Envision Healthcare Holdings' (EVHC) CEO Christopher Holden on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Kneeley

Thank you, Vicky, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Envision Healthcare's earnings conference call for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2017. Our presenters today are Chris Holden, CEO and President; and Kevin Eastridge, CFO. In addition, Karey Witty, our Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Jackson, President of Envision Physician Services, will make some brief comments.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to carefully review the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed earlier this year in addition to the risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we expect to file in the coming days.

Forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon, along with our remarks on this call, are made as of today, November 1, 2017, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. You can find a reconciliation of these measures in the tables included with our press release issued yesterday afternoon, which is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.evhc.net. We encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website regularly, which we use to communicate important information regarding Envision Healthcare to investors.

I'll turn the call over to our CEO and President, Chris Holden. Chris?

Christopher Holden

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone. We have a full agenda on items to discuss this morning. And we'd ask the operator to extend the call to allow more time for questions.

As you are aware in Q3, we experienced an unprecedented combination of natural and other disasters. I am pleased to report that our clinical colleagues exceeded all our expectations in handling those emergencies and inspired us all with their stellar response.

The key takeaways for the quarter, number one, the guidance for Q4 requires additional discussion to better frame the outlook on the earnings power of the company, and we're going to dedicate much of this call to that matter. And per our press release, our Board of Directors has decided to undertake a review of strategic, financial and operational alternatives. The purpose of this review is to be transparent, fair and thorough in our consideration of all alternatives with the goal of determining the best path for enhancing shareholder value.

We remain bullish on and confident in the strategic direction of the company. We continue to see positive momentum or synergies, new sales, managed care contracting and acquisitions. We believe we are well positioned to grow organically, increase share through new contract growth and continue to make strategic accretive acquisitions in what are very large fragmented addressable markets. And lastly, we point out that the impact of the natural disasters should be combined to 2017.

Turning now to the results for the third quarter, we estimate the impact of the storms on the third quarter was $22 million in revenue and $22 million in adjusted EBITDA. As I mentioned in my opening comments, we believe that the financial impact of the storms was isolated to Q3 and our operations in storm-affected markets have returned to normal. In addition to the storm, two factors adversely influenced our actual results for the third quarter versus expectations. They are volumes for emergency medicine and anesthesia rate, driven largely by the composition of exchange payors, particularly in Florida, which is our largest market for anesthesia. Our ASC segment was generally in line with expectations when adjusted for the storm impact.

Now, let's pivot our discussion to the outlook for Q4. The outlook for the fourth quarter for 2017, in our mind does not fully incorporate a number of elements that will be part of our results going forward in 2018. And as a result, it's understandable that there is an optical issue with our run-rate, which we will explain this morning. The important elements of the run-rate calculation include the following.

Number one, we had very strong performance in new sales all year and in particular the third quarter, where we on-boarded more than 65 new contracts. This large bolus of new contracts is certainly a positive for the company and it supports the thesis that our unique suite of solutions is resonating with our health system clients. And while we are pleased with this growth, our start-up costs are incrementally higher than anticipated for the third quarter and into the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, these incremental costs will go away as we achieve optimal staffing on those new contracts.

Number two, the implied run-rate of our 2017 fourth quarter does not include the benefit in our revenue yield as we complete payor negotiations to migrate some out-of-network revenue to in-network status. And third, our 2017 fourth quarter does not include any benefits from meaningful operational improvements we expect to realize during 2018. In fairness, we have not reacted as quickly as we should have to adjust our cost structure in the face of more modest organic growth estimates.

Karey Witty, our new COO will provide additional detail on our operational improvement initiatives in his comments. In order to understand the fundamental earnings power of our organization, it is reasonable to include the impact of the items that I mentioned. We believe that as we complete 2017, the baseline adjusted EBITDA of our business is closer to $900 million.

At this time we are not providing guidance for 2018, however, we will be providing a revised view on the fundamental revenue drivers of the various business lines as follows. Same contract for Physician Services growth should be in the range of 2% to 3%, which reflects our moderated view on utilization.

Same contract for Ambulatory Services is 1% to 3%. Physician Services new contract growth is 2% to 3% and represents an expected significant improvement in 2018 over 2017. When you add these pieces together, we believe the organic growth profile of our business is in the 3% to 6% range. In addition, we continue to invest our free cash flow to accretive acquisitions and an effective multiple of approximately 7x to 8x. We think that M&A will add an additional 4% to 5% to our growth profile.

I believe we have the right leadership team in place to execute and grow against this profile. We have three new key executives, all in new positions; all three of these executives have hit the ground running in their new roles. Karey Witty was appointed our new COO one month ago. Karey has a unique depth of experience, having served as both CFO and CEO in both payor and provider organizations. His primary focus is on our operational improvement efforts.

Brian Jackson is our President of Envision Physician Services. Brian built his leadership skills as an Apache helicopter pilot with combat service in the Gulf War. And prior to joining Envision healthcare, Brian served as an executive at Cardinal Health and DaVita HealthCare Partners. Brian is customer focused and an advocate for physicians. He and Karey are already working closely together to drive operational excellence.

Kevin Eastridge was recently promoted to CFO and brings over 20 years of experience with the company as the Chief Accounting Officer. During his tenure, Kevin has been engaged with nearly every facet of the organization. And in so doing, he has developed an in-depth understanding of our core systems and processes, which will make him a great partner to Karey and Brian.

