3M Comes Back Strong In The Third Quarter

3M isn't cheap and long-term return potential is starting to look lackluster, but there is at least a "first among equals" argument to make given 3M's growth and quality

The auto and electronic businesses seem likely to slow for 3M from here, but overall "general industrial", worker safety, and healthcare exposures are positives, as is ongoing investment in R&D

After disappointing the Street with average growth and stoking concerns about pricing and margins in the second quarter, 3M's third quarter results were comparatively strong on growth and margins

With its high valuation multiples and above-average visibility, 3M (MMM) needed a better result than what it delivered in the second quarter – a quarter that was marked by average organic revenue growth, rare pricing weakness, and weak margin performance. Fortunately for shareholders, 3M came through and delivered a quarter that, while not perfect, was still quite strong on a relative basis.

Valuation is still problematic. I can’t really come up with a set of circumstances whereby these shares look cheap, so I suppose the argument comes down to some version of “almost of all of its peers are expensive, so if you have to own an expensive stock, why not this one?” I still own these shares myself (but it is not a large part of my portfolio) and I think management still has moves to make to drive better results, but I do worry that today’s valuation is setting the stage for unimpressive returns down the line.

Growth Fires Up In The Third Quarter

From an average result in the second quarter, 3M came back strong with its third quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 6.6% on an organic basis, with all of the growth driven by volume (there was no price contraction this time, though). On a comparable basis, this was an excellent result. While the average of its peer group has picked up from around 3.5% in the second quarter to over 4% in the third quarter, 3M finds itself on the high end of the performance curve this quarter. Relatively few names (like Dover (DOV) and Stanely Black & Decker (SWK)) stand ahead of them, and peers like Honeywell (HON), Fortive (FTV), Emerson (EMR), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Roper (ROP) came in with lower growth rates.

Growth was relatively balanced; Electronics and Energy was the outlier with 13% organic revenue growth, but overall growth would have still been in the neighborhood of 5% excluding E&E. E&E was driven by strong growth in Electronics (up 18%), as 3M benefitted from good demand in areas like display materials and electronic materials, while Energy is at least improving (up 2%). Industrial and Safety and Graphics were both up around 6%, while Healthcare was up almost 7%. Consumer was the laggard, but still positive with 2% organic revenue growth.

If I’m going to complain about 3M’s quarter it is with the margins. Given the strong revenue result, there wasn’t the sort of margin leverage I’d have liked to see. Gross margin was up 40bp and that includes the impact of ongoing restructuring efforts (which many other companies would back out and report on a non-GAAP basis), so it wasn’t exactly a bad result either. Likewise, 3M saw about 70bp of segment margin improvement, about 20bp better than what the peer group is reporting for the third quarter. Margins improved nicely in Safety & Graphics, E&E, and Healthcare, while Consumer was weaker and Industrial showed some modest contraction. Still, on an adjusted basis, more margin leverage would have been welcome.

Is This Performance Sustainable?

Whether 3M can maintain this level of performance is a valid concern. 3M has been benefiting from strong results in auto, electronics, and China. The auto sector is slowing, though, and peer Illinois Tool Works saw organic growth in its auto business slow from over 4% to just over 1% this quarter, while 3M saw 6% growth. Build rates are definitely slowing, but 3M is benefitting from products that reduce weight (“lightweighting”) and improve acoustics, as well as the use of more adhesives versus mechanical fasteners. Those look like long-term drivers, but I do think growth will slow from here.

With electronics, Stanley Black & Decker saw weaker results in electronics, while Corning (GLW) saw modest core sales growth; neither of these business are good comps for 3M’s Electronics business, but that’s a tricky business to benchmark and I do believe 3M outgrew its market in the third quarter. 3M is certainly helping build its case that prior worries about its positioning in Electronics were overblown, but here too I have doubts that this pace is sustainable.

Opportunities To Do Better

Even with the recent acquisition of Scott Safety, 3M doesn’t have to sit on the sidelines for M&A. While the company has around $9 billion in net debt, it should generate more than that in EBITDA in 2017 (and beyond), and it can cover that debt with less than two years of free cash flow.

I’ve written a lot on this subject over the years, but I continue to believe that 3M isn’t likely to look for major deals – at least not deals on the scale of Honeywell’s unsuccessful bid for United Technologies (UTX) or Emerson’s attempts to acquire Rockwell (ROK). I think management would much prefer to find more Scott Safety’s or Ceradyne’s – deals that would cost something in the $1 billion to $3 billion and build upon existing competencies. I could see 3M looking to add capabilities in auto (products/technologies playing on electrification), and I believe healthcare is always a potential area of expansion.

Outside of M&A, there are still “blocking and tackling” opportunities. 3M is finishing up a footprint optimization project and is also underway with an ERP installation. More philosophically, 3M really does embody that idea of “continuous improvement” espoused by companies like Fortive, and the company is always looking for supply chain efficiency opportunities. R&D is also another potential driver; most of the company’s R&D spending is focused on incremental improvement of existing products, but the company does invest in and pursue disruptive technologies as well.

The Opportunity

Although 3M did better than I’d expected, that basically balances out the weaker second quarter and I’m still looking for long-term growth (revenue and FCF) in the 4% to 6%, with revenue growth closer to 4% and FCF growth closer to 6%; both broadly consistent with historical trends.

Valuation remains problematic. The stock is not cheap on the basis of my discounted cash flow assumptions, nor does a forward EBITDA multiple of over 16 look like a bargain. Still, I can appreciate the argument for treating 3M as a “first among equals” and awarding it a higher multiple on the basis of demonstrated operational strength and quality. The question is how far you want to push that – I think there are valid reasons to worry that multiples will shrink in the coming years (as the benefits of low interest rates fade away), but that’s a subject for a much longer piece that goes far beyond 3M.

The Bottom Line

I still own these shares in my portfolio; in part because I’m very slow to sell the shares of excellent companies just because they’re expensive, and probably also due in part to a somewhat unconscious “gotta own something” attitude toward the large conglomerates. I’m not especially confident that 3M will produce outsized total returns from this lofty valuation level, but the company is at least executing at a high level.







Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.