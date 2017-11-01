Marine Harvest's (MHG) CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marine Harvest ASA (NYSE:MHG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alf-Helge Aarskog - CEO

Ivan Vindheim - CFO

Kim Dosvig - Head of Treasury & IR Officer

Analysts

Vidar Strat - ABG

Alexander Aukner - DNB

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård - Nordea Markets

Tore Tonseth - SpareBank Markets

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the Third Quarter 2017 for Marine Harvest. Together with me to present today, I have the CFO, Ivan Vindheim; and together we're going to take you through the numbers.

First of all, another good quarter, all-time high, the best third quarter ever in Marine Harvest history, with an operational EBIT of €194 million. This quarter, another quarter with high prices and strong demand, prices fell compared to the third quarter of 2016, but overall value of salmon sold was higher than any third quarter.

Cost decrease in Norway, Chile and Canada seems like they have been able to turn the cost curve, at least start to take it down, is very good news. We also see continued performance improvements in consumer products, basically, almost in all our factories in Europe. The board has decided a quarterly dividend for the quarter at NOK 3.4 per share.

Just some key numbers and Ivan will come more into this later on. Topline grew with 2% to €867.8 million up from €850 million in Q3 2016. Harvest volume fell 2% down to 95,200 tonne compared to 97,215 tonne. All-in-all the equity ratio is up from 40.9% in 2016 in Q3 up to 54.3% in this quarter. So a very solid operation from a financial point of view.

If we then look at the prices in the different markets, there you see the red line representing Chilean salmon prices and this is trim D fillet that fell by 9.5% to this quarter in used dollar terms.

The blue line represent the Norwegian prices fell around 6.3% in the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2016 and Canadian prices fell less and fell only 4.3% in the quarter. So, all in all it's - and this is on the back of almost 9% supply increase in the quarter. So again a very strong market for salmon.

If we then look at the price achievement for our operations, we see that in Norway the price achievement was up from 91% in the third quarter of 2016 to 107% in this quarter - corresponding quarter in 2017. This shows that we benefit from our contract portfolio and some people will say that this about time.

Scottish salmon, the same price achievement, up to 116%. We have high contract share in Scotland at very okay prices. Canada is spot-based and achieved about the spot price in that marketplace and we also benefited somewhat in our Chilean operation from contracts in the U.S. for most part.

But then we’ll go on to the bridge from the result in Q3 2016 which was close to €180 million. Feed slightly reduction in performance, little bit based on volume in the quarter but also it's a pressure in the feed market.

Farming increased their results with €10 million. Markets around zero consumer products improved with €7.8 million and all-in-all this bridges €194.2 million.

We’ll then go into the different operations, we see the Norwegian operation here represent still quite a big chunk of our operational EBIT. It was €124.2 million slightly down from Q3 2016 where it's hundred €128.3 million.

This is on the back of lower volumes. We see the volume here is as a drop from 64.6 thousand tonne to 55.3 thousand tonne in the third quarter 2017. Overall, we see obviously the volume effect is there price increased compared to the same quarter 2016 and other than that it's rather smaller changes.

If you look at Norwegian operation, we've had the troublesome year in 2017 with 2016 generation, lot of biological issues. This can - well, several of them, but I would say, many gill diseases that is linked to the sea lice treatments and other diseases at the few ISA operates as well that has had impact on this generation.

But looking at 2017 generation, we see actually great improvement it’s better growth than ever before and also lower mortality than ever before. So all in all it looks well for operations going forward especially when you start harvesting on this at the end of the first and beginning of second quarter 2018.

Then into a contract and contract portfolio, this is the contracts for Q3. We were down to 21,000 tonne, 22,000 tonne in this quarter and in Q4 additional increase up to 26,000 tonne and then slightly down as normal season in Q1 2016 but around 24,000 tonne.

Continuing on to the different operations in our different business regions in Norway, a smelter huge spread between region in this quarter but again is not the best performing region. That has a lot to do with the biology in Norway.

Between €2.01 and €2.44 per kilo an averaged 2.44 up from 1.98 in the same quarter last year and overall obviously this is the mirror of 2016 generation. We are not really happy with the performance there at all. I think there's room for improvement going forward but all in all a decent result especially in the region north.

