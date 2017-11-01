Otonomy's $525 Million Dive Is Fennec's Good Fortune

Earlier this year, I published an article discussing two potential companies for acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). The two companies were Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) and Otonomy (OTIC). Unfortunately, Otonomy experienced a catastrophic fall after its phase 3 clinical trial failed to reach any of its endpoints, sending its valuation from $615 Million to ~$100 Million nearly overnight. On the other hand, Fennec Pharma has performed stunningly since my article, with its valuation soaring from $42 Million to over $140 Million in under 6 months.

Although Fennec Pharma has nearly quadrupled in value, I believe it is still substantially undervalued by at least 50%. To illustrate this, we’ll be taking a look at Otonomy’s failed phase 3 product and subsequent crash, positive developments for Fennec (yet to be priced in), and how Fennec could answer the current situation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

A Brief Overview of Fennec Pharma and Otonomy

Although my initiating article covered the two companies in depth, I realize that not all of the readers may be able to access it, so I’m providing this brief overview to those who need an idea of what’s been going on.

Otonomy, a Company in Decline

Otonomy is a biotech company strictly focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics targeting diseases and disorders of the ear. Its primary clinical assets were OTIPRIO and OTO-104.

OTIPRIO (for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing TTP surgery) is its only FDA-approved therapeutic. While sales began in March 2016, sales have been and continue to be lackluster, generating rough $300,000 a quarter ($1.2 M yearly). Otonomy has been pursuing label expansion for Swimmer’s Ear (through sNDA, expect in 2018), and for Pediatric Patients with AOMT (recently finished Phase 2).

OTO-104 or OTIVIDEX was the asset that held most of the company’s hopes and dreams. Since the submission of their IND for OTO-104 in 2009, the company struggled for eight years including a partial and full clinical hold by the FDA, until the recent phase 3 failure in Meniere’s Disease brought it crashing down. OTO-104 had Fast Track designation by the FDA for Meniere’s Disease (an unmet medical need with 615,000 patients in US) and was in enrollment for a phase 2 trial for Cisplatin induced hearing loss in Pediatric patients.

Otonomy’s burn rate for the year of 2016 was roughly $90 million, with the immediate termination of all OTO-104 programs announced, this should reduce this significantly. However, the onus is on OTIPRIO to magically ramp up its sales figures to save the company. In a earnings call, President and CEO David Weber considered the trial results for OTO-104 “ the single most significant value driver for Otonomy in the near-term”. With OTO-104 now dead in the water, the future of Otonomy appears uncertain.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, a Company on the Rise

When we first wrote on Fennec, it traded on the bulletin board under FENCF, sporting a share price of $3.10 and a market capitalization of $42 Million.

Today, Fennec now trades on the Nasdaq under FENC with shares at $9.50 with a capitalization just under $150 Million. Although it has appreciated tremendously, the story or mission of the company remains the same. It is still strictly focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate (STS) for the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss or damage) in pediatric patients.

PEDMARK is the only clinical asset for Fennec. With Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, it stands to receive seven and a half years of US market exclusivity upon regulatory approval. It also has the potential for European market exclusivity for 10 years. Until just recently, the company was waiting on the completion and announcement of data from its decade long phase 3 study. Fortunately, PEDMARK met its primary endpoint in the SIOPEL 6 study, and the data was presented at a late-breaker session on October 14 at SIOP 2017. This is continued further below under clinical risk discussion.

Recent Developments for Fennec- Significant Reductions in Risks

When we first covered Fennec in April 6, the company had some risks that were unattractive to investors. Since then, developments for the company have served to answer many of these risks. To show this, we’re re-examining our initial risk profile for the company.

1- Financial/Dilution Risk – Minimal (Now even more minimal)

We wrote that the financial risk was minimal due to the $3.9 Million in cash on the company’s balance sheet at the end of 2016, which was enough to support Fennec for two years based on 2016 burn rate of $2 Million, which was long enough to reach the NDA filing period. We also noted the clean capital structure, which only had some warrants priced at $3.60 remaining.

If we can consider that minimal, then the financial/dilution risk can be considered to be even more minimal today. In June, Fennec completed a $7.6 Million raise via private placement, which was led by VENBIO Select Advisor (Major biotech fund with over $790 Million in AUM). The shares were bought above market price at the time, at $4.00 a share, which demonstrates the strong institutional support for the company. As a result, Fennec now has $10 Million in cash on its balance sheet, enough to drive 4.5 more years.

