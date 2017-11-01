Cengage Learning's (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to the Cengage Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and First Half Investor Update. Participating on the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca McNamara; Senior Vice President of Finance; Stephen Nee, Chief Accounting Officer; and Dan Sieger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Dan Sieger.

Dan Sieger

Good morning and welcome to Cengage’s fiscal 2018 second quarter and first half investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today’s call has been posted to the company’s website at cengage.com. You can also view the slides by going to investorcalendar.com and clicking on the Cengage Learning Conference Call on the list of today’s events.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events, and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2017 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2017, the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2018 second quarter report for the six months ended September 30, 2017, which will be publically posted to Cengage's website later today. The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures on a three-month basis of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub, and free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Definitions rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital standalone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to Slide three for today’s agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business, followed by Rebecca McNamara, Senior Vice President of Finance, who will take you through the details of our financial results, before we open the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage Learning, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first half 2018 results and our progress against our strategic priorities.

Joining me today is Rebecca McNamara, Senior Vice President of Finance and Steve Nee, Chief Accounting Officer, who would provide additional details on our financial results. As many of you have likely seen, we reported recently that Michael Pickrum will be joining Cengage as Chief Financial Officer effective November 20.

His proven financial management and business transformation experience in media and education technology, make him an ideal fit for Cengage. Michael joins us from EVERFI, the Washington DC-based edtech company. For the prior 17 years, he was senior executive at the global media and entertainment company BET Networks/VIACOM. For nine years he served as both CFO and EVP of Business Development and Strategy there.

Before becoming CFO, he was COO of the subsidiary, BET Interactive. We are very happy to have attracted a very high-caliber professional like Michael to lead our finance organization and Michael looks forward to speaking with all of you in our next quarterly call.

From a financial perspective in the second quarter, overall adjusted revenue of $520 million declined 4%, and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $189 million, 8% lower than last year. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, adjusted revenue was $817 million, 4% below prior year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $224 million, down 12%.

As we continue to grow our digital learning and other businesses, but are still impacted by the performance of our existing print base. It is important to note that we are the only major publisher, who is participating in the rental business across the entire product portfolio. Adjusting for the near term, temporary negative impact of the rental program on our revenue, our overall revenue performance for the company would have been flat for the first half of the year.

We are encouraged by our first half as key metrics indicate our strategy is working. As you might remember, we introduced our five strategic priorities in the first quarter, which you can see on Slide 6. Given that we are halfway through our fiscal year and at the end of the fall higher education selling season, we will focus in this presentation on digital growth and the success in rebalancing our portfolio.

Turning to Slide 7, let me start by discussing our overall and digital growth in learning. As I mentioned in previous quarters, we are driving digital unit growth and penetration in the classroom to gain adoption share and recapture student seats where students use Cengage material without creating any revenue for us. This is also known as the white space.

We are doing this by offering what matters most to our customers; quality of learning, ease of use, reliability and importantly also affordability. We have made several changes over the last year in our sales, marketing, product and pricing operations, and this is the first season in which all of these changes have been fully deployed. We are very pleased with our digital sales growth through this fall season, which accelerated to 11% compared to 3% in the first half of last year.

More importantly, our digital standalone gross sales in which a student chooses the pure digital experience grew by 33% in the first half compared to 15% growth last year. Students who buy our digital standalone products activate at about twice the rate of students who buy bundles. In addition, given that there is no print component in the standalone product there is no resale value to that print component.

Core digital, standalone net units for the first half of the year now account for approximately half of our total core digital units sold. Our strategy has been to offer students a wide variety of digital formats and price points with standalone digital being the most affordable in every case. This season as students opted for the standalone product in record numbers, we have seen the strategy work.

Them opting for the standalone product is driven both by students choosing the most affordable option, as well as by targeted initiatives to drive students to a fully digital experience, such as our inclusive access program. Given the lower price of standalone compared to bundles, core digital units grew faster than sales. We had 16% growth in core digital units and 11% growth in core digital sales in the first half of the year.

We intentionally traded off the average sales price decline for a much more valuable and sustainable adoption of seats. Digital penetration increases the lifetime value and sustainability of each of those Cengage seats. Those digital seats are more akin to a subscription model as students in these seats tend to buy from us every semester, and not from the secondary market.

Standalone means that students are choosing only our digital experience, which sets Cengage on the right path to sustainable digital revenue more shielded from print cycling and attrition driven by the secondary market. In addition, we are able to have a direct relationship with students as more than half of our standalone sales happen on our proprietary e-commerce platform, Cengagebrain.

Finally this strategy is benefiting our returns profile as digital standalone products have very small return rates. As a result of this season's digital growth, 51% of our learning net units are digital compared to 47% last year. Print behaved as expected with continued sell through declines as well as students voting with their wallets for more affordable options namely ebooks and print rentals.

