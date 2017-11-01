Sucampo Pharmaceuticals' (SCMP) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executive

Silvia Taylor - SVP, IR and Corporate Affairs

Peter Greenleaf - Chairman and CEO

Peter Kiener - Chief Scientific Officer

Peter Pfreundschuh - CFO

Analyst

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Michael Higgins - ROTH Capital Partners

Silvia Taylor

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. The earnings release and its attachments announcing Sucampo’s third quarter 2017 financial and operational highlights were distributed this morning. We also filed our 10-Q this morning. For those of you who have not yet seen these documents, you will find them posted in the Investors section of our website at sucampo.com.

In addition, during this morning’s call, we will be referring to presentation slides, which are also posted in the same section of our website.

Joining me for the call this morning are Peter Greenleaf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Peter Kiener, Chief Scientific Officer, and Peter Pfreundschuh, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks made on this conference call, as well as the information contained in today’s earnings release are based on expectations as of today, November 1, 2017. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this conference call or contained in the earnings release as a result of new information, future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements, including those about our future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, marketed products and product candidates involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statement. Please refer to our most recent annual and quarterly reports for additional risk factors affecting our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during this call, we will make reference to non-GAAP information, including adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Please refer to our earnings press release issued today, which features a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information.

Adjusted net income adjusts for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict and various non-cash items, which include amortization of acquired intangibles, intangible impairments, legal settlements, restructuring costs, acquisition and integration related expenses, amortization of debt financing costs, foreign currency effects and the tax impact of these adjustments.

EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of provision earned from taxes, interest expense, interest income, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangibles and intangible impairment. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA and adjusts for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict and various non-cash items, which includes share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, acquisition and integration related expenses, legal settlement and foreign currency effect. Free cash flow reflects net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures made for property and equipment. These items are all detailed in today’s earnings press release.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Peter Greenleaf. Peter, please go ahead.

Peter Greenleaf

Well thanks Silvia, and welcome everyone. We’re pleased to be here with you again this morning. So since our last quarter we’ve continued to make important progress as a company. First, we’ve continued to advance our pipeline programs, VTS-270 and CPP 1X/sulindac fixed dose combination which positions us well to deliver on key clinical milestones in 2018, most notable of which is the pivotal data readout from the ongoing trial VTS-270 in Niemann-Pick Disease.

Additionally, the FDA recently accepted our filing for AMITIZA in pediatric functional constipation in children ages 6 to 17 years with a priority review status. Second, our AMITIZA business continued to demonstrate strong results during the third quarter. We delivered continued revenue growth with 61.3 million in total revenue, which represented an increase of 6% over the third quarter last year. This led to growth in adjusted earnings of $15.8 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year and $30.8 million in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 3% year-over-year, even after incurring the additional R&D expense associated with the VTS acquisition, which (inaudible) has completed in the second quarter of this year.

Our balance sheet remained strong post acquisition as we had approximately a 100 million in cash on hand at the end of October. As a result of our strong performance thus far this year, today we are increasing the guidance for the full financial measures across the year. So for 2017, we now expect total revenue of 250 million to 255 million, adjusted net income of 63 million to 68 million, adjusted EBITDA of 120 million to 125 million, adjusted EPS of $1.10 to $1.15, and lastly free cash flow of 99 million to 104 million.

Note that the revised guidance includes a one-time milestone of 10 million from Mylan that is expected in the fourth quarter. This milestone will be a result of achieving for the first time, 20 billion Japanese Yen in annual net sales for AMITIZA for that market. So we have great momentum going in to 2017, and I’d now like to talk something about our operational highlights for the quarter.

In our phase 3 program for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 or NPC-1, we were pleased as the results from phase 1, 2 study of the intrathecal administration of VTS-270 our drug candidate for NPC were published in The Lancet. The open-label dose-escalation phase 1/2a trial studied safety, tolerability, changes in biomarkers and clinical efficacy of intrathecal administration of VTS-270 after 12 and 18 months of treatment. The study demonstrated clinically meaningful reduction in signs and symptoms of disease progression as measured by the NPC Neurological Severity Score or NNSS, which looked at among other domains ambulation, fine motorability, cognition, speech, memory and swallowing compared to the natural history cohort. No serious adverse events were observed.