2- Clinical Risk - Mild to Moderate (Now none?)

At the time, we considered the clinical risk to be mild to moderate, for the following reasons. One phase 3 trial, the COG study, was already completed with positive results, and the final data readout for the SIOPEL 6 study was expected by the end of this year. These studies took an extraordinary period of time of nearly a decade, which allowed for the publication of a meaningful amount of interim data supporting the outlook for PEDMARK.

The clinical risk consists of two parts: can it reduce hearing loss? And does it reduce the survival rate of pediatric patients (due to STS mechanism of action)? We believed that the interim data and the structure of the studies largely answered these concerns. There was already post-hoc analysis of the COG study that demonstrated the efficacy in reduction of hearing loss of PEDMARK in localized cancers, and the IDMC established in the SIOPEL 6 study would have halted the trial altogether if there were any evidence of cancer protection. The SIOPEL 6 study was remarkably well designed in that survival rate of the cancer type (hepatoblastoma) of the recruited patients approach 100% in cases of complete tumor removal and adjuvant chemotherapy, making a drop in survival very apparent in cancer related study. With the study still ongoing at the time, we considered it a tacit approval of the drug on the safety front.

Now, we believe there’s very little to none of the clinical risk remaining. Nothing that comes to mind at the very least. This is because the SIOPEL 6 data was finally released in October, and the results looked great. We’re taking the liberty of including some screencaps of the presentation delivered at SIOP 2017 to illustrate this.

The SIOPEL 6 study met all of its endpoints, with the data showing that hearing loss occurred in 30 out of 45 patients or 67% treated with cisplatin alone, and in 20 out of 54 patients treated with cisplatin and PEDMARK, showing that the drug significantly reduces the incidence of cisplatin induced hearing loss without any evidence of tumor protection with a P-value of 0.0033. With a P-value under 0.05, the data is statically significant. Based on the results, a patient has a 1.8x greater risk of developing hearing loss without the drug than with it, which should make it a must use drug once approved. More importantly, consider the slide below; and that the criterion for hearing loss was Brock grade of 1 or more. It’s readily apparent that even if a patient isn’t able to completely avoid hearing loss, PEDMARK (STS) will significantly reduce the degree of the hearing loss from chemotherapy. This is incredibly important especially for developing pediatric patients, where each additional brock grade can mean the difference between being able to hear specific consonants and even vowels. (Grade 1 results in loss of the “th” sound, grade 2 “f”, grade 3 “ks” and “d” “t”, grade 4 “ee”)

As for the safety data, we believe the next slide shows it all. The combination of cisplatin+STS was generally well tolerated. With a follow up of 52 months, 3 year Event Free Survival was 78.8% for cisplatin and 82.1% for cisplatin+STS, and 3 year overall survival was 92.3% for cisplatin and 98.2% for cisplatin+STS. Amazingly, there was no reduction in survival for the PEDMARK arm, which should be more than enough to meet the safety guidelines for FDA approval. Side effects (laughable considering the ravaging nature of cisplatin) were mild, with only one patient reporting grade 3 hypernatremia (elevated sodium levels, due to iv infusion of STS (sodium thiosulfate)), also 2 more cases of vomiting compared to cisplatin-alone arm.

Based on the results from the SIOPEL 6 study and the post-hoc COG study, we believe there’s no longer any clinical risk for PEDMARK, and that it is only a matter of time before it gets approved.

3- Development Risk – None (But should take on more)

We praised Fennec for only having one asset, and having the wherewithal to push that lone asset all the way to the end of phase 3. We said it was very unlikely for the company to elect to develop an additional asset before the commercialization of PEDMARK in cisplatin induced hearing loss in pediatric patients.

However, now that PEDMARK is pretty much all but approved, it might be an appropriate timing for the company to explore growth beyond the initial plan. We believe a promising avenue for development might be to approach cancer patients outside of pediatric patients. Cisplatin is used to treat a variety of cancers, but is best known for its efficacy against testicular cancer. While not as much as children, adults need their hearing too, and we believe there are substantial avenues for indication growth for PEDMARK.