In the first half of the year, print net sales declined 28%, however there are two timing factors influencing this decline. First, as I mentioned in our first quarter call, we significantly expanded our participation in rental with the two largest rental providers in the industry in fiscal 2018 to include our entire front and back list. As a result there is a short-term negative impact to print sales in the current year quarter, which will be recouped in the second half and into fiscal 2019.

This year secondly, we are observing a significant reduction of our print returns, driven by our digital strategy mentioned above, better inventory management practices by the channel and strategic pricing actions. Since fall return seasons starts in October and runs through the end of November, we will continue to monitor actual returns in the second half of the year, but early indications are that we will see a continuation of the strong positive return trends we have seen in the first half of our fiscal year.

When adjusting for the timing impact of the expansion of rental partnerships the print net sales decline was approximately 18%. In addition as I mentioned we expect additional improvement in the return rate for these print sales, which are not yet reflected in the year-to-date revenue figures.

Given these adjustments and adoption level analysis, we estimate that our adoption share remains flat this year. Looking at the year-over-year change in adoption wins and losses at the discipline level, gives us the best insight into how we are performing against peers. Based on our fall results, we are pleased with our performance as we experienced limited shifts in adoption share across our portfolio.

More importantly, we saw share gains for Cengage in digital evidenced by our strong digital growth in both revenue and units. We look at adoption level data to gauge the success of our go to market teams and commercial strategies, and we do not rely on industry level revenue share data, which are impacted by a publisher’s discipline mix, relative digital penetration, pricing and front list cycling differences.

For example, while many of our competitors are still piloting rental programs, Cengage as I mentioned, has already operationalized and expanded our participation in rental partnerships. The short-term negative impact on revenue is now largely behind us.

Before I shift to the performance of our growth markets, I want to share an important milestone we achieved this quarter. Since the beginning of my tenure at Cengage we have set a clear goal to recapture lost students through the penetration of the classroom with a digital product that offers both value and an attractive price point.

This quarter we are pleased to report that the company returned to overall net unit growth in the learning segment. In the first half of the year our total net units grew by 3%, the first time we saw net unit growth in seven selling seasons. This is a clear result of a relentless focus on digital and key strategic actions to increase the portion of the learning materials from which Cengage derives revenue.

Moving to Slide 8, and focusing on our higher growth education markets, I want to highlight our performance in school, international and Gale. Contrary to many of our competitors, we compete very selectively in the K-12 markets and only in segments where we feel we can have an attractive return on investment by leveraging our higher Ed products and the National Geographic brand name.

As a result, most of our sales are in advance placement and elective courses. This is an important distinction since it drives high profitability and lower upfront investment in this segment. In the first half of fiscal ’18, school reported strong gross sales of 20% growth, which has high flow-through to the bottom line. Growth was driven by the continued strength of our core content and the introduction of our new MindTap school platform.

The school numbers are reported as part of the learning segment. In the first half of fiscal ’18, international reported strong revenue growth of 17%, and EBITDA less prepub growth of 108%. International’s improved top line and profitability performance reflects a disciplined approach to investing in targeted regions while limiting overhead cost.

In addition, our investment in National Geographic brands has enabled our English language teaching segments to stand out in a crowded space. ELT is on pace to continue its strong revenue growth performance of 21% in the first half. Our international business now had five consecutive quarters of top and bottom line year-over-year growth, and stands apart in the industry where many players have struggled with their approach to global growth opportunities.

At Gale, year-to-date adjusted revenue results are in line with internal expectations at a 3% decline over the first half of the year. Strong international growth, particularly in Latin America, was offset by continued pressure on the domestic business. Gale continues to make solid progress in driving global top line performance, while managing a mature U.S. business and delivering strong bottom-line growth.

Finally, I would also like to highlight our multiyear relentless focus on taking costs out of the legacy business as well as cost efficiencies across all spend categories. Over the last four years we have reduced our cost base by over $130 million, and have used parts of these savings to reinvest in our digital products and infrastructure.

This year was no exception. As discussed in our last call, we have developed a more tightly connected operational model that links platform, content architecture and engineering. This ongoing multiyear process will be embedded into how we work over time. As a result of this new operating model, we will continue to extract costs from the traditional print cost base to reinvest in digital growth areas and align costs to value creation.

In the first half of the year, this initiative yielded significant savings in cost of sales as well as our operating costs. Excluding one-time items, namely the WebAssign acquisition in October 2016 and the sizable one-time tax benefit last year, total net operating costs including prepub decreased by $3 million in the first half of the year.

