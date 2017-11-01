InterXion Holding's (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)

David Ruberg

Thank you, Jim, and welcome. Please turn to slide four. InterXion produced another quarter of strong financial and operational results in 3Q 2017, reflecting continued growing demand both from platform players and increasingly from enterprises and other community partners across our European footprint.

Total revenues increased 18% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Recurring revenue grew 17% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% year-over-year and 3% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1%.

During the third quarter, we opened a total of 1,900 square meters of additional capacity across four markets; two in the big four and two in the rest of Europe, while making good progress on the remaining expansion projects.

At the end of the third quarter, we opened Frankfurt 12 and expect to open the first two phases of Frankfurt 11 in the fourth quarter and its final two phases in 2018. This adds necessary capacity in InterXion's strongest market where we currently have over 20,000 square meters of equipped space and a strong backlog of presold capacity.

Additionally, we continue to provide for future growth in this market as we announced today that we have repurchased additional land to extend our Frankfurt campus.

And our rest of Europe reporting segment, we added capacity in Stockholm to meet the continued strong demand in that market. We also added 400 square meters of capacity in Zurich as we have seen a pickup in demand in that market the past several quarters and we will be adding another 400 square meters in the coming months. In addition, we announced today that we're commencing construction of a further 1,200 square meters in our Dublin 3 facility.

Please turn to slide five. As usual Josh will provide much more detail in our financials, but I would like to offer a couple of general comments at this time. Our year-over-year growth rate for both total revenue and recurring revenue has now increased in four successive quarters.

To be clear, we are not preannouncing guidance for next year or announcing that we will continue to grow at this pace, but we believe that these results reflect both the improvement in the overall economic situation in Europe and the improving pace for cloud adoption that we have been discussing for some time.

All of which are based on the increasing value proposition our customers continue to receive from being members in our communities of interest. I will talk more about the demand trends later in this presentation, but they seem to be evolving in line with what we've discussed for a couple of years.

Please turn to slide six. We added 2,100 square meters of revenue generating space in the third quarter, surpassing the amount of equipped space we added during the same quarter. As a result our utilization rate excluding Science Park has increased to 82%. As indicated by the utilization rates on this -- trends on this slide, this marks the third time in the past four quarters that we've added more revenue generating square meters than we opened in the quarter. Over the past eight quarters, we have seen growing demand emerge across our targeted customer communities and geography, which results in our high utilization.

Turning to cross-connects, throughout 2017, we have continued to execute our project into convert [ph] legacy cross-connects to a recurring billing model instead of a non-recurring billing model.

At the end of Q3, the percentage of cross-connect being charged on a recurring basis exceeded 80% of the total, which is roughly twice the percentage we had when we started the project. And we expect that by the end of 2017, the legacy conversion project will be almost complete.

Summarizing our key business metrics. Bookings in the quarter continued at a strong level, continuing on the pace that we've experienced since late 2015. Our sales pipeline remained strong, pricing remains steady, and revenue churn was again low and consistent with our historical annual range between 0.5% and 0.75% per month on average.

Please turn to slide seven. Demand is coming from companies around the world seeking to deploy in highly connected data centers across Europe. We have been successful in capturing that demand, particularly in key markets like Frankfurt and Paris and our gateway markets such as Marseille, Stockholm, and Vienna.

We opened Frankfurt 12 earlier than expected and it was over 50% presold. We expect to open the first two phases of Frankfurt 11 in next week or so. And this new capacity is about 70% presold. New capacity in Frankfurt continues to be sold almost as quickly as is added, frequently presold prior to coming online.

Today, we also announced an expansion in Dublin, a growing market that offers strong connectivity to United States, the U.K., and Continental Europe. We had sales momentum developing in Dublin prior to opening our Dublin 3 datacenter late last year and with sustained demanded that market, we are accelerating our expansion plans with our announcement today that we're moving forward with the next two phases in our Dublin 3 facility.

Please turn to slide eight. In the third quarter of 2017, our communities of interest continued the expansion. We saw strong bookings across our target segments and geographies. Both B2B and B2C platforms accelerated their infrastructure rollout across Europe, both by deploying the capacity they booked in previous quarters and by ordering new capacity, especially in markets such as Frankfurt, Vienna, and Dublin.

The demand from cloud platform is steady. It comes from multiple providers and is distributed across multiple markets. In Q3, not only did we have strong bookings from the leading global cloud providers, but also from specialized SaaS players and regional cloud providers. This is an indication that the growth of cloud platforms in Europe is spread across multiple sub-segments and demonstrates that we're able to capture all types of demand.

When the cloud service providers started to roll-out in Europe, the majority of bookings came from one or two cloud providers. Now, we're seeing strong demand from many more vendors.