Shifting now to an update on AMR, and we'll hear from each of those leaders shortly. All parties are working diligently to complete the transaction during the fourth quarter. The FTC has requested more information and it's specifically relates to the competitive environment in one market, Hawaii. The buyer of AMR is working on a plan to divest those assets and remediate the issue.

We expect all of the net proceeds from that transaction approximately $1.9 billion will be used to reduce debt. We intent to deploy our free cash flow into attractive M&A opportunities and we continue to pursue our target leverage goal of 3 times to 4 times.

Shifting now to an update on out-of-network, we've made great strides in our move to in-network during the quarter. We measure that [Technical Difficulty] both our current in-network status and visibility to the 2018 progression. Just to remind you about the starting point, at December 31, 2016, we had about $1 billion in Envision Physician Services revenue from commercial payors that was out-of-network.

As of today, we've migrated 40% of that total from out-of-network to in-network status. During the quarter, we double the percentage from 20% to 40% of our overall goal. As expected the big move was a large chunk of revenue with the payor that executed a national agreement, and we expect to migrate an additional 35% of that $1 billion in revenue to in-network status during 2018. That will bring us to a level that is about 75% of conversion of the out-of-network to in-network.

Once that migration reaches the 75% mark, our total out-of-network exposure would be about 3% of the total for the company. We remain on track to bring this revenue in-network in a way that is mutual to our total revenue and margin. Earlier this year, we took a leadership position and identifying this as a solution to the out-of-network issue, and I'm proud of the progress we're making. This will be a distinct competitive advantage for organization and we'll continue to remove pain points for patient's health systems and payors.

With that, I'll end my comments here. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Karey Witty, our new Chief Operating Officer. Karey?

Karey Witty

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, all. In this new role as Chief Operating Officer, I'm focusing the organization on achieving operational excellence, while continuing to execute on our strategy and drive value for our shareholders. As work progresses through our annual budget process, we've already identified three key areas for operational improvement that will contribute to margin enhancement in 2018.

First is revenue cycle management. Our CM is core to our operation and with a successful merger integration, it is clear the best practices exist that will be deployed across the enterprise. Second, clinical network management, I understand this has been a KPI for Envision, since the merger.

We're pressured with premium labor coupled with a limited ability to flex staffing based on clinical demand. We must challenge these operating principals with our partners and find solutions that work for our parties. The opportunity here is to align all of the organization's resources, including our market leading staffing solutions to drive more effective staffing utilization.

And third, operational efficiencies. The organization will accomplish the identified cost synergies related to the merger. However, there are additional opportunities across the enterprise to streamline a number of activities and processes that will lead to an operating structure that drives results in any environment at a lower cost. I expect to develop work streams in each of these areas of operational excellence in the coming months, and we'll target a $50 million realized improvement in margin in 2018.

With that, I'd like to introduce Brian Jackson, our new President of Physician Services.

Brian Jackson

Thanks, Karey. I'm pleased to be with you all this morning. My new important role, my focus is on expanding the successes, we've achieved in our practice operations across all of the Physician Services segment. Specifically, we've developed the tools and processes to more effectively manage our anesthesia in women's and children's service lines, during my tenure as CEO at Sheridan. I'm confident that the processes we deployed there can be migrated to emergency medicine, hospitalist medicine, and across all of Physician Services.

Aligning with Karey's commentary, we'll work closely together in achieving these stated goals. In addition, we'll continue to drive clinical quality as a differentiator. I was able to spend some time with over 400 of our clinical leaders this weekend at our Physician Services leadership conference. I was inspired by their dedication to driving better outcomes for our patients and their inventiveness around new clinical integration pathways.

I'm also pleased to report that we received our approval as a patient safety organization. The PSO allows us to create patient improvement work products across state lines, move case review into a more protective space and to enhance patient safety improvement projects.

Lastly, we're focusing intently on creating a sustainable hospitals model. While, our merger thesis continues to prove its value with geographic opportunities to deepen our presence by offering a suite of services designed to address key pain points for our clients.

I'll turn it now back over to Chris.

Christopher Holden

Thank you, Brian. It's now my pleasure to introduce our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin. Eastridge, to review the financial results and guidance.

Kevin Eastridge

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to join the call today, and welcome the opportunity to serve my new capacity. This is admittedly a time when our company and sector fact challenges in the market. During my tenure with the company, we have successfully navigated through many cycles. I'd like to say, I've worked with Claire Gulmi for many, many years, and she has been a great mentor to me. And I trust that the knowledge I've gained, while working with her will serve me well in my new capacity.

With that, I'll turn to the results. Our results for the third quarter of 2017 continue to be impacted by a lower healthcare utilization environment, particularly in relation to recent years. We also were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which we identified in our press release and Chris's comment. Envision's net revenue from continued operations was $1.99 billion for the third quarter of 2017. Both our Physician Services and Ambulatory Service operations were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which had a negative impact of $22 million on our revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $233.5 million that includes an estimated $22 million negative impact due to the storms. Adjusted EBITDA of $255.5 million, when excluding the estimated impact of the storms is below our most recent guidance. Essentially all of the variance to our guidance is attributable to Physician Services and more specifically lower-than-anticipated volumes for emergency medicines and lower-than-expected anesthesia rate.

I'll speak to these items in a minute. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.73 and net earnings from continued operations was $0.33 per share. Before providing specific discussion of our results, I want to remind you that our segment results are impacted by the reallocation of corporate expenses as a result of our decision earlier this year to move Medical Transportation to discontinued operations.