In summary, we are pleased with the progress on our key priorities, which continued to increase the sustainability of the business. Specifically, learning has turned an important corner by showing net unit growth. It is starting to look much more like a software subscription business with approximately one third of total net units being digital stand-alone, which renew each semester without feeding the secondary market.

Given our strong digital growth, positive outlook for our rental program, and continued improved returns development we are confident to see a substantial revenue improvement for the learning segment in the second half of our fiscal year. We have two sizable engines of growth in school and international, which accounted for approximately one third of first half sales growing at 21% and 17% respectively.

We continued to aggressively manage the cost base, which will enable us to invest in areas of growth. Obviously we will continue to update you on our progress on a regular basis.

Now let me hand it off to Rebecca McNamara, who will provide a detailed view on the financials.

Rebecca McNamara

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. Starting with Slide 10, I will review our results based on adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub. The cash view is in the appendix.

In the second quarter, adjusted revenue of $520.4 billion, declined by $21.8 million or 4% compared to the prior year. For the first half adjusted revenue of $816.8 million also declined by 4%, or $31.2 million. In both periods, performance was primarily driven by the learning segment and partially offset by international gain.

Adjusted EBITDA less prepub declined $15.9 million for the quarter, and $29.8 million for the first half, reflecting flow-through of the revenue performance, which was partially offset by improvements in cost of sales due to year-over-year savings resulting from last year’s cost initiative, and continued cost saving actions this year.

Total expenses, including SG&A and prepub were $3 million lower on a normalized year-over-year basis, but I would note two items. First, last year we realized a nonrecurring local tax benefit of $3.5 million and second, this year we are also including $7 million in operating costs from WebAssign, an acquisition made in fall 2016, which was not reflected in prior year periods.

Our overall expenses are trending below our internal expectation. Moving to Slide 11, in Q2 and for the first half learning adjusted revenue declined 9% and 8% respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the expansion of the rental program, learning adjusted revenue declined 3% in the first half.

Core digital gross sales grew 11% in the first half led by strong standalone with a 33% increase, while loose-leaf bundles grew 11%, and bound bundles declined 8%. Traditional print textbook gross sales declined 31%, but I would again note that when we adjust for the impact of the rental partnership extension, the gross decline was approximately 23%, and gross sales do not reflect the impact of significantly lower returns. These trends were consistent with our internal expectation given our commercial strategies focused on driving sell through of our products, particularly digital, while actively addressing the issue of affordability.

The trend of lower return rates from key channel partners that we spoke about in the last several calls continued in Q2, and we experienced additional favourability in October on a year-over-year basis. In Q2, returns declined 36% and year-to-date returns were down 39%. The year-to-date benefit flows through to the P&L and the sales return provision, but it does not reflect incremental improvement we may experience with our expectations in the second half. In October, we are continuing to experience significant year-over-year declines in the returns consistent with trends in the first half of the year.

Slide 12 illustrates the estimated relative impact of key drivers of learning adjusted revenue based on currently available data and internal estimates. We have provided the approximate contribution to adjusted revenue, as well as the approximate impact to total units in the first half. While we do not intend to regularly provide unit data as part of the metrics we share, we believe that at this point in time showing you the divergence in trends between adjusted revenue and units demonstrates the success of the strategies you heard Michael outline, and it offers more clarity to our direction.

To reiterate, in order to advance the [net units] the first step is to get as many students as possible onto our digital platforms to allow them to experience the benefit of the digital learning experience. There will be a short-term impact to revenue during which time we intend to trade off for a much more valuable and sustainable long-term adoption, which is evidenced by the unit’s performance.

And you see a depiction of the early stage of this trend here. Core digital, which grew 11% in the first half contribution 6 percentage points to overall learning adjusted revenue. On a gross unit basis, it grew 16%, and contributed 8 percentage points to overall unit performance. In print, the impact of print textbook attrition contributed approximately 8 points to the first half revenue decline, and 9 percentage points to the unit performance.

It is important to recognize that these numbers represent a point in time reflection of impact, and as such the print attrition performance excludes potential incremental benefit from returns this year, which we may experience in the third and fourth quarters. Enrolments, principally declines in 2-year and for-profit institution contributed approximately 2 points of decline on both a revenue and unit basis.

Fall enrolment data will be released in December, but we estimate that this fall enrolments are consistent with the trends in recent semesters. The expansion of our rental partnership in fiscal 2018 had a significant impact on adjusted revenue contributing negative five points to overall performance. The expansion of these partnerships from pilot programs in the first half of fiscal 2017 to a fully operational expanded program in the second half of fiscal 2017 and into fiscal 2018 drives the size of the impact.

Given the program was in place in the second half of last year, we expect that there will be a much smaller and potentially positive impact to adjusted revenue in the second half of this year and into fiscal 2019. Overall, the program is performing in-line with our expectation and helps us to move print to semi-subscription model improving revenue sustainability for Cengage while addressing student affordability concerns.