B2C platforms continue to expand across Europe with a combination of compute nodes in cities like Dublin, Frankfurt, and smaller network pops across all of our geographies. These applications need to reach millions of eyeballs across Europe by carriers and high ISPs and they choose our highly connected data centers to do so.

In the connectivity provider segment, Marseille continues to be the main success story with a growing number of deployments in this market. The strength of connectivity in Marseille attracts these providers initially and in turn, we can then attract content providers that realize the potential of deploying applications in a gateway market from which they can serve a large portion of the world's population.

As we saw in previous quarters, we're seeing strength in the enterprise and financial services segments. We've had several quarters of healthy growth in enterprise both from our bookings and from a revenue standpoint which reflects how CIOs are now allocating IT budgets to develop their hybrid cloud strategies.

Our growth in the financial services segment benefits from this push to hybrid cloud strategy as well but it's also fueled by strategic wins such as Instinet which is the broker owned by Nomura that chose to move the infrastructure that powers its European dark pool to InterXion's campus in central London.

Instinet clients will be able to co-located InterXion and trade on the block match platform and the clients will have fair and equal access to InterXion's cross-connect parity solution built to be compliant with fair trading regulations.

All-in-all, Q3 was another very strong quarter of execution of our go-to market strategy as market demand continues to unfold in line with our strategy and our expectations.

Before I turn the call over to Josh, I would like to take a moment to address one more topic. As most of you know in early October we announced the Josh would be leaving InterXion at the end of January 2018. The announcement was quite explicit and detailed about Josh's reasons for leaving and also how we intend to fill his position. I don't think there is anything else and I'm prepared to say today about either of these two topics.

However since this is Josh's final earnings call, I would like to take a moment to say thank you and publicly recognize him for all of that that his contributions to InterXion over the past 10 years. Josh has played an important role in developing the growth of this company and his legacy will be carried on by the talented and very capable team that has supported him and the company so well. Thank you.

Josh Joshi

Thank you, David for your gracious words and I will take a few moments towards the end of my prepared remarks to respond. But first the business at hand and welcome everyone on the phone and online. As in prior quarters, I'd like to start by discussing the group results and then provide some additional color on our two geographic reporting segments. I'll follow that with some commentary on capital expenditures, cash flows, the balance sheet returns and of course some concluding thoughts.

Please turn to slide 10. The third quarter saw a continuation of the growth seen over the first half of the year based on our continued focus on communities of interest, solid execution and disciplined expansion. Total revenue in the third quarter was €124.6 million, up 18% compared to the third quarter of 2016 and up 3% sequentially. On an organic constant currency basis, total revenue was up 17% year-over-year and 4% sequentially.

Recurring revenue in the third quarter increased to €117.4 million, a 17% year-over-year increase and a 3% sequential increase driven by the revenue generating square meters added in the quarter and the full quarter impact of the large number of revenue generating square meters added in the second quarter.

Cross-connect revenues were between 5% and 6% of total revenue in the quarter. As we continue to successfully execute our legacy conversion project. We continue to expect that we will reach 6% of revenue next quarter.

Non-recurring revenue was €7.3 million euros in the quarter, a 37% increase year-over-year. As I've mentioned on previous calls, non-recurring revenue can be lumpy and somewhat difficult to predict as its dependent on the level of assistance our customers' desire from us in helping them with their installations. And this can vary quite significantly by customer and by market.

This quarter again we've benefited from performing a wide range of customer projects which resulted in €2 million to €3 million more of non-recurring revenue than we have seen historically. And typically this activity has lower gross margins.

Nevertheless it's worth pointing out that despite the fact that we've enjoyed non-recurring revenues of above €7 million in three of the last four quarters, we have not set a new normal. I believe our underlying repeatable and our run rate is something between €5 million and €6 million a quarter.

Non-recurring revenue represented 6% of total revenue in the third quarter compared to 6% in the prior quarter and 5% the prior year. Recurring ARPU was €401 excluding Science Park and in line with expectations. Recurring ARPU had its usual puts and takes benefiting from growing energy consumption and recurring cross-connect growth among others offset by various factors including timing differences and foreign exchange.

In the fourth quarter, I expect several of these short-term downward influences to reduce a little and together with the continued growth in energy and cross-connect, we would expect to see recurring ARPU increasing by around a percentage point sequentially into the fourth quarter.

Turning to costs. Cost of sales was €49.6 million in the third quarter, up 22% from the third quarter last year and 4% from the prior quarter. Gross profit was €75 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Gross profit margins were 60.2%, down 110 basis points year-on-year and 10 basis points sequentially.

Compared to the prior year gross margins were impacted by the higher than usual non-recurring revenue in the mix, increased energy costs and the previously discussed investment in operations resources.

