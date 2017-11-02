High Yield Investing: Midstream MLP Sector Offers A Compelling Opportunity, Yields Of 10%+

It is a great time for Income Seekers to hunt for bargains with yields of 10% and above.

Overview

Midstream energy companies own and operate very valuable infrastructure assets that are critical assets to the U.S. economy, ranging from transportation pipelines for crude oil to gathering and processing pipelines for natural gas liquids, as well as storage and terminal facilities. These companies operate in a market that has very high barriers to entry due to the high cost of investment, near natural monopolies in some regions, and tough regulations that make it very difficult to obtain licenses to build.

Since MLPs generate the majority of their revenues via fee-based contracts which are usually capacity- and not price-driven, they have less direct exposure to commodity prices than more traditional equity investments. MLPs tend to pay most of the cash flow they generate into dividends to shareholders, making this asset class an attractive option to income seekers.

In this report, we will examine trends within the sector through the sector ETF, the Alerian Midstream Index (AMLP). AMLP is an index ETF which tracks 27 of the largest midstream MLPs and currently yields 8.3%. Since it is an ETF, it trades at its "Net Asset Value" with no premium or discounts involved. The yield of AMLP is derived from its underlying holdings less a 1.4% management fee.

The midstream sector enters a new "mature" phase

The U.S. midstream MLP industry has recently entered into a new transitional phase, a more mature phase in its life cycle whereby we are seeing a clear shift in strategy for many of the large players.

In the early phases of the midstream/MLP industry, which was born in the mid-1990s, companies focused on asset growth, as the shale revolution started to take place. At the time, asset growth (or investment growth) and dividend growth were the focus over the 20 years from the early 1990s through 2014. Prior to the 2014 downturn in oil prices, most midstream MLPs spent “well in excess” of their cash from operations, even before dividend payments, and used external debt and equity financing to fund growth capex.

Since 2014, and following the crude oil crash of 2014-2015, many midstream companies have taken significant steps to strengthen their financial situation and started to move into positive Free Cash Flow (or "FCF") before dividends, a trend that has been accelerating in 2017.

So what is exactly taking place in this sector?

MLP Management teams are evolving their strategies in order to strengthen balance sheets, reduce new share issuance to avoid shareholder dilution, and increase their share prices through a series of actions:

Mergers and acquisitions: Mergers and acquisitions have been accelerating (example: merger between ETP and SXL, and between American Midstream Partners (AMID) and JP Energy (JPEP), or between ONEOK’s (OKE) and ONEOK Partners (OKS). This is generally a good step and it results in lower operating costs and higher efficiency. Reducing dividend growth: Some midstream companies have decided to reduce dividend growth in order to strengthen cash flow and avoid having to raise capital. For example, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) changed its dividend policy by cutting the dividend growth rate from 5% to 2.5%. This step is expected to remain at least through 2019, at which point management will reassess market conditions. With this move, from equity issuance funding to internal cash flow funding, EPD joins Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) as 2 of the top 5 largest midstream companies to take such a step. Reduced capital spending: New project startups and declining capex have been notable for the largest Midstream MLPs, and helping to reduce leverage and drive a positive inflection in Free Cash Flow. This is the single most important change that will drive earnings higher for the Midstream Sector as we can note from the chart below:

Source: GSAM Report

Despite declining CAPEX, MLPs are expected to grow their EBITDA by 13.2% per year over the next 2 years.

Why is the midstream sector currently out of favor?

We attribute the recent weakness in the Midstream sector to 3 reasons:

Earnings that are not comparable to prior quarters: While all of the steps taken by many midstream companies as discussed above are very positive for the sector overall, they do create earnings volatility in a sense that investors do not know what kind of earnings to expect, as in many cases, they will not be comparable to prior quarters or years. We believe that it is this uncertainty that is currently driving the price of Midstream MLPs lower. It seems that investors have placed too much negative sentiment in this sector despite the fact that several large midstream companies have declared dividend hikes recently. High Yield sectors are out of favor: We are currently in a "raging bull market", and during such periods, "growth stocks" tend to strongly outperform "value stocks". This trend was particularly notable during 2017, as most investors have been chasing the same stocks, pushing their prices higher and higher. This has resulted in cash outflows from many high-yield sectors in favor of "momentum stocks" such as technology and FANG stocks (FANG stands for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)). Tax loss selling: Recent price weakness can also be attributed to selling by Mutual Funds, many of which have their fiscal year-end on 10/31/2017. We believe that this has resulted in some dumping to get "losers" off their books. At the same time, some retail investors may have sold their losing stocks to book a capital loss in order to lower the capital gain realized by other investments (a process referred to as "year-end tax loss selling"). By looking at the chart of the Alerian Midstream ETF, it is currently seeing some upside momentum (up 5.3% in the past few days), which could indicate that we have already seen the bottom for this sector:

Why are we bullish on the midstream sector?

In order to properly assess the Midstream Sector, one has to look at both the sector outlook, valuations, and returns.

1- Sector Outlook:

At the macro level, the fundamental backdrop for midstream energy equities remains constructive. On the supply side, there is a healthy growth in North American crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") production volumes, as upstream energy companies continue to improve their productivity to break even at a price of crude oil of $50/bbl, and at a price of Natural Gas of $2.75/mcf.

Also, based on global energy forecasts, demand also appears very solid, both in natural gas driven by industrial, power, and Liquified Natural Gas ("LNG") export growth. NGLs' growth will be supported by a wave of new chemical capacity coming in service as the U.S. economy grows and exports ramp. As a result, Midstream companies will see increasing volumes and rising revenues on their existing assets. We believe that the sector has a strong multi-year outlook for natural gas and NGLs as export demand opportunities continue to expand. In fact, it was just reported by the Energy Information and Administration (the "EIA") that for the first time in history, the United States became a net Natural Gas exporter in the first half of 2017, which is a significant event.

Source: EIA

At the micro-level, we are seeing an increased focus on balance sheet discipline and a reduction in capital expenditures (or CAPEX). CAPEX is projected to decline across the sector, which will result in increasing cash flows, and lead to stronger balance sheets and higher distribution coverage ratios. When comparing MLPs with other high-yield sectors such as REITs and Utilities, Debt levels based on Debt/EBITDA ratio appear to be very attractive.

Source: GSAM Report

It is also important to note that midstream companies have been:

Posting solid returns as measured by Cash Flows and Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) despite significant volatility in the oil price, demonstrating resiliency of their model. With more cash flow at hand, several of the MLPs have initiated share buy-back programs and are actively buying their own shares at open market which is a very positive factor, as it reduces shares outstanding and enhances shareholder value.

Last but not least, we should note that the political environment in the United States has been favorable to energy companies, including Midstream companies, as the Trump Administration has embraced a policy that is aimed to reduce regulations and create a more accommodating operating environment for the industry. President Trump has been advocating for the United States to have "energy dominance". In his vision, the U.S. should become a net exporter of energy (which has already happened with the Natural Gas as we pointed above) and use those resources as a vehicle for economic growth. His plan for "energy dominance" also means using the country's resource - particularly liquified natural gas, or LNG - as a bargaining chip in the international arena to provide energy security to allies. "Our country is blessed with extraordinary energy abundance," Trump said in a speech at the Department of Energy in June of 2017. "These energy exports will create countless jobs for our people, and provide true energy security."

2- Compelling Valuations

The sector is currently trading at compelling valuations based on comparative yield and EV/EBITDA.

Valuation based on Yield

Midstream MLPs currently offer much higher yields than most other high-yield asset classes. Historically, MLPs have traded at a yield that is similar to those of high-yield corporate bonds. Currently, the Alerian Midstream Index ETF yield for 2017 is at 8.3% and growing. The spread between MLPs and high yield bonds is currently at 3.4%, which is well above the historical average spread as we can note in the chart below which compares the AMLP with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

The chart above suggests that MLPs are undervalued by 40% their historical averages. Moreover, investors should note that capital appreciation has historically contributed more returns for MLPs than for high-yield bonds.

Valuation based on EV/EBITDA

The "Enterprise Value/EBITDA" valuation (or EV/EBITDA) is a unique valuations metric that takes into account debt levels. Currently, large MLPs trade based on EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.7x, significantly below the 10-year average of 11.1x. This suggests that the sector is trading at its cheapest valuations since the financial crisis.

Source: Prudential

3- Dividend Growth

Despite expectations of lower earnings growth, many of the large Midstream MLPs will continue to grow their dividends. The most notable dividend increases that took place in the past 30 days include:

Enterprise Products Partners declared on October 12 a dividend increase representing a 4.3% increase from the prior year, and the company's 53rd consecutive quarterly increase. EPD currently yields 6.9%. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) declared on October 26 a 2.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.55. ETP currently yields 13.1%. Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) declared on October 26 a dividend increase of 3.5% from prior dividend of $0.285. ETE currently yields 6.7%.

The 3 companies above are among the largest holdings of the Alerian ETF AMLP.

What to expect next

Sectors can fall out of favor for several months, and it is very difficult to predict the short-term price action for the midstream sector. However, we believe that investing in midstream MLPs presents a unique opportunity which is set to handsomely reward those who buy and hold. We have seen this before. An out-of-favor sector sees over-exaggerated selling pressures. Sure enough, the shares sink, and the confidence of the few remaining bulls gets tested. But then, the skies clear, and investors start to pile back in. It happens often, and those who invest for the long run based on strong fundamentals are set to be very well rewarded.

If we go back into history, midstream MLPs have provided an average annual return of 16% from 1996 to 2016. Additionally, during their 20+ year history, MLPs have had 15 years of positive returns, and only had 5 years of negative returns.

What is important to note is that historically, following a year when returns were negative, the next two years have had an average return of 38%, as we can see in the chart below:

Source: Prudential

We believe that it is very possible that the sector could return 30% to 40% over the next 12 months, in line with historic returns.

Risks

While MLPs are currently trading at their cheapest valuations in years, the sector could remain out of favor and depressed for an extended period of time, as investors keep piling up on technology and momentum stocks. What is good to note is that the downside risk from here is likely to be limited, and that investors are being paid very generous yields to wait until we see what could be a substantial price recovery.

Another risk factor to consider is oil price. While midstream companies' revenues in general have little exposure to oil price, should oil price crash, we may see reduced oil and gas production in the United States, which could lead to lower volumes transported by midstream companies, and less revenues. Having said that, the Energy Information and Administration ("EIA") expects that crude oil demand to exceed supplies, and we are likely to see continued increase in oil and gas production in the United States, which is very bullish for midstream companies.

Conclusion

Based on improving fundamentals both at the macro and micro levels, we believe MLPs have rarely been more attractive as an investment. A shift in sentiment should happen anytime and will drive positive fund inflows into this sector as valuations remain deeply discounted versus historical levels. MLPs continue to place multi-billion dollar projects into service, enhancing their cash flow and growth prospects. They are also set to be among the biggest beneficiaries from the recent increase oil & gas production volumes in the United States. Increasing utilization of existing assets will drive earnings and distribution growth with minimal investment needed. Midstream management teams learned valuable lessons throughout the downturn in the years 2014 and 2015, which has led to stronger balance sheets and a much more solid sector overall. Within the sector, many stocks and securities currently offer investors yields well above 10% and the opportunity to lock these yields at very attractive valuations.