On a unit basis Cengage received revenue from significantly more units through the rental programs driving five points of contribution to net unit performance. The cumulative impact of these industry leading strategies to shift to more sustainable subscription models for a learning product has short term consequences for adjusted revenue. However, on a unit basis you can clearly see the impact of participating in a greater portion of this Cengage learning materials market.

Finally, I also want to briefly discuss a few drivers that are not included in the table this quarter. As expected, we experienced a normalized buying pattern from our channel partners that improved inventory management practices and placed across the industry. This positive change driven in part by improved data sharing with our channel partners is reflected in the lower product return rates. Similarly, we did not experience a significant impact to revenues from rental cycling this year. Given our portfolio mix the impact of rental partnerships and the ongoing shift to subscription models that neutralizes the impact from cycling.

Lastly, you will recall that last year we ramped up our fight against counterfeit materials responding to a significant increase in the volume and availability of target learning material. We led the industry in advocating for our distribution partners to adapt best practices to stem the flow of counterfeit materials in the marketplace. Now with these agreements in place, we are starting to see a meaningful decline in counterfeit materials in our test sites. Well, the overall impact is hard to quantify, we are confident that a positive change has begun and we are making significant headway in our long term comprehensive and relentless pursue of ridding our industry of counterfeit print material.

Moving to slide 13, in light of our strategic focus on expanding our footprint globally, our international business continues to lead the industry in revenue growth and profitability. Adjusted revenue grew 21% for the second quarter to $86.2 million and increased 17% for the first half of the year, in both cases driven by strong performance in Australia, EMEA and Latin America. The combination of strong revenue flow through and continued strict cost management led to significant growth in adjusted EBITDA less Prepup with an increase of 107% to the second quarter to $25.4 million and up 108% for the first half to $31.8 million.

On slide 14, Gale's adjusted revenue was slightly down for the second quarter as well as the first half. In the first half strong growth from International Gale was offset by the weaker performance of Gale's domestic business. Despite the revenue headwind Gale's adjusted EBITDA less Prepup increased 53% for the second quarter to $11.2 million due to lower royalty and Prepup cost and for the first half it grew 6% to $25.4 million compared to the prior year period.

On slide 15, there is a summary of cash flow. We had a use of total cash of $24 million for the first half of this year compared to an increasing cash of $34 million in the prior year. You will recall that in last year second quarter we completed a dividend recapitalization transaction which provided net cash of $265 million from the debt restructuring offset by $200 million in dividends paid and $54 million in share repurchases. During the second quarter of this year we repurchased 221,000 shares with an investment of $61 million year-to-date. In total since 2014, we have invested $290 million in share repurchases. We also made our excess cash flow payment of $27.7 million related to our term loan.

And finally, turning to slide 16, we remain in a strong liquidity position. As of September 30, 2017 we had cash on hand of $329 million and borrowing capacity available under our resolver of $242 million for total liquidity of $571 million.

And now I would like to turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Rebecca. As we complete our largest selling season, we remain encouraged by the positive results we are seeing from the actions that we have taken. Our digital transformation is gaining strong momentum. The short term negative impact of participating in the rental business is largely behind us. The positive returns development will continue to improve revenue performance in the second half of the year. And we have two strong growth engines in school and international.

In summary we are well on our way to achieve the transformation to a digital education and technology company with a sustainable and attractive financial profile.

With that I will turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Yes, good morning guys. I have got two questions please. So first of all when you look at Pearson’s commentary about last year, this year and next year in college course where they are essentially painting a picture of underneath it an underlying decline of about 6% to 7%, but then a major extra hit in 2016 from destocking followed by a positive effects on growth this year from the easy comp in relation to that destocking and they finished up by saying that they expect that minus 6% to 7% trend to continue. I am already hearing the same thing as you so what doesn't make sense in that shape?

Second question to what extent is your strong digital growth you presented us today reflecting the situation in the channel, in other words if part of digital is sold through bundles and you had an easy comp in terms of your returns in print, does that help to boost your digital growth this year?

Michael Hansen

Yes Nick. Hi, this is Michael. Let me take these questions in order. I don't know to be honest what the underlying calculation of Pearson was to that prediction. Certainly for our business we do not see that shape playing out going forward and I think that the key difference is in my mind our focus on what we call the digital penetration of the classroom to really convert seat by seat every classroom to a digital classroom where the primary source of material comes to the platform that we are providing. And we are seeing this progress as evidenced by the digital growth numbers in particular the standalone growth numbers and we also believe that there is still significant potential because we know that the penetration of the classroom is not even at the [indiscernible] of our classroom so to speak is not even at the halfway point. So there's still continued growth trajectory there. So not sure where the Pearson prediction comes from certainly not our prediction.