Sales and marketing costs were €8.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of 13% year-over-year and one -- at a 1% reduction sequentially.

Sales and marketing costs were 7% of revenues which is consistent with both the second quarter and the prior year and is now at the low end of our expected range of 7% to 8% of total revenue.

Other general and administration costs were €10.6 million euros, up 19% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Other G&A costs representing 8.5% of revenue and is consistent with both the second quarter and the prior year and in line with expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was €56.2 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year and 3% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% in the quarter and 80 basis point reduction on the prior year and a 10 basis point increase sequentially. The reduction compared to the prior year again reflects the flow through impact of the movements in gross margin as I mentioned earlier.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense was €27.8 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year and 2% sequentially both consistent with the increase in the average depreciable asset base driven by our investments in data center expansion.

The third quarter net finance expense was €10.8 million, 26% higher than last year's third quarter and 1% lower sequentially. In the prior year, we recorded a net financial benefit of €1.4 million euros as a result of an adjustment to our financial lease liabilities and that's something I talked about on the prior year. Adjusting for this underlying finance expense grew 5% year-over-year consistent with expectations.

The third quarter income tax charge was €4.1 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 29%. The LTM cash tax rate was 21%. We expect our cash tax rate for the full year to be approximately 20%.

Adjusted net income in the quarter was €10.7 million compared to €8.6 million in the same quarter last year and €10.1 million in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was €0.15 on a diluted share count of 71.9 million shares compared to €0.12 in the third quarter last year and €0.14 in the second quarter.

Now let's take a closer look by reporting segment. Please turn to slide 11. The momentum in our largest geographic reporting segment continued with revenue in the big four of €18.8 million, up 21% year-over-year, 2% sequentially and accounting for 65% of the company's quarterly total.

Our acquisition of InterXion Science Park contributed approximately €1.9 million of revenue in the quarter. Backing this out and looking at underlying performance on an organic constant currency basis, big four revenue grew a strong 19% year-over-year and 3% sequentially.

Similarly, we saw strong recurring revenue growth in our big four markets on a constant currency basis of 21% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. As in the second quarter, France, both Paris and Marseille, together with Germany continue to be the strongest contributors to big four results. Big four adjusted EBITDA was €43.4 million, up 18% year-over-year and 1% sequentially.

Big four adjusted EBITDA margins were 53.7%, down around 130 basis points compared to last year's third quarter and 100 basis points down from the last quarter for the same reasons outlined earlier.

We had another very good quarter of solid execution across the Board. But if I had to choose the highlight of the quarter was undoubtedly the return of our rest of Europe business segment into teens growth territory.

Revenue in the rest of Europe was €43.8 million, up 14% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Recurring revenue on a constant currency basis grew by 14% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. The last time we saw this kind of performance from the rest of Europe was 10 quarters ago and is reflective of the growing demand we are experiencing.

We experience strong year-over-year growth across multiple countries led by Austria, Ireland, and Sweden. Adjusted EBITDA at €25.9 million was up 16% year-over-year and up 8% sequentially, with margins at 59.1%, an increase of 80 basis points compared to last year and up 100 basis points sequentially -- excuse me, 180 basis points sequentially.

Moving to slide 12, let's discuss our capital expenditures. Capital expenditures including intangibles totaled €75.2 million during the third quarter. As in prior quarters, our deployment of capital remained entirely consistent with our demand-led approach to allocating capital expenditure. This is reflected by the fact that €71.1 million or 95% of our capital expenditure in the quarter was discretionary investments in expansion and upgrades to meet customer requirements.

Approximately 69% of this capital expenditure was in the big four markets reflecting both the location of our expansion projects and the relative size of these markets. However, we continue to invest across our entire footprint with capital expenditure in our rest of Europe markets increasing 55% compared to the second quarter.

Please turn to slide 13. InterXion ended the quarter with €38.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from €49.2 million at the end of the second quarter. Cash generation from operations totaled €55.2 million. We invested €75.2 million in capital expenditure and paid €22.9 million in cash interest and taxes, which included the biannual interest payment on our secured loans. At the quarter end, we've drawn a total of €75 million against the €200 million available under our two revolving credit facilities.

Balance sheet ratios continue to remain strong. Gross leverage was 3.8 times LTM adjusted EBITDA and net leverage at 3.6 times.

Cash ROGIC, or cash return on gross invested capital, was consistent with the first half of 2017 at 11%. Our blended cost of debt at the end of the third quarter was 5.4%, a modest improvement from 5.5% for the second quarter.

With our existing cash balance, growing cash generation of our data center assets, and access to €125 million from our two revolving credit facilities, we continue to have the financial flexibility and funding to execute our expansion program and to secure long-term sustainable returns.

