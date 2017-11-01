Wal-Mart: Jet Setting

A lot is going right for the company, but there’s still plenty of investments that are yet to pay.

Wal-Mart might be innovating enough to fend off an activist investor attack. This comes as it’s at all-time highs and is rolling out a $20 billion buyback plan - to be completed in two years. Wal-Mart is one of the companies that can not only fend off Amazon (AMZN), but it’s doing so well that no activist investor would touch it. That is, Wal-Mart is finally investing heavily in its business to compete more effectively against Amazon. And it’s working. With strong performance and a growing online business, Wal-Mart won’t be facing an activist investor anytime soon. Investors should be happy with Wal-Mart’s performance and initiatives.



How Wal-Mart continues to win





Wal-Mart has been investing in its ecommerce initiatives. A move that’s helping Wal-Mart fend off Amazon. Wal-Mart expects earnings to grow by 5% in 2018 with some 40% expected growth in the e-commerce business. Wal-Mart’s e-commerce business is growing faster than Amazon. This comes as Wal-Mart has started offering free two-day shipping on orders $35 or more, and is testing same-day and two-hour deliveries.



They buyout of Jet.com has boosted the e-commerce business and brought some fresh perspective. Plus, there’s the recent Parcel buyout, which provides same-day delivery of groceries and other products in NYC, which could help continue to help bring perspective to Wal-Mart’s own delivery initiatives. Then there’s the move toward upscale - read higher margin products - with the buyout of Bonobos, which puts Wal-Mart in the premium online clothing market. These buyouts come along with the purchases of ModCloth, ShoeBuy.com and Moosejaw. These small tuck-in acquisitions might not look like much, but they bring fresh perspective to a massive company. Whether most investors realize it or not, Wal-Mart is coming for Amazon. Meanwhile, Wal-Mart’s core business continues to serve a market that’s outside of Amazon’s purview, where Wal-Mart caters to shoppers with average incomes below that of Amazon Prime Members.



Reimagining the retail scene

Brick-and-mortar is still growing strong. Wal-Mart’s store traffic is on the rise as well, thanks, in part, to online grocery ordering. This includes in-store pickup and doubling its click-and-collect grocery service just as Amazon takes over Whole Foods. Wal-Mart is already the largest U.S. grocery chain, and groceries make up half its revenues. The online ordering service is helping Wal-Mart take even more grocery market share. Then there’s the fact that Wal-Mart could beat Amazon-Whole Foods to the punch with grocery delivery. 90% of the U.S. population live within 10 minutes of a Wal-Mart, a huge opportunity for grocery delivery.



We now have same-store sales that has increased for 12 straight quarters. Things have finally turned a corner at Wal-Mart’s physical stores. And what we’re seeing is some of the best and largest store layout improvements at Wal-Mart in decades.



Wal-Mart is opening fewer stores in an effort to focus on online growth and to rightsize its store count and focus on remodels - looking to remodel 500 stores in 2018 versus opening just 15 new stores. It’s also making a shift toward home and fashion. Plus, the money invested in paying higher wages is leading to a greater experience for workers and shoppers.



Anything that Wal-Mart does has a leg-up on competitors as the massive retailer has a huge distribution network and vast economies of scale. With the new investments in infrastructures, Wal-Mart is on the offensive. All of this is a win-win for investors and customers, as we see better service, lower prices and customers spending more - which all can be done with its current store base and without having to invest in a larger footprint.



The fundamentals





Fundamentally, Wal-Mart remains a sound company. It has a return on invested capital of over 10% but trades at over 20 times earnings. Now, this is the most expensive we’ve seen shares in a decade. The struggles of retailers is turning out to be Wal-Mart’s gain. Revenues have tripled and net income has nearly doubled over the last decade. Things haven’t been this good for Wal-Mart in a long-time. There’s investments - including tuck-in acquisitions, store remodels, delivery and e-commerce initiatives, etc. - that will continue to play out for Wal-Mart over the next 24 months. The days of Wal-Mart underperforming the S&P 500 are over, at least for the near-term. And its low-price model will do well should we ever see another recession.



Wal-Mart generates a lot of cash and it’s returning that money to shareholders. Something investors, including activist investors, can appreciate. There won’t be an activist investor showing up at Wal-Mart’s doorstep anytime soon. Wal-Mart pays a 2.3% yield and its valuation is supported by the changing growth profile and the continued commitment to return cash to shareholders - including the recent $20 billion buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.