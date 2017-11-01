Chipotle Shorts: Quit While You're Ahead

There's no denying that at least some of the 5.5 million CMG shorts as of 10/13, made out just fine. In the near term, though selling feels a bit exhausted to me, traders may very well continue to benefit from negative sentiment surrounding a name that once could do no wrong. We haven't the slightest idea how to interpret technical data. It's not our game to predict what market participants may do this week or this year for that matter. If you're looking for some technical insight, you've come across the wrong literature. We do, however, buy fractional shares of businesses with the mindset of holding on to it for some time. We recently bought Chipotle.

General Industry Conditions

Our view of the food service industry is up close and personal - we own 50% of Grandview Tavern, an independent restaurant in Ft. Mitchell, KY. These so-called "indies" and new-age concepts have stolen significant share from the old-school brands, causing a same store sales decline in 13 of the last 16 months, according to MillerPulse. Private equity investment has flooded the industry with new capital for smaller concepts. In fact, between 2012 and 2016 there were 61 publicly announced investments in chains with 20 or fewer units - a figure that does not include additional rounds of financing, debt-financing, venture capital, or deals kept private. Consider the rise of independent restaurants, the cheap cost of capital, easing lending standards, and the flood of private equity investment into the industry, and it's no surprise that same store sales are struggling to find their footing. Oddly enough, the macroeconomics for the industry look wonderful; however, this flood of an over-abundance of capital has us betting on sluggish same store sales, store closures, and consolidations to continue - the result of which should be a significant pullback in private investment. Only the strong will survive.

The Envy of the Industry

There has never been any question as to the strength of the unit economics of a Chipotle operation. CMG holds proprietary intangibles such as a widely recognizable brand, unique recipes, efficient processes, and NOW quality control. They run an efficient operation that is easily done many times over. Their costs to build out new stores are the lowest in the industry. They produce superior returns on capital. To add insult to industry, they have no debt. An argument has floated that their lease requirements should be considered debt. We believe that is the wrong way to look at it. First, the lease of tenant space is not correlative to interest rates. Competitors using debt to purchase property (or anything for that matter) will have to address the rising rate environment. Second, the lease of tenant space is far less capital intensive than the outright purchase of property. Competitors, and businesses in other industries, are working to unlock value in the large amount of real estate that houses their operations. In other words, they're trying to figure out how to shed unnecessary invested capital - CMG does not have this distraction.

Valuation and Cash Flow

With an obvious competitive advantage in terms of business economics and financial strength, the lingering question remains: what's a fair price to pay? This is where we turn over rocks and the valuation becomes compelling. Particularly for a company with no debt and little capital requirements, we toss out traditional earnings or net income and focus on operational cash flow to determine cash available for shareholders. For Chipotle, we assume a conservative, ballpark estimate of $500mil in annual operating cash flow in 2017. With 28,415,000 outstanding shares, that's roughly $17.60 per share.

Of course, our estimate could be high as quarterly results are volatile. Also, operating cash flow is not free cash flow. A portion will be used for capital expenditures - the build out of new stores and upgrades to furniture, fixtures, and equipment. $500mil, though, is our conservative bet. I actually lean toward a higher mark when considering the performance of 2016 and comparing 2017.

Management indicated on Q3 earnings call that renovations would be muted in the first half of 2018. With 2,300 stores, not all needing renovation and no pressing need to renovate, the portion earmarked for upgrades to furniture, fixtures, and equipment should be a small fraction of total cash provided by operations. Consequently, the vast majority of operating cash flow would be invested in new stores and share repurchases - sure to make that $17.60 of operating cash flow per share significantly higher next year, even with little to no same store sales growth. We don't attempt precision forecasts. As John Maynard indicated, it's better to be roughly right than precisely wrong. We do conclude, however that a brand of this nature - with no debt, little capital requirements, and a conservative calculation for significant growth in operating cash flow per share - deserves a rough premium multiple to operating cash flow. If we say 20 times this year's operating cash flow, we're willing to pay $350 for a share.

Shareholder Options

Consider this scenario: Using current price levels ($272), with no same store sales growth or operational improvements, instead of building new stores, and using $400mil of the cash provided by operations, the company could purchase well over 1.4 million shares a year, cutting the float in half over the next decade. No sales growth or operational improvements is a doomsday scenario and not going to happen. But, we point this out to display the huge margin of safety and protection for a permanent loss of capital in the common stock of CMG.

Short-sellers, quit while you're ahead. Chipotle is a brand in tune with millenials, sporting a runway for easy, debt-free growth, with a clear-cut advantage as the low-cost provider of prepared, responsibly raised food. Tailwinds soon to be felt by tax reform and store closures in a private equity and debt-infused industry. CMG has organized a management team with fresh ideas now collaborating with a shareholder friendly board. Look beyond traditional headline valuation metrics and find a cheap intrinsic valuation poised to reward shareholders with an array of options. Ironically, the only risk to this company seems to be a food-borne illness outbreak, and we've heard that tune before. We'll take our chances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.