As a reminder, VTS-270 has been granted orphan-drug designation in both the US and Europe and breakthrough therapy designation in the US. We anticipate pivotal data by mid-2018, and if approved to commence commercialization of VTS-270 in and around early 2019.

IN our CPP-1X/sulindac phase 3 programs, which is collaboration with our partner cancer prevention pharmaceuticals, during the last quarter the FDA granted a fast track status for the program. As a reminder, CPP-1X/sulindac is being developed for the treatment of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis which is rare genetic disease that ultimately leads to cancer in the GI tract of these patients. If relevant criteria are met, fast track designation makes the product eligible for accelerated approval and priority review. Previously, the FDA also granted CPP-1X/sulindac orphan drug status for the US.

Dr. Peter Kiener will provide additional details on both of these programs in his prepared remarks today. I’d like to now focus on our financial and operational results for the quarter. AMITIZA once again experienced solid growth for the quarter which drove our overall 6% year-on-year revenue increase. In the US in the third quarter, Takeda reported the US net sales of AMITIZA for royalty calculation purposes increase 6% year-over-year to 115.2 million.

Royalty revenue to Sucampo from Takeda grew 11% to 23 million. In addition to this royalty revenue, we had $13.1 million of US AMITIZA product sales to Takeda, bringing the total US revenue to $36.2 million. The revenue growth in the US is driven by a combination of price and increased volume. Total AMITIZA prescription as reported by IMS in the third quarter were approximately 375,000, which is a 1% year-over-year increase.

AMITIZA strong performance in the US can be attributed to its competitive profile, specifically a favorable safety and efficacy profile, a unique mechanism of action and its status as the only product in the constipation market with three indications. Additionally, AMITIZA continues to hold a strong commercial and Part D managed care coverage status including preferred formulary positions of CVS Caremark and Express Scripts to the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the US. With over 12 years on the market and a solid positioning in the branded constipation space, AMITIZA continues to capitalize on the overall growth in the branded chronic constipation market.

Turning next to Japan, the region continues to drive significant AMITIZA global revenue growth. Reported revenue from AMITIZA sales to Mylan increased 18% to 20.5 million in the quarter, which compares to 17.4 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by strong volume growth of 35% year-over-year. AMITIZA’s performance in Japan so far in 2017 is a direct result of continued market demand based on the product’s strong efficacy and safety profile. And as new competitors enter the Japanese market and provide alternative treatments for chronic constipation, we expect AMITIZA to continue to hold a solid position with prescribers and to benefit from the increased disease education and awareness.

Overall, based on the financial results of AMITIZA in the key markets of US and Japan, we continue to expect mid to high single digit global prescription growth for the rest of this year and to meet the increased guidance on revenue and other measures that I outlined earlier in the call.

Finally, in august we also received a paragraph or notification letter regarding an abbreviated new drug application submitted to the FDA by Teva, requesting the approval to market and sell a generic version of the 8 micro gram and 24 micro gram AMITIZA soft gelatin capsule products. In response in December, we along with Takeda filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the US District Court and the District of New Jersey against Teva.

Under the Hatch-Waxman Act, as a result of patent infringement lawsuit, final FDA approval of Teva Zando will stayed for up to 30 months from the date of the receipt of this notice letter. We will continue to vigorously enforce the amities of patent franchise.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Kiener to take us through our clinical development update. Peter.

Peter Kiener

Thank you Peter and good morning everyone. Before I begin my remarks on the pipeline, I want to let you know that we are planning to host an IND Day in New York on November, 16 for institutional investors and analysts. At this event, we will be joined by three distinguished physicians who are leaders in the field of NPC or FAP. They will provide significant details on these diseases and the potential of our clinical programs in the treatment of these patients. We think they will provide with valuable insight and hope to see you there.

