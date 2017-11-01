Finally, Geron IMerges With Some Movement In MDS

In the meantime, relatively little has been divulged on the clinical end.

Geron Corporation has had a quiet year as shareholders await a decision from their big partner on continuation of their collaboration.

Geron Corp. (GERN) is one of those developmental biotechs I just can't tear away from, as the story is compelling, and the research is in some serious areas of unmet need. But the news has been so quiet for GERN in 2017, as they reach some critical stages of development in their pipeline. But finally there is some movement coming out of this year's American Society of Hematology congress in my backyard of Atlanta, Georgia.

First, a recap

GERN's lone horse, imetelstat

GERN stands alone among relevant developmental biotechs with its targeting of telomerase with imetelstat. This agent has had a rocky developmental history, but GERN settled on research into hematologic diseases, most notably myelofibrosis and the myelodysplastic syndromes.

The competitive landscapes for these two disease areas I have reviewed previously in some far-ranging articles that I recommend you read, if interested: A Look At The Competition Geron Could Face In Myelodysplastic Syndromes and A Look At Geron's Potential Myelofibrosis Competition.

But in brief, with myelofibrosis GERN faces a big dog on the block, Incyte's (INCY) ruxolitinib. In addition, there is an array of other similar drugs that target Janus kinases (JAKs), to varying degrees of success in the case of myelofibrosis. Other inhibitors directed against Hedgehog signaling are earlier in development, making imetelstat a compelling treatment option with a unique mechanism of action in this disease area. Last we heard, the IMBark study has yielded some compelling data, based on an internal review by GERN, but it is unclear at this time just how good these findings are.

Meanwhile, in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), GERN hopes to help control the need for blood transfusions, which are a known risk factor for poor outcomes. A variety of agents are available to help control MDS, but the disease is not curable, and other treatment options are needed. This space is one that makes the most sense for GERN's partner, Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), since they have a number of key players in the MDS space. This includes Procrit and decitabine, which are important options in the standard of care.

New developments in MDS

Very recently, we got word that the FDA has granted imetelstat fast track designation for treatment of low-risk MDS. I covered this briefly in my "3 Things" series, though it was not immediately clear why the FDA granted the designation.

But now the ASH abstracts are out (except for late breakers), and they offer a glimpse into the study results from IMerge that led to the news from the FDA.

Study design of IMerge. Taken from the GERN corporate presentation.

Abstract 4256 describes efficacy and safety findings from part 1 of IMerge, which was an open-label, single-arm study assessing imetelstat in low or intermediate-risk MDS. Of the patients enrolled in part 1, 34% achieved transfusion independence for at least 8 weeks with imetelstat, with nearly half of these patients seeing transfusion independence for longer than 24 weeks.

Generally, the toxicity was manageable, with most high-grade adverse events being hematologic in nature. Grade 3/4 neutropenia and thrombocytopenia were the most common hematologic adverse events. Dose reductions or delays were required in 59% of the patients in this part of the study. Most patients also experienced transient elevation of liver enzymes, but these were mostly mild.

Interestingly, patients who lacked the del5q risk factor and who had no exposure to lenalidomide or hypomethylating agents appeared to have an increased chance of achieving a durable transfusion independence, with a rate of 54%. This suggests that imetelstat could be more effective if used in earlier lines of therapy.

Putting the findings in context

Numbers don't mean much without looking at the bigger picture. Obviously, though, we cannot directly compare across clinical trial experiences with much clarity, especially in a heterogeneous disease like MDS. Further exploration is now being undertaken, enrolling more patients with non-del5q and prior exposure to lenalidomide and hypomethylating agents.

This would appear to be a clear signal of confidence on the part of GERN and JNJ, which provides another glimmer of optimism for continuation of their collaboration, in my opinion. Obviously it is still anyone's guess how JNJ will fall on the continuation decision, however.

With caveats in place, however, we do know about past clinical experience with hypomethylating agents and lenalidomide in these lower risk MDS patients. In one phase 3 study, lenalidomide treatment led to transfusion independence for at least 8 weeks in 26.9% of patients, which appears similar or possibly a little worse than the results seen in IMerge. Though it is worth noting that these patients were refractory to or ineligible for erythropoietin-stimulating agent therapy, so they may have higher risk of treatment failure. The clinical outcomes with hypomethylating agents are known to be quite heterogeneous, ranging from 10-60% transfusion independence.

All in all, what we know from IMerge so far suggests that it has activity and should find a place in the treatment armamentarium. The high rates of transfusion independence in patients with no prior treatment exposure suggest that it could even be an important component of earlier treatment.

Thus, the wait begins anew, though with renewed optimism for MDS treatment. To me, these findings paint a much more favorable picture of imetelstat's hopes than what we've seen before.

Risks

Though there is renewed hope, risks remain with respect to GERN. Happily, cash on hand is not one of those issues, which you'll see with most developmental biotechs. They hold over $90 million in cash and investments, with a quarterly burn rate of $6.4 million.

Moreover, in total the company stands on a huge agreement with JNJ, which generally quells any notion that GERN will need to dilute shareholders in the near term, if ever again, to fund operations.

But GERN remains almost a one-trick pony, having hedged their bets on imetelstat development. While there are some early signs that the drug can help patients with acute myeloid leukemia (when combined with venetoclax), the big moves remain in myelofibrosis and MDS. And if these should not bear out in clinical trials, it could spell the end of the line for GERN.

Thus, their lack of a diversified pipeline at this time gives me significant pause as an observer, and potential stakeholders will need to undertake some careful due diligence here. Furthermore, it is difficult to tell at this point when the company might possibly submit for approval. So if imetelstat is successful, approval could still be years away. Or it could happen next year (though I doubt it); nobody knows.

So GERN's near-term hopes rely on the continuation decision from JNJ, though I expect that if they get a positive outcome here then the valuation of the company should easily reach back to the near-billion dollar market cap seen closer to the initiation of their collaboration.

Conclusions

In my view, GERN continues to tip the balance in favor of reward over risk when it comes to imetelstat. When that reward will be realized is anyone's guess, but I am growing more confident that it's coming at some point. Favorable results seen at this year's ASH meeting just add to the growing pile of evidence, and GERN may have even happened upon a highly effective option in early treatment of MDS.

So it is the opinion of this observer that you should undertake some serious due diligence on the outlook of GERN.