We've highlighted those amounts in our press release issued last night. For the second quarter, the impact of this reallocation was reduction of adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million for Physician Services and $2.1 million for Ambulatory Services, and an increase of $9.3 million for Medical Transportation.

I'll exclude this reallocation, as I present our segment results. In addition, my comments for Envision's income statement and balance sheet is for continued operations only. Our cash flow discussion is consolidated including both continuing and discontinued operations.

I'll discuss Physician Services results with the merger of the legacy AMSURG and Envision had occurred at the beginning of 2016, which makes it easier to compare results for the third quarter to the prior year period. Physician Services net revenue was $1.68 billion for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 7.6%. We estimate the storms reduced Physician Services revenue by $19 million during the quarter.

Revenue growth consisted of contributions from acquisitions of 9.6% and same-contract revenue growth of 0.4%, which was offset by 0.3% lower revenue from new contracts, and 2.1% decline in revenue from termination of a population health contract. Net revenue from new contracts decline by 0.3%, which is an improvement from the last several quarters and consistent with trajectory, we had expected throughout the year. As a reminder, for each of our quarters in 2017, revenue from contract terminations as exceeded new contract revenue growth. This is related to a number of contracts that have been terminated prior to the merger.

New contracts contributed revenue growth of 6.7%, while terminations were 7.0%. On a same-contract basis, revenue grew by 0.6%, which consists of rate growth 1.3% across all service lines, while volumes declined by 0.7%. Physician Services same-contract revenue was compressed by 1.1% due to the storm and most of the impact was related to anesthesia services, which has a concentration in Florida.

Moving on to same-contract metrics, please note that the following are not adjusted for the impact of the storm and reflect net positive payor settlement and adjustments of approximately $22 million across several service lines. The volume decline was largely attributable to emergency department volume decline of 1%.

Volumes of radiology and neonatal also declined. On the rate side, 1.3% overall growth for this segment was driven by emergency medicine, which continued to benefit, from our move to in-network status in several markets earlier this year. Anesthesia rate was positive, but without the settlements I just referred to, would have declined in the third quarter of 2016 as it had in the prior period.

This resulted from a continued shift in the composition of health insurance exchange patients from higher paying carriers to carriers that pay a lower rate per encounter, as well as lower acuity.

Adjusted EBITDA for Physician Services was $186.2 million when excluding the $7.2 million expense reallocation. In addition, the quarter benefited by approximately $10 million from reductions to various incentive plan accruals, which we had not forecasted. Physician Services' adjusted EBITDA was impacted by an estimated $20 million due to storm related disruptions.

The estimated adjusted EBITDA impact of the storms is $1 million higher than the revenue impact due to premium labor cost we incurred, largely attributable to payments made to clinical professionals who are providing continuous coverage during the storm as well as relief labor that we flew in to respond to medical needs in affected communities.

Evolution Health, which is part of our Physician Services, experienced lower rate and volume in its own health services during the quarter, resulting in a slight loss for that business. Physician Services' adjusted EBITDA margins was 11.1% when excluding the expense reallocation and 12.1% when adjusted for the impact of the storms.

As emphasized before, the lower than anticipated adjusted EBITDA for all of Envision in the third quarter relative to our outlook, was entirely within the Physician Services segment. And it shows the sensitivity of our business to volume fluctuation. Emergency medicine volume has declined by 0.3% through the nine months of 2017 when compared to prior-year period. And our outlook for Physician Services had anticipated positive same-contract volume growth for all Physician Services including emergency medicine.

For our Ambulatory Services segment, revenue was $309.4 million and there was an estimated $3 million revenue impact related to the storms. Third quarter revenue was impacted by $4.3 million, related to synergy consolidation that were included in the prior-year period.

Same-center revenue for Ambulatory Services increased by 0.8% on a day-adjusted basis and was entirely attributable to rate growth. Same-center procedure volume will then change. The storms effectively reduced Ambulatory Services same-center revenue growth by 1.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.6 million, when excluding the expense reallocation for 18.3% margin. Excluding the estimated storm impact of $2 million, adjusted EBITDA margin for ambulatory surgery was essentially in line with our forecast. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the storm impact was 18.8%.

AMR's revenue for the quarter of $692.2 million was positively impacted by its contract with FEMA to coordinate emergency medical service responses in storm-impacted areas, including Texas and Florida. Adjusted EBITDA was $75.3 million, when excluding the favorable corporate expense reallocation of $9.3 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet, at September 30, we had $319.3 million of cash, which includes $41.2 million of cash attributable to AMR. Total debt was $6.4 billion, while net debt was $6.1 billion. Our leverage ratio as calculated under our credit agreement remains at 4.5 times. As Chris has stated, we expect to use proceeds from the divestiture of AMR to reduce debt.

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter was $152.3 million, when excluding distributions to non-controlling interests and transaction costs, and cash flows continue to be strong, when considering the impact of the storms.

We estimate the disruptions at several of our operation centers as well as payor operations resulted in approximately $25 million impact to third quarter cash flow, which we expect to recoup in the fourth quarter.

Maintenance CapEx was $47.8 million in the quarter and that includes CapEx of $24 million for AMR. We spend $208.7 million on acquisitions during the quarter, which includes payments for acquisitions completed late in the second quarter of $126 million, we will - as we discussed on our previous earnings call. The nine months ended September 30, 2017, our acquisition spend is $694.4 million.