Please turn to slide 14. Our fully built-out group of 34 data centers has 84,200 square meters of equipped space at 83% utilization. We continue to see 6% LTM constant currency recurring revenue growth from the stabilized group delivering 67% gross margins and generating €239 million in annual discretionary cash flow to the business which we are continuing to invest to secure attractive sustainable long-term returns.

Please turn to slide 15. Now, as I conclude my term, I'm extraordinarily proud of the track record that InterXion has delivered. This is my favorite chart because it tangibly and simply reflects what InterXion is about. We've grown the business at a mid-teens CAGR through one of the toughest economic periods in Europe in several generations.

Adjusted EBITDA has grown even faster as margins have expanded by over a 1,500 basis points at the same time. And that's an important point, not just revenue growth, but profitable sustainable long-term value creation. Yes, we are blessed with a wonderful business model, but in the end, it doesn't just happen on its own and to be honest, I'm just a lucky CFO who gets to talk about this chart. The reality is that there are several hundred people here at team InterXion, including both employees and consultants who work with a passion and integrity and with teamwork that are the true owners of this value creation. And to them, my colleagues, I say thank you.

Included within this group is the finance organization and Investor Relations, a small band of dedicated individuals both in HQ and the field upon whose shoulders I stand and many of whom that work side-by-side with me for nearly a decade or more as we've got the business.

To them, not only my profound thanks, but equally, my confidence in them for the future. In particular, as David mentioned already, we have a seasoned HQ finance organization reporting to me and I know I'll lead the business in safe finance hands.

Of course a great performance requires great leadership and outstanding vision. I believe Oscar Wilde once remarked, "Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result." Well, thank you, David, for driving the business hard -- sometimes, painfully hard to achieve the right conditions that have allowed this company and me to be successful.

Look, I'm going out the door just yet, that will be in January and I hope to see many of you when I'm on the road next month to personally thank our shareholders, bondholders, and analyst for the support we have received. Okay, so I appreciate being afforded the luxury of a little personal indulgence on this call and now back to business. David, over to you.

David Ruberg

Thank you, Josh. Please turn to slide 17. The strong and well-diversified bookings recorded this quarter again confirms the value of our communities of interest and reflect the broad based demand that we are experiencing across our European footprint as cloud adoption fuels the growth in our industry, supported by the improving economic environment in Europe.

The main drivers for this growth are the continued expansion of cloud platforms both B2B and B2C and the emerging demand for colocation by enterprises that are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy.

A few quarters ago, we indicated how the deployment of cloud platforms happens in waves and as several factors contributed to waves of demand typically coming with larger peaks and troughs in the U.S. versus those in Europe.

The [Indiscernible] sustained growth in our bookings by cloud platforms over the last eight quarters confirms that the aggregated demand across the different geographies in Europe has less ebbs and flows than the demand in the United States. This is due to the fact that end user demand in Europe is served in a more distributed fashion due to regional variations and data sovereignty requirements.

This leads to smaller deployments scattered over time and across a large number of location whereas the demand in U.S. is more geographically centered and synchronous. As a result, the demand for capacity in Europe grows more gradually and is less lumpy. It still comes in waves, but the waves are smaller and less pronounced.

The growth of public cloud consumption is following the typical S-shaped curve of new technology adoption. From a geographical standpoint, United States is at the forefront of public cloud adoption. Europe, in general, follows United States by 18 to 24 months, but the various European countries adopt new technologies at a different pace as well. So, the deployments do not happen simultaneously, but tend to follow a sequential pattern.

Countries like the U.K., the Netherlands, and the Nordics typically lead to charts, followed by Central European countries like Germany and France, while Southern and Eastern European countries tend to adopt new technologies later.

The infrastructure build out by cloud service providers in Europe mirrors this adoption pattern which is the reason they're able to deploy capacity in a more gradual fashion with ways of deployments rippling throughout Europe.

The countries with the most advanced adoption are at the early stages of the steep curve --- portion of the curve while the rest of Europe has yet to reach the inflection point of the curve.

The could platform providers prioritize the deployment of capacity in the countries that are further along the adopting curve and have a sizeable addressable domestic market. For this reason, they have the largest footprint in the U.K. followed by Germany, and more recently, France.

As far as the other smaller countries are concerned, car service providers wait to deploy compute nodes until later in the adoption curve because the level of demand needs to reach a critical mass to justify a dedicated deployment.

Amsterdam is an exception, because the city tends to be chosen by those that decide to serve multiple European countries from a single location. Other location in smaller countries are also well-positioned to be gateway markets such as Vienna.

