J.C. Penney Below $3 - Some Thoughts

I have been sharing my skepticism about the prospects of an investment in J.C. Penney (JCP) since the stock was trading around $8. Although I have never seen a clear opportunity to short the stock (apparently there was one), I have warned readers of the high risk and the weakness of the bullish cases circulating. In particular, it was evident that the management’s guidance was not reliable after so many misses and downward revisions in the past two years. In an article published in May with the title “J.C. Penney – Discussing Recent Developments And Management’s Credibility”, I justified the sell-off after the earnings release despite the positive guidance from the management. The reason was the several earnings misses occurred in the previous quarters. In that article, I wrote:

I would say the market doesn't believe the guidance numbers can be met. This is probably related to management's recent misses on their guidance, and the consequent loss of credibility with analysts and investors. In Q3 for example, management guided for Q4 comps to be in the 2%-5% range, while actual comps were down 0.7%. Full-year comps for 2016 were guided in the range of a positive 1% to 2%, but they were flat. Besides that, the management basically failed to meet guidance for Q1 as well. In Q4's earnings call, the management said “We think Q1 will be on the lower end of the guidance, but we feel very confident that we will be able to achieve our guidance for 2017.” The lower end of the guidance was -1%, while comps actually declined 3.6%.

The story continued, and a few days ago, the management cut the outlook for Q3 and full-year 2017, expecting adj. EPS in Q3 to be negative $0.40-0.45 and full-year adjusted EPS to be $0.02-0.08 vs. the previous guidance of $0.40-0.65 and consensus of $0.43. The guidance also included lower comps, higher cost of goods sold, and lower free cash flows.

Another reason why I was skeptical about the credibility of the guidance was the management’s recurring mentions of temporary phenomena to justify the weak results, especially referring to the weather, which apparently, was always too hot or too cold to do business.

It was very funny to read several one-two-sentence comments affirming that my analysis was one-sided, lacking context, or even “ridiculous” without any accurate mention of what was wrong with it. Maybe they were right, as with my one-sided, lacking context, ridiculous analysis I missed a great opportunity to lose almost 60% of my money in just six months.

Anyway, the recent cut to the guidance confirms once again that the management’s indications are completely unreliable, and frankly speaking, I don’t even care too much about the reasons why it is not able to forecast its business. It may be that the overall environment in the department store industry is actually much worse than the management expected, or it could be that the transition to an omnichannel environment is being much more difficult than expected for a third-party retailer like J.C. Penney. In any case, I don’t think the management is necessarily disingenuous, and this is a secondary problem. The main problem here is that whatever the reason, the management’s guidance has been too unreliable and volatile to be considered as a reasonable indication of what we could expect from the company.

Another Point Of View

Although I still find the management unreliable and I care even less than before about its goals and expectations, there are reasons that keep J.C. Penney on my watchlist. The most important one is the fact that after the strong sell-off of the last week, JCP is currently trading at just 0.73x Tangible Book Value as reported last quarter. I don’t know if a 27% margin of safety is enough, but assuming that J.C. Penney is worth less than the sum of its parts implies the possibility that some value may be unlocked by liquidating the company or engaging in some other form of monetization of the assets.

Besides the skepticism around guidance and the low probability of seeing the bottom-line expand decently in the short term, there are many factors that make me believe that J.C. Penney is definitely not a terminal story in the current conditions. J.C. Penney remains a big player in retail and does have the scale and the assets to compete in the industry. The problem is that besides a probable large number of profitable stores, there are many others that keep being a drag on overall profitability. The main problem when it comes to asset monetization and/or optimization of the store fleet is that the management has to face an important dilemma. The transition to an omnichannel environment can be hurt by an excessive number of store closures because stores usually help drive digital sales, thanks to indirect advertising and several cross-channel purchasing patterns (e.g. buy in store and get delivered, buy online and pick up in store). By shrinking the store base, e-commerce sales tend to suffer and the customer has fewer chances to get involved in cross-channel transactions. J.C. Penney is trying to caliber store closures in light of these phenomena, which is a difficult task for sure. Moreover, with the need to lower debt and cut operating costs, J.C. Penney probably doesn’t have the same firepower that other competitors have when it comes to building its own digital capabilities.

In any case, we have to give credit to the company for what it has been able to accomplish in the past years, such as a decent deleveraging and a good reduction in operating expenses. Net long-term debt has declined more than 10% in the past three years – not an extreme reduction, but still better than nothing. At the same time, a very good result has been the reduction of SG&A expenses, which fell much faster than revenue:

JCP SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

I think that the company’s results on these two fronts, together with the fact that the company won’t face heavy debt maturities before 2023 make a bankruptcy scenario very unlikely.

Based on these factors and considering that the company has been FCF positive in the past twelve months, I wonder if the 27% discount to Book Value makes sense. In my view (and I think it's nothing against the tide), a valuation below book value implies that the company is going to lose money or that book value is expected to contract further, for example, because the value of its assets is expected to decline. We will know better if this is J.C. Penney’s case after the next earnings release.

Trading at significant discount to Book Value, JCP is becoming more interesting from a value perspective, but it doesn’t mean that the stock is automatically attractive at these levels. In 2014, JCP was trading below book value as well and an investment in the stock definitely didn’t pay, as book value continued to shrink, and the stock kept going down:

JCP data by YCharts

I am afraid that a bet based on the current discount to tangible book value may end up having the same results. The reason is simple. Unless the company decides to liquidate its operations, I think it’s still unlikely that a large number of stores will be closed due to the aforementioned negative impact it would have on the e-commerce and cross-channel performance. On the other side, the company’s TTM GAAP losses ($117 million) are not so big, and FCF has been positive in the past four quarters ($139 million). A further improvement may be an indication that, after all, the company is not worth more dead than alive.

In conclusion, I still believe the management’s guidance is as useful as a fork in the broth, and I wouldn’t consider it in my analysis of JCP. Seeing further improvements in the bottom line, no deterioration of book value, and a confirmation that the company is FCF positive would make me more interested in starting a long. For the moment, staying on the sidelines is still the best thing we can do, as there is still no evidence that the value trap thesis is wrong.