4- Marketing Risk- At least a year down the road, but minimal (PEDMARK will sell itself)

Our stance on the marketing risk remains the same, although slightly more optimistic this time. Back by years of data, Cisplatin’s problematic risk/benefit profile has been presented at leading oncology conferences such as SIOP, ASCO, and ESMO. Cancer treatment is no longer strictly focused on nuking the patient with terrible chemotherapy and hoping they survive, but now also concerns the quality of life for the patient after successful treatment. After all, what is the point of surviving if your quality of life will be significantly worse?

The medical community has come to realize this, with presentations on the impact of drugs (such as cisplatin) on quality of life and corresponding socioeconomic burden beginning to take place at key medical conferences. The impact of cisplatin-induced hearing loss is especially devastating in pediatric patients. As mentioned above, degrees of hearing damage respond to a corresponding loss of specific and important components of our phonetic language, which are crucial in the process of acquiring language.

Studies have shown that children with hearing loss have twice the rate of educational difficulties and need for support services. This represents a substantial reduction in quality of life, which also takes form in the shape of additional costs beyond cancer treatment. In 2000, an assessment of severe to profound hearing loss in the United States revealed that an individual with said impairment costs society $297,000 over their lifetime, this figure jumps to over $1 Million in lifetime costs for those with prelingual onset. Prelingual onset would include the period of time for pediatric patients on cisplatin therapy.

Therefore, the decision to include PEDMARK to any pediatric patient's cancer regimen should be a no-brainer once approved. We believe parents and pediatric doctors should want the best for their child and patient. To this end, consider the following statement from Penelope Brock, international Chair of SIOPEL, commented, “I am absolutely delighted that after 30 years of research we have found a safe way to reduce ototoxicity in children receiving platinum containing chemotherapy…I believe this marks a new standard of card in pediatric oncology.”

SIOPEL or SIOP, can be considered the leading international group for pediatric liver cancer, with extension connections throughout the pediatric oncology community. Brock’s statement strongly implies that PEDMARK can and will become part of the standard of care in pediatric oncology. We believe the rest of the medical community is also aware about PEDMARK due to Fennec having presented its interim STS data (not even final data) at industry leading meeting ASCO.

So while Fennec is a ways off from the actual production marketing and selling of PEDMARK, once approved, we believe it will sell itself. With orphan drug status and now, no longer any other competitors (OTO-104 failure and program termination), there is no competitive risk for the company.

5- Liquidity Risk- Substantial to Severe (What liquidity risk?)

At the time, this was our greatest concern regarding the company. At that point, less than 2,000 were traded daily on an average basis. The company was located on the OTC market and clearly had little to no visibility to investors. This problem was exacerbated by an almost complete lack of shares in the float. Previously, at 13.6 million shares outstanding, insiders and institutions held 97% of it. Which was something we had never seen before in small-cap biotech. With only 480,000 shares available to be traded, we hoped that the company would conduct a public raise around the readout of the then-impending SIOPEL 6 data.

That was then; Fennec is no longer in illiquidity hell. Afterwards, with the completion of its $7.6 private placement in June, the company was able to reach the requirements of being listed on the NASDAQ CM. In September, Fennec uplisted to the NASDAQ CM and began trading under new ticker symbol, FENC, retiring its old OTCQB listed FENCF. Over this period, we are guessing that some institutions took some profits as the percentage of shares owned by insiders and institutions decreased from 97% to 70%. With the public float increasing from 480,000 to 4.7 million shares, the liquidity of the company has greatly improved, with the average volume growing 24 times from 2,000 to 48,000 today (dollar volume should have increased 60-70x).

The Real Question - What’s Fennec Worth?

Without a doubt, Fennec has done spectacularly over the last 6 months; growing from a OTC listed $40 Million company to a NASDAQ listed $150 million company. Interestingly, its valuation nearly reached $200 Million before the presentation of its data on October 14, which raises the question- what’s Fennec really worth?

1-Otonomy’s $615 Million Valuation Before the Crash

This is a question of just how much PEDMARK is really worth, and the answer can be found in the size of Otonomy’s fall. As stated by Otonomy’s CEO himself, OTO-104 was their ticket to ride. Similar to Fennec’s sole asset PEDMARK, OTO-104 can be considered to be one asset that determined the value of Otonomy. Before the announcement of its Phase 3 trial failure, Otonomy reached a valuation of$615 Million, the next day, shares took a cliff dive from $20.80 to $3.60, and now Otonomy is valued at $90 Million. In other words, Otonomy’s OTO-104 asset was valued at $525 Million by the investing public.