The bookings in Q3 also showed an increasing number of cloud providers are ramping up their role out in Europe. Until a couple of quarters ago, the bulk of this bang came from the top two cloud providers and we only saw sporadic orders from the other vendors. This trend has changed as more cloud platforms have reached critical mass in the United States and are now landing with more sizable deployments in Europe.

In terms of future demand, we expect the cloud service providers will continue to rely on collocation providers for their expenses. With the underlying cloud adoption by end users in Europe trailing adoption in United States by 18 to 24 months, we expect that the level of demand by cloud providers to continue in the quarters to come.

And now that the cloud migration is well underway, we're starting to see enterprises adopting a hybrid cloud strategy which increasingly excludes deployments and collocation facilities from where they can easily link in-house workloads with cloud workloads.

Large organizations with mission-critical applications that have been built over a long period of time, are taking a very disciplined approach to choosing which workloads makes sense to migrate and at what pace and which ones are better kept in-house.

We expect enterprises for all industries and of all sizes will eventually adopt a hybrid cloud approach, but each IT organization will find a different balance between public cloud, private cloud, and more traditional dedicated environments.

Once again, the U.S. will lead the charge, but we expect that Europe will narrow the gap overtime as the adjustable market is likely to be between 70% and 80% of that in United States. This delayed adoption has the positive side-effect of providing more runway for future growth and allows for a more gradual deployment of capital.

To summarize, while the demand from cloud service providers provides an effective and relatively predictable growth engine for InterXion. Our long-term class [ph] strategy is predicated on the ability to capture demand from enterprises as well. The last few quarters have provided solid validation that our long-term strategy is starting to pay off on both fronts.

Please turn to slide 18. As a reminder, our guidance policy is to provide formal annual gains at the beginning of each year and only update it during the year if the results are expected to be meaningfully out of the range provided.

Given the strength that we've seen in our business for the first nine months of 2017, today, we're increasing our full year guidance for revenue, narrowing our guidance to the top end of the range for adjusted EBITDA, and confirming our previously announced guidance for capital expenditures.

To be specific, we now expect revenue to be in the range of €485 million to €489 million, adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €220 million to €222 million, capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at €250 million to €270 million.

Before we turn the call over to Q&A, I would again like to thank all of our employees for their time, dedication, and continuing commitment in serving our customers as well as their efforts in delivering our strong results. I would also like to thank our shareholders and bondholders for the continued support of InterXion.

Now, let me hand a call back to the operator to begin the question-and-answer segment. Operator, can you please read out the instructions to register questions from the call.

Thank you. And your first question comes from Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital Markets. Please ask your question.

Jonathan Atkin

Thanks very much. I wanted to echo David's comments about Josh and all your positive contributions. You certainly have a lot to be proud of. My question is on cross-connects and the conversion project that you talked about in the script and as that completes at the end of 2018, do you think you're going to be at market rates for cross-connects or something shy of that?

And then was hoping to get an update on indirects -- the channel partners programs, solution partners, and maybe Giuliano, if there's an opportunity to give us an update on that would appreciate it. Thanks.

David Ruberg

I think we'll let Jon -- Jonathan we'll let Giuliano answer both of them, but I think we said that the project would be over by the end of 2017.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Yes. So, Jonathan, yes, the majority of the conversion will happen by the end of this year. As David mentioned in his prepared remarks, we will reach 80% of the total cross-connect be being converted. So, we're well on-track.

In terms of the question you have on prices, I think we are looking at the market condition, we are looking market-by-market what makes sense and we'll continue to track that and we'll have price that really mirror those market conditions. So, that is part of the process of really making sure that we do what's right in each and every market.

Concerning your question on the channel, part of the success that we are experiencing in enterprise is coming from the indirect channel and by that we really mean working with the partners -- partners of the large cloud providers, also we are starting to work with some resellers to really make sure that we reach more customers without increasing our cost of sales -- without having to add more feet on the street.

So, the program with the managed service providers, in particular, is going very well, is being deployed in more and more countries. I can say now that at least 70%, 80% of the countries have a program in place where we've identified the top five to 10 managed service providers in each and every country to basically help their customers connect to the large cloud platform by being present in our data center. So, the program is continued to roll out. It’s a steady progress. It's not that we -- we are not seeing spikes, we're seeing a gradual adoption in line again with what the same pattern of adoption that we see for cloud, in general. So, it's a steady growth that is something very gradual.

Josh Joshi

And to that I would add just to remind everybody we still have the indirect channel in the United States, which we continue to strengthen. But Giuliano's remarks are primarily directed towards those channels that we're developing in Europe.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Correct.

Jonathan Atkin

Thanks. And then there was a recent acquisition in Portugal and Spain by a competitor of yours and I just wondered conceptually that that profile of company or geography probably mixed and so forth, is that conceptually kind of on your game board or not as it pertains to M&A? Thanks.