Finally, I'll make some comments about our guidance update for 2017. Our outlook for guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017 is heavily influenced by our experience through the first nine months of the year. We've been challenged in forecasting emergency medicine volume all year. Anesthesia rate growth while buoyed by payor settlements over disputed claims has been declining for each of the last several quarters. The rate of new contract growth has been strong with startup costs putting pressure on current period adjusted EBITDA. So how are we adapting these factors? And what has changed?

In essence, the guidance we've updated in last night's press release removes from our forecast several elements that were in our previous guidance. These include, first, the anticipated volume lift in emergency medicine based on stock cost in the fourth quarter.

Our outlook for 2017 has always had volume growth in the fourth quarter, and we're now anticipating emergency volume that will be lower than the run rate in the third quarter, when adjusted for the lost volume due to the hurricanes. That follows more closely to the trajectory of last year's trend. Therefore, we're reducing our emergency volume growth expectation from 3% to flat. We also are reducing our emergency rates to amounts consistent with third quarter. These two factors account for approximately $28 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Second, our previous forecast had assumed a lift in anesthesia rate, similar to what we experienced in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our revised outlook assumed that anesthesia rate will no longer - will no more than the level we experienced in the third quarter. It is our expectation that anesthesia rate will decline by approximately 2.5% to 3% from the prior year. This change accounts for approximately $22 million to $25 million.

Third, while the number of contracts signed year-to-date at 120 is impressive, we also have to incorporate higher startup costs that have been anticipated in our forecast. That presses on adjusted EBITDA in the short-term. We usually achieved target margin within six to nine moths depending on the specialty. This factor accounts for an additional $12 million from our earlier projections. We're also reducing expected results from Evolution Health to a slight loss, which is about $7 million change from our previous outlook.

Lastly, we're moving from our guidance approximately $24 million for combination of timing of acquisition and timing of anticipated improvement and labor utilization.

Our revised outlook for the 2017 fourth quarter includes the following: Revenue of $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $182 million to $202 million; and adjusted EPS of $0.44 to $0.54. Through all of 2017, same-contract growth for Physician Services is being modified to 2% to 3% from our previous assumption of 3% to 4%. In bridging the third quarter to fourth quarter and ignoring the impact of the hurricanes in the third quarter have accounted for a decline of approximately $54 million in adjusted EBITDA and reconcile it as follows.

The impact of one-time net settlements in adjustments and one-time favorable expense adjustments that positively impact in the third quarter, on a combined basis account for approximately $32 million. Anticipated new contract ramps in the fourth quarter over and above what we experienced in the third quarter typically due to the number of new contracts signed account for approximately $12 million. And seasonal decline in emergency visits from third quarter to fourth quarter account for the remaining $10 million. We continue to deploy our cash and cash flow for M&A in both our Physician Services and Ambulatory segments.

Before we open the call for questions, we acknowledge that our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017, if annualized is less than our projected full-year results. As Chris mentioned, we actually believe the run rate of business is closer to $900 million and let me explain why. Incremental startup costs related to new contracts were $12 million in the third quarter. And as I stated, this will taper off in the next several months as we expect to start the year with normalized contributions for those contracts. That's $48 million of annualized run-rate improvement.

We are in the final stages of managed care contract negotiations for out-of-network services, in which our realized revenue yield has been lower than in the in-network rate currently being offered by those payors. We believe that this will be a $7 million quarterly benefit or greater when we accrete in-networks moves in the first quarter of 2018. The $7 million benefit or $28 million annualized is not included in our fourth quarter outlook.

Finally, we initiated operational improvement programs during the fourth quarter of 2017. These are related to the normal leverage that we can pull in response to the macro environment, as well as operating improvement initiatives that Karey mentioned in his comments. This is initial phase of what will be an ongoing effort to optimize the performance of our organization.

Our target is to $50 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA during 2018. We don't include this initiative in our fourth quarter guidance.

Well, the last thing I'll mention for your benefit, as you're thinking about our operations in 2018, remember that our results will also be improved by several known factors including the full-year contribution from acquisitions completed during 2017, remember that most of our acquisitions year-to-date occurred in the second quarter; divestiture of AMR, which will result in a larger percentage of the corporate expenses that had been allocated, continued operations, to transfer back to AMR; synergy related to the merger including both cost and revenue; and recouping the impact of Hurricane Harvey and Irma on 2017 results.

We've covered a lot of ground this morning. And at this time, operator, I'd like to open the call for questions.

Brian Tanquilut

Hey, good morning, guys. Chris, or I guess, I can ask Karey as well. You guys talked about the cost cut opportunities and how you are working to align basically with all your partners. So how should we think about the discussions with both the doctor groups and the hospitals in terms of being able to adjust to the new volume environment?

Karey Witty

Yeah, that was one of the comments I made about labor management is just that very fact, right. We're locked into staffing contracts at a structured level in regard with the volumes, so certainly that's one of the targets, would be to renegotiate those contracts with our partners to allow us to flex the staffing. So that is one of the comments that I made in my prepared remarks, and certainly, that is an opportunity for us.

Brian Tanquilut

But, I guess, my question, Karey, is how do we do that without risking physician turnover or contract turnover?

Karey Witty

Yeah, I think, I mean, at the end of the day we're always providing openings as well. So I think there is certainly a balance between optimizing a physician's skill-set and the number of hours worked. But it's not anything that we're concerned about and we think we can balance these three for sure.

