4% Dividend Champion With Exceptional Growth Dropped To A Discount

From a few weeks ago, Philip Morris (PM) is down around $10. PM has missed on EPS consensus estimates for four quarters in a row. I’ve upgraded PM from a hold to a buy rating.

Yes, PM has been facing some slight problems from currency exchange rates to more competition in select areas. However, the company is still seeing significant ex-currency growth. They also are transitioning into IQOS which has a lot of upfront costs. The commercializing of the new product costs money, and so does building new infrastructure. Many of these costs are already paid.

Philip Morris expects many of the supply issues to be solved in early 2018 based on current demand forecasts. The current issue is that many consumers are choosing to own multiple devices. Another problem is current customers wanting the latest model sooner than the company forecasted. In the long run this is good news. Sounds like a crazy claim right? Would consumers really want multiple devices? Management referred to this issue during their prepared remarks on the Q3 2017 earnings call.

Exceptional performance

IQOS has had exceptional performance in Q3 2017 reaching $947 million:

This slide and subsequent slides will be from the Q3 2017 earnings presentation.

PM’s new technology accounted for 12.7% of total net revenues. That's substantial. IQOS and HeatSticks are both shown in this chart. IQOS is the device used to heat the HeatSticks. A portion of the 12.7% are from selling the IQOS devices. IQOS devices are yielding a negative margin because the company sold them at an introductory discount in the initial commercialization phase. The margins on IQOS devices are not easily accessed, but management clearly indicates that they subsidizing the device cost (selling below cost) to accelerate the rapid adoption of the technology.

“RRPs” or “reduced-risk products” is the term PMI uses for products that are potentially less harmful to smokers compared to continued smoking. This is what the company is switching their focus to.

PM is in the early stages of transforming into a smoke-free future. For being in the early stages, it’s no wonder the company is excited about the progress. From Jacek Olczak, The CFO, on the Q3 2017 earnings call:

While we remain in the early stages of our transformations to a smoke-free future, the size of our RRP net revenues confirms the exciting progress that we are already making on this journey. Our pricing variance of $309 million in the quarter reflects positive contributions from all four regions, and was driven by Asia and Latin America and Canada, in particular. Our September year-to-date pricing variance of $1.1 billion came despite essentially no net pricing in Russia.

Heated tobacco is why I’m invested in PM

Since Q1 2017, PM has seen strong sequential growth in their total international share. This was driven by both cigarettes and PM’s heated tobacco brand. Also notice that while PM had a loss in market share from Q3 2016 to Q1 2017, market share is up year over year slightly. Another important note is the blue parts of the columns. Heated tobacco units for PM have seen sequential growth for the entire chart. And if you missed the header, heated tobacco is why I’m invested in PM.

Japan

Note on this slide: Cigarettes have different brands so it’s not 33.2% of market share from one cigarette brand.

Japan is where a lot of PM’s focus is going when selling IQOS and Heatsticks. Again, from Jacek Olczak:

In Japan, the spectacular performance of IQOS continues to drive our results. Our total market share increased by 5.3 points to 33.2% in the third quarter with HeatSticks up by 8.4 points to 11.9%. HeatSticks is currently our largest brand in Japan and the second-largest brand industry wide. September year-to-date total industry volume decreased by 4.1%, excluding inventory movement, consistent with the secular decline range for cigarettes prior to the introduction of IQOS.

In short, IQOS is dominating growth in the market. This growth possibly could’ve been stronger. In Q2 2017, Heatsticks had great results with volume being up by 37% compared to Q1 2017. This was over 40% of PM’s total shipments to Japan. PM also made new Heatsticks variants available. Now back to Q3 2017, PM made a decision to cut costs. From Jacek Olczak:

Importantly, we are beginning to fully supply the Japanese market with HeatSticks and build normal inventory levels commensurate with the growth in demand, a process that we expect to continue in the fourth quarter. As part of this effort, we began the process of