I’d now like to provide you with an update on VTS-270. As you may know, VTS-270 is in development for patient suffering from NPC-1 disease and is currently in a blinded global single pivotal phase 2b/3 trial with a sham treatment control. The trial has been conducted in seven countries. Both the FDA and the EMA have informed that this trial would be sufficient for review and potential approval.

As we have previously announced, the trial is fully enrolled. To quickly review the study design, the trial is divided in to three parts, and this is illustrated in the slide. For the first 12 patients, Part A was a 12 month dose confirming period, which was followed by Part B where patients received either Sham treatment or 900 mg of VTS-270 intrathecally every two weeks for an additional 10 months.

The remaining 42 patients, all in Part B, received either Sham treatment or 900 mg of drug for 12 months. All patients are then eligible to be rolled in to the open label Part C, where they receive drug until a regulatory decision is made.

Currently all patients in the trial are either in Part B or C. It’s important to note that Part B is expected to be completed at the end of March 2018, and consequently as Peter mentioned, topline pivotal data should be available in the middle of 2018. Completion of this data package will be the key milestone than allowing us to submit the NDA to the FDA and the MAA to the EMA. As Peter previously mentioned, we expect to commence commercialization in 2019.

We’re also progressing our efforts in additional product innovations of VTS-270. These efforts are important as we believe they will provide increasingly effective therapy and easy access for patients with this devastating disease, as well as to potentially generate new intellectual property.

One such ongoing effort is the delivery of drug through an implanted port that will provide the patients a more convenient alternative to administration while on the [puncture]. We are progressing in this and have begun the work that will allow us to undertake a study in Europe to test and tolerability of VTS-270 in this device.

Developments in the US requires additional information and data, and we are working with our partner to undertake the studies that are required to bring a device together with the VTS drug to regulatory approval in the US.

Next I want to move on to CPP-1X Sulindac, a product that has been developed by [upon] a Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals to treat Familial Adeneomatous Polyposis or FAP. FAP is a rare genetic disease that eventually develops in to cancer in almost all the patients that have the mutations in the APC gene. The ongoing phase 3 study is a 170 patient, three-arm, double-bind, randomized trial of the combination agent that is Sulindac and Eflornithine, compared to the single agent arms.

Enrollment in the study has been completed and the FAP related events are progressing. By definition this trial is again driven specifically to the primary endpoint that’s timed to next FAP related event. As Peter mentioned, we are pleased that in the last quarter, the FDA granted fast track status to this program, which we believe reflects the importance of bringing effective therapies to patients suffering from this disease.

We’re also pleased that over the summer the trial passed the pre-specified interim futility analysis, which was triggered upon reaching 50% of the total number of events. As we discussed in the last quarter, an independent data monitoring committee made a recommendation to continue the trial based on safety and lack of utility.

Currently, based on the observed rate of events, we expect that we can reach the total pre-specified number of events to end the trial as early as the second half of 2018, which will then allow us to initiate data analysis. We anticipate approval in 2019, with commercialization later that year.

Finally, in our lifecycle management for the current capsule formulation of AMITIZA in children 6 to 17 years of age, we recently announced that the FDA had accepted our filing of the supplementary NDA for AMITIZA in children in this age range who have pediatric functional constipation. We submitted the SNDA at the end of July and were very pleased of the filing received priority review designation from the FDA, with a signed PDUFA date of January 28, 2018 for this program.

If approved AMITIZA will be the first branded product available for certain pediatric patients that suffer from pediatric functional constipation. This quarter we also announced for the phase 3 study to evaluate the bio-equivalence of the sprinkle and capsule formulation of AMITIZA, both compared to placebo in adult subjects with CIC, did not show bio-equivalence and as such we will not be moving forward an NDA submission for the sprinkle formulation in adults.