Scotland a good result coming from tough quarter in 2016, so the baseline is somewhat skewed, made €25.4 million compared to €5.9 million in Q3 of 2016. Good result, good prices, improved costs year-over-year. Going forward into fourth quarter we are harvesting from somewhat poorer sites, so we expect some cost decrease in Scotland in the fourth quarter 2017.

But as you can see from the bridge the Q3 result is good. The prices are up, volumes are slightly up, feed is down, obviously seawater cost and non-seawater cost is down as well.

Our Canadian operation ended at €19.3 million down from €27 million in Q3 2016 still decent profit in the quarter. It's been a tough summer and a tough fall environmentally wise. Very warm in Canada, low oxygen, some algae blooms, we are prepared against that, but it means that we some point in time have to stop feeding because of the environmental conditions. So all in all okay performance in a challenging environment I guess this is the right comment here.

If we look at the Chilean operation doing well in terms of operational costs increasing operational EBIT from 9.9 Q3 2016 to 17.8 this quarter on the back of higher volumes. So they are coming back from algae blooms that hit us in March 2016 and impacted Q3 2016 harvest volumes wise.

Operational EBIT is down and this is because the price of Chilean salmon is the price that is dropping the most going from - and you can see that on the bridge on the left hand or right hand side from here.

Again better cost performance maybe some of the best cost performance we have had to Chile in a long way and that again price achievement kind of impacts that. We have one site - there is actually one site in region 11 left with some mature fish. If you noted that on the slide show quality, you saw the Chile had 87% superior fish and that this due to maturation. This will be over all the fourth quarter in 2017.

Then on to two other smaller operation for Marine Harvest but quite profitable ones. Ireland is bringing €10.1 million up from €4.6 million in Q3 2016 on about the same volume delivering organic salmon highly price good quality design win is challenging operation environmentally wise but still a good place for Marine Harvest to be in the long run.

Faroe Islands, very small for us, just started harvesting again 1000 tonne harvested in this quarter compared to 2600 tonne of close to 2900 tonne from the same quarter 2016. But now we are getting back into harvesting fish in the Faroe Islands.

And we are little bit on and off there because you have only three sites and importantly I would say and then you get not the continuous August plant.

Consumer product, this is the operation that is smoking and making sushi and all kinds of product in Europe where we had growth in topline from €340 million to €268 million. On the back of some of the lower volumes 28,500 compared to 31,900 tonne in the same quarter in 2016. So this shows their willingness to pay the extra price for good quality salmon in our operation.

So we make substantially more money in this quarter compared to the quarter before. Still quite where we want to be but at least going in the right direction. And worth noting that value of salmon continue to rise across all markets and that is affected in this quarter.

Then on to our feed operation, seasonally Q3 is the high end of feed. Feed volume sold was about the same as in the quarter before shows that the 2017 generation now takes in for Marine Harvest and the result is slightly lower in operational EBIT wise and also percentage wise.

This has to do with the somewhat more pressure on feed prices in the markets. We benchmarked obviously our operation here and this is based on the feed we buy at the price we get ourselves.

Onto the growth side of things there, our factory in Scotland I think will be very beneficial for Marine Harvest is coming on as planned and on budget and this is going to be the first plant on the ocean in Scotland where you have efficiency of both raw material and finished products out is going to change the feed market in this Scotland dramatically, mark my words.

Then it's over to financials and Ivan you are more than welcome to take on our financial and markets going forward.

Ivan Vindheim

Thank you, Alf-Helge and good morning everyone.

As usual we start with the P&L and top line growth of 2% this quarter i.e. €868 million despite a small decline in harvest volume by 2%. The explanation is higher achieved prices, spot price was done in the quarter year-over-year puts our contract prices blended to significantly higher compared to the third quarter last year.

Profit wise, operations EBIT's €194 million which is up 8% year-over-year further down in the P&L and in the biggest Iceland fair value adjustment on biomass up €27 million which is due to the higher biomass - the increased biomass during quarter by a 30,000 tonnes. So at the end of the third quarter we have 271,000 tonnes.

