Travelers: Update On Intrinsic Value And Catastrophe Exposure

Although Travelers (TRV) confronted 2017 hurricane activity that was extremely high, the same old trade - buying on dips caused by fear of catastrophes - was profitable yet once more. The analysis presented here relies on an estimate of intrinsic value, including a provision for possible catastrophe losses in excess of reinsurance.

Investment income accounts for 65% of the total, and is primarily derived from a high quality fixed income portfolio. Underwriting income is up and down over the years, but the ten year average is profitable, and I value it at a P/E of 15. TTM investment income was valued by calculating investment income as a percentage of investment assets and adding 1.5% to compute a cap rate of 4.7%, which inverts to a P/E of 21.4. The remaining two items are minor and were valued at 10X and 15X.

Catastrophe Risk

The company provides information on its estimates of catastrophe exposure in the 10-K:

In order to price this exposure, the information has to be interpreted to develop an estimate of expected losses as a percentage of total exposure. Given a 2% likelihood that any single US or Canadian hurricane would exceed $0.9 billion, the expected loss on the tranche from $0.9 to $1.3 may be computed as 2% X $0.4 billion, or $8 million. Under $.09, I use 10% X $0.9 billion, or $90 million. Proceeding along those lines, I arrive at expected losses of 57 cents per share, against an exposure of $22 per share. Expected losses are 2.6% of exposure.

Pricing as Reflected on Catastrophe Bonds and ILS

SA Contributor Steve Evans makes the following information available on his website:

Applying the current multiple to my estimate of expected losses, I arrive at a deduction of $24 from the initial estimate of intrinsic value per share for Travelers, as a way of pricing in catastrophe exposure in excess of reinsurance.

I caution readers that I'm a retail investor, and not an authority on reinsurance or catastrophe bonds. I make investment decisions based on the information that I have access to, using common sense and ordinary math.

There has been a strong downward trend in pricing for catastrophe coverage, as reflected in the chart above. This trend may reverse in the wake of the recent severe hurricane season.

California Wildfires and Buybacks

The company dropped its buybacks in the wake of the Harvey and Irma. On the Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call (transcript), CEO Alan Schnitzer discussed the potential resumption of buybacks as follows:

Yeah, you know, we - in terms of the storms in the third quarter, we ended the third quarter with our balance sheet in very strong shape, so there's nothing from the third quarter where we feel like we've got to build back a capital deficit to any degree at all. So the fourth quarter will be business as usual in the sense that we'll look at what our earnings are expected to be and we'll consider buybacks accordingly. As Jay said in his prepared remarks, the wildfires are out there. That's an ongoing event that will be significant for us and so we'll evaluate that in our fourth quarter outlook for earnings as we make decisions about buybacks.

Continued creation of shareholder value is partially dependent on the resumption of buybacks.

Investment Implications

I've invested in Travelers for many years, based on the line of thinking presented in this article. Results have been gratifying. The basic philosophy is, that the company has historically traded below intrinsic value, opening a path to increasing value by doing buybacks.

Using $10.23 per share as normalized earnings, at a recent price in the $132 area the P/E is 12.9. As such, I regard the company as an attractive investment for patient value investors who are willing to accept a large part of their profits in the form of capital gains. With shares priced at the current level, the investor is being paid to accept catastrophe risk, which is not correlated with the overall economy or share price levels. A right size position will improve diversification.

Better entry points may become available. Travelers has more or less tracked the S&P 500 higher over the past year, and investors who have an opinion on market level will want to govern themselves accordingly. I closed my position in the company back in May, because I needed the money to support current spending. Travelers is high on my watch-list.

