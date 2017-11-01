Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Steal At $6

In my previous article, "Why Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Is A Buy At $7", I outlined the reasons to be bullish on Cliffs. Since then, the stock breached the $6.75 support level and even traded as low as $5.70. In this article, I will not repeat the bullish thesis - it could not have changed in just one week - but rather focus on potential downside issues in order to highlight the fact that the company's shares have become even more attractive.

Why Cliffs shares fell so fast?

I see several reasons for the latest move. The first one is purely technical. After the company's shares breached the support level at $6.75, protective stop orders were triggered together with sell orders from momentum short sellers, who were certainly prepared for this setup. Once the stock reached the next major support level near $5.70, it bounced like clockwork. The second reason is the poor quarterly performance by AK Steel (AKS), which put pressure on everything steel-related in the market. However, now that U.S. Steel (X) posted better than expected results, some pressure will be off Cliffs' shares.

I find the third reason very important and I believe that it creates opportunities across many sectors. The name of this reason is FANG - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which consume a lot of market liquidity and have been bid up following recent earnings reports. You can add a few more stocks to this list, like Intel (INTC) or Microsoft (MSFT).

To me, it just looks like tech bubble 2.0. It does not mean that investors should sell those stocks if they already own them - on the contrary, investors should enjoy the mighty trend until it's broken. In my opinion, this overcrowded trade will blow up at some point, but until then, it will continue to put pressure on all other stocks, depressing their valuations and providing opportunity to grab them at good prices.

What if Cliffs is not able to sell 20 million tons in U.S. in 2018?

The cut in Cliffs' 2017 guidance has clearly raised concerns on whether the company will be able to sell 20 million tons of pellets in 2018. With sales of 20 million tons and a margin of $25 per ton (including DD&A), I previously estimated earnings of $1.00 for the next year. Imagine that sales number drops to 19 million tons for whatever reason. In this scenario, Cliffs will have earnings of $0.91 per share (other assumptions: $100 million for SG&A, $100 million for interest expense and zero contribution from Cliffs' Australian mines).

If Cliffs shares are sold for $6 per share and the company is expected to sell 19 million tons in 2018 instead of 20 million tons, it trades at forward P/E of roughly 6.5. How low can it go? A forward P/E of 5 gives us a stock price of $4.55. However, how possible is that a company which has solved its debt problems and is starting investing for the future will trade at 5 forward P/E? I'd argue that this is almost impossible.

The point that I'm trying to prove here is that while the potential downside is less than the potential upside when the stock trades at $7, the risk/reward ratio shifts heavily in favor of buyers when the stock trades at $6. In my opinion, the fundamental downside is limited from the $6 level. I had to cut the 2018 U.S. sales guidance by 1 million and decrease the forward P/E ratio to a ridiculous 5 to push the stock price to $4.55 and I believe that this scenario is highly unlikely in practice.

What if iron ore falls below $50 per ton?

Technically, some downside should be expected for Cliffs' shares in this case. Iron-ore related stocks often move with each other, and Cliffs' shares are often under pressure when iron ore price dips. Fundamentally, a significant drop in IODEX price may lead to a shutdown of Cliffs' Australian operations. However, Australian mines already contribute next to nothing to the company's EBITDA due to the heavy discount to IODEX that is applied to lower Fe content ore.

I do not expect that such a drop will have a big influence on Cliffs' profitability as IODEX price does not play a big role in the company's U.S. contracts. While Cliffs' shares will likely fall following such a drop, the very first earnings report will show that the earnings power was not hit that much, and the stock will rebound. Meanwhile, I reiterate that my base case for iron ore is $60 per ton which seems to be the balancing level, although downside to $50 and upside to $70 are possible in momentum.

What if the steel industry does not receive additional government support?

In my opinion, the thesis "Cliffs is a buy at $6", just like the thesis "Cliffs is a buy at $7", does not require any additional support from the government in form of higher tariffs or a significant infrastructure plan. Should any of these positive catalysts be realized in the future, more upside for Cliffs should be expected. However, the absence of additional tariffs or the infrastructure plan will not hurt Cliffs as the company is already operating in this environment and future projections in calculations above do not incorporate any potential upside from these factors outside of Cliffs' control.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Cliffs is a steal at $6, trading at just 6 forward P/E in my base case scenario ($25 margin, 20 million tons in U.S. sales). The fundamental downside is limited from this level, providing a margin of safety. The timing of the upside move is hard to forecast, but I'd closely watch FANG stocks - the moment they start to fall, plenty of capital will be searching for a new home and will find its place in undervalued stocks like Cliffs.