In sea this is also an increase year-over-year which is satisfactory I would say taking into account the biological issues we have there again through this year particularly in Norway.

Income from associated companies €13.5 million and this is our 48% stake in Nova Sea. This is also including fair value adjustment of biomass if you look into the appendix you will see that the underlying profit is also great this quarter and €2.33 per kilogram on 9.3 thousand tonnes another good or a satisfactory quarter for Nova Sea.

Next financial items, interest expenses including amortization is normal this quarter approximately €12 million, the rest is currency and the fair value adjustments over the outstanding equitable bond. The share price increased during the quarter which means that a negative effect on the P&L because of the high-value of the bond.

The financial basic figures underlying unit per share €0.29 or 29 euro cents this quarter. Cash flow per share €0.12. This is the quarter we tie up working capital so that's why the cash flow per share is more than – always less 50% of the earnings.

Harvest volumes with the dimension 95,000 tonnes blended operational EBITDA kilogram as high as 2.04. So all in all I would say a great quarter earnings wise. Return on capital employed close to 30%.

Then over to the balance sheet quite stable year-over-year. Total balance sheet amounts to approximately €4.5 billion and net interest-bearing debt €664 million and very healthy equity rates over 54%.

In terms of cash flow as already said this is a quarterly tie up working capital. So we have done also this quarter this year. EBITDA of €232 million, change in working capital €72 million, in total cash flow from operations €133 million.

CapEx in line with the forecast and the guidance €58 million, interest expenses we have already touched upon dividend is related to 3.20 NOK per share dividend the board distributed off the second quarter.

So all in all we increased the net interest-bearing debt from €551 million to €664 million during the quarter as expected. We also expect that the net interest-bearing debt will increase further into the fourth quarter and towards year end. Fourth quarter is a high season for our consumer products and normally tie up to substantial amount in accounts receivables.

We also hope that biomass continue to increase below the line share and most likely has taken place in the third quarter. So let’s see.

That takes us over to the cash flow guidance. No changes to the guidance since last quarter. We still hope and believe in €120 million tie up in working capital. This is related to accounts receivable for consumers but there is also a further increase in the biomass. The biomass is our bank account that's what we are to live off next year.

So virtually the higher better at least in golden term. CapEx at €250 million so still the same interest expense paid €25 million taxes paid €180 million. And as in fact you already has said dividend for the quarter is not 3.4 per share.

Then final thing no changes to the financing either you have the power and the aura well positioned for both further growth and whatever to come. I think the financial situation for Marine Harvest has never been better at least in recent history. So much about fundamentals then over to surprise development and the supply development in the third quarter it was as expected in all areas, I would say up 9% globally 4% in Norway so not much to say to do that table.

So we’ll go over to the prices, prices are down sequentially but also year-over-year after the recovery we seen in Chile but also on the back of improved biology year-over-year in Europe in general. Notwithstanding the drop in spot prices the Marine Harvest achieved price for the quarter blended is higher because of the better contract. So Marine Harvest it’s the other way around somewhat better prices in the quarter year-on-year.

Then demand and market so for the first time for few quarters we have a green arrows we have actually green arrows in all markets apart from Japan. So finally our consumers are consuming more salmon if we convert arrows to euros they are even darker so from a demand point of view we think this has been a great quarter it turn out to be better than what we expected.

So all in all a good still underlying demand supporting development of this product. And particularly impressive to see our 18% growth in Asia so that’s been impressive but also see that Europe has started to eat salmon and even more in euro terms.

Then industry supply growth not big changes since last time we still believe in approximately 5% increase for this year next year approximately 7% in the range 49 and for 19 3% so we still foresee a modest supply growth. This indicates a continued tight market balance going forward. Although do we see some volatility indices like indoor when all this have drop in the prices due to seasonal higher volumes.

Then over to our own volumes we have taken down the 2017 guidance by 8000 tonnes almost all of it is related to the Norway and their political issues of Alf-Helge commented on. And going into 2018 and we are planning and hoping for a recovery in Norway so we are guiding our 249,000 tonnes for Norway next year up from 210,000 tonnes and almost in line with what we harvested in 2015 we have the individuals we have the biomass so this is just about achieving the harvest weights and a satisfactory and mortality through next year.