2- OTO-104 Was Worth $525 Million

How does this $525 Million relate to Fennec? Well consider that OTO-104 was being considered for two separate indications- Meniere’s disease and cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients, which happens to be Fennec’s primary indication. In order to determine what percentage of the $525 Million can be applied to Fennec, we’re taking a look at the market size of both indications.

The worldwide incidence of Meniere’s disease is 0.3-1.9 out of 1,000 people. Within the US, there’s estimated to be 615,000 individuals living with Meniere’s disease. The disease results in recurrent episodes of vertigo, hearing loss, and tinnitus, and its poorly understood nature makes it difficult to diagnose. This being said, if we assume a completely optimistic stance and attribute Otonomy’s initial pricing estimate of $1,000 for each patient’s treatment of OTO-104, this results in a $615 Million market, of how much of this market Otonomy would have been able to capture, we’ll never know.

Compared to Meniere’s disease, the incidence of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or rather the number of patients that receive platinum based chemotherapy for localized cancers is much smaller, over 2,000 in the US and 7,000 globally. That being said, this indication is highly acute and in desperate need of addressing. While Otonomy did not receive Orphan Drug designation for this indication like Fennec did, with the unmet and pressing nature of this indication and the societal costs it represents ($1,000,000), it stands to reason that Otonomy might have been able to command a significant price for this indication, assuming a tenth of the societal costs results in $100,000 per patient, resulting in a $200 Million market.

3- At least 50% of OTO-104’s Value Stemmed From Its Second Indication

On the surface, it stands to reason that OTO-104 total addressable market was $800 Million, 75% Meniere’s and 25% Cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Hypothetically, if OTO-104 was approved for both indications, we posit that that allocation of profits would not be 75% Meniere’s and 25% Cisplatin, but skewed much higher towards Cisplatin, possibly to the degree where it might be 50/50 if not higher.

We believe this would be the case due to the poorly misunderstood nature of Meniere’s disease, even today; the diagnostic criterion for Meniere’s is tenuous at best, many affected individuals may not even know they have the disease, let alone know the name of it. This is supported by Meniere’s disease clinical studies’ incredibly lengthy patient recruitment periods, even with very low enrollment numbers (50-100). Marketing for Meniere’s disease would be a nightmare; it would be lucky for the company if they were able to capture even one third of the market. We believe that if the FDA had approved OTO-104 for Meniere’s, the following sales period might have been a repeat of Otonomy’s approved OTIPRIO asset. OTIPRIO, a therapeutic for use in pediatric ear tube surgery, was estimated by the company to have a potential market demand of 2.3 million vials in the US- the company has sold less than 20,000 vials since approval.

On the other hand, cisplatin-related hearing loss is well recognized in the medical community and the approval for this indication would be extremely well received due to the small nature of this group. With only 2,000 potential patients, it would be incredibly easy to reach every one. Given the potential effects of not receiving treatment, Otonomy would have been able to justify premium pricing.

Following this train of thought, if we are generous and assume Otonomy could capture 33% of their Meniere’s disease market, then the adjusted market opportunity for OTO-104 would actually be $400 Million, a 50/50 split between Meniere’s and cisplatin-induced hearing loss. Again, this is using an extremely generous estimate of how well OTO-104 would have sold in Meniere’s disease.

4- The Institutions valued OTO-104 for Cisplatin-induced hearing loss, not Meniere’s

As such, we think it's fair to justify that at least half of the $525 Million value attributed to OTO-104 stemmed from its cisplatin-induced hearing loss indication. Before the phase 3 failure, Otonomy was 90% owned by insiders and institutions. We find it difficult to believe that the “smart money” would continue to own and hold onto the company strictly for Meniere’s disease.

On the contrary, we believe there is strong evidence that the institutional holders really valued OTO-104 for its second indication. This is shown in the history of OTO-104. After OTO-104’s IND for Meniere’s was submitted in 2009, virtually nobody took notice of Otonomy until the meteoric rise of OTIPRIO (Auripro). OTIPRIO practically zoomed through the clinical trial process to be the first drug on Otonomy’s pipeline to reach FDA approval in the end of 2015, where it proceeded to flop hard in sales the following year. Meanwhile, OTO-104 simply sat in development hell for nearly 8 years, it was never considered for other indications until 2014, where the company’s S-1 filing noted some otoprotective effects discovered in its preclinical development program. At the start of 2016, Otonomy suddenly disclosed their desire to move OTO-104 into cisplatin induced hearing loss in pediatric patients.

