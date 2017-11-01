Concho Resources (CXO) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 01, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Megan P. Hays - Concho Resources, Inc.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Analysts

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

John H. Abbott - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Megan P. Hays - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, and welcome to Concho's third quarter 2017 earnings call. On the call with me today in Midland is Tim Leach, Chairman and CEO; Jack Harper, President and CFO; and members of the Concho senior management team. Our third quarter earnings release and corporate presentation are available on our website. Additionally, we plan to file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q today after market close.

Please note that we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations this morning. Also, some of our comments may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statement and other disclaimers as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial figures are provided in the earnings release and corporate presentation.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Thank you for joining. I'm sure it was a late night for many of you on the call. 2017 is an important year where execution strength and scale differentiate industry leaders. Over the past decade, we've built an execution machine that delivers reliable growth and this quarter was no exception.

Our operational teams delivered an outstanding quarter as total production of 193,000 Boes per day exceeded the high end of our guidance range and represented 5% growth over the previous quarter. Crude oil production of 120,000 barrels per day increased 6% relative to the second quarter.

Before we move on, I want to acknowledge our team. Hurricane Harvey was a devastating storm that impacted communities along the Gulf Coast. The storm shut down refineries, backed up several pipes out of the Permian, and interrupted the supply chain. It was a storm that could have easily impacted our operations, but it didn't because of the hard work and dedication of a lot of people across our organization.

On the last conference call, I spoke about reaching a new inflection point in capital efficiency. And the inflection is driven by the shift to large-scale project development. We turned two such projects in the Northern Delaware Basin on late in the third quarter. The Windward project includes eight 2-mile laterals in the Avalon and the Vast project includes seven wells in the Wolfcamp Sands and Wolfcamp Shale. These wells produced at a combined peak 30-day rate of more than 30,000 Boes per day, of which 74% was oil.

We continue to deliver strong individual well results. But as large-scale projects become a bigger part of our program, 30-day rates on individual wells become less relevant. The focus is moving to longer data production from our projects. In the slide presentation this quarter, we updated the production history for several projects and key wells in Red Hills and the Deep Area in New Mexico.

This data illustrates the high impact role the Northern Delaware Basin plays in generating sustainable return-driven growth. Building on our success in the Southern Delaware Basin, we continue to unlock the multi-zone resource potential underlying our position. During the quarter, we completed a Wolfcamp B delineation well. Continued success in the Wolfcamp B has the potential to add a third zone to our development program.

Also, in the Southern Delaware Basin, the Brass Monkey project includes eight wells, all 2-mile laterals, within a half section. These wells are landed in the 3rd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp zones. We currently have three completion crews on this project and expect production in early 2018.

We have a premier position in the Midland Basin. And during the quarter, we advanced our development of the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp B zones. In addition, the Mabee Ranch development project remains on track for first production in early 2018. This is our largest multi-well project as it includes 13 2-mile wells targeting five landings across the Spraberry and Wolfcamp zones.

We completed the three fiber optic wells first and quickly deployed real-time findings into our completion plans for the remaining wells. Our legacy New Mexico Shelf properties provided a steady production and strong cash flow and we're running one rig here today with a focus on the Paddock and Blinebry zones.

The outlook for full-year 2017 continues to get better. This is a direct result of our team pressing our scale advantage and working both sides of the efficiency equation, producing more barrels per dollar invested. As a result, we're increasing our 2017 growth outlook. We expect total production to come in above the high end of our guidance range of 26% and oil production to exceed 27%.

Importantly, we expect to land our capital program, excluding acquisitions, within our guidance range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, all of which will be funded within cash flow. Although we aren't providing our 2018 budget, let me frame our initial thinking. Large-scale projects will capture more of next year's activity. And consistent with the three-year outlook we expect to invest within anticipated cash flow. We plan to provide more visibility to our 2018 plans when we report our year-end results.

We have a better asset base than at any time in our history. Our platform for delivering differentiated growth within cash flow and long-term value for our shareholders is diverse, including leading positions in the Northern Delaware Basin, Southern Delaware Basin, Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf. Throughout the last quarter, there's been a lot of conversation about what the optimal E&P business model should look like over the next decade. I'm excited that we're in a position to lead that discussion.

For the past two years, we've generated free cash flow, delivered pure leading production growth per debt-adjusted share, and strengthened our financial position. This is a reflection of our returns-based capital allocation process, our active portfolio management, and a dedicated focus on improving margins through cost control. The E&P business model is evolving. And I believe our advantages, our people, asset quality, scale, and a strong balance sheet, put us in the best possible position for defining that model.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Jack to discuss the quarter in more detail.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you. As Tim mentioned, we're proud to announce another strong quarter of operational and financial performance. I can't emphasize enough the importance of our team, our balance sheet, and our scale. These are and will continue to be unique advantages that give us confidence in the success and repeatability of the Concho strategy.