Secondly, I will ask Rebecca to comment on the other question around the bundles and digital standalone.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes, I mean I think two things, I mean, first the number were talking about on a gross basis, gross sales which are before the impact of returns, so we are not showing the benefit. Those are just sales that are going out the door for Cengage in this quarter. The adjusted revenue does have the returns benefit in it, but when we talk about digital growth it's on a gross sales basis. Second, most of your digital growth is coming through standalone digital, which is primarily sold directly from Cengage and has less impact of the channel in it. When we do sell it through the channel there is very low return. So when we talk about digital growth it's being driven by the standalone digital piece. So there is, first we are talking about on a growth basis and second when you do look at the returns impact it's minimal.

Michael Hansen

Nick did that answer your question. I just want to follow up and make sure that we did answer it.

Nick Dempsey

It does, thank you.

Michael Hansen

Alright.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ian Whittaker with Liberum. Please proceed with your question.

Ian Whittaker

Hi. Thanks very much. I have couple of questions. First of all just sort of when look at the sort of medium to longer term sort of, you had checked that was saying that they are now seeing sort of that check services, checks to the unit driving sort of more rentals, so sounds thought that sort of rental impact is still coming through but even sort of that was slowed down it also sounds as though that from then the start of price deflation coming in the market. Now it would seem to backed up by some of your comments about Stevens going for additional options, I mean if it sort of longer term that sort of we shouldn't just think of this – there is potential that could be the second wave obviously coming through because rentals tends to be sort of more about volume, the volume of books that you sell and potentially what you could done next have is sort of wave of price deflation coming in and students go for cheaper options.

And then, the second thing is just in piracy sort of you said that you have seen significant impacts on that let’s says it looks that of from your chart, so you are saying there is no impact from piracy as opposed to sort of a 3% impact, sort of a full year, last year you are saying for the piracy is being completely eliminated and or is it just that you don't know sort of what the impact is therefore you couldn't quantify it. And all this as well didn’t look at there is anything in the chart for OER.

And then, the final point just coming back and it sort of touches on Nick’s question as well just in terms of when we are looking sort of returns pattern so obviously sort of it looks though last year we had a unusually high level of returns. This year it looks though that has reverse side which you said you have got a very strong sort of reduction in returns. So therefore, moving forward towards 2018 should we or next year sort of the assumption should be everything goes back to normal in terms of returns, sort of it’s all settles down you don't think there is any sort of further change to come through in that market? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Thanks Ian. Let me take those three questions in order again and I will ask Rebecca to comment and supplement my comments. So first of all, with regards to the question around, do we see price deflation and if I paraphrase what you said correctly do we see a second wave coming where we see pressure on prices. My response to that would be that is not a second wave that's the reality of the market today. And frankly, the reality of the market today has existed for the past few years where students have gone to extreme lengths in any kind of situation to find the cheapest possible product they can get away with to complete the course. And that has manifested themselves in initially a tremendous growth of non-revenue generating options such as when we didn't participate in rental such as used books, such as PDF, all kinds of sharing of students etcetera.

So I would argue when people said like, oh is there another sort of wave of price pressure coming it has already happened. What we are saying is, we need to meet the students with that demand and what we are focusing on is using that affordability level that they have voted for to convince them to become a digital seat in the classroom which has a much more attractive revenue and sustainability profile for us.

Secondly, on piracy we have as you know worked with industry partners and our channel partners to instil the best practices. What is extraordinarily hard is to measure year-over-year differences. The only way we can do this is to do test buys and the test buys are by definition only capturing a small part of the market and we know for a fact that there are still pirated copies particularly a blacklist sitting in inventories all around the marketplace. How quickly we can weed them out I think is the question and therefore our ability to measure year-to-year impact for that is relatively limited.

And then lastly, on the question of returns. Yes, I think what you're describing is the correct pattern meaning we saw an overwritten in 16. We see a correction of that this year and importantly I do think we see much better inventory management practices by our channel partners that are closely related to actual demand in the marketplace and given that these management practices are installed now and we are obviously in constant conversations with them, we believe that this will indeed leads to a normalization of the returns patterns.