At that time, take note that until then Otonomy always discussed OTO-104 strictly in the setting of treating Meniere’s Disease, and that in none of any of its press releases or SEC filings did Otonomy mention a pediatric patient population even once. After this seemingly random press release, Iain McGill joined Otonomy’s Board of Directors a few months later.

These random events make sense after looking into McGill’s background, where he joined the management of Jazz Pharmaceuticals after EUSA Pharma (where he served as head) was acquired by Jazz for $700 Million in cash. EUSA Pharma was acquired for its treatment for Pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In short, McGill joined for one reason, OTO-104 in pediatric oncology, just like EUSA Pharma.

Keep in mind that these events took place in the grace period between OTIPRIO’s approval and its sales period that flopped. Soon after McGill joined the board, Otonomy began to shift the focus from OTIPRIO to the future in OTO-104, where in Q2 of that same year, they expected the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for cisplatin induced hearing loss in pediatric patients.

At this point, we believe institutions began to value OTO-104 as a therapeutic for cisplatin-induced hearing loss and not Meniere’s. This is evidenced by the announcement right before McGill’s appointment to the board, where Otonomy successfully completed a one-year multi-dose trial testing the clinical safety of OTO-104 in Meniere’s Disease. This should be interpreted as a safety trial for cisplatin-induced hearing loss patients given that the method of administration would remain virtually for the second indication. As such, positive data for OTO-104 could be seen as a proxy for future trials in the pediatric setting. The timing of McGill’s entry and the developments reported by the company strongly supports our claim that OTO-104 was valued by institutions for its second indication and not Meniere’s.

5- Therefore, Fennec should be worth at least half of $525 Million, or $262 Million

Following this line of logic, we believe that Fennec Pharma should be currently valued at $262 Million at the very least. Also consider that OTO-104 reached the end of Phase 3 for Meniere’s (a proxy to determine the efficacy and safety for the second indication) and was in the process of recruiting for its Phase 2 trial in cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients, Fennec’s PEDMARK is now even further ahead than where OTO-104 got in terms of clinical progress.

In consideration of the fact that the overwhelming majority of risk associated with Fennec has been taken off the table in the last six months, with virtually no clinical or operating risk remaining, Fennec’s current $150 Million valuation is clearly dirt cheap compared to the massive $525 Million value that was attributed to OTO-104 even before the announcement of its Phase 3 trial data.

6- After FDA approval, how much more will Fennec be worth?

Similarly to how we used Otonomy and OTO-104 to determine how much Fennec Pharmaceutical should be worth today, we can use EUSA Pharma to determine how much Fennec should be worth after FDA approval. Although Fennec has yet to receive FDA approval, we consider it to be a matter of time given the data thus far.

Just like Fennec, EUSA Pharma solely focused on the development and sales of an orphan drug targeting pediatric oncology. EUSA Pharma had its pediatric ALL drug approved by the FDA in November 2011. This approval was met by nearly immediate and substantial demand, given the small world of the pediatric oncology medical community, and EUSA subsequently forecasted 2012 sales of the newly approved drug would reach $115 to 125 Million in its first year. This clearly shows the marketing and sales power of a newly approved therapeutic in pediatric oncology.

More importantly, the immediate success of EUSA Pharma’s drug piqued the interest of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Not even six months after receiving FDA approval, EUSA Pharma was acquired for $700 Million in April 2012. Since acquisition, EUSA’s drug Erwinase sales peaked and continue to generate $200 Million on a yearly basis. Which is to say that EUSA Pharma, a company with a pediatric oncology orphan drug, was acquired at a 3.5x peak sales multiple within just a few months after FDA approval.

Based on the strong similarities between Fennec Pharmaceutical and EUSA Pharma on the basis on indication and sole focus, we’re attributing the same 3.5x peak sales multiple for Fennec Pharma to come up with a valuation. Although we don’t know how much Fennec will price PEDMARK for, we do know how many potential patients they have: 2,000 in the US, and 7,000 globally. For the purposes of this calculation, we will completely ignore the global market, however we stress that European reception to PEDMARK is likely to be very good. This stems from the fact that the SIOPEL 6 study primarily took place in centers around Europe, and that SIOP is an international organization, also Sigma-Tau’s involvement. Based on the history of orphan drugs especially in pediatric oncology, it is almost certain that Fennec’s PEDMARK will reach near total market penetration upon approval. As a result, in the following list of potential peak sales, we are assuming 2,000 patients.

