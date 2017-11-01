Alacer Gold Is Progressing Nicely

Alacer gold is a Canada-based gold miner with one operating mine in Turkey. They released their third quarter 2017 financial results before the opening bell on October 31, 2017, and held their conference call after the closing bell on the same day. Here are the financial statements.

Using those results, I have calculated the likely cash flow for the next 12 months. The company is presently building a sulphide expansion plant at their only operating mine in Turkey. They are doing this to extend the life of the mine by 20 years and recover another 4m ounces of gold. This equates to approximately 200,000 ounces per year for the next 20 years at all in sustaining costs (AISC) of $645 per ounce. The present recovery is from oxide deposits and is exhausting. The remaining gold is in sulphide form, which requires the new plant to process the gold. The latest report highlighted that the plant costs have come down to $719m and that it is 62% complete. This means that there is 38% to complete before the planned opening in the third quarter of 2018. The cash required to complete the project is therefore approximately:

38% x 719m = $273m

And this is all due to be spent in the next 12 months, if the project comes in on schedule. In the conference call, CFO Mark Mercheson suggested that the spend remaining was $288m, but that there is the potential for further savings on that figure.

As of September 30, the company had $132m in cash and undrawn borrowings of $100m. Debt was $130m and gearing was 22%.

12-month projected P&L using a $1275 gold price (in $ thousands):

Gold produced AISC Gold price Cost Revenue 224,000 ounces (note 1) 790 1275 108,640 Costs Exploration 2,284 Gen & Admin 11,048 Foreign exchange loss 9.884 Share based compensation 5,276 Total (28,492) Taxation reclaim (note 2) 107,441 Total 12 month profit 187,589

1. Gold ounces are estimated using the 3rd quarter run rate of 56,000 ounces. The company expects the same run rate for the 4th quarter as they have guided to this amount. AISC are also estimated using the 3rd quarter rate. In the conference call Stuart Beckman, the operations manager, said that they were using the best grade of ore first and moving downwards to ensure that recovery is the best they can achieve.

2. The tax reclaim may be higher, as more money is being invested, but I have used the year average so far for ease of calculation. The tax credit rate is 35% of capex expenditure.

Shares outstanding are 293,091,028, so earning per share would be $64c or C$82.5c. With the share price at C$2.06 the prospective P/E is 2.5. However with the deferred tax asset on the balance sheet now only $105, it is likely that tax will be paid after 2018 (although this is not certain). Eliminating the tax advantage from the P&L gives a P/E of 8 (at a 5% tax rate). This is a better approximation of the future P/E.

12-month projected cash flow from operations (in $ thousands):

12 month profit 187,549 Add back Share based compensation 5,276 Depreciation 49,446 Subtract Tax (107,441) 134,830

The company needs around $275m to complete the development project and has $132 in cash. The cash flow of $134 leaves them only $5m short and with the present unused borrowing facility of $100m they have plenty of leeway. The company has also suggested that they may make further savings on the original capex. estimate of $719m. Neither the companies debt or gearing ratio should materially change over the coming year.

Conclusion

Once the new project is completed, the AISC should reduce to $645 per ounce from the present $790. If the company projection of 200,000 ounces per year for the new sulphide project is accurate, the extra profit would be $29m. However set against this, the tax rate will surely ramp up once the deferred tax asset is used up. It was suggested on the conference call, that the effective tax rate after the development phase would be around 5%. This is not onerous on the company and would be more than offset by the reduced AISC.

The company is exploring other areas around Copler and will produce results in the second quarter of next year. They also own a 50% stake in the Gediktepe Project, also in Turkey. They will produce a plan for the site by the end of 2017 and it is possible that production can start in 2018. This project is in an area that is already permitted and the development cost has been estimated at $120m. However this is an initial estimate. Alacer's 50% share of this cost is only $60m and can be funded within their available cash.

Taking all of this into consideration, with a forward p/e of 8, the shares look cheap by any measure. The company looks set to produce a long stream of 200,000 ounce years of production from it's Copler mine. This alone justifies a much higher share price and I would consider a p/e around the 12 to 14 level as a more reasonable valuation. Any further projects will just be the icing on the cake. The shares have suffered with the re-allocation in the GDXJ etf and the mine is sited in an unloved location. Despite the location of the mine, I would suggest that they now offer solid value.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASR:TSE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.