Fitbit: An Update On China, Channel Checks And Brand Value

Over the past few days, Fitbit (FIT) has experienced some weakness and has declined from the high $6 range to today's price of around $6.15. However, there is no reason for this sell-off and I believe it provides a nice opportunity to add some more shares. Moreover, in the past few days there have been several updates, which have strengthened my bullish conviction.

China Update

To bring subscribers up to speed on developments of Fitbit in China I've pasted an excerpt from my prior marketplace update:

During the DB Technology Conference call, there was further evidence of FIT's efforts to grow internationally. Previously, FIT partnered with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) to make a special branded edition of the smartwatch category, and during the conference call, FIT said that Adidas has 10,000 retail store locations in China alone. Leveraging this massive retail footprint can help generate substantial sales in China. It is important to note that they have yet to announce that the Ionic will be available for sale in these stores, but it logically makes sense as an extension of the partnership.

Although there has been no development on the Fitbit side, yesterday there was an important update. China reportedly cut LTE access to the Apple Watch Series 3. The loss of LTE functionality appears to be due to government security concerns over the device.

With the new Apple Watch being a significant competitor to FIT, this could provide a nice boost for FIT. This is especially true if FIT leverages its relationship with Adidas to get into their retail locations in China. As soon as more is known with either the Adidas partnership or the Apple Watch LTE connectivity issue, I will update subscribers.

Brand Value Strong

As I have said in the past, Fitbit has a strong brand value and loyal customer base. That sentiment was recently backed up by a finding from Prophet's Brand Relevance Index, which ranked Fitbit No. 19 on its list of Top 50 Brands in the U.S. The top 5 on the list were: Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Pinterest. Below is what the report said about Fitbit in particular:

There are two main takeaways from this report. First, since FIT has a strong brand value and loyal customer base, it will likely be able to cross-sell its products, such as the Flyer Headphones and Aria 2 Scale to its customer base.

Moreover, as I've opined in the past, I believe FIT is a takeover target and this just further cements that possibility. Since it is trading near its asset levels, (with lots of cash, which lowers its enterprise value (aka takeover value), a company may seek to acquire it and leverage that strong brand value. Finally, if such rumors do surface, with over 20% of FIT's shares sold short, it could gap upwards.

Channel Checks

My channel checks continue to remain strong. By surveying a number of retailers, I've heard very positive anecdotal evidence. Many Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Brookstone, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) retailers that I've talked to have indicated that sales have been strong and their inventory levels remain low. Furthermore, reviews from Amazon continue to stay positive with over 960 reviews, with an average of 4.2/5 stars.

Moreover, blogger reviews continue to be strong, touting the long battery life and great fitness tracking features. A well-read publication, Self.com, recently posted a positive review. This website had 5.3 million unique viewers as of last December. The one negative the review cited was the lack of ability to respond to messages from the watch. However, it concluded that the watch was a great buy for anyone interested in fitness tracking. The reason I posted this one publication is because it provides a good example of the sentiment from other reviews that I've come across. I believe it is very positive that FIT is carving out its niche of being great at fitness tracking, which appears to be a burgeoning trend among consumers.

Conclusion

With channel checks proving to be strong and the possibility of FIT garnering lots of sales in China, I remain very bullish. Moreover, with FIT's brand value being recognized as very strong, it shows the ability for it to generate sales via cross-selling and the increased likelihood of FIT being acquired. I suggest adding more to your position at this depressed level. Remember: "Be greedy when others are fearful..."