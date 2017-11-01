Roku:  An Overhyped Tech Stock Set To Suffer The Same Fate As Snap

On September 28, ROKU (NASDAQ: ROKU) finally had its IPO. Aping the trend of many overvalued tech IPOs, the stock price rocketed up before gradually beginning a return to more realistic levels. However, ROKU has yet to report a profit, giving investors serious cause for concern. Unlike the ever-disruptive AMZN (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has sold investors on its ability to potentially dominate several markets in the long term, ROKU has no clear path to profitability. As such, it is very difficult to justify ROKU's current share price and market cap of $20.38 and $1.98 billion, respectively.

Revenue Streams

Roku has two main sources of revenue: player revenue (sales of its hardware) and platform revenue (sales of advertising and other services). Player revenue has historically been ROKU's dominant revenue stream; however, given the very low margins earned by ROKU on its player revenue, the company has started an effort to shift the bulk of its revenue to platform revenue.

Source: TechCrunch

As of ROKU's most recent SEC filing, platform revenue made up nearly 50% of total revenue. This shift away from hardware sales is in order to take advantage of the much higher margins which ROKU receives on its platform revenue; as the chart below shows, the difference in margins between two revenue streams is enormous.

Source: TechCrunch

Platform revenue consists largely of advertising sales, along with commissions received from services (such as HBO Go) sold through ROKU's interface. The most exciting portion of ROKU's platform revenue comes from its licensing agreements with several TV manufacturers, which allow manufacturers to sell smart TVs with ROKU's interface incorporated into the TV itself.

Financial Outlook

In 2016, Roku reported at a net loss for the year of $42.8 million; in Q2 2017, the company reported a loss of $15.5 million, a concerning increase from 2016's average quarterly loss of $10.7 million. Granted, ROKU has increased its average revenue per user (ARPU) each quarter, and his consistently gained new users year after year. Given that the company is moving away from low-margin player sales, it is likely that ROKU might be able to improve overall profit margins going forward; as such, if ROKU can continue to grow its user base and increase ARPU, the company could certainly become profitable within several years. However, ROKU faces major competition from AMZN, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), and AAPL (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Google Chromecast are all major competitors to ROKU's hardware products. Each product has its own emphasis and special features - Chromecast, for instance, allows users to broadcast content from their devices directly to their TV. ROKU, however, does not provide much that its competitors do not, aside from slightly more expanded streaming options. Finally, and most importantly, ROKU's product is too dependent on products developed by other companies. ROKU does not produce its own original content, unlike some of its competitors, and its value proposition is based on streamlining the provision of its competitor's services. By developing their own hardware, I believe AAPL, GOOG, and AMZN will eventually be able to largely eliminate ROKU as an unnecessary middleman.

As of Tuesday's close, ROKU's stock price was $20.38, giving the company a market cap of nearly $2 billion. Given that ROKU registered nearly $400 million in sales in 2016, this is a valuation of five times revenue - a lofty number considering the significant obstacles to ROKU's eventual profitability. I predict that ROKU's stock chart over the next few months will mirror Snap's (NASDAQ: SNAP) in its first few months of trading - wildly overhyped and overbought, resulting in initial gains followed by a long downwards trend to an appropriate level of valuation. I do think ROKU could become profitable in the long run; however, I think that a valuation of around $1 billion (and a stock price in the low $10 range) seems more appropriate as investors to see how ROKU can grow its revenue and fend off competitors in its market.

SNAP's stock price since IPO.

Conclusion

At its current share price and market cap, ROKU is highly overvalued. Though the company certainly has room for future growth, investors should be cautious going forward, given the intense competition the company faces. As they did on SNAP, I predict that most investors will realize the risks associated with ROKU and sell off over the next few months, driving the stock down to a reasonable valuation. If I didn't have my funds fully invested at the moment, I would short ROKU myself.