Lastly you mentioned OER, we continue to see OER as a factor in the marketplace. It clearly competes with curetted materials that we and the industry are providing. We don't see a massive uptick year-over-year, but it is a factor in the marketplace and we're competing with it vigorously and as you know we are also seeing it as an opportunity because we've introduced an OER platform products where you we are helping professors and students that want to use OER materials with supplementing these OER materials particularly with assessment questions which many of them don't have and charging a more limited platform and question, assessment question fees for those. So we see both as the threat as well as an opportunity.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Yes. Could you give some update on what the size of the Cengage brand business is and I am sorry if I missed that but the increase in sales on Cengage brand? And then, also if we tick at a size of the digital business and if you want to do it as a percent of revenue for some of these metrics that would be helpful for learning, but the size of the digital business excluding print and then the size of MindTap? And then, it sounds like bundles are becoming less it used to be the bundles are like two-thirds of digital so an update on where that stands too and it sounds like the bundle is really reflects loosely rather than a hard bound book because you were saying that there is less of an issue of having the print component left in the market so to speak? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes. I think hi Mary, its Michael. Nice to hear your voice. So let me take it in a reverse order and Rebecca will chime in on some of the specific questions that you have. But let me start with the bundles. You're absolutely right. Basically there are three forms of digital product as it were in the marketplace from us right now. One is the so-called bound bundle and the bound bundle is a bound book bundled with a digital access code. Then we have the loose sleeve bundle, where the loose sleeve is bundled with the digital access code and then we have the digital standalone where you just buy the digital access code.

And what we are seeing in the market is through two levers we are seeing a increased drive towards standalone. One is the lever off price clearly where the students are offered by us the most affordable version of learning materials that they can get is invariably standalone and they are responding to it exactly the way that we think they would respond to it i.e., we see record numbers in digital standalone.

The second element is, we are driving out what is called generally inclusive access models meaning we are going to an institution and we are essentially offering these institutions a further discount based on the fact that they will provide us 100% penetration into the classroom and these inclusive access models are working as well. As a result, the bundles are becoming less of a percentage of our total sales, as I mentioned in my script there we are now about half of the units are a digital standalone, a little more than half I think is the number digital standalone and I think that's important. So, the bundles I think are transitional model and we have clearly seen the move away from the bound bundle that is something that has been declining for the past two or three selling seasons. Initially some of it got transferred to the loose sleeve bundle, but now we’re seeing much more comfort with the standalone product.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes, Mary and just to give you the number on the digital product side, standalone digital is now the largest type of core digital is for $133 million on a year-to-date basis up 33% year-over-year. The loosely bundle which was up 11% is $101 million year-to-date and then bound bundle which was down 8% was $103 million year-to-date. So standalone is now over a third of – rollover a third of total gross sales there. You also asked about the Cengage brand. Year-to-date we have sold about $79 million that's up 21% year-over-year from the first half of fiscal 17.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Todd Morgan with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Todd Morgan

Good morning thanks and thanks for all the details. International continues to be very, very strong. You just said it's kind of a growth engine. I don't know if you can talk further about some of the underlying drivers Michael. And then I guess secondly you also mentioned that I think I understood it correctly that excluding the impact of the rental program that the first half revenues be roughly flat just quick math revenues are down roughly $25 million year-over-year is that about the right kind of metric and then does that sort of revenue come back over sort of a two semester process or is it faster or slower than that? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Let's start with the last question first, Rebecca.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes. So the rental piece, obviously that math works right to get you down to flat. That there are two pieces of that right there is taking it from a pilot last year so there are sales last year that did not repeat this year because they are on a consignment basis and then this year we expanded the size of that program, so there is an impact of year-over-year from last year than a specific impact of this year from expanding the program. So that's what we adjust out for to get to that roughly five revenues for total Cengage.

Michael Hansen

Right and to your question is it going to recoup over two semesters. Our expectation is the vast majority of it is going to be recouped over the next two quarters, not semesters or next two fiscal quarters Todd. So faster than this and we have very clear visibility in the amount of turns we are getting out of the rental because we are obviously participating in that revenue generation and therefore we have clear visibility of that. So we feel pretty comfortable that the vast majorities will return over the next two quarters. And then with regard to your question around international I think our overall approach to international is very different than many of our competitors. Let me be very clear and very blunt. We believe that the higher education is not a global business. In other words the differences in the various international markets are profound and the notion that you can just come with a U.S. derived digital product and kind of expanded and accelerated across all other geographies is just not what we believe is going to happen. So we have a much more targeted approach to select geographic areas where we have critical mass in those areas we tend to be a significant player in each one of these geographies.

Australia is a very good example of that. Mexico is a very good example of that. We are starting to see the same things happening in China. And as a result we also do not have a large regional overhead structure. So we don't have regional president sitting over vast regions with very limited amount of sales in each one of those geographies. So a much more focused approach, much more customized to the individual market and we believe A is the right strategy and B this strategy still has an enormous amount of runway because we keep tackling one geography after the other and with a very disciplined approach seeing the results that we are seeing so far.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sam Martini with Omega Advisors, please proceed with your question.

