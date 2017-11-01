Why This Underdog Is Worth Considering

While the company has seen lower sales of late, this could be due for a turnaround with the company's acquisition of Bai.

Investment Thesis

Based on a relatively attractive valuation in P/E terms relative to its peers, along with continued overall growth in earnings and free cash flow, I see Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) as an attractive proposition within the soft drinks industry, and rate this company as a buy.

Background

Previously, I compared the prospects of Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). My argument was that PepsiCo would continue to outperform based on better earnings growth and a more reasonable valuation, particularly as a result of the diversification that strong snack sales have brought to the company.

However, Dr. Pepper has the potential to outperform both of these veterans in the soft drinks industry.

Valuations and Financial Performance

When we look at price for Dr. Pepper, we see that the company has been somewhat on the decline for much of 2017:

However, when one considers this company on both an earnings and free cash flow basis, the metrics look very appealing. While the company has seen a slight fall in earnings as of late, I take the view that the valuation compared to its peers still remains quite attractive, especially taking into account the fact that companies such as Coca-Cola have seen earnings fall by nearly 30% in the past five years, in spite of a higher P/E ratio.

Earnings

Below, we see that Dr Pepper has both the lowest P/E ratio among Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, while also having shown the fastest rate of growth in Normalized Diluted Earnings per Share over the past five years:

Free Cash Flow

Moreover, we see that the stock's price to free cash flow ratio - while having trailed higher than that of PepsiCo for a time - is at the lowest among the three companies. Dr. Pepper has also seen a particularly high rate of growth in free cash flow per share - although this has largely been at the beginning of the five-year period. Overall, free cash flow per share has risen by 259.9% in five years for Dr. Pepper, versus 27.02% for PepsiCo and -18% for Coca-Cola:

Dividend Information

Company Yield Annualised Payout Payout Ratio Dividend Growth Coca-Cola 3.21% $1.48 77.9% 54 years Dr. Pepper Snapple Group 2.71% $2.32 51.1% 7 years PepsiCo 2.91% $3.22 61.7% 44 years

Source: dividend.com

As we can see, while Dr. Pepper has the lowest yield and a lower record of dividend growth, the company does have the lowest payout ratio indicating more reinvestment into the business, and the payout of $2.32 on an annualised basis is higher than that of Coca-Cola.

Business Model

Granted, third-quarter earnings for Dr. Pepper have been disappointing. The company missed expectations on both the sales and earnings fronts, and the modest 3.6% growth in sales has been driven by the acquisition of Bai Brands, which marks the first major acquisition for Dr. Pepper.

Nevertheless, this acquisition looks like it could bolster much-needed growth for Dr. Pepper across the non-carbonated drinks sector, and so far this is looking promising.

Source: Dr. Pepper Q3 2017 Conference Call Slides

We see that among NCBs, Bai did indeed deliver the greatest change in volume for Bottler Case Sales.

Moreover, as a result of the acquisition, Dr. Pepper has benefited from average velocity growth of 70% across channels for 2017 to date, along with a 40% increase in brand awareness across the trial period:

Source: Dr. Pepper Q3 2017 Conference Call Slides

Looking Forward - Opportunities and Risks

On a historical basis, earnings and free cash flow growth have on the whole been quite respectable, and the company is now starting to witness significant growth across the non-carbonated drinks segment as a result of the Bai acquisition. So, what lies ahead for this company?

One key differentiating factor of the Bai acquisition is that this marks Dr. Pepper's first leap into managing a rapidly growing company that still has far smaller sales compared to Dr. Pepper's traditional brand offerings.

In this regard, the volatility in sales could be a potential issue for the company - while it could mean significant growth, it could also mean sales come to a screeching halt if marketing of the brand dilutes its appeal. For instance, much of the draw from smaller brands like Bai come from the fact that they represented a shift away from legacy brands, and catered specifically towards customers who have shifting preferences and favour innovation by smaller, less established companies in this regard. If the fact that Bai is now owned by a legacy brand hurts its reputation, then the spike in sales may not last long.

Therefore, the company does have a significant opportunity to bolster sales growth through the acquisition of Bai, particularly if consumers continue to buy into the Bai brand appeal of a relatively healthier soft drink. However, given the recency of the acquisition, it is too early to say how this will develop. Moreover, Dr. Pepper could be placing a lot of its eggs in one basket by relying on Bai to lift sales as a whole.

Conclusion

After the acquisition of Bai, this company is seeing much needed growth in the non-carbonated drinks segment. Taking this into account along with the current valuation relative to its peers, I see Dr. Pepper as being undervalued. This investment no doubt comes with a degree of risk, but further growth in non-carbonated drinks sales would be a much needed boost for this company. Taking into account the valuation and past performance on the earnings front, I take the view that the company is worth the risk at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.