For Scotland we have a temporary drop we're going down from 57,000 to 47,000 tonnes due to a change to stocking pattern this is temporary. We expect Scotland to grow again from 2019 onwards. Canada we are planning for an increase in volumes from 41,000 tonnes to 46,000 tonnes we also are planning for our continued recovery in Chile so it is up from 46,000 to 53,000 tonnes so i.e. to a pre-algae bloom level. Of units stable 60,000 tonnes which is more less equally spread between Ireland and the Faroe.

Alf-Helge the floor is all yours. Thank you.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Thank you Ivan.

Just to take a look going forward already stated by Ivan but Marine Harvest has a very strong financial position. We are a solid finance company ready for growth both organically and otherwise if we can find good deeds are on. We continue to grow our operations in the feed fight.

The factory is Scotland is going as planned on the farming side we focus for the most part going on they had three initiatives. We invest quite a bit in hatcheries we also obviously are in research into development licenses and the like to try to come up with better ways to produce salmon going forward.

And in consumer products we continue to expand so last quarter we opened a factory in Dallas we are about to open one Vancouver as we speak and we will again double Ducktrap smoke house on the East Coast. And we continue to make our operations more automated and more effective around the globe. And I think that is very important because this is about building market having good products in the most and best paying markets.

Demand I think we will see continuously strong demand going forward we see that in this quarter we know there will be ups and downs. I think we reported three used face low in spot prices but this will come back just a matter of time, quarterly dividend as said NOK3 per share.

And with that I think we will open up for questions and so please state your name and your employer and we will answer best we can.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Kim Dosvig

So the first question from the web this time it’s from Gianmarco Bonacina from EQUITA. He is asking how sustainable is the achieved price of 107% in Norway assuming stable spot prices in the future?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Well it’s a stable spot prices in the future at what level it's kind of hard to answer I guess so certainly you know our contract pricing will be on-and-off if the prices increase dramatically counter prices usually lag if the spot prices drop contract prices usually higher, that's why we have contracts. So it's not much more fancy to that.

Vidar Strat

Vidar Strat, ABG. One question on contract prices for 2018 what can you do at the present time if you want to go into a contract now for 2018 what would be the price in the physical market that’s one question.

The second question is regarding the supply guidance in Norway on an industry level versus your own figures there is I would say as usual a strong mismatch as you expect and 18%, 19% growth in your own volume and there's a 7% expected increase in Norwegian volumes on an industry level.

And finally third question is related to Scotland that there's been some media attention on the sea lice situation there and any comments about that and your own operation often would be the most helpful?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

If I take the contract now, I think timing to do contract right now is pretty bad so we wouldn't do it now because we believe in better prices going forward. Supply guidance Norway would you comment on that Ivan?

Ivan Vindheim

Yes I can, the rest of industry, they have recovered from -- at this point, they’ve recovered from the biological issues than ourselves. So if you compare numbers to the industry for this year, you'll see a special mail harvest deviation.

If you do the same math for those two years, you will see that those numbers are quite okay. So I would say that we are in all honesty lagging a little bit compared to others, but you see that the 17th generation which we start to harvest from in the second quarter next year is substantially better than what we saw for the 16th generation and last at the same time.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

And the last question was Scotland and sea lice, we have been working hard on see lice and Scotland for a long time. It's in so many areas and there has been some issues around sea lice, but it's nothing we cannot manage around. So we continue to increase our efforts on brass farming using fresh water for treatment and the like.

So I think that has nothing to do with the drop in volume we see next year. That has to do small stalking patterns that's finished.

Alexander Aukner

Alexander Aukner from DNB. Q2 2017 guidance as you mentioned, your lagging the industry. Could you help me understand why -- you're basically in all the regions with the exception of the Northern parts. So your growth should be more or less in line with the markets, I think that's my impression.

And also on the 2018 guidance the volume guidance it's not based on the same mortality and weights after 2017 guidance?