David Ruberg

Absolutely in our wheelhouse.

Josh Joshi

Great. Thanks Jon. Appreciate your kind remarks as well. We'll take the next question now.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Colby Synesael from Cowen and Company. Please ask your question.

Colby Synesael

Great. Two if I may. The first question, you don't typically raise your revenue guidance, at least, historically speaking, you haven’t. When you look at what you are anticipating going into this year and when you put that initial guidance together [Indiscernible] we're at now, where would you say the biggest surprise or upside has come that's really driven the increase in the guidance that you're announcing today?

And then secondly I had a chance this morning to go back and look at some of your previous presentations for earnings and it looks like when I go back to the third quarter of 2016 your return on your assets at that time was 24% versus the 22% this quarter.

And then if I go back two years ago it was 26%, what's driving down the reduction in return? And can you remind us where you think returns are going to stabilize for this company long-term and kind of where you think that ultimately goes? Thanks.

Josh Joshi

Thanks Colby. Let me deal with how we think about guidance. As David said we saw at the beginning of the year and we put out what we think are realistic expectations on our guidance on the income statement. We look at it very realistically in terms of what we think we can do over the course of the year. You know I think that the European economies have improved.

We've seen great traction from our go-to market model. It's translation into the financial component is being you know probably 50% of the upside coming from an increase in recurring revenue probably about 50% of the remaining upside coming from increases in non-recurring revenue which is why you know we've had a tremendous performance. And I think you know for the first time in our public company history raise guidance. We're pretty good at forecasting and this time we come up above the top and the range.

Colby Syneseal

So, is it more enterprise oriented though in terms of adoption of cloud or is it more that distribution of cloud customers that you're seeing, anything more specific to the customer type?

Josh Joshi

It's a broad based. So, it's across the Board as it transpired over the course of the year is no one particular location that I would put it in.

Okay. And so talking about your second question Colby on returns, it's actually a very good question in terms of how we thought about returns for the long-term. As we think about building data centers in our campuses, we are still targeting across the campus and across our communities about 30% on our return at the gross margin level because that's the level that the data centers contribute to our business. So that hasn't changed in terms of our evaluation. When we build the moat around our business model, we have high levels and low levels but that's how we target it.

Looking at the numbers that you set out 26%, 24 and 23 which are the numbers over that period, I think the one thing that's happened is actually you know we've continued to own land. So part of the reason why we've seen a slight addition in our returns in that metric is that actually we've been -- we've continued to invest in land to actually grow the business and also to own some of the underlying infrastructure. When we -- when we first came to the market in 2011 we owned 0% of our underlying land. Today, we own 40% and have capital leases over another 20% so 60% of that capacity. So that's ended up on the balance sheet. So that's partly the reason and the drivers to why that's slightly gone down over that time scale. Hope that answers your question, Colby.

Colby Syneseal

Again that's very helpful and Josh, best of luck and really appreciate working with you. Thank you.

Josh Joshi

Thank you, Colby.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Please ask your question.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you. So, first off, a lot of the growth you've seen clearly has been from U.S. cloud providers you kind of lay out. We had heard some commentary from some of the folks here in the U.S. about [Indiscernible] hyperscale beginning to be a little bit of a tailwind for them. Are you seeing any demand outside the U.S.? It's also fueling some of your higher growth rate. You know at least one logo there on your slide. I'm just curious about that.

And then if you could comment on other inorganic opportunities in your market going forward. Thanks.

Josh Joshi

I need a little more clarification the second part. But yes, there are three big names out of Asia that we have been relatively successful with and that's what we're trying to cover in our comments when we said a couple of years ago we only saw two platform providers and now we're seeing many more. So yes, you're referring to one of Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, yes. And does anyone understand what he meant by this. Can you rephrase your -- the second part of your question, please.

Frank Louthan

Yes, what sort of inorganic opportunity do you see in your markets? You're still looking at other potential tuck-in acquisitions things like that. Or do you feel confident with the space and campuses that you currently have the big growth?

Josh Joshi

Okay. I'll make it a little more general remark. There is a lot of activity going on in this space. We're looking -- a lot of people looking at us so we asked questions and I'm not telling anything that anybody doesn't realize. And so we will continue to do what we've always done. We focus on getting the right customers the right applications and the right returns. And when things move in the marketplace we participate, okay.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you very much, Josh and congratulations. Appreciate all the help over the years look forward to seeing you in December.

Josh Joshi

Thanks Frank.

David Ruberg

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Rollins from Citi Investment. Please ask your question.

