration expenses. Total BOE realized price was in excess of $39 in Q3 against just under $30 in last year's comparable period. That's an enormous improvement in pricing and it drove COP's Q3's sizable increase in earnings.

COP's cash situation is improving as well but it still has a very long way to go in order to get back just to where its competitors are today, contributing to my dislike of the stock. Operating cash flow was $1.1B in Q3, which was reduced by a discretionary $600M contribution to its US pension liability. It used that cash to fund $1.1B in capex and paid $300M in dividends. In addition, asset dispositions amounted to $3B and it used that money to pay down $2.5B in debt and repurchase $1B in stock.

There's a lot going on there but if we take out the last bit surrounding asset dispositions, paying down debt and buying stock for just a minute, we can isolate COP's ability to produce cash on an operating basis. It created $1.1B from operations and funded the same amount in capex. Dividends were another $300M but remember that operating cash flow was reduced by a discretionary contribution to the pension fund, meaning that if COP had decided not to do that, it would have produced $1.7B or so in operating cash flow, having spent $1.4B on capex and dividends. To make a long story short, COP seems to be on the right path with respect to cash production and that's great, but remember also that its dividend was slashed as a necessity in order to save cash. It is producing enough for today's uncompetitive dividend and that's a nice first step, but it has a long way to go and investors shouldn't get too excited just yet.

The fact that it is paying down debt is great and buying back stock is something I'd usually applaud, but not at these valuation levels. COP would do well to continue to pay down debt rather than buy back stock that is going for such exorbitant prices; allow me to explain.

This chart from Simply Wall St. shows not only the implosion of earnings in the recent past, but also the relatively slow pace of the recovery, which poses a problem for the valuation of the stock and thus, the buybacks it is doing.

Analysts have COP earning roughly $2.70 in 2019, which ends two full years from now, and the price of the stock today is just over $50. In other words, the stock is already going for 19 times earnings that may or may not occur two years from now, which is something that takes quite a lot of faith. By contrast, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is going for about the same valuation on 2018 earnings and has demonstrated the ability to reach those levels. COP isn't even close to hitting something like $2.70 in earnings and thus, the above is building in a massive amount of recovery that is fraught with risk it may not occur.

In addition to the valuation being tremendously unattractive, COP remains an also-ran when it comes to dividends. People generally buy oil majors for their income potential but COP doesn't fit the bill and given its cash situation, it won't for a long time. COP's historical yields are below to show just how bad things are if you're an income investor.

Obviously the 6%+ yield was a fluke before the dividend was cut but on a normalized basis, COP was regularly in the mid-3% to 4% range. It is right at 2% right now, implying it would take a doubling of the current dividend to get back to some sort of competitive level with its peers and with its own historical norm. But cash production, as we saw earlier, is nowhere near good enough for that sort of thing and likely won't be for some time to come.

Thus, we have a stock that is going for a tremendously high valuation and a yield that is unequivocally subpar. Given that, what is left as a catalyst to buy this stock? The answer is pretty clear to me as I don't see any reason why anyone would want to own this when Exxon is available with a much more reasonable valuation, a stronger balance sheet and a much better yield. COP is improving but it fell so far that it still has a very long way to go. Given that there are much better alternatives in the O&G space, there's no need to tolerate COP; just go buy Exxon.