Sucampo’s focus continues on the potential approval of AMITIZA in the pediatric indication. And based on the clinical trial data in adults that demonstrated this new formulation, while being well-tolerated and also showing activity, but lacked bio-equivalence of the capsule formulation, we will continue to have discussions with the FDA in the upcoming months about the most appropriate pathway forward in our ongoing commitment to pediatric functional constipation in the younger children aged six months through five years of age. We will continue to keep you updated as these discussions progress.

In summary, this is a very exciting time for the company with several milestones over the next 12 to 8 months, including data from two phase 3 programs and a PDUFA date earlier in the year for AMITIZA in the pediatric population.

I hope to see many of you at the R&D Day on November 16, this year, and will now turn the call over to Peter Pfreundschuh to detail the financial results for the quarter. Peter?

Peter Pfreundschuh

Thank you Peter and good morning everyone. We announced third quarter results in our press release today, and I’d like to go over some of the highlights with you this morning. On a GAAP basis, we reported net income of 10.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.19 during the third quarter, versus net income of 8.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.19 in the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, we reported adjusted net income of 15.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to adjusted net income of 12.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.30 for the same period in 2016. The decrease year-over-year in diluted EPS was driven largely by the inclusion of diluted shares associated with convertible notes which we entered in to in December 2016.

EBITDA was $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to 30.8 million for the third quarter, as compared to 30 million for the same period in 2016. This increase was largely driven by the increase in AMITIZA sales offset by $6.7 million in VTS-270 related research and development and commercialization expense.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the call, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA adjust for specific item of cash and non-cash nature. For three months ended September 30, 2017, we reported revenue of $61.3 million which represents year-over-year growth of 6%. AMITIZA product sales increased 16% to $33.7 million, due to continued growth in both the US and Japan.

Product royalty revenue associated with AMITIZA increased 11% to $23 million, due to increases in AMITIZA net sales reported by Takeda. In addition, RESCULA sales in Japan for the quarter were $2.2 million. Gross margin calculate as product sales revenue less cost of goods sold as a percentage of product sales revenue was 70% for the third quarter of 2017 as compared to 72% for the same period in 2016.

The reduction in gross margin is due primarily to a shift in geographical mix towards higher volumes at the AMITIZA product sales in Japan, which has a higher cost of goods sold for the company as we absorbed the packaging cost for both the Mylan/Japan product sales, coupled with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuation.

R&D, general and administrative and selling and marketing expenses were a total of $22.6 million for the quarter as compared to $29 million for the third quarter of ’16. Excluding R&D and tangible impairment expense in the third quarter of ’16, these expenses were at $21.7 million in the third quarter of ’16. Excluding this charge cost of third quarter of 2017 increased 4%, primarily driven by the inclusion of the [test] results.

The effective tax rate base on a GAAP net income basis for the third quarter of 2017 was 41% as compared to 48% for the same period in 2016. The fluctuation was primarily due to a shift in profit split amongst companies geographical regions. We anticipate a more normalized rate in 2017 in the 34% to 38% range on a full year basis.

Moving to the balance sheet, at September 30, 2017, our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $75 million, as compared to a $198.5 million at December 31, ’16. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the acquisition of Vtesse and timing associated with working capital items. As of October 31, we had approximately a $100 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, which demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet post acquisition.

Notes payable at the end of the quarter were 291.9 million, all of which is currently reflected as long term, compared to 290.5 million at December 31, ’16. The net debt position at September 30, 2017 was 216.9 million as compared to 92 million at the end of 2016.

At the end of October, we entered in to a senior secured credit facility which will provide us with a three-year revolving line of credit for up to $100 million. JP Morgan which is the company’s commercial bankers served as the lead underwriter in this credit facility. The company intends to use this credit facility as a tool primarily for business development opportunities if needed. This facility remains unused as of this time.

As Peter Greenleaf stated, we increased our guidance and we expect to generate between $99 million to $104 million of free cash flow in 2017. Additionally, we anticipate to have approximately $100 million to $110 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of this year.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Peter Greenleaf for concluding remarks before we go to Q&A. Peter?