Despite a challenging macro backdrop since 2016, we have reduced long-term debt, lowered our cost of capital, and improved our cash margin, all of which reinforces our ability to navigate condition in a way few companies can. As a result, the third quarter's strong operational performance was accompanied by solid financial results.

Per unit cash cost, production expense, G&A, and interest were in line with the previous quarter. And, notably, per unit interest expense is down 42% versus a year ago and is set to improve further following our successful debt refinancing in September. And per unit DD&A expense, which totaled $16, continues to move lower, in part due to improved capital efficiency. All of this translates to adjusted net income per share of $0.45 and EBITDAX of $458 million for the third quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect to complete a record number of growth stages and bring our inventory of wells waiting on completion down from 50 to the mid-30s. And as Tim mentioned, for the full year, we expect to spend within cash flow and deliver production above the high end of the guidance range. The strength of our balance sheet enables us to deliver near-term results, invest for the long-term, and better manage risks.

During the third quarter, the team executed several transactions that further reinforced our balance sheet. First, we achieved investment-grade credit ratings from two rating agencies, highlighting our high-quality asset base, disciplined capital allocation, and differentiated execution. Second, we moved our credit facility to unsecured. And third, we issued $1.8 billion of senior notes consisting of both 10-year and 30-year tranches. The proceeds from the notes offering were used to repurchase a total of $2.15 billion of 5.5% senior notes.

Since the second quarter of last year, we have refinanced our entire long-term debt complex. As a result, for our senior notes outstanding, we have extended the average maturity from six years to 16 years, reduced the average interest rate from 5.9% to 4.3%, and lowered annual interest expense by approximately $90 million.

We're focused on delivering on our near-term goals. Our strong portfolio gives us excellent opportunities for delivering per share growth over the long-term. We've seen strong momentum in our business year-to-date, driven in part by our shift to large-scale project development. And we expect that momentum to continue into the fourth quarter and beyond.

And, with that, we'll now open up the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question is from the line of John Freeman of Raymond James. Your line is open.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Good morning, John.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Hi, John.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Regarding the first three wells that you all did the fiber optic monitoring on and said you sort of took the takeaways from those and looked at how you completed the additional wells and lateral placement. Are there any significant takeaways that you can provide and any thoughts on expanding that to other areas of your portfolio?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. I think there are. And those results were results of very early time information. So, it had to do more with completion design, plugs, perf (11:31) performance, those types of things. But I think we're collecting an immense amount of data. And over a longer period of time, it'll give us other information about drainage and how the wells are draining. So, I think it will be extremely beneficial and we can apply it to other areas of the company as well.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And then just my one follow-up on the Oryx system, at least just based on the last filings we have we can see how much has been invested in that system up to this point. Is there any additional investment that you all have to make in Oryx beyond this year?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

No, John. We don't anticipate additional equity investment at this point.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Well done. Nice quarter.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Michael Hall of Heikkinen Energy. Your line is open.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Appreciate it. I guess I wanted to maybe go to the discussion around the E&P business model that you did kind of allude to in the opening remarks. And I'm just curious, as a growth company, how you think about this discussion around dividends and other potential cash returns to shareholders as opposed to just plowing back all of the capital into what appear to be very high rate of return projects. How do you think about that balance at this phase of your life?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. I think the phase of the life is a good way to think about it because I think that the business is entering a third phase. We were in the resource capture. And then we've been through the phase of identifying all the zones. And now, I think, it's in the development phase. And the development phase will go on for several decades. But when you try to look out into the future, I mean this business will generate tremendous amount of cash flow and a tremendous amount of value creation. That's why we're so excited about our position.