Samuel Martini

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted and I apologize to digress, but as we go and look at rental and there is a lot of metrics in the deck and clearly this is a critical focus for you guys. I was hoping if you could just take a big step back and just walk us through some of the unit economics of the rental to give up that you get in the frontend, the pickup that you get in the backend and as you guide us towards units how we can track this progress most effective to look through the forwards facing impact that you're expecting to receive, the benefits that you sort of spoken to on this call. So I guess in some kind of a rental 101 unit economic summary of what you're seeing on the cycle of these partnerships, how the revenue is conceded at the front, picked up in the back and the visibility with which you can see it? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Absolutely Sam. I am happy to do it. Let me just put before I ask Rebecca to answer the question let me put just one boundary around this. Obviously the rental agreements that we have with the two largest providers the terms are confidential and we will treat them as confidential but we can give you an answer to your question in terms of the overall shape of the revenue impact, the near-term revenue impact negative one and then how we recoup it.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes Sam, so it's a trade off for us of that upfront revenue purchase that the rental providers need to stock up an inventory to sell through the rental program. So we are giving up that upfront purchase from our partners. And we are taking that over several years. We are getting into the long tail of the rental of a single textbook. So the way we think about it is on the first year it obviously is a negative head if you are going to get a $100 for a textbook from a rental provider, you are now going to get let's say roughly $50 and the number of terms that that rental provider will have out in the market.

The second year we are now even. We would say we would recoup $100 so first year we got $50 second year we get another $50 by the third year we are now turning a profit on that book in access of what we would have gotten in the first year. And it turns out these books are being turned by our rental partners in double-digits. So there is a significant economic benefit for Cengage for getting into that. However, in the first year as we have noted and into the second year you do see a year-over-year decline as you get your front-list into those programs. So now we have the 17 front-list into the program. We have the 18 front-list into the program and we have expanded into our back-list. So the relative impact will decline and we will start to see as Michael said, we will start to recoup it in the second half and into fiscal 19 and the year-over-year impact will start to be positive for us.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [Brian Dumps] with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys thanks for taking the question. Just a quick one. Could you help us better understand the revenue growth acceleration within international. What is the kind of normalized growth rate which you think of and what do you see in those international markets at present? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes Brian, it's a good question and there is unfortunately not a sort of pin point to answer. We do believe that as I explained before that there are significant additional geographic opportunities that we are tackling sort of one after the other. The size of which can vary I mean in some cases these large markets like for instance Mexico or Australia where we see continued growth. But I would say that over all given what we are seeing in terms of potential and attraction that we have, I would think about a sustainable top-line growth rate of in the high single digits of the international business for the foreseeable future.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Stephan Walker with MatlinPatterson Global Advisers. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Michael, it's actually Michael Lipsky, how are you? Three really quick questions. Looking at the quarter ending, liquidity looks pretty good. And I felt the Blotch asked the question about liability management that has been discussed in previous calls either share repurchases or open market debt repurchases?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Michael, no current plans for either one of them. We've disclosed what we have done and there are no current plans in place for anyone of those that you mentioned.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sean Kelly with OFS Capital Management. Please proceed with your question.

Sean Kelley

Thanks guys. If you could round out the learning sales like you have in the previous quarter so looking at how much is the gross print, I would also like to know how much is related to school revenues and if you could provide the EBITDA after Prepup for schools that would be helpful as well. And then just, you may have just mentioned this and I apologize, but share repurchases I think, I heard where $61 million year-to-date, has there been anything since 930 and just what your available amount is to do additional share repurchase or bonds repurchases?

Michael Hansen

Sure. Sure.

Rebecca McNamara

So, we’ve not done anything since of September 30. We completed the stock repurchase program, we have board authorization for up to a $100 million of debt buybacks but we have not been active in anything since September 30.

And on the learning side first we don't break out school profitability. One of the reasons is a good portion of the sales from our school business as Michael mentioned are from higher end products sold into the K12 space namely AP and elective materials. So they are managed as part of our learning business not separately. On the product type split out, print gross sales year-to-date were $232 million that is down 31% that is inclusive as we mentioned of the impact of rental. And I gave the core digital breakout. Other digital was $19 million which was down 50% these are legacy digital products that we are actively moving up into the core digital space. E-books were $32 million roughly flat year-over-year and then we don't breakout schools separately. But it is the majority of our other revenue gross sales which is $88 million up from 24%. And so that is total gross sales of $708 million for the September year-to-date period to get down to adjusted revenue. It's the sales return reserve, differed revenue and some third party distribution revenue we have for $570 million of total adjusted revenue down 8% year-over-year.