Peter Greenleaf

Well, thanks Peter, and thanks to everyone on the call. As noted on our last call, our focus from now until the end of the year is going to remain the same. First; to continue to deliver on strong financial performance, to also continue to accelerate our priority clinical programs which are the pivotal VTS-270 program, our partnership in FAP, and the lifecycle management of AMITIZA. And lastly, to continue to evaluate and execute on business development opportunities to grow the company for sustained mid-to-long term growth.

I want to thank you all for listening in today, and we look forward to taking your questions. I will now turn the call back over to the operator. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Joseph Schwartz

My first question is on CPP-1X and sulindac. I was wondering if you could walk us through how you think the events or what your baseline assumptions heading in to the phase 3 trial have been in terms of how the events will be comprised by the types of events in the control arm and then what are the assumptions as far as powering goes for how this trial could exceed its threshold for success in terms of the types of events and the magnitude that you would need to see for success.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks for the question and (inaudible) take us to Dr. Kiener to answer it focused on the events (inaudible) it sounds like also what we’ve disclosed in terms of powering etcetera, Peter.

Peter Kiener

Joe, we haven’t disclosed the actual powering, so I should upfront say, but this is a single pivotal trial, so expect us to power this very strongly. The powering was based on previous studies from pullet formation which is different from the events in the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint does include actually removal of large part, but it also includes excisional surgery and various degrees of excisional surgeries. So not exactly the same event, originally the power the trial was powered on.

I think that the trial was set up, but within two to three years we should have reached the expected number of events. We believe it’s going to be at the backend of three years now based on what we’ve seen. So I think that suggests while there’s several different explanations that could account for that. But I think it suggest that it takes longer to get to an excisional event than it does to hit the simple parts event.

But we are still very, very confident. We know from looking at our futility analysis that actually only 15% of the events that we’ve seen 50% of total number of events, excuse the 2 percentage numbers. But only 15% of that 50% was due to product removal, the rest were to more serious events. So we’re still very comfortable, it just means that the trial is going on for the events to happen a bit longer than we anticipated.

Does that address the main points? You asked quite a few questions in that. I want to make sure I hit on the main ones.

Joseph Schwartz

Yeah, I’ll stay tuned for what you might also disclose of R&D Day, but it sounds like that’s what you’re willing to share with us at this point. So --.

Peter Kiener

I think the R&D day will be very informative, because you will hear a real extra physician telling you one about the severity of the disease and the impact of the disease, but also the different manifestations and how our end point fits in to that manifestation of that disease.

Joseph Schwartz

And then my next question is on AMITIZA in the pediatric functional constipation indication. I was wondering if you had a sense of whether the FDA is expecting to hold an advisory committee for this potentially broadened label. And I did notice that you filed for patients 10 to 17, but the priority review was granted for 6 to 17. So any color that you can provide on those features?

Peter Kiener

First and foremost we end of January timeframe 2018 PDUFA date on this, so we look forward to hearing from the FDA on how they see the package that we filed. We have not been communicated to us to whether they would have an (inaudible) on this, and historically they’ve not, but we can always predict that. I’ll ask Dr. Kiener to give any more color. But at this stage it’s not been something that’s been discussed by the deputy agency to us. And then on the specific difference between the age and the population, I’ll just ask Dr. (inaudible) to address that.

Peter Kiener

So Joe you’re right on taking up that. The study was done for 6 to 17. So the FDA gives a priority review of what the study was done for. If you remember when we looked at the day that we had the most relevant activity in the slightly older kids 10 to 17. So when we submitted the SNDA to the FDA, we analyzed all the different population and request that they look very closely at the 10 to 17 age group.

But clearly because the package covers all, the whole package gets priority review where ultimately the age range that the FDA decided that we have shown enough data to hopefully give us approval, that will be a subject to the discussion of our review. But that explains to you the two difference age ranges that you were talking about. One is our interpretation where we talk about what’s best, the second is, because that’s the whole study which gets the priority review was 6 to 17.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from the line of Michael Higgins from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Michael Higgins

On past quarters, and I think the most recent one included, we’ve talked a bit about The Lancet impact on managed care decisions and it seems that you have significantly more confidence and share a later in the year as well. But your numbers are substantially higher for ’17. Can you give us some insight as to how you look at 2018 formularies and also your outlook on the impact of pricing, as we look forward?

