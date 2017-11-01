Orocobre: A Valuation-Based Investment Thesis

Based on the valuation, we discussed the margin of safety and risks associated with investing in this name and presented an actionable investment thesis.

We estimated the net asset value, earnings power value, and growth value, on the ground of an in-depth analysis of the properties, operations, and financial performance of the firm.

Phase II expansion at Olaroz is expected to come on stream between November 2018 and June 2019, more than doubling the company's lithium production.

The core asset of Orocobre is the Olaroz brine lithium project, which boasts some of the lowest costs in the world and gives the company an enormous competitive edge.

1. Why Orocobre

It is a perpetual quest for investors to strike a subtle balance between potential reward and hidden risk in stock picking. Few sectors accentuate this point as much as the extractors of natural resources. At the least risky end are the mature players, the assets of which decline as production goes on; at the other extreme are the junior explorers which face a myriad of uncertainties - it is needless to say that any adverse development in the exploration projects may lead to a permanent loss of capital for investors. According to the Goldilocks principle, it would be desirable to find the stalwart that has producing assets to fall back on yet demonstrates a visible growth potential.

Orocobre Ltd. (OTCPK:OROCF) (ORE.ASX) (ORL.TSX) is just such a company. The company achieved the first commercial production of lithium carbonate in early 2015, thus starting to generate cash flow after seven years of capital-draining exploration and development. Without resting on its laurel of pulling off the first new brine lithium project on stream in 20 years, the company is in the process of doubling the nameplate production capacity. On the one hand, the Phase II expansion gives it superior growth potential over the three major lithium producers, namely, SQM (SQM), Albemarle (ALB), and FMC (FMC). On the other hand, its robust cash flow in a favorable environment of rising lithium prices makes any aspirant junior explorers such as Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF), Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF), and LSC Lithium (OTC:LSSCF) envious (Table 1).

Table 1. The second tier lithium producers, modified after Laurentian Research (see here).

Orocobre quickly emerges as the lowest-cost producer, thanks to its high-quality asset, the Olaroz Project in Argentina (Fig. 1). With a low-cost structure, the company may well benefit from commodity price fluctuations in either direction. As an incumbent producer, it holds an advantage over the junior players in technological know-how, less capital-intensive project expansion, ready access to existing facilities, and better access to the market.

Fig. 1. Lithium cost curve, after Argosy Minerals October 2017 presentation (see here).

However, to ascertain whether such a great business makes an excellent investment, we still need to examine the root cause of its competitive advantage, to assess its growth runway, to comprehend the ability and shareholder friendliness of the management, and, above all, to determine through valuation if an adequate margin of safety exists. In this article, we attempt to conduct an in-depth survey of this emerging lithium producer, hoping to come up with a valuation-based investment thesis.

2. From assets to resources

2.1. The assets

The company owns the Olaroz Lithium Facility, the boron mines and processing facilities of Borax Argentina S.A., and a portfolio of brine projects in the exploration stage, all located in northern Argentina (Fig. 2):

The Olaroz Lithium Facility : the company's Argentine operating company, Sales de Jujuy S.A., owns 66.5%, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (OTC:TYHOY) 25% and JEMSE 8.5% (Fig. 3).

: the company's Argentine operating company, Sales de Jujuy S.A., owns 66.5%, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (OTC:TYHOY) 25% and JEMSE 8.5% (Fig. 3). The company’s boron mineral assets are held through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Borax Argentina S.A. We will forgo discussing the boron operation here except for stating that whatever value the boron assets have will be counted toward the margin of safety in the risk-reward analysis.

We will forgo discussing the boron operation here except for stating that whatever value the boron assets have will be counted toward the margin of safety in the risk-reward analysis. A 50%, declining to 25%, interest in the Salar de Cauchari lithium-potash project, which is now operated by Advantage Lithium Corp., of which Orocobre holds equity interest; 1-2% royalty rights in Cauchari and the Salar de Salinas Grandes potash-lithium project, which it sold to LSC Lithium.