Brian Tanquilut

Okay. And then, for Kevin, you talked about the anesthesia rate and also some of the ED rates being flat versus what you were expecting. If you don't mind, just explain to us what drove your old assumptions for sequential improvement. And is this something that we should just assume will carry over through 2018 or is there anything you can do, given the exchange issues in Florida, for example, to get the rates higher?

Kevin Eastridge

Sure, I think the previous forecast was using assumptions that we have seen in 2016, where we had seen an escalating increased rate in anesthesia from Q3 to Q4. That was a pretty significant uptick. Our initial forecast anticipated that that might follow that same trajectory. But as far as where we are at today, we don't feel that that's going to be a plausible assumption that we would anticipate that our rates would stay flat from Q3 to Q4.

In regard to the anesthesia - I'm sorry, in regards to the ED volumes, last year we had a downward trend in the ED volumes from Q3 to Q4, which was unusual. We normally would see an uptick on that.

And so, our previous guidance had assumed that we would have a different assumption or a different trajectory on the Q4 direction, and that we would increase its year-over-year because of the lower cost. And our current assumptions now, just assume that we would stay relatively flat to our current run-rate.

Brian Tanquilut

Got you, and then last question very quickly, Kevin, you guys gave sort of a $900 million EBITDA run-rate expectation for next year. How should we be thinking about free cash flows?

Kevin Eastridge

I think the free cash flow will be relatively similar to what we've seen this year. Of course, we won't have AMR. We're assuming that we don't have AMR in the numbers. So we're picking about a $100 million in maintenance CapEx because of that and that would be lower.

Brian Tanquilut

All right, got it. Thanks, guys.

Whit Mayo

Hey, thanks. Just wanted to talk about the revenue guidance a little bit. If we assume normal sequential growth within the surgery center business, generally, it's a little bit seasonally stronger in the fourth quarter, not backing to what you're implying for the physician segment. It seems, if my math is right to be suggesting same-store revenue decline somewhere in the range like 1% to 10%. So just looking for any color on how this is possible.

Christopher Holden

Whit, are you saying declines from Q3 to Q4 or comparable prior periods?

Whit Mayo

No, no, no. Yeah, to the prior period, it's just the simple math. If the revenue - if your revenue was up little bit sequentially in the surgery center business and you back into it, it seems to imply year-over-year that your same-contract and new-contract growth combined is down 1 to 10, just having a very difficult time putting these numbers.

Kevin Eastridge

Now, I think on the volumes, particularly on the ED, because of lower cost we will have slightly positive volumes in the ED space. Surgery centers I think will be essentially flat in their volume from year-over-year. And in the anesthesia, I think we'd still see a positive volume rate.

Whit Mayo

Okay, maybe we'll just talk some of this offline. I mean, are you writing off any receivables in the quarter? I guess, are there any changes in your malpractice reserve? Is there any cleanup that we should be aware of?

Kevin Eastridge

No, we are not anticipating that.

Whit Mayo

Okay. And then maybe just for Chris, just you didn't provide any color on Ron Williams. He's leaving the Board, and obviously, he has affiliation with CDR and you announced strategic alternatives that can't help, but see a conflict here and just curious if there is any perspective on his decision that you could provide for us.

Christopher Holden

Yeah, Ron made the decision after fully supporting management team and the decision of the company. He is elected to pursue his duties with this private equity firm and that's the extent of my understanding of his decision.

Whit Mayo

Okay, maybe just one last one. I think in the prepared comments you referenced that there were some Sheridan tools that were being developed and deployed that are now transferrable to the ED and the hospital list segment. Just kind of curious what are you doing, what does this mean, what should we expect going forward.

Karey Witty

Yeah, thanks. It's actually the deployment of dashboards and data analytics that we have at the practice-level, at the site-level, so that our site leaders can react to changes in staffing in a more effective way on the Sheridan side. And we certainly see that being able to be implemented on the emergency medicine and hospitals medicine side.

Whit Mayo

Okay. Thanks.

Christopher Holden

Thanks, Whit.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great. Thanks. So, I guess, I just wanted to dig into this run rate number of EBITDA a little bit. It wasn't clear to me. Were you saying that the 2017 pace is $900 million or you were saying that 2018 kind of starting point is $900 million?

Christopher Holden

No, I think what we were saying is if you take a look at where we ended in Q4 of 2017, and you consider those things that are not necessarily in Q4, but would genesis into starting in 2018, then it would be equivalent to a starting point of roughly $900 million.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. So that $900 million includes the normalization of that startup cost of $48 million, and it includes $28 million of going in-network and it includes the $50 million of cost savings?

Kevin Eastridge

That is correct.

Kevin Fischbeck

And then from there, when you talked about kind of the growth target, I think, Chris you're talking about long-term growth targets not necessarily next year? Or are those kind of the way to think about next year as well.

Christopher Holden

Let's say, we're not giving guidance for 2018. So I think of those as - what I would call the profile of the business.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And so then, when we think about that profile, so this is a top line discussion that you're having there. Obviously, we've seen MEDNAX reported today and they're talking about Physician Services revenue growing near 2%, but EBITDA getting down 10% to 15%. So I want to understand, it is 2% to 3% Physician Services revenue growth and 1% to 3% surgery center growth that is sufficient to maintain margins? Or - so therefore EBITDA could be growing with that organic revenue growth? Or should we think about a number of being higher or lower than that for EBITDA growth?