And then the conversation we're having with our shareholders is how do you maximize the value for our shareholders. And we've been able to demonstrate that we can generate free cash flow and grow. And we can do that for a very long period of time. So, I think that's – the business model that the industry is trying to define over the next several years is what is the best answer for the shareholders. And I think it includes some sort of return of capital. It includes some kind of growth. And, of course, it's going to include generating lots of free cash flow.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And then, in what sort of timeframe do you think a return of capital could be, I guess, in the cards for Concho?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, we value maximum flexibility. So, I wouldn't tell you anything that I felt pin me down to any particular timeframe. But we've talked about three-year outlooks. We've talked about what the things are going to do over the next decade. So, those are the kind of timeframes that I would be thinking around.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Understood. And then, I guess, as my follow-up in the context of that three-year outlook. We know you've done a very good job in 2017 of exceeding your growth targets. Does that front-load the CAGR or does that potentially provide upside to the three-year CAGR? How should we think about that?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Oh, it's definitely a good start. You're over 26% on the 20% CAGR no doubt. But as Tim said, I think, it just proves the point that we have an asset base that can do that and gives us a lot of optionality and makes us feel comfortable with that outlook.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

All right. We'll look forward to the 2018 outlook with year-end. Appreciate it. Thank you, guys.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Doug Leggate of Bank of America. Your line is open.

John H. Abbott - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Good morning. This is John Abbott on for Doug Leggate. We appreciate you taking our questions. Starting, as you move into large-scale development mode with less disclosure on incremental wells, is there a significant change expected per well result as full development comprise a greater mix of parent-child wells?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I think full development does not create a greater mix of parent-child wells. Full development minimizes the parent-child relationship. So, that's one of the strengths. I would really highlight the notion that full development optimizes both the ultimate recovery and the rate of return. And that's one of the things that's driving all this efficiency.

John H. Abbott - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Okay. And, secondly, you have virtually stuck within spending within cash flow. Oil is looking better. Can you give some sense of the upside range of oil prices where that would apply?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, I'm not sure I completely understand what you're asking, but I would say that we have talked about oil prices being volatile. And we've seen that and I think we expect that going forward. So, we're not going to plan our spend rate at the very latest oil price, I wouldn't think.

John H. Abbott - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

I think what he was trying to get at is if oil, let's say, move to the $60 range, is there a point where you'd have some willingness to outspend cash flow? Granted you'd have more cash flow at that time.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

No. I think if it goes to $60 we'll pile up cash.

John H. Abbott - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

All righty. Thank you.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Drew Venker of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to ask on the rig count ticking down. I think it was within your original plan for the year. But at 15 rigs, is that an indication of you going a bit slower than you have in prior quarters or more of an indication of drilling higher working interest wells?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Drew, the move down keeps us consistent with our average rig count we've talked about for the year and it also is consistent with spending our cash flow. But as we enter the end of the year, we will build some momentum into 2018 such that we will start the year roughly at the level we plan to operate at for the entire year.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And, Jack, does that – overall in program next year you just talked about shifting towards more large-scale projects. Is that overall higher working interest than what you had in 2016 and 2017?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Oh, it's going to be pretty similar, really, Drew, same type of levels.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning, guys. So, two more, Jack. Could you just talk about the efficiencies. Are you continuing to see the ramp specifically? I guess my question around that is the efficiencies when you look at on the rig side and on the completion side, with the 15 rigs running, how many frac spreads do you think you typically can run? And I'm just kind of wondering how that ratio is changing based on the efficiencies on each side you're seeing.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. Well, these larger projects will lend to different phases than in uncompleted wells. But as I mentioned in the remarks, we're at a high right now that will come down in the last quarter. So, it will depend, but we'd bounced between roughly five and eight crews this past year. We'll be at eight when we end the year and that'll be a good way to start the year. And I don't anticipate needing to go higher than that.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And then just one last follow-up, just on the sort of staying around that both (19:42), Jack, on the – mostly on the completion side, could you just talk on cost I guess? I'm particularly wondering in the sort of that deeper Northern Delaware area, if you've seen, I don't know, a material change in cost. If you could just maybe talk about the initially cost there as well as maybe your other areas if you've seen I guess a stabilization the word you're seeing now or what, if you could just address that.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Sure. We have most certainly seen some cost inflation from the beginning of the year but I would characterize where we are today as more of a stabilized environment. You've seen that with the rig count. And so, costs are relatively consistent right now. But having so many different types of assets within our portfolio really it's hard to talk about just one. And it also depends on the mix of sand and many other factors. So – but overall we're pretty consistent right now.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And, Jack, you wouldn't source any – you all haven't done this in the past but there's no reason to start sourcing sand or any of those things to yourself as you haven't done that in the past?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, we're going to have a lot of options here with the local sand and we'll kind of determine the best way to handle that. But the important thing to think about is that is a positive factor on the cost side for us and for the industry.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Understood. Thanks so much, guys. Nice work.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of David Deckelbaum of KeyBanc. Your line is open.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Jack, I just wanted to expand on the last point you made. The in-basin sands – have you guys contracted yet? You said that it's an option right now. Have you contracted for volumes like some of the other peers that have announced this week or are you just using that as leverage right now or with negotiating some of your other basin supply?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. We have not contracted to this point.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thank you. And, Tim, I just wanted to ask I guess – you talked about the lifecycle of the company entering this third phase of development now. I guess we talked a lot about it, I think, in past calls this year on trading into higher working interest projects, longer lateral projects. I guess, we should think of that as ongoing because it maximizes your NPV. But in terms of I guess being in the third phase now, does that sort of lower the bias of Concho to pursue acquisitions at this point? Is it more prohibitive to delivering the shareholder returns that you want to?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

So, like we said in the past, the bar is very high. And – but I think that the capital intensity of this phase that we're in would describe the benefit of being larger and stronger. So Concho is in a great position with a great asset base. We have great capabilities. So, I think, as we've said in the past, there will be consolidation.

You described the trading of property to try to block up, get bigger interest. And you're right. We'll be doing that every single quarter. I think consolidation is a little bit different than that. And I think as the industry consolidates, Concho ought to be in a position to have the best optionality on building a bigger and better company. But we've got a pretty good one right now.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I appreciate that. And this is the last one I have. I guess next year as you focus more on the large scale projects – Concho has done a good job of staying ahead of some of the bottlenecks in the industry, particularly in the midstream side. Do you envision investing more in some more vertical integration at this point?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. To me, vertical integration is kind of a bad word on those (23:56). And we have invested in infrastructure that we thought was really integral and critical to an activity or an area that we were developing. So, I think, we'll continue to do that but I'm not looking to get into other lines of businesses.

David A. Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thanks, Tim and Jack.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Good morning, all.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Good morning.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Tim or Jack, in thinking about 2018 further, could you directionally comment on what percent of your activity will be focused on large-scale development projects? Or said differently, if you look at page 6, where you've outlined five projects, how might that slide look in 2018?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Just thinking about next year, it's probably going to be two-thirds plus or minus allocated to those type of large-scale projects, Derrick (24:59).

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. And then, staying on large-scale projects, with regard to the Windward and Vast pilots, could you give us a sense of the cycle times for these pilots and the degree of cost savings you attain from multi-level development versus one-off development?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, the savings are mostly along the lines of less drilling days, more efficient completions. And we really haven't quantified that on those two projects at this point. But we do feel confident as we think ahead to that style of development that there are real savings in there that will show through.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Make sense. And then last one for me. With regard to the Wolfcamp B well and the Southern Delaware, does that result give you pause on your order of development?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Oh, I think, right now, it gives us confidence in the way we're thinking about that area. And so it just expands our horizons a bit, I would say. So no, it's a positive outcome.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of James Sullivan of Alembic Global Advisors. Your line is open.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Hey. Good morning, all. So on the new notes, the 2027 and the 2047, in the indenture obviously there's no covenant or anymore restricting dividend payments on those. I just wanted to confirm the 2025 is still outstanding. Do you still have that restriction or that didn't get changed in all the actions back in September?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

I'm sorry what were you – what was that very last part on the 2025?

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Oh, the 2025s – do they still contain that restriction on dividend payments in the indenture?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Those will be callable in a couple of years and they will be consistent with our current notes.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Right. Okay. Yeah. No, I just wanted to see what – across the liability covenant crossing to our company what are the remaining restrictions on you contemplating a dividend. I think that's just the driver behind that. So that one getting called in will be that. And then on the facility, I haven't had a chance to go back and look in, but you guys are not restricted there anymore. Is that right?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

That's correct.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Got it. Great. Thanks. And then you guys did talk about obviously inflection point in capital efficiency from the bigger – larger number of wells on pad. If you were to think about isolating the effect of going from whatever it is the two or three well pad up to a 10 or 12 well pad, can you think about the range of potential effect on unit F&D from doing that obviously normalizing cycle and productivity and all that?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Again, it's hard to quantify, but we would certainly expect some savings and I would hope over time approaching double-digits for that kind of the larger-scale project.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Great. Thanks. And then just one last one real quick. As you go to the bigger well pad, do you guys have a plan for risk mitigation if – obviously one always tries to avoid train wreck wells, but they do happen on the drilling and completion side. If well 6 of a 12 well pad is having problems, do you guys – what do you do? Do you jump over to the next one and just do all the remaining 11? How does that work or what's your plan for that?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

That's one of the reasons size and scale is so important that we've got many of these projects going on at the same time. I think you have to be an appropriately sized company to do such things. Also, I'd say that on these big projects, the wells are very repeatable (28:58). So, it's not – you wouldn't expect to have a design surprise as you're drilling the hole. I know it's a little bit controversial whether it's factory-like operation, but that's why these things – there's some of our best projects in the best areas and you take what you learn and then repeat it. So, that's kind of the idea.

