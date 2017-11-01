Piotroski Enhanced Value Stock Selections - November

Piotroski Value Portfolio YTD Returns

Piotroski Enhanced Value Returns YTD Number of Periods August Portfolio 0.98% 3 months September Portfolio 9.11% 2 months October Portfolio 3.82% 1 month

Introduction

This article continues the series of value anomaly research over a one-year time horizon for well documented and substantial value investing returns. Each month I introduce a new portfolio of 15 value stocks that are expected to outperform over the coming year. This study will test the Piotroski model to see how many different annual value portfolios formed each month can outperform the market over a year long period. So far the September and October Portfolios are beating the S&P 500 in their respective time periods.



This also is another way to provide current value selection ideas for readers while testing the performance results of different portfolios over time. These Piotroski value selections were designed as a more stable, long-term investment approach than the Weekly Breakout Forecast based on highly volatile, short-term momentum stocks.



The November stock selections build on the findings from the Amor- Tapia & Tascon (2016) research that evaluates top selection models in more detail in the initial August report that found the Piotroski model to be one of the best models for value investment selections.

The American Association of Individual Investors also documents their own multi-year test results of the Piotroski F-score as one of the best performing models with annualized total returns of 23.2% from among dozens of selection models that they monitor.

5 Stocks to Outperform

The enhanced Piotroski model was run again for November for the highest scoring value stocks on US exchanges, excluding OTC, and excluding stocks below $3/share. The resulting top five stocks for the November value portfolio are listed below from highest to lowest F-scores:

GAMCO Investors (GBL) - Financial / Asset Management CommerceHub (CHUBA) - Technology / Application Software Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Services / Publishing - Periodicals Bel Fuse B (BELFB) - Technology / Diversified Electronics SP Plus Corporation (SP) - Services / Management Services

These stocks represent strong positive value characteristics that serve as an excellent starting point for conducting further due diligence on these top value selection ideas.

Background on Value Scoring Systems

Calculating scores and assigning values to stocks based on fundamental data remains one of the most popular methods for value stock investing. Most of us are familiar with such scoring systems as the Value Line Rank (started in 1965), the CANSLIM composite ranking system (started in 1988), the Zacks Rank (started in 1982, first made public in 1992) and many other popular systems that have given us good results over the years. To this day it is not uncommon to find substantial overlap among the best stocks identified by different value ranking methodologies. Most medium to long-term investors are well served by taking these models into consideration.

Less well-known are the academic composite value models based on fundamentals that continue to be rigorously tested in peer-reviewed financial literature. Some of these published models have their measurement scoring integrated into publicly available stock screens from various stock analysis websites. One of the best academic models retested recently by Amor-Tapia and Tascon (2016) is the Piotroski score model created by Joseph Piotroski in 2000:

The Piotroski (2000) FSCORE: The Score consists of aggregating nine individual binary signals derived from accounting variables related to profitability. The most favorable value score is 9 and the least favorable is zero. (Amor-Tapia &Tascon, 2016)

Performance Results for August Value Selection Portfolio:



The August Value Selection portfolio using the enhanced Piotroski-score model returned 0.98% through the end of October with a sample standard deviation of 16.99.

Performance Results for September Value Selection Portfolio:

The September Value Selection portfolio using the enhanced Piotroski-score model returned 9.11% with a sample standard deviation of 9.57.

Performance Results for October Value Selection Portfolio:



The October Value Selection portfolio using the enhanced Piotroski-score model returned 3.82% with a sample standard deviation of 7.62.

Conclusion

The Piotroski F-Score model has been well documented in the financial literature and by practitioners to generate significant abnormal returns on an annual basis. Over the past 15 years it remains one of the top selection models tracked by the American Association of Individual Investors. The enhanced model produced here each month further eliminates financial outliers and low-priced stocks that may jeopardize the best performance results possible.

Additional Monthly Portfolios Available

The current Russell 3000 anomaly results through the end of October:

Added Index Stocks 1 month July return 3 month Aug-Oct return Top 5 Stocks +38.45% +40.52% Top 10 Stocks +29.41% +17.41%

The current Forensic Value Portfolio results through the end of October:

Forensic Selections with Adverse Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (-) Forensic Portfolio 41.20% 4 months Aug (-) Forensic Portfolio 27.79% 3 months Sep (-) Forensic Portfolio 10.08% 2 months Oct (-) Forensic Portfolio -6.65% 1 month Forensic Selections with Positive Scores Returns YTD Number of Periods July (+) Forensic Portfolio 16.84% 4 months Aug (+) Forensic Portfolio 11.73% 3 months Sep (+) Forensic Portfolio 0.48% 2 months Oct (+) Forensic Portfolio 5.39% 1 month

References

Amor-Tapia, B., & Tascón, M.,T. (2016). Separating winners from losers: Composite indicators based on fundamentals in the European context *. Finance a Uver, 66(1), 70-94.

Piotroski, J. D. (2000). Value investing: The use of historical financial statement information to separate winners from losers. Journal of Accounting Research, 38, 1-41.