Better Late Than Never For MSC Industrial

One of the recent concerns about industrial maintenance, repair, and overhaul (or MRO) supply distributor MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) was why this leading distributor of metalworking tools (among other MRO supplies) was not seeing more benefit from the emerging industrial recovery in North America. Those concerns should ease a bit with the strong daily sales reported for the fiscal fourth quarter, but the company's long-term margin leverage remains a key question, and increased competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and now Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) shouldn't be ignored.

I've owned MSC Industrial for some time, and I've written many times that when there's a conflict between "good company" and "good valuation", I go with the former. That said, there are legitimate arguments as to whether MSC is as good of a company as it used to be and whether today's valuation already captures a lot of what can go right for the business. Although I'm not rushing for the door, and there aren't a lot of clear bargains in the industrial space, it's hard for me to make a buy-case on the stock beyond a play on improving trends (momentum) in metalworking and related industries and at least a few more beat-and-raise quarters.

Some Long-Awaited Good News

MSC's recent trend with earnings releases hadn't been an especially happy one, but the company's fiscal fourth quarter results marked a welcome change. While reported revenue growth was not impressive (up about 1%), the company's organic average daily sales were up close to 8% and the company posted a modestly better result than the sell-side expected.

Manufacturing and non-manufacturing sales were both strong, with reported average daily non-manufacturing sales almost reaching 11%. Management noted strength in areas like aerospace, fabrication, and oil/gas, and heavy trucks and agriculture are both coming up off the bottom (which recent results from companies like Cummins (NYSE:CMI) would also corroborate). I was also encouraged to hear about the high single-digit growth in CCSG in August and the double-digit growth in the quarter-to-date, as this business has been a laggard.

Margins were also better than expected, which was particularly welcome given recent issues here. Gross margin was down 60bp as reported and down 20bp on an adjusted basis, but that was still better than expected (by about 50bp). Although pricing power has been quite weak for some time, a modest summer price hike seems to have stuck and MSC also saw some benefits from supplier rebates. Operating income was up slightly, with organic operating margin up slightly as the company remains disciplined on operating costs.

Too Early For An All-Clear

MSC's fourth quarter results were definitely more encouraging than recent earnings reports, but I don't think MSC is fully in the clear at this point. For starters, management did once again lower GM expectations (relative to sell-side expectations). Pricing power remains tenuous and competition from the likes of Amazon and other online/e-commerce vendors has created a great deal more pricing transparency than in past cycles.

Competition, too, is an almost constant issue. Amazon is trying to increase its presence in the MRO space, and it recently launched a service that offers unlimited free two-day shipping to business customers. The good news, such as it is, is that Amazon is still focused more on lower-value, less complex supplies and components, and that reduces the threat to MSC somewhat - sales support is still a valuable feature within MSC's offerings, and management classifies about 60% of its revenue as "technical/high-service".

What's more, MSC has gone to some length to make the case that Amazon's pricing isn't that disruptive; for the bulk of MSC's business, they're at/below or "competitive" with Amazon pricing (which I believe means within 5% to 10%). While I think a 10% price difference would be enough to motivate a customer to switch for high-volume low-value supplies, those aren't what drive MSC's business.

Berkshire Hathaway, too, is emerging as a potential threat. The company bought Production Tool Supply earlier this year, a $300 million distributor of metalworking tools (principally of Iscar, which Berkshire also owns). Subsequently, Berkshire has formed "Berkshire eSupply" and appears to be trying to build an e-marketplace for metalworking. That's a curious move, given that it could alienate a lot of Iscar's existing distributors, so it leads me to think Berkshire has bigger ambitions (such that ticking off Iscar's current distributors is a risk worth taking relative to the long-term potential).

As for more conventional competition, Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted double-digit revenue growth when it reported back in October, though gross margin erosion of 20bp was worse than expected. Grainger's (NYSE:GWW) revenue was up less than 2% (around 3% on an average daily sales basis) and gross margin was down 140bp, as this company has had to get more aggressive pricing (another threat to MSC's margins).

All told, I think life is not getting any easier for MSC. Amazon may not be a huge threat today, but ignoring/underestimating Amazon is a perilous proposition. Likewise with Berkshire Hathaway - a company that certainly has the resources to be a consolidator. I do believe the improving underlying market is a meaningful positive - a year ago, the MBI was going on two straight years of sub-50 readings, but July's figure was 55 and September's was over 56 - but I think price/margin leverage is going to be hard-won. Moreover, MSC hasn't made the progress I'd have liked to see with initiatives like vending machines, vendor-managed inventory, and private label production, and management's credibility has taken more than a few dents.

The Opportunity

It's not uncommon for cyclical companies (and their managements) to take on dings and scratches during the downturns, so this recent recovery will at least give MSC the opportunity to regain some of that lost luster. I do believe the next couple of years can be good ones in terms of revenue growth, but management has to restore faith in the long-term margin leverage story to justify a higher multiple.

I'd also note that there are some interesting M&A elements now in play. If Amazon is truly serious about being one of the gorillas in MRO distribution, buying an established player could make sense. Theoretically, MSC could be a candidate, but I would think the greater scale of Grainger would be more desirable, and Fastenal too could be a more attractive option. On the other hand, if Berkshire wants to become a major player in metalworking distribution with a strong online presence, buying MSC would most definitely accelerate that process in a big way. I'm really not trying to push the "MSC is a buyout target" angle, but I suppose it's not unthinkable.

In terms of its independent future, I think MSC can produce long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range, making it a share-gainer within the overall distribution space (which grows more or less at the same pace as manufacturing). Greater U.S.-based manufacturing could drive some upside. I've already talked about the margin issue; I think long-term gross margin leverage is likely minimal at best, but there are still opportunities to drive more operating leverage (better operating margins). This isn't a risk-free proposition, though; I think management may have gone too far squeezing the sales efforts in past quarters, and management needs to be careful not to smother its own recovery potential just to add a couple pennies to near-term EPS.

I think MSC can generate high single-digit FCF growth over the long term and high single-digit to low double-digit EBITDA growth over the next three to five years. That would support a fair value in the $70s, though a lower tax rate and/or a lower discount rate (I use a double-digit discount rate for MSC) would support a fair value in the mid-$80's to $90's.

The Bottom Line

If you want to own stocks where the underlying company is heavily leveraged to ongoing economic expansion (particularly in manufacturing), MSC could meet your needs. As activity improves in sectors like aerospace, heavy machinery, fabrication, and heavy vehicles, MSC could be able to post a few more beat-and-raise quarters and ride that momentum higher. Still, I don't think there's a lot of untapped long-term value here unless drivers like lower corporate tax rates and/or better margin leverage actual materialize. With that, this is a "hold" for me today.