Christopher Holden

That profile of the business is sufficient to sustain the margins, and I do believe is Karey pointed out, we have opportunities to bring the margins back in line with at least historical trends, if no better.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And so, when you think about being able to do that, is that - I guess, how long of a timeframe are you thinking about this undertaking?

Christopher Holden

Yeah, that was one issue with the guidance, is that we realized it wasn't reasonable to assume that we had the ability to execute everything in Q4 of this year. We think it may take a quarter or two. That's why we're calling it out as realized in 2018, there may - well, there is likely a ramp to that number.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. But is the expectation that as you enter 2019 things to be some degree normalized by that?

Christopher Holden

Yes.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And I guess, maybe, just the last question, because it sounds like you're having a little bit of difficulty forecasting. I think, you mentioned that forecasting ER volumes and obviously payor mix is volatile. To what degree do you feel like you do have a good sense of that heading into next year? Have you seen any signs of stabilization or anything? Because, obviously, you're doing a lot of things kind of I assume - assuming things kind of normalize or stabilize from here.

But there's obviously some indications that things might get worse next year as far as exchange enrollment or some of the administrative factors that are being heard, Medicaid enrollments. So - when you say things like getting back to target margins. How much of that is predicated on industry backed up being relatively stable versus assuming that there might be a continuation of the pressures that you're seeing this year into next?

Christopher Holden

Yeah, we've tried an additional granularity to the forecasting for the reason that you called out. We've done some incremental analysis around emergency services and anesthesia. We feel like we call it up the risk in the profiles that I've called out here today. Now - there is always the - and we hear this from time-to-time that one of the issues is inspect - particularly thinking about strategic alternatives, the beta on the macro issues is high here, but we think that we've done extra research to color that up.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. Thank you.

John Ransom

Hi, can you hear me?

Christopher Holden

Yeah, John.

John Ransom

Okay. Last quarter you talked about how your anesthesia costs were flexible in the case of a downdraft in payor mix, which certainly has happened. Is that mitigating at all - I guess, we're getting almost $100 million EBITDA effect from anesthesia payor mix. So is that all just coming - do you take 100% of the hit, when the rate comes down contrary to what you said last quarter? How should we think about that?

Christopher Holden

Well, I think on the anesthesia side, I think, we've been able to effectively manage the direct practice expense for the most part, and adjust where appropriately. So I think, it's more that the adjustments in the rate do flow through of VP practice. So there are certain levels of profit sharing that go through. But so far, I don't think we've seen a great compression on the margin on the anesthesia side, because of the startup costs.

John Ransom

Okay. I don't understand that, but I'll follow-up offline. The other thing, talking about your $900 million, what that does not include. So I was missing a little bit of that. It does include lower startup cost, ER transition in-network and $50 million of operating improvements. In addition of that, you mentioned wraparound M&A, I assume that's included in the $900 million for your M&A. And I think you - but it would not include 2018 EBITDA or M&A, which would be something like what another $40 million, $50 million.

What else is not in that $900 million other than that - you're losing about $30 million now annualized from health, but what else is not in that $900 million other than M&A - next year's M&A that could potentially help.

Kevin Eastridge

A couple of things would not be in there. We - the synergies that we'll begin to see from the acquisition that we completed in 2017 would be incremental into 2018. New contracts that - as they continue to ramp and new contracts to get sign next year would not be in that number as well. And then, of course, just the incremental growth on the same-center from either volume or rate will not be in that number.

John Ransom

What's your - in 4Q you added a bunch of contracts. What's your growth in that contract estimate in 4Q?

Kevin Eastridge

For Q4 - for the fourth quarter, I think, we still see - we see a slight net positive at some of these terms anniversary. So I think, it will just be slightly positive.

John Ransom

Okay. What about gross contract? I know, you've got churn on stuff that you're getting rid of, but what's the gross number implied in these new contract wins?

Kevin Eastridge

25.

John Ransom

I mean, I'm looking for a percent number, sorry.

Christopher Holden

Hey, John, say that again. What percentage are you seeking?

John Ransom

No. What's your percent gross contract number for 4Q in Physician Services?

Christopher Holden

For new contracts only?

John Ransom

Yeah, you mentioned 65 new contracts in 3Q. I'm just wondering what that numbers looking like for 4Q. Did you say 25 new contracts?

Christopher Holden

No. Our run rate, we initially targeted in terms of number of contracts has been about - was about 30 to 35 per quarter, and we ended up 65 in Q3.

John Ransom

Okay. And so I was just asking what that number looks like in 4Q, so far, what's built into your model?

Christopher Holden

We're idling on your question, John. I'm not sure about that…

John Ransom

Okay. That's fine.

Christopher Holden

Can we get back to you on that one, because we need to fine-tune that one for you?

John Ransom

All right. That's fine. And then just lastly, I'm looking at MEDNAX, their margins are built around 17%. I mean, your implied physician margins are 8% in the fourth quarter, I know, they're somewhat compressed and maybe something like 10% with all the good guys. That just seems awfully low. And are we way down in the low-single-digits on ER? What's driving such a negative - I know, you don't have the mix of neonate, which is a higher mix business?

But the margin in Physician Services, what's the long-term objective and what's reasonable in the new normal environment, because it just seems - that just seems off to me?

Christopher Holden

I think, if you look at the peer group, it's running 9% to 12% depending on the provider. We should be in the top end of that.

John Ransom

Okay. Thank you.

Gary Taylor

Hey, good morning. A couple of questions. I want to make sure, I heard correctly, so part of the 3Q to 4Q sequential one-time favorable, $32 million of revenue adjustments from the third quarter? Did I hear that number correctly?

