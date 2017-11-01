Why Banks Will Outperform Without Rising Rates

Valuations are attractive and are beginning to be noticed by investors.

Historically, traders would buy banks if they thought the yield curve would steepen (long-term rate rise faster than short-term rates). This makes sense, given that banks borrow at the short-term rate and lend to consumers and businesses at the (usually) long-term rate. This five-year chart shows the spread between the 10Y and 2Y yield (steepness of the yield curve) in blue and the S&P bank index relative the S&P 500. There was a noticeable, but loose, correlation the last five years, leading up to the election, when we saw banks outperform by much more than the change in term structure of interest rates would suggest.

Source: image created by the author using data from FactSet

Although we may be on the verge of seeing higher long-term interest rates, we do not need that to happen to see banks outperform, and here are six reasons why:

Market at highest valuation in 15 years is scary. Valuations are no longer being ignored. Since the market is a forward discounting mechanism, I focus the majority of my attention on future valuations (next twelve months). At 18.0x, the S&P 500 NTM P/E is 2 turns above its 20-year average, and many investors believe we are borrowing from future returns. When market multiples are high, investors often turn to cheaper "value" sectors to lower their downside risk. The chart below shows the forward P/E of the S&P 500 to be at its highest point in the last 15 years. This is causing many to search for better value than the index. Source: image created by the author using data from FactSet Attractive on multiple levels. With the popular tech sector trading over 19x forward earnings, bond yields still offering a historically low yield, and a bull market eight years old, investors are finally beginning to look for value, which I believe is in the financial sector. Notice on a forward P/E basis, the financial sector has the 2nd lowest P/E multiple, next to the deteriorating Telecom sector. The simplest reason I am writing about the financial sector being the best value and not the telecom sector is because of the 2nd column: the PEG ratio. This compares the sector's NTM P/E ratio to the expected growth in EPS over the next 12 months. The P/E multiple is a direct function of future growth, so a low PEG ratio is a good sign for value investors. Lastly, I say the financial sector offers good downside protection because it sports the lowest price-to-book ratio in the entire index. More often than not, a P/B of 1.0 is a technical floor for equities although stocks often can trade below 1.0 P/B because of expected write-downs, depreciation charges, etc. This combination of the second lowest forward P/E, second lowest PEG, and lowest P/B should make every investor at least consider an overweight to financials in an expensive market. Source: image created by the author using data from FactSet Stronger, Leaner Businesses. The Federal Reserve Stress tests were implemented to ensure banks were a safe place to hold money going forward. The Fed tests each bank's ability to absorb losses if we entered a crisis similar to 2008, and since then, the results have been spectacular. Although I would disagree that we are on the verge of entering a recession, if there is any sort of volatility or "risk-off" period ahead of us, the banks should offer great downside protection. Besides their super cheap valuations, they now have rock-solid balance sheets. Banks have been shedding their dead assets and Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) since 2009. What this does is two-fold: reduces the credit risk on their balance sheet and makes them a more efficient operator. The results show higher Tier 1 capital ratios and improving margins. This means the stress tests have been accomplishing their goal of making banks safer for savers (and consequently equity investors). Source: image created by the author using data from FactSet Future growth supports higher multiples. Growth has been improving better than the market since the mid-cycle slowdown in 2016. Perhaps banks are the safer place to be in equities, but you should also be asking, "Am I going to make any money on the upside?" I believe so. After passing the stress tests each year, the banks are then approved for increasing shareholder yield via dividends + buybacks. Dividend increases reflect management's confidence in future prospects and also justify higher multiples on a stock. Over the past year, the S&P Bank Index (red) has exhibited accelerating dividend growth in the mid double-digits, relative to the market's latest point of 6.14% dividend growth year over year. The trend is starting to emerge, and if it continues into year-end, I expect it to be a catalyst for higher multiples on bank stocks. Deregulation is in the air. Washington is a potential catalyst that is hard to handicap. Donald Trump has made clear a priority to ease regulations on banks, allowing them to lend more, which would add to their bottom lines. Although he hasn't repealed Dodd-Frank or removed the "SIFI" label on certain companies, he began a small yet still noticeable step towards deregulation on 10/5/17 by filling the void of Federal Vice Chair left by Stanley Fischer with Randal Quarles. Mr. Quarles has mentioned multiple times he believes bank regulations can be adjusted to ensure safe lending practices, but also a more market-friendly banking environment. I refer you bank to the 1st chart of this piece where the black arrow points to where the S&P Bank Index took a jump higher relative to the S&P 500 on 10/4/17, when Randal Quarles was confirmed as a fed governor. Another potential Washington catalyst is the tax-debate. Although expected to be proposed as part of tax-reform, a critical component is tax cuts and talk of eventually passing a bill is heating up going into year-end. I'm not here to speculate when it will happen, but Republicans are making it clear they want to pass some sort of tax cut before mid-term elections. If this is the case, companies paying higher tax rates will outperform (over the near term) versus low tax-rate payers. At the end of CY 2016, the average effective tax rate among S&P 500 companies was 24.11%. Assuming not much has changed, the S&P Bank Index is poised to stand a larger benefit from tax cuts than the index as a whole, given they pay a higher average effective tax rate of 28.27%. The below shows all 17 constituents of the S&P Bank Index, of which I took the simple average (ignoring market cap weights) effective tax rate that company reported in the most recent quarter. Although the "big 6" are proposing a corporate tax rate at 20%, there are rumors it may end up around 25%. Both cases will be additive to the banks' bottom lines, however, a 25% tax rate may not end up as beneficial to the entire S&P 500 index, given its average effective rate is already below that, which may result in a more muted positive reaction than expected. Source: image created by the author using data from FactSet

I believe bank stocks like JPMorgan (JPM), Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), US Bank (USB), Regions Financial (RF) among others in the S&P Bank Index will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 12 months. There is a combination of attractive valuations, improving growth prospects, and multiple potential tailwinds from Washington that are starting to play out and explain the recent outperformance of banks relative to the market. For those not too confident in stock-picking, there are host of bank and financial sector ETFs, though my preference would be for the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), given it excludes holdings companies and insurance companies, which are not covered in this article, and follows the index being described.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.