BP Midstream Partners: MLPs Strike Back?

Introduction

On October 16, 2017, BP p.l.c. (BP) issued a prospectus for floating 42.5 million common units representing Limited Partner Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP). BPMP (also the "company" or the "partnership") started trading on the NYSE on October 26 and closed its first day of trading at $17.25 per share.

In selling off interests in its midstream assets to the public, BP follows Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Phillips 66 (PSX) in issuing Shell Midstream Partners, LP (SHLX) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), respectively.

This post reviews some of the key aspects of the BP Midstream Partners LP business, and whether it might deserve a place in a dividend investor's portfolio.

Business Overview

Per the BPMP prospectus, the company is a "fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership recently formed by BP Pipelines, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BP, to own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream assets." The BPMP LP itself was formed on May 22, 2017.

The company's initial assets consisting of interests in "crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines" should sound familiar to those who own, say, shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). But, unlike Magellan, BP has a built-in core customer in the former parent entity of BP. In that sense, BPMP is similar to PSXP and SHLX. As an independent entity with its own directors, BPMP will be able to acquire businesses beyond BP's refining and transportation needs. That said, starting out, its core assets will be those previously operated by BP. This means that substantially all of the partnership's initial revenues will come from its existing agreements with BP and its operating activities.

The following table details the assets of the newly formed BPMP. As one can see, the two key cash flow generating assets are the 100% ownership in BP2 12-mile pipeline and 28.5% interest in Mars pipeline system in the Gulf region. The table also summarizes the pipeline lengths and their capacities in thousand barrels per day (kbpd).

BP2 oil pipeline system connects third-party owned Griffith Terminal in Griffith, Indiana to BP's Whiting Refinery. The transport is FERC-regulated. The Whiting Refinery is the largest refinery in the Midwestern US, and has been upgraded to take advantage of growing supplies of heavy grade Canadian crude oil. According to the prospectus, this Canadian crude oil is "expected to increase by ~1.3 million barrels per day by 2030 per Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers."



As can be seen in the map overview of assets and in the table above, BP2 is primarily an onshore play to the north, while Mars gives access to offshore opportunities in the south.

Mars is expected to be a significant contributor to cash as well. Mars is only 28.5% owned by the newly formed partnership. The remaining ownership interest is through affiliates of Shell.

The prospectus explains that BP historically has been the sole user on BP2 pipeline. Revenues on this assets have been generated through FERC-regulated tariffs based on volumes moved. Under the existing contracts, BP has committed to pay for minimum volumes of crude oil through December 31, 2020. Those minimum commitments are summarized as follows for each period in question.

I mainly want to highlight this type of relationship and focus on BP2, because BP2 is expected to drive over 40% of total cash available for payout.

The key takeaway from the BP2 details is that the BPMP will have the benefits and the weaknesses of being a BP offshoot. The benefits being that there is some measure of a guaranteed floor for doing business in its first few years. The downfall is that the BPMP's fate will be closely correlated to those of BP.

Ownership & Rationale

If those descriptions of ownership interests and partial interest are confusing, perhaps the following summary will help. BPMP represents 42.5 million common shares in yellow highlights. The BP Midstream Partners (which is a wholly owned subsidiary of BP) owns the majority shares of the BPMP.

So, then why would BP go through the exercise of issuing BPMP common units?

BPMP priced the IPO shares at $18/share. Hence, the gross proceeds from the issue will amount to $745 million. According to the prospectus, the intended use of this capital is to pay distributions to the BP Midstream Partners (BP Holdco). There is an option for underwriters to exercise a purchase of additional shares, proceeds of which would also be used to pay BP Holdco. So, from the parent entity's perspective, the offering of BPMP provides an infusion of liquidity in exchange for adding new shareholders to the midstream partnership. BP Holdco continues to retain majority ownership and operating control of the midstream assets. As BP related in its July 2017 press release, the IPO of a MLP would enhance shareholder value.

Then, what's in it for new prospective shareholders? In other words, if you don't own BP or BPMP, why should you consider buying shares of BPMP?

BPMP allows shareholders to be more focused on midstream energy assets, as opposed to owning the larger entity BP with assets across the world in different stages of energy discovery, production, transportation, refining, and sales and marketing. Furthermore, in concept, the BPMP should have more freedom to grow its midstream business by developing, acquiring, or expanding its assets. Beyond the contracted volume agreements, BPMP also is free to find new businesses to maximize the return on its assets. Finally, as readers of this post likely well know, MLPs come with specific tax benefits that may not be available to BP shareholders.

Dividends Comparison

Within 60 days after quarter-end, beginning December 31, 2017, BPMP "expects to make a minimum quarterly distribution of $0.2625 per common unit" ($1.05 per unit, annualized). The Board expects to pay a prorated dividend for the current quarter in which the units were IPO'd.

At the current share price of ~$18, this equates to ~5.8% dividend yield.

Interestingly, BP itself pays quite a high dividend today. The rules around scrip dividend for ADS holders can be complicated, and BP's information can be found on the company website. That said, BP currently pays quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per ADS share, which are trading around $40.67 as of October 31, 2017. This equates to ~5.9% annual dividend yield.

By contrast, SHLX yields ~4.9%, MMP yields ~5.1%, and PSXP yields ~5.0% as of October 31, 2017.

Conclusion

BPMP is a new midstream MLP issued from BP. Following a long line of other oil majors that have issued midstream assets to the public, BPMP may be an attractive midstream energy asset play to add to a dividend portfolio. While not the highest yielding stock among MLPs, the mix of stability provided by core business with BP, and relatively high yield (compared to peers like Shell Midstream or Phillips 66 Partners) could mean that it is an attractive alternative for those who do not have existing midstream energy exposure.