Kevin Eastridge

That was $22 million.

Gary Taylor

$22 million, got it. And what is that related to?

Kevin Eastridge

We had some basically a combination of payor settlements as well as just some net adjustments, out of period adjustments on contracts that we assessed.

Gary Taylor

Got it. I guess, I'm trying to quickly do some math, but it looks like that with - in Physician Services 1.3% revenue per encounter would be basically flat year-over-year excluding some true-up. Does that sound about right?

Kevin Eastridge

That's about right.

Gary Taylor

And could you give me what percentage of Physician Services revenues in anesthesia now, just ballpark.

Kevin Eastridge

It's about 30%.

Gary Taylor

30%. So in anesthesia, outside of the Florida exchange mix issue, are you generally generating any inflation update on your commercial contract?

Kevin Eastridge

Yes, yes. I mean, I think, we do see rate increase within our contracts. I think, what we're seeing in anesthesia, in particularly, is just that shift between within commercial between higher-paying exchanges to lower-paying exchanges. And so the rate within the contracts, and so we do have the increases.

Gary Taylor

Got it. And my last question, just trying to understand, I think, we've all been caught off guard to some degree by the level of negative operating leverage in the near term, when volume is weaker. I guess, my question is, is the primary constraint around adjusting the physician staffing levels? Is it the contractual arrangement with the hospital, the staff, certain numbers the mix of clinical professionals? Or is it the guaranteed compensation in these contracts that you have with physicians like - is one of those kind of the primary issue, they both really important to explain, this level of negative operating leverage?

Kevin Eastridge

Yeah, they're both very important in the explanation of it. The guaranteed salaries that we have for our physicians, and the lack of variable labor to an extent is a driver of that. And then secondarily, we are staffed at particular levels of coverage for our hospitals and when that's a change, unless there's an agreement written that has some form of escalators or some form of a slider. We've got to go back in and do the work to request the change in coverage and renew or redraft that contract, which certainly there's time involved with that.

Gary Taylor

Okay. And my last one, just when we think about average duration of physician contract, is that something you're willing to share publicly? Or the real gist of the question is, how quickly can you kind of deal with that issue? You've talked about that as something that's subjective, but this takes years of contract renewals to address? Or how should we think about that element of it?

Christopher Holden

We have every - there is so many permutations in the mix. I'd say, Gary, I think there is opportunities to address a significant portion of those. The issue would be the timing, as you've called out. That's why we said, there will be a ramp to this process. But at this point, when you see the business change, we've got to match the cost structure with the growth trajectory in the overall performance of the sector.

Gary Taylor

Yeah. Okay. Thank you.

Ralph Giacobbe

Thanks. You had mentioned sort of some of the - I guess, optics around 4Q that's depressing that number. And I guess, I understand the onboarding is going to have sort of one-time cost. I know you talked about $12 million. I guess, I'm struggling with the other two, the benefit of sort of revenue yield on your payor contracts of moving somebody out of network to in-network actually having a positive impact. So I guess, I'm just struggling with that.

Are you going to pay rates that are lower than negotiated managed care rate in-network, I guess, that's one? And then, two, on the operational improvements, you mentioned the $50 million. I mean, how much visibility is in that number and what that predicated on in terms of volume and top-line, that you need to sustain to actually extract that type of savings?

Christopher Holden

Good question. I'd be - on the payor issue, it speaks to what we've been saying all along, is that the yield on the out-of-network is in many cases lower than what the in-network rate would be as the payors try to manipulate the process over last many years. And as we settle these out, we convert to more of the market rate. And we do in some cases, like the one we see here, we get improvements, not reductions in the payment rate.

On your second question…

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay, just on that, sorry. I guess, I'm still struggling, what would be the incentive of a managed care then to want to go and network with you then? I mean, if the out-of-network rate is lower anyway, why don't I just stay with the out-of-network as opposed to going in-network and then paying you more?

Christopher Holden

Great question. Two big reasons, one is from a competitive standpoint. The real issue is the price coverage. They're beneficiaries. A lot of their business is ASO. Those clients don't like for their beneficiaries to receive an out-of-network bill and the burden is on the payor to build the appropriate network.

And until recently, there really wasn't a governor that establish what a fair rate would be. And now, in many states you have the statutory billing legislation, which lays out that benchmark. And the combination of those two forces have incentivized the payors to move in-network even if it's a slight increase. Overall, it's really de minimis to their overall MLR, plus most of the health plans today are having very positive results around their MLR reduction, so it's a good time to make those adjustments.

As we've said, probably we view the surprise coverage issue as an issue that payors, providers, employers, even the government need to come together to resolve. And we've honestly had good support from the payors. Then you see it in our conversion rates and you see it in our other metrics that it has been a good decision.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay, and then just on the operational improvements, the visibility?

Karey Witty

Yeah, I think, Ralph, certainly, even prior to my arrival - this is Karey - the company had engaged a third–party entity to review our core revenue cycle operations. So I think as far as where are we on the pendulum of quantifying, certainly I think we got a great start on revenue cycle management. The third party study has highlighted significant opportunity for the business to improve.