Also consider that of the top 100 drugs in the US in 2016, the average cost per patient for an orphan drug was $140,443, compared to $27,756 for a non-orphan.

$50,000/Patient = $100M Peak Sales = $350M Valuation $100,000/Patient = $200M Peak Sales = $700M Valuation $140,000/Patient = $280M Peak Sales = $980M Valuation $200,000/Patient = $400M Peak Sales = $1.4B Valuation

While it's simple to do the math, the chart above makes it crystal clear. Applying a cheap and almost non-orphan drug price of $50,000 would value Fennec at $350 Million, while a price of $200,000 per patient would imply Fennec’s valuation at $1.4 Billion after approval. We believe that regardless of the price Fennec decides upon for PEDMARK, it would be paid for given the indication.

7- Do the Math to See the Obvious, Fennec is undervalued

EUSA Pharma was acquired at a 3.5x peak sales multiple after just 5 months of receiving FDA approval. So how long will it take for Fennec to get approved now that the SIOPEL 6 data has been released? While we can’t say when exactly it will happen, based on other FDA drug approvals, it’s safe to say that Fennec’s NDA should follow sometime within the following 6 months, which may or may not qualify for a priority review voucher under the FDA’s rare pediatric disease voucher program. If it qualifies, then FDA approval or denial can be expected within 8 months of NDA submission, if unqualified- 12 months. In summation, at the very latest, the FDA status of PEDMARK will be available 18 months from now.

Using the information above, we can construct a worst-case valuation (still assuming FDA approval of course) for Fennec Pharmaceutical. Using a sales price of$50,000 per patient, 2,000 patients, and FDA Approval in 18 months (to which we’re adding 5 months to mirror EUSA’s timeline), and a massive discount rate of 30% results in a present value of $212 Million. ($350M discounted by 30% for 1.9 years)

If we use the price of treatment we proposed in our initial article of $100,000/patient, which is below the orphan drug average of $140,443, and a clean tenth of the total socioeconomic costs of prelingual hearing loss, we arrive at a present value of$425 Million. While this is just shy of triple its current $150 Million valuation, based on the points discussed, we think this valuation is totally reasonable. Regardless of the case being used to examine Fennec, it’s clear that Fennec is undervalued. Assuming the worst case proposed above, Fennec should be at least valued at $212 Million, if not a lot higher.

Will PEDMARK ever be sold? Yes, but not by Fennec

The following slide is from Fennec’s most recent corporate presentation and has a list of the catalysts to look forward to in given future. The catalysts all lead up to one point, the actual sale and marketing of the drug after approval.

In regards to this final point, we don’t think Fennec will get to that point. While we believe that Fennec’s PEDMARK will receive FDA approval, we also believe that Fennec will get acquired sometime before they begin marketing and sales.

We don’t know which company will acquire Fennec, but we’re sure that Fennec will get acquired. We feel this is the case on the sole basis of Fennec’s board of directors, seen in the slide below.

A company’s board is usually a good indicator for its future success or failure, in Fennec’s case; it appears to be screaming this company will also get acquired. With a corporate presentation that flaunts that four out of five board members have been part of a $500 Million - $1 Billion exits in biotech, this much is clear. Moreover, we can see that 3 members personally cashed out from Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Due to Jazz’s recent and sustained interest in pediatric oncology orphan drugs, Fennec Pharmaceuticals appears to be an ideal candidate for acquisition by the former. This was the primary investment thesis in our initiating article, we believe this is even more so the case now, in consideration of the advances Fennec has made. Although it wouldn’t come at a surprise if Jazz came in with a bid, based on the strong institutional owners shown below, particularly Sigma-Tau, an acquisition of Fennec might cost a hefty premium.

Sigma-Tau is a private Italian pharma company with yearly revenue over $500 Million. They can be considered to have pioneered the orphan disease space. Sigma-Tau has continued to build its position in Fennec, even participating in the recent raise to bring its ownership to 19% of the company.

In order to gauge Jazz’s future interest in pediatric oncology, and by extension Fennec, we’re looking forward to its third quarter conference call for 2017 on November 7. With revenue growth beginning to slow at 3% for Jazz, and its desire for an increased European presence, Jazz might be growing hungry for an answer it can buy.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.