Michael Rollins

Hi, good morning. I was curious if you could talk a bit more about the interconnection opportunity in terms of the organic growth that you're seeing in whether its revenue or units from your customers if you sort of peel away the migration from non-paying to paying cross-connect on a recurring basis?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Hey, this is Giuliano. Yes of course we track both and we have a very dedicated project to focus on the conversion. We also have a set of very dedicated activity to make sure that we continue to fuel the organic growth which were on -- everybody is one of the primary measure of metrics of the success of our communities because of the cross-connect are really an indication of how much customers come to our data centers to connect to each other.

So, I would say that what we've seen in the past few years is a very similar to what we expected it to happen in a couple of years to come which is that the revenue growth for cross-connect exceeds by a few point the revenue growth of the company overall, so that -- that's more or less the metric that we look at. So, we've seen it for two or three years now since we moved to a consistent recurring charge model for cross-connect and we expect to continue for the next couple of years.

And if Josh wants to add anything on the revenue side but that's the metric that we track and we expect to see.

Josh Joshi

Yes, we're seeing strong growth over the last two years driven from the legacy conversions for the underlying organic; I couldn’t have said it better.

Michael Rollins

Great. Thanks. And Josh, I make my best wishes to you as well. Thank you.

Josh Joshi

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of James Breen from William Blair. Please ask your question.

James Breen

Thanks for taking the question. Could you just talk about as you're seeing the growth you're aiming pretty steady at these levels where you're seeing it coming from in terms of the existing customers versus new customers and is there a significant change in the mix of the new customers you're getting next? Thanks.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Yes, so I think David cover part of that in his prepared remarks. So, what we're seeing is a broader base of customers. There are not necessarily new customers, we typically get around 50, 60 new customers per month but per quarter -- per quarter. But the bulk of the orders come from existing customers but more and more diversified.

Specifically, we mentioned in the cloud provider segment used to be just a couple of top players and now we are seeing Tier 2 player, we're seeing SaaS providers, we're seeing local providers increasingly in the first three quarters of the year. We've seen local cloud providers come into our data centers to become more and more part of the community with the biggest cloud providers. So, it's becoming much broader in terms of adoption and most of them are existing customers, but again more diversified than we saw in the past.

James Breen

Okay. And then -- there is the growth coming more from existing versus new customers?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Well, that's the case. Its existing customers primarily 90% from existing customers, but again not the usual stuff that is becoming more broad -- more broadly distributed across the existing customers.

James Breen

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from the line Tim Horan from Oppenheimer. Please ask your question.

Timothy Horan

Thanks guys. Just one clarification and one question. Do you think -- it sounds like your pricing for your cross-connects at this stage is probably a little bit below your peers, is that a fair statement? And do you think your cross-connect volumes is growing in line with your peers? I know you're -- you gave some color an overall growth rate, well just trying to dive into it a little bit deeper.

And then secondly, David, do you think the industry has maybe the potential to be supply constrained here over the next 12, 18 months. I mean it does feel like volume growth is surprising, I think the overall industry on the upside here lately?

David Ruberg

Not to be cute about, it's really difficult to figure out who our peers are. In this -- you have to look at the footprint you have to look at each one of these cities as different if you look at one player who's predominantly in with financial services. So, it is very difficult to come up with a clear concise answer to what you asked.

We have been methodical about this conversion and have done what we normally do which is give our customers significant notice of what we intended to do and how we execute it.

And I think Josh has indicated that we will get to 6% in Q4. I think we all know in United States, the rates are 18% to 20%. We've answered in the past that we didn't think we would get to that rate here in Europe, but we thought we could get a couple of hundred basis points higher than where we are.

So, we will continue to do what we do, which is put our customer first and get them organized. And again we've had a long history with these people. It takes time for us to get them across.

In terms of supply constraint, I can't speak for our competitors. Every time I look -- we meet once a week and we look at our opportunities and we look at where we're building. We are scrambling to keep up with the demand.

Timothy Horan

Thanks for the color. And then I mean in the past, this is kind of led to more aggressive pricing by the industry when you obviously get a little supply constrained, are we seeing any signs of that yet?

David Ruberg

In terms of them raising prices?

Timothy Horan

Yes.

David Ruberg

Again, you see really aggressive prices when there's a tremendous imbalance between supply and demand. And again, one of the things we tried to focus on when we talked about slide 17 or 18 is that it does not come in these dramatic waves like it does in the United States. And so it doesn't lend itself to that kind of exorbitant pricing. So, we have not seen a weakening in pricing. We haven't seen substantial strengthening. And for our standpoint, the prices are relatively steady.

Timothy Horan

Thank you. And thanks for everything Josh.

Josh Joshi

Hey, thank you, Tim. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Amir Rozwadowski from Barclays. Please ask your question.