Fig. 2. A map showing Orocobre properties in Northern Argentina, after company annual report of 2016

Fig. 3. The Olaroz JV structure, after company annual report of 2016

First announced in November 2016 and closed in the March 2017 quarter, Orocobre divested a number of lithium brine exploration projects held through its 85%-owned subsidiary South American Salars SA to Advantage Lithium Corp. for a 35% (46,325,000 shares plus 2,550,000 warrants exercisable at C$1) equity interest in the latter company, which came to approximately $30.5 million at the time of the deal. Pursuant to the terms of the sale agreements, Orocobre and Advantage entered into a 50/50 joint venture in the appraisal-phase Cauchari Project, in which the latter company will earn a further 25% interest by spending $5 million over three years or completion of a feasibility study in that period. Orocobre will retain a 1% gross royalty on production from Cauchari and will have rights of first refusal on future brine production. In the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Advantage started a 17-well drilling program to appraise Cauchari by the end of 2017.

Also in the quarter of March 2017, Orocobre sold the exploration tenure at Salinas Grandes in Salta and Jujuy provinces, Argentina, to LSC Lithium Limited for $7 million, of which $4 million is payable at closing and a further US$3 million payable by way of three annual tranches of $1 million; Orocobre will receive three properties covering 3,821 hectares at Olaroz, which are located adjacent to the producing project; and Orocobre also gets a 2% royalty on the brine concentrate produced from Salinas Grandes Tenements, calculated on the same basis as the royalties paid by Sales de Jujuy at the Olaroz Lithium Facility to the Jujuy Provincial Government.

2.2. Resources

According to the definitive feasibility study completed in 2011, the company has a measured and indicated resource of 6.4 MMt of LCE and 19.3 MMt of potash (potassium chloride) at the Olaroz project. These are derived from 1,752 MMcm of brine at 690 mg/L lithium, 5,730 mg/L potassium, and 1,050 mg/L boron, using 5.32 ton of LCE per 1 ton of lithium and 1.91 tons of potash per ton of potassium. Exploration target may have 1.6-7.5 MMt of LCE for future delineation (Table 2).

Table 2. Olaroz measured and indicated resources and exploration target, after company annual report of 2016

The Cauchari project hosts a near-surface, inferred resource of 470,000 tons of LCE, or 230 MMcm brine at average grades of 380 mg/L lithium; lying beneath the inferred resource, at 220-450m depths, is an exploration target of 0.25-5.6 MMton of LCE potential based on a range of porosity and grade possibilities. Orocobre currently holds a 50% working interest in the Cauchari Project, which is set to fall to 25% pending the completion of work commitments by the incoming partner.

3. Lithium production

Lithium production from brine is a complex process, as in the case of the Olaroz Project which we already reviewed in a previous article (see here). After 10 quarters of output ramp-up, Orocobre produced 2,536 tons of LCE in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (Fig. 4). The operating cash cost averaged $3,557/ton of LCE, which the company hopes to reduce to below $2,500/ton - a level achieved in Salar de Atacama, Chile - by further process optimization through recovery improvements, reagent usage, and logistics. Gross margin was at 60.1% on average.

Fig. 4. Quarterly production of LCE of Orocobre, the author's chart based on data compiled from company filings

Orocobre, working with TTC, is executing a plan to expand the operation at Olaroz to 35,000 ton/y and to build a 10,000 ton/y lithium hydroxide plant in Japan. With the former plan, the company seeks to scale up production at low risk simply by duplicating bores, ponds, and primary circuit on which it is already further down the learning curve; with the latter, it hopes to capture higher prices with lithium hydroxide production. The Olaroz expansion is estimated to cost $160 million and the Japan plant $30 million, which will be funded with cash flow generated from the existing Olaroz operations and debt from the Japanese.

Once completed, Olaroz will produce 17,500 ton/y of lithium carbonate of battery grade from the existing purification circuit and 17,500 ton/y of lithium carbonate in industrial grade. Some 9,000 ton/y of industrial grade lithium carbonate will be used as feedstock for the planned lithium hydroxide plant in Japan. Both projects are scheduled to come on stream by November 2018 to 2Q 2019 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The expansion plan includes the Olaroz scale-up and the Japan hydroxide plant, modified after Orocobre presentation of February 28, 2017

4. Lithium market outlook

Orocobre maintains a positive outlook for lithium demand in the short term, projecting lithium market demand to grow 20% per year in the battery sector and 10% in the overall market (Fig. 6), although its projection seems relatively conservative as compared to that of the lithium enthusiasts. Because of some delayed spodumene concentrate shipments from Australia to China in 2016, the so-called "spot" lithium carbonate prices at one point of time shot up 300%, briefly exceeding $20,000/ton (see here), which may have helped create a confirmation bias among the lithium bulls. However, worldwide fixed contract prices of lithium carbonate rose only 14%.

Fig. 6. Lithium market demand and production capacity, after Orocobre 2016 annual report. On the supply side, utilization in China is assumed to be 60%, rest of the world 85%, Talison’s capacity considered in line with Chinese converter plant limitations and Europe industrial market, reducing supply to third-party converters and impact of new entrants, assuming 10% mineral conversion loss; based on company websites and Orocobre estimates. On the demand side, LCE demand forecast assumes 1kg/kWh; 50 kWh per EV unit sold, based on EV Sales Forecasts (optimistic view) of Lux Research July 2015.

Orocobre started marketing the Sales de Jujuy brand of lithium carbonates at an opportune time when lithium prices began to appreciate rapidly; within a one-year span, Orocobre's quarterly average sale prices have increased by 42.0% to $10,696/ton of LCE on a FOB basis (Fig. 7). Going forward, the company expects to capture better prices, as the products from Orocobre reach a wider range of customers, especially upon the planned lithium hydroxide plant in Japan coming on stream.

Fig. 7. The average sale price of lithium carbonate as reported by Orocobre, the author's chart based on data compiled from company filings.



5. Financial performance

5.1. Profitability

In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, Orocobre generated $17.5 million revenue. The after-tax net profit came to $19.4 million or $4.6 million if the $14.8 million gain from the sale of South American Salars and Salinas Grandes is excluded. This is a great turnaround from the previous fiscal year when the company missed projections and posted a $22 million loss, thanks to cost overruns (Table 3). Table 3. The consolidated P&L of Orocobre, after company FY2017 annual report.

The robust cash flow enabled the company to pay down the Olaroz project debt borrowed from Mizuho, which on average has an interest rate of 4.25%. In the first 1 1/2 years of production, the company repaid some $37 million of the principal, reducing the project debt balance to $155 million (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The Olaroz project debt facility from Mizuho, the repayment of which is scheduled every six months until September 2024, modified after company presentation of August 31, 2017.

5.2. Unit costs

On a per ton of LCE basis, the company fares pretty well. The operating costs, excluding royalties and head office costs, were at $3,710/ton, which led to a gross operating margin of 62% at an average realized lithium carbonate price of $9,763/ton. Depreciation costs were only at $712/ton. Olaroz is now one of the lowest cost producers around the world after merely 2 1/2 years of production.

As we said in a recent article,

"The management of brine movement from pond to pond, the control of evaporation time, with the end to achieve desired lithium concentration in the harvest ponds at high throughput, is a skill that can only be perfected through trial and error before an optimized routine is established."

In early 2017, Orocobre found lithium concentration in the harvest ponds had been declining since April 2016; a fine-tuning of the inventory model, re-allocating brine through the ponds and adjusting evaporation time are expected to rectify the problem. Thanks to this corrective measure, lithium carbonate production is expected to rise significantly by 1H 2018, to result in higher operating efficiency and lower operating costs going forward. Further down the learning curve, the company will likely enjoy declining operating costs.

So, at optimal efficiency, how low can the operating costs go? The technical report on the Olaroz Project Jujuy Province (see here) provides a clue. Without the potash option, the operating costs are supposed to be $1,512/ton of LCE; with the potash bonus reaped, they can approach $1,230/ton of LCE. As compared with the currently prevailing ex-personnel operating costs of $3,710/ton, the company may be able to squeeze a lot of inefficiency out of the operation. With capital expenditures considered, the operation breaks even at the lithium carbonate price of $3,920/ton (Table 4).

Table 4. The capital costs and operating costs as estimated in the Definitive Feasibility Study, modified after the "technical report on the Olaroz Project Jujuy Province"

6. Valuation

Below, we attempt to estimate the net asset value, earnings power value, and growth value in the Greenwald et al. value investing tradition. The scarcity of financial information as to the newly onstream Olaroz project makes the modeling a difficult task. However, even with the few data points, we were still able to come up with a set of reasonably good estimates.

6.1. Net Asset Value

Let's adjust the items on the balance sheet to arrive at a reproduction cost of the assets (Table 5). We are aware that we run the risk of underestimation as we work down the book of such a vibrant operation like Orocobre. We assume that only 85% of the accounts receivables can be collected and that the inventory, especially non-current inventory of consumables and spare parts (see here), would receive a 10% impairment. The elephant in the room is the PP&E, which include surface facilities and subsurface lithium and potassium reserves. The value of surface facilities may be depreciating but that of the mineral reserves may appreciate if the increased price of lithium carbonate sustains. Factoring in the above-enumerated adjustments, the net asset value of the company comes to $208.6 million or $1.00 per share.

Table 5. FY2017 balance sheet and adjusted net asset value, author's calculation based on company released information

Let us see what light the recent brine lithium transactions can shed on the market value of the Olaroz lithium reserves. For a consideration of $35.5 million, Advantage obtained 75% of the Cauchari project, which holds an inferred resources of 470,000 tons of LCE and an upside potential of another 0.25-5.6 MMton of LCE, plus a few other minor projects. If we assign a 50% weight to the inferred resources and 10% weight to the upside potential, we will arrive at 527.5 ktons of LCE; in other words, Advantage apparently paid $90.0/ton in the deal. If such a unit price is used, Olaroz with 6.4 MMton of LCE would be worth $574.3 million gross, or $381.9 million net to Orocobre. If we use this figure as the PP&E in Table 5, we get a net asset value of $343.5 million, or $1.63 per share.

6.2. Earnings power value

Earnings power value is derived by holding the business operations to zero growth, which can be a challenge in the case of mineral extractors such as Orocobre which typically have long investment lead time. “It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.” Rather than laboriously making assumptions to produce a zero-growth state of operation, we choose to assume depreciation should, in the long run, roughly approximate the maintenance capital of the operation. Apply the depreciation costs of $712/ton of LCE to 40 years of production at 16,400 ton/y, we get a maintenance capital of $467.1 million, or $2.21 per share.

6.3. Growth value

From the current 10,144 ton/y of LCE to the nameplate capacity of 16,400 ton/y, a 61.7% growth in production will result. On top of that, as we described above, the company is expanding at low-risk the output at Olaroz to 35,000 ton/y and constructing a 10,000 ton/y lithium hydroxide plant in Japan, both scheduled to go onstream somewhere between November 2018 and June 2019. While all these expansions going on, moving further down the learning curve of operating a brine lithium operation, the company will post improved margins. All of these factors go into the production profile as given in Fig. 9.

Based on the boundary conditions as set in Note 1, the growth value of the company is reckoned to be $1,177.42 million or $5.58 per share (Table 6).

Fig. 9. Production ramp-up toward the nameplate capacity (left) and production profile, author's calculation Table 6. Net present value estimation under the scenario of production growth and commodity price appreciation, author's modeling based on data compiled from company releases and filings

The above growth value dovetails with the net present value of Olaroz Phase I as estimated in the definitive feasibility study (Table 7). Please note Phase II more than doubles the production and creates additional value through the economy of scale.

Table 7. The economic modeling for the Olaroz Project as part of the definitive feasibility study, after company presentation of May 4, 2011

7. Risk analysis

7.1. Margin of safety

We thus arrive at a set of intrinsic values for Orocobre, with its net asset value at $1.00-1.63, earnings power value at $2.21, and growth value at $5.58, all on the per share basis. What can we learn from these estimated intrinsic values?

As pointed out by Greenwald et al., the variance between the net asset value and earnings power value signifies the franchise value of the operation. The $0.58-1.21 per share premium reflects the sustainable competitive advantage that Orocobre commands as one of the lowest-cost lithium producers. It is an economic moat so to speak, inside which rests a business that is protected by its 40-year exclusive ownership of one of the few high-quality lithium-rich salars in the world and by the sole production rights sanctioned by the Argentine government. The unit operating costs, currently at $3,710/ton of LCE, may further decrease through operational process optimization and by way of production expansion and economy of scale. Orocobre indeed boasts an enormous cost advantage over its peers.

The excess value to be attained by business growth is captured by the difference between the earnings power value and growth value, which amounts to $3.37 per share. Our estimated growth value may actually be on the conservative side because of the modest production growth and lithium price assumptions used in the discounted cash flow calculation. Nonetheless, the $3.79 stock price as of market close on October 31, 2017, still reflects a margin of safety as large as 32%. Just by reversion to the intrinsic value alone, the stock contains some 47% of upside.

Please be reminded we are yet to consider the value hidden in the following assets: (1) the assets of Borax Argentina; (2) the 50%, or 25% in the future, interest in the Cauchari project; (3) the 1-2% royalty rights in Cauchari and Salinas Grandes projects; and (4) the potash option in the Olaroz project. These tangible assets should further enlarge the 32% margin of safety deduced from the Olaroz brine project alone.

7.2. Risks

There are a plethora of potential risks investing in Orocobre, including the commodity price risk, geopolitical risk, operational problems, and risk originated from the management.

For a cost leader like Orocobre, a commodity price crash may actually deliver long-term benefits because it will crush the higher-cost lithium producers, in spite of the short-lived impact on its revenue performance. Therefore, the gyration of lithium prices, however wild it may be (see here), does not constitute a risk to Orocobre in a long run.

Some investors are leery of the geopolitical risk associated with investing in an Australian company operating in Argentina. There might be some confirmation bias operative here. For the Macri administration has proven to be pro-business, it implemented a series of changes that are conducive to economic growth. The artificially high exchange rate was brought to an end, resulting in a 50% devaluation of the Argentinian peso against the U.S. dollar since December 18, 2015. The capital transfer restrictions were lifted to allow free flow of capital in and out of the country. The export duty on most agricultural and industrial products, including lithium carbonate, refined, and mineral boron products, was removed; the import controls were eliminated to allow easier and quicker international sourcing of materials and equipment. All of these concrete measures helped reduce operating and capital cost for businesses, including Orocobre.

The company may flop in operation especially as it enters the critical phase of Olaroz expansion. The last time when the company hit the pothole of cost overrun, it still had the option of selling non-core assets to raise funds; this time around, there are no more minor assets to divest except for Borax Argentina, so it becomes almost necessary for the company to execute flawlessly. This is what we should closely monitor.

The management, though proven to be capable of delivering operational results, has a history to resort to equity dilution to raise capital. Shares outstanding of the company have expanded at a CAGR of 16.3% since 2008, though the pace seems to have slowed down in recent years (Fig. 10). Going forward, the operating cash flow generated by growing lithium carbonate production in a healthy price environment may give the management fewer reasons to issue equity shares.

Fig. 10. Shares outstanding of Orocobre, author's chart based on data released by the company

Benjamin Graham famously quipped, "The investor's chief problem - and even his worst enemy - is likely to be himself." In the current automobile electrification frenzy, as investors pile on lithium producers, it is easy to pay too dear a price for a name which may not prove to be what is thought to be. However, the results of our valuation hopefully have demonstrated overvaluation is not yet a problem.

8. Long Orocobre

Orocobre has distinguished itself by being the first brine-extracted lithium producer in 20 years. The high-quality assets that the company holds in the Olaroz project assure enviable low costs, giving the firm an enormous sustainable competitive advantage in the next few decades. This economic edge is confirmed by the variance among estimated net asset value, earnings power value, and growth value of the Olaroz project. The risk analysis indicates embedded risks in the company may be lower than assumed as in conventional wisdom. Our valuation also reveals the existence of a large margin of safety as of October 31, 2017. Therefore, we are looking at an attractive risk-reward profile here.

Since the company brought its first lithium project onstream in early 2015, the stock price has experienced wild fluctuation. After having tripled in the first half of 2016, it became range bound until the recent breakout on heavy volume (Fig. 11). We think an enterprising investor may want to consider, including Orocobre in his/her portfolio.

Fig. 11. Stock chart of Orocobre, after barchart

Note:

1. The following parameters are used in the present value calculation:

We assume that, in the long run (i.e., in the next 40 years), the lithium price follows the global inflation rate. Global inflation rates can be forecast to some extent, according to a Bank Of International Settlements study (see here). Projections as to future global inflation rates vary, but 2.9% is in the middle of the range (see here and here.)

A fully comparable set of benchmark profit margins recorded by the tier-1 lithium producer, i.e., Albemarle (ALB), SQM (SQM), and FMC (FMC), would be helpful for the case of Orocobre, but it is unfortunately unattainable because these mature players lump their lithium segment with other business lines. Nonetheless, sporadic data points for these majors indicate that the gross margins have been improving since 2016 and are in the neighborhood of mid-30s in percentage and that EBITDA margin for Albemarle has been in the 40s in percentage. In comparison, Orocobre's gross margin reached 62% and EBITDAIX margin 40% as of the June 30, 2017, quarter, which will be used in the modeling.

Depreciation costs are $712/ton. Project debt for Olaroz Phase II is supposed to be similarly structured as in the Mizuho loan for Olaroz Phase I, i.e., 10-year payout and around 4.25% interest rate. Effective income tax rate is 36%.

Orocobre has $51.5M cash with net debt of $65.3M at 30 June 2017; Shares outstanding are 210.95 million as of September 2017 and will be held as such.

The WACC is kept at 8.53% as adopted from GuruFocus as of October 31, 2017 (see here).