Michael Hansen

And Sean, let me just make one additional comment regarding the school business. Rebecca is absolutely right, so we are not breaking out the profitability but based on the fact that we are essentially reusing with some modifications the same content that we have you can infer that the business is very nicely profitable overall and it is as I said a top-line growth engine for us and we see still continued runway in these courses as frankly AP and elective courses are becoming much more popular in high school and we are very glad also that we are not in the broader K-12 business which requires a huge amount of investment with a very uncertain payback over an extended time period an enormous volatility. So it's a very different kind of K-12 business that we have.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is the follow-up question from the line of Stephen Walker, please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Michael again. I have got two minutes one more shot at this.

Michael Hansen

We cut you off, so we let you back in. we recognize.

Unidentified Analyst

Real quick, AR and inventory have been decreasing at about 4% and 6% respectively quarter-over-quarter. Should we continue to see that trend and should it accelerate and then my second question is on royalty reduction. The digital product price point is lower. Is it reasonable to expect that you would have some leverage with the authors to reduce royalty payments as a result of a move into digital?

Michael Hansen

Yes Michael, let me take the second question first. So, this is a question that actually is not only driven by the digital price point, but it is really driven by the question of where the value-added is from. In other words, in a digital product you have both the content as well as features, functionalities, assessment questions that are not necessarily derived from the author, but that they are derived as a product of our internal development effort and therefore the notion that a author would see the same kind of royalty rates on the digital product is something that obviously doesn't make sense given where the value-added is coming from irrespective of the price point. We are in constant and as you can imagine these are not easy negotiations with our office to continue to adjust to these realities and you will see a continued downward trend as a result on the royalty payments as we are taking more and more of the value-added in-house. Let me be clear I think there are for the foreseeable future, particular set of office is going to be hugely important to our business. They have the brand name. We charge the relationship but the royalty rates are really driven by the question of where is the value-added is coming from. On inventory, excuse me, Steve is going to take the question on the inventory reduction.

Rebecca McNamara

Sure, thanks. Michael, so on inventory yes, we do have a very strong process around improving working capital in inventory is a big piece of it. We work very closely with our suppliers to get that inventory to a manageable level. Certainly as print continues to decline, we do anticipate that our inventory levels will come down. In addition, we are looking at just in time printing or on-demand printing which also have a positive impact on inventory. And the second part of your question around accounts receivable. We feel very comfortable where our AR balances are. We have solid processes in place to work with our customers. We don't anticipate any significant issues in accounts receivable.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up question from the line of Ian Whittaker. Please proceed with your question.

Ian Whittaker

Thanks. Actually very quick follow-up, just to come back to that question when he was talking about the economic benefit of rental coming through over the sort of over the years, but you sort of be upfront and then sort of you get the benefit sort of in years two and three and so forth. Presumably there what's happening is that every single year you are getting an impact in terms of giving up the sort of the upfront fee from rental. So for example next year in terms of the new books that come out, your new editions again you will give up back sort of that upfront rental impact and then get the benefit over the years and so on. So presumably the way to look at it in terms of the economic sort of benefits of rental is the thing called – it’s a way you have the gross figure which is what you described in terms of you get the payback coming over several years, but [indiscernible] new editions coming through where you are giving up the upfront payment and again sort of you get the benefit over years and that sort of pattern with each year and year out?

Rebecca McNamara

I mean yes, but first this year we have a double impact because we took the pilot into fully operational program. So it's almost like we are putting two front list on in one year.

Michael Hansen

Let me just make sure that Ian understands that. So just to put it in plain language, the last year's front-list, so rental partners still bought the front-list. They bought it upfront, right, because it was a pilot they bought it upfront. So we are having what Rebecca is describing as the subtle impact as last year they bought it and this year sort of we brought the new front-list on so that's the first part. So we have a double vanity this year, but the second part is more to the shape of the –

Rebecca McNamara

Right and so next year we will be getting rental share revenue from two years worth of front-list. First the expanded the back-list and so on a year-over-year basis we sell the front-list of putting the final un-average of front-list version every three years, a new edition for every three years. So it's really the first three years where you have the impact of putting a front-list on. And then, as you get into the fourth year you have already taken that hit for that front-list that you put on in fiscal 2017. So the first three years you will have that initial hit from putting your front-list on, but you are also getting the revenue share impact to offset that. So each year becomes less and less, the year-over-year impact.

Michael Hansen

And then, I think the right way to think about it from an analytical perspective Ian is, over the life of the edition, the economics for us are significantly better in a model where we are participating at every turn of that book over the life of the edition relative to a model where we are selling this book once and then the rental provider has essentially complete ownership and control and can turn it as often as they want and that is essentially the reason that we believe that the rental program makes sense for all parties and for our economics as well.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of our allotted time for the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Hansen for closing comments.

Michael Hansen

Thank you. And thanks everybody for your participation in the call. We are looking forward to any follow-up questions that you might have. And I wish everybody a very good day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