Peter Greenleaf

As we’ve said historically, we believe that the entire constipation space and the entire competitive set is aligned. And this view is really right for growth, because the patient unmet medical needs, the demand for patients for novel products that have been more broadly studied and have greater efficacy and tolerability is there. The majority of this market is currently served by more generic and branded generic products out there that at least in our view have not been studied to the level of the novels out there.

So just by converting those products, the novels, there’s plenty of room for multiple competitors to grow. Now that being said, having novel competitors launching competitors launching in this space obviously increases competitiveness and obviously managed care discussions happen each year annually.

Michael to answer your question, we’re not giving any 2018 direct guidance, but I can tell you, because as you know, many of those contracts for 2018 are negotiated in 2017 and our conversations with our partners at Takeda, they feel very good about our competitiveness in 2018.

No specific on pricing and discounting at this stage of the game. But also no watch out to say, we feel that ’18 is going to be problematic for us on the managed care front. We feel like we’re going to continue to hold the strong physician.

As for pricing in the market space, we don’t usually make that decision or a partner doesn’t make that decision until late 2017, early 2018, and we don’t have any new information or guidance to give you there.

Michael Higgins

Regarding the sprinkle formulation, just wanted to tease out further comments (inaudible) last year. Outlook for working on another formulation to fasten in your interest with your partner or when we may see some updates on that?

Peter Greenleaf

I’ll start and just ask Peter Kiener to join me in this. First up, we just had a conversation with the FDA about what we saw with the sprinkle formulation and to refresh memories, while we saw efficacy with the sprinkle formulation we did not meet our hurdles set up in the trial to show equivalence. And because of that most likely we will not move forward with development of the sprinkle formulation

That being said, we have to talk to the agency about it and see if they have the different in opinion and what they think is the data etcetera and to say we definitively know at this stage, what’s going to happen with this sprinkle formulation is probably a little bit early. But strategically as we think about it, it’s probably most likely something we are not going to move forward with or we’d recommend not moving forward with as a company.

Peter what would add?

Peter Kiener

I think Michael we’ll get actually more clarity after our PDUFA date, When we understand how the FDA feels about the current capsules in the kids 6 to 17 and then the potential even going below 6 with the capsules. And then what might be needed for an alternate formulation.

We really can’t have those discussions until we understand how the FDA is thinking about the current submission that they have in their hands. And so as Peter said, we will be having sort of a discussion with them, but don’t expect those discussions to happen till after our PDUFA date.

Michael Higgins

How might you expect the marketing strategy to change with the younger age group coming online?

Peter Greenleaf

That’s a great question Michael and we’re on this conversations right now with Takeda. I think we’re going to see where the agency comes out on this. But we fully expect them to capitalize on the opportunity. But the only caveat being that obviously the product spend on the market now for north of a dozen years and I think they will have the right balance of opportunistic growth alongside of the product that’s very well known in the general practitioner space and the gastroenterologist office, but now trying to expand that message to pediatricians and PDGIs.

So more to come, I guess. But the way I’d like to make sure at least our investors here hear the answer is, we’re working Takeda on it, but let’s just make sure to remind ourselves of product spend even what the opportunity has been on the market for quite a few years and (inaudible) to be the balance of investment relative to growth.

We’ll tell you more once we see if we are lucky enough to be able to get the opportunity of a labelled indication here or how the FDA treated and then from there think about the commercialization.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I’m not showing any further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Peter Greenleaf.

Peter Greenleaf

We want to thank everybody for joining us this morning. It’s an exciting next 12 to 18 months in terms of our clinical pipeline and our business progress and the third quarter of 2017 has exceeded our expectations to this point. We look forward to talking to investors both at our analyst day upcoming and at our next quarterly call. Thank you very much for your time and have a great day.