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Let me answer that one, all right. On 2016 generation performing worse for Marine Harvest and you can say both the others are doing, there are explanations to that. especially in region mid we have the disease called stenosis that has taken out quite a bit of volume. We have had our fair share in terms of gill diseases. We have had the two ice outbreaks; one of the Northern part of Norway and one in the Southern part of Norway, taken out the fish.

So I think I have to say that we have not been -- probably not good enough on that generation. That is the explanation. Some people say there is a rumor around our fish feed. For example, we have tested our fish feed for a benchmark price in research stations. Find our feed performing better or at the like compared to competitors.

So that is not the case and also when you take a look at the 2017 generation and the growth of the 2017 generation, it's never been bigger than we have now at the same time. So performing better. So maybe you're unlucky in one generation, but it's a fair point and we will address it and we go through all our operations to try to see what's not good and what can be better.

And then we know there is a huge spread in Marine Harvest Norway in terms of cost from site to site. So I know that we have in some sites extremely good cost obviously and some sites not so good. So there is still a room for improvement if you moved diverse from water.

Next question was some for the '18 guidance. Ivan, if you can…

Ivan Vindheim

It's based upon our recovery on harvest weight and mortality. So to more normal levels and in terms of the assumption for the '17 guidance, they were a little bit more optimistic, but we're not planning for repeating 2017 actuals.

Alexander Aukner

Just the '17 guidance was based on normalized mortality. So obviously did not happen. So what are you assuming normalized mortality in weights but slightly more conservative than what it is in '17. Okay. Thanks.

Ivan Vindheim

And that is on the back of what I said earlier, that the mortality is already lower. So…

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård, can you say something about CapEx level for 2018?

Ivan Vindheim

So we will revert to it thoroughly in February when we release the fourth quarter results. I think we get this question every year. So we were prepared. We have the budget meeting in December. So that's the date we decided. We’ll just spend on CapEx next year. So this is just based upon practicalities.

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård

Back to the better performing 2017 generation. Is this also related to bigger sizes of smolt and what is your targeted smolt size on average that's a two-three surge.

Ivan Vindheim

I think it’s a combination Kolbjørn, it's obviously we increase a smolt size somewhat, it's not like a revolution in smolt size because we build one site of course the size that increases a little bit. So, to a certain extent it has to with smolt size but also better production planning.

So the way we do it know is that we put some big smolt in on the most challenged sites try to get the fish out of the ocean because we got the second summer in sea and we also do a lot and we’ll do even a lot more passive grading taking out the big fish continuously. So it’s little bit of extra nation why we think this will be better. The last question was…

Kolbjørn Giskeødegård

It was your long term target smolt size.

Ivan Vindheim

It's not stoned on long term target smolt size. I think that will depend on how the sea lice situation develops. The fish grows faster in the sea than in fresh water is not doubt about it. So if we see solutions to the sea lice issue, I think you will actually take down your smolt size. But of now, as the situation is now we increased our smolt size not dramatically but 10, 20 gram per year.

Tore Tonseth

Tore Tonseth, SpareBank Markets. Looking into 2018 and you are seeing improved operational results in the 2017 generation, what kind of cost improvement should we expect in Norway, it’s coming down probably.

Ivan Vindheim

Certainly. I will not set a specific number on that because it depends on how feed prices develop for the most part it's still some of them are getting big but it’s still early days. But yes, we believe if this generation continues to perform the cost will drop and I will not set a specific number.

Tore Tonseth

Just a follow up on Scotland and what kind of volumes we should expect towards 2019 because we are dropping now. Are we going back to 2017 levels or are we should expect growth from the 2017 level?

Ivan Vindheim

We do not guide two years ahead.

Tore Tonseth

But is there any growth there or is it - growth expectations for the unit or at the stable.

Ivan Vindheim

Let me put like this, the long term target for Scotland is to grow substantially from the number you saw for 2017. So then we will revert to the exact number for 2019 next year at the end of the third quarter.

Tore Tonseth

Okay. Thank you very much.

Alf-Helge Aarskog

Okay. If there are no more questions, I just would like to thank you for coming and wish you all a very good day going forward or happy day.