I'd say, secondarily, operating efficiencies, I mean, that's certainly something which is clearly within our controls. So I don't see that as being an issue. I think we talked, we highlights some of the challenges we're going to face were in clinical management, labor management that is. But I would say, RCM and operating efficiencies, pretty good visibility, and certainly to a lesser extent the labor management. Certainly we got that, we'll be developing work-streams around each of the three of these.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay, fair enough. And then, just my last one, I guess, when you first came together with Envision AMSURG, the projected EBITDA was $1.6 billion plus I think. I certainly understand we've got the AMR sale that we need to consider and there've been macro pressures. But the magnitude is just much greater than what we've seen from anyone else. I mean, is there anything or do you think there have been dissynergies to this point with the deal, any color you can provide on sort of just the magnitude of those pressures and the ability to sort of baseline it at this point? Thanks.

Kevin Eastridge

I think the biggest delta, when you keep in mind that original number, which I think you're a little hard on those included AMR, which was over $300 million, maybe close to - including the overhead, it's probably closer to $340 million, somewhere in that zone. Most of the remaining delta is the gap, the difference between the organic assumptions and what the market has actually done in that period of time.

We're probably 250 basis points off from the original organic assumptions which were generated in April of 2016, yeah. That was far in advance of the election. It was in the time when the trajectory for all volumes were very high. I don't know that anyone has properly trajected emergency services volume in 2017, given that there is precedence and everything. And we've guided down I think about 100 basis points each quarter sequentially on emergency services. We're now selling in at flat.

There most of the data suggest that 1% to 2% is probably a rational number. It depends on how you view the comps and how you view whether the impact of the Medicaid, reforms and the threats around ACA repeal and replace might affect it long-term. So, long answer to your question is the real delta in the model is around the initial assumptions on organic growth rate.

Ralph Giacobbe

Okay, all right, thank you.

Nick Hiller

Hi, this is Nick Hiller in for Ryan Daniels. I just have one quick question. Could you drive any color on what drove the swing in evolution from a profit back down to a loss?

Kevin Eastridge

Yeah, within evolution, there is a little bit of pressure on the volumes and we've been experiencing just a little bit more bad debt there.

Nick Hiller

All right, thank you.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. I was interested in your comments about the better yield on the move from out-of-network, in-network. Have you - would you be able to quantify that and would you expect this next 37% batch of conversions to also come out with a favorable net rate? Thanks.

Christopher Holden

Well, we just - we said, for this process it generally yields a revenue-neutral impact to the company. We know that, for example, in this case, we have a specific set of contracts that warrant the - treating it as an exception for try and determine what our true run rate is.

Frank Morgan

Okay. And maybe one other - just obviously the more conservative assumptions on utilization going forward, but is that just conservative assumption or are you actually seeing anything specifically so far in the fourth quarter that you could comment on? Thank you very much. I'll hop off.

Christopher Holden

I think, Frank, honestly, we're trying to improve the granularity and testing and the sequential analytics that are driving those numbers, so that we can more effectively match our cost structure. We're really trying to - I think this is part of what we view as improving our operational focus and excellence, is that we got to make this pivot and to make those assumptions hit. If for some reason the growth comes back, then we're - we know we can adjust to that, but we really want to prepare for a more, I think, conservative case based on what we've seen coming out of Q3, so that we can right-size the organization.

Tejus Ujjani

Hi, just going back to the $900 million run rate of EBITDA kind of coming out of the year, on a comparable basis to last year excluding AMR. I mean, it's still like a 7% year-over-year decline. Can you help us unpack that, just on rough terms of like the same-store versus net new contracts and how much is acquired? Like I know you had some contract terminations, but presumably, that was EBITDA negative or breakeven or low EBITDA margin business, so just trying to understand what's really happened there.

Kevin Eastridge

Well, I think a big part of that is in the organic, where we see experiencing the organic growth rates, and of course, both in volume, as well as the rate, and I think that's the underlying lynchpin on that piece of it.

Tejus Ujjani

So you're saying that same-store EBITDA declined on a gross basis as well?

Kevin Eastridge

Roughly flat, I think.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay, but then, I guess, what would account for the rest of it? I mean, it's still kind of a 7% decline, like you've got some acquisition in the year that should be benefiting. Again, the contract termination should be helpful, because that's a lower-margin business. So, I mean, I'm just trying to understand it. Is there some kind of revisiting to even just longer-term outlook of EBITDA growth as well?

Kevin Eastridge

No, I mean, I think our long-term outlook for the EBITDA growth would be similar to what we had seen or what we're assessing between 2017 and 2018, specifically in that - somewhere in the 8% to 9%, 10% growth rate.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay. All right, thanks very much.

Christopher Holden

Thank you.

Christopher Holden

Thank you, Vicky. Let me end by making a few comments. First of all, I really want to, again, take this opportunity to recognize the extraordinary efforts of the clinical teams of Envision Healthcare, Envision Physician Services, and American Medical Response, who are on the frontline as medical first-responders for the floods in Houston and Southeast Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and the tragedy in Las Vegas.

I'd say leadership, compassion and selflessness were the themes that best describe the contributions of our colleagues confronted by all these remarkable challenges. It's really a privilege to serve with these many heroes, who really made a difference in the lives of so many. And I want to end by recognizing both Claire Gulmi and Bob Coward for their outstanding service and contribution to Envision Healthcare and the legacy organizations. Both Claire and Bob dedicated much of their professional lives to improving the lives of others and developing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

And on behalf of the Envision family, we want to thank them publically. We wish Claire and Bob the best, and let them know that their legacies will be part of this organization for many years to come. With that, I'd like to thank you all for joining the call. And I'm going to now turn the call back over to Vicky. Thank you.