Amir Rozwadowski

Thank you very much. Just in discussing sort of the need to race to keep up with some of the demand, I was wondering if we could talk a bit about capital allocation. If I think about your gross leverage levels just below four times I believe, is there a potential to take that leverage up a bit more to perhaps fund additional expansion beyond what we're seeing right now given the demand environment and where you guys are seeing sort of trends over the mid to longer term. Would love to hear any color that you can provide on that?

Josh Joshi

Hey Amir. Thanks for the question. Look it's our practice. We always look to optimize our capital structure, whilst been also trying to ensure that we have availability and flexibility and that's important to meet our future requirements. So, I think you can assume that we're constantly assessing our options.

And I think if you look at the sort of low rates -- historically low rates generally that are available in the marketplace taking the business to something -- call it a five times turn on gross leverage doesn't seem unreasonable to me at least. And so as we think about our long-term capital allocation how we think about funding that and that that clearly will be -- something we'll be thinking through.

Amir Rozwadowski

That's very helpful. And then a lot of folks have been expressing their interest in expanding their footprint in some of your core markets in Europe just given the growth dynamics that they're seeing, do you expect any sort of shift in the competitive landscape? Is this something that is more of a rising tide is helping most folks in the marketplace? Or could there be a change in the competitive landscape that could impact the business or anything along those lines?

David Ruberg

The barriers to entry in Europe, which are not the same as the barriers to entry in the United States, are higher than they've ever been. And we have seen in the last couple of years new entrants and we've seen next to no impact. So, I don't want to be silly about this, but basically we pay attention to what we need to do with our customers. We create value and they reward us with an opportunity to continue to serve them. We're not concerned about new entrants.

Amir Rozwadowski

Thank you very much for the incremental color and best of luck with this transition Josh.

Josh Joshi

Thank you, Amir.

Operator

Thank you. Your final question today comes from the line of Robert Gutman from Guggenheim. Please ask your question.

Robert Gutman

Thanks for taking the question. And first many thanks to Josh and, of course, best wishes.

Josh Joshi

Thanks Rob.

Robert Gutman

Yes. My question is just on -- previous slide 14, the 6% revenue growth that you're seeing in fully built out facilities. I'm just curious if you could break out how that is -- what that's comprised of how much growing interconnection versus power draw or increasing utilization of facility?

And secondly if you can provide just some color within the ROE which you highlighted is -- which is doing very well. It encompasses a range of different markets. If you could also just distinguish a little bit between the drivers and how they're different in different markets, whether it's Austria or Ireland or Sweden or any other one?

Josh Joshi

So, let me deal with the LTM 6% constant currency number and then Giuliano can come back on the other question. There are a number of factors as you alluded to that contribute to our state-wise group of datacenters continuing to grow their revenue. Pricing is part of it. We continue to see an impact of that.

Remember all of our contracts have underlying price escalators within; they tend to be CPI-related. We see -- one of the beauties of our business is that when the data center is -- despite the fact that it's full, we continue to see revenue growth from energy as the customers continue to run their data centers hotter and their facility and their equipment hotter. So, that's been a contribution. And obviously cross-connect has also been a contributor. And then on a like-for-like basis, currency has also been a contributor. Actually we saw currency headwinds of around two points.

And then breaking it out broadly speaking, we saw about two to three points from power and about two points each from cross-connect and pricing and there is a little bit that comes through from the space as well. So, it depends whether you're looking at it year-over-year or sequentially. But, overall, that's been the flavor into the breaking it out. I hope that helped. Giuliano?

Robert Gutman

Yes. Exactly. Thank you.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

I'll take the second question Robert. So, of course, from a reporting segment standpoint, we have two reporting segment, which is big four and rest of Europe. But when you look at rest of Europe, there's really two sub-segments there, which is the gateway market and the more domestic market.

And right now we're really seeing the adoption of cloud which is again driving most of the growth in the industry is really impacting very positively the gateway market. So, you've heard us talk about Dublin, you've heard us talk about Vienna.

Of course, Marseille is also a gateway market, but from reporting standpoint, it falls under France, so it will be another example alongside Stockholm as well. Of this market, there are really ideal destination for customer that need to serve a region from a location where they can serve the whole region in multiple countries.

So, in terms of cloud adoption, it was in the big four first. They're now in the gateway market in the rest of Europe and then we expect the domestic market to be the next wave that will come in the next couple of years. So, it's the natural progression of cloud adoption along that S-shaped curve that David referred to that is now really providing a lot of upside for the gateway markets in the rest of Europe.

Robert Gutman

Great. Thank you very much.

Jim Huseby

That concludes our call today. Thank you very much for joining us and you may now disconnect. Thank you very much.