James Sullivan - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. That's it for me.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Richard Tullis of Capital One Securities. Your line is open.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning. Nice quarter. Tim, going back to the industry consolidation topic, when can we begin to see some acceleration in larger scale consolidation among the operators in the Permian and what could be the likely drivers of that consolidation? Does it slow potentially in a mid-$50 oil environment?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I don't think – certainly spotty (30:09) price volatility has an effect on the market – on the consolidation of the A and B market. But I think it's more driven by this whole conversation around business plan. I think everybody from the very largest company to the very smallest company is reevaluating their business plan and how do they take all the new things that have happened and create value.

And I think the answer to those questions is what's going to drive consolidation. And I think you're seeing a little bit of it now, but I expect it – especially with the increasing diligence around capital efficiency, I think, you'll see that increase. But the market has been saying that for a long time and it's been very slow. So, I think we're talking in very long cycles here.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Thank you. That's helpful. And just last question, looking at the Oryx Midstream, what are the near-term, longer-term plans there? Do you see a monetization likely?

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Well, we don't have the same amount of ownership in that system that we did in the ACC system but it has all the same characteristics. It's an acreage dedication. The deal was in place. And so – and, most importantly, it was an asset that was strategic to our business. So, we're happy with it as is or if this monetize someday that's fine too. It's a good system and provides all the optionality and efficiency we're looking for.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Thanks, Jack. That's all from me. Appreciate it.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Rob Morris of Citi. Your line is open.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Thank you. Nice quarter, Tim. Looking at the Midland Basin, you had some nice well results there and I know they were a little bit better than last quarter because you had eight or nine delineation wells in the mix last quarter that were maybe not as good as you'd hoped for. Where are you in the delineation program? Is there more delineation to occur here in the fourth quarter or as you go into 2018 or are you sort of wrapped up on the delineation work that you were doing in the second quarter?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

I don't think we're ever wrapped up with delineation work. We try really hard not to have a bunch of bad wells show up in one quarter. So, I'm not anticipating any negative results. But we will continue to spend a significant part of our cash flow on understanding different zones within these programs, even while we're doing these large pad developments. But the more wells we drill the better we get and the better the wells get. So, I think, that's the bottom line answer.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

And then second question is referring back to the rig count at 15 and I know that came down for the higher working interest you've got in a lot of your activity currently. And if you go into year-end, you said you're going to have a similar working interest in your programs next year as this year. You're going to have it around 19 rigs this year. So, should we expect that rig count to move back up here into year-end to where then it'll hold flat in 2018 with a max of eight completion crews next year?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

As Jack said previously and while we haven't announced our specific plans for next year, I think, directionally that's all correct.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. That's good. Thank you.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thanks.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. A couple questions. Maybe I'll first hit the rig. It sounds like you might opportunistically add some into the end of the year. Can you generally say in specifically to getting more crews in on the rig and frac side, have you seen any degradation in the labor force and how easy it is to secure something for, let's say, a year?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

We typically don't secure things for a year. We have shorter-term contracts to give us more flexibility. I think as a result of size and scale, we think we have access to the best crews. And we haven't had any problem adding either drilling rigs or frac spreads when we need to add them and we have multiple suppliers. So, I think we're in a good position.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. It sounds great. And a follow-up question to – how do you look at hedging 2018, 2019, even maybe a bit forward as you look at the optimal way to run an E&P company? What is your view on hedging and how do you see kind of the forward market as it is right now?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yeah. Well, as the business model evolves, I'm very slow to change our hedging strategy because it's worked so well for us over the last decade or so. And, so I think we've published all the hedges we have out there, but our strategy has not really changed. We're kind of forward selling our PDP curve for a couple of years and we just keep that rolling every quarter. I don't anticipate any changes in that strategy.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. So even though crude's kind of ticked up here a little bit, you're going to still remain fairly systematic. Is that the message?

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

Yes.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

In this regard, I'd like to be fairly systematic.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

All right. That sounds great. Thanks.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Jack F. Harper - Concho Resources, Inc.

Thanks, Scott.

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

All right. We'll -

Operator

Thank you. And at this time...

Timothy A. Leach - Concho Resources, Inc.

No. I just wanted to say thank you for being on this call. And I was very excited about this quarter and look forward to reporting to you the year-end results here in the near future. Thank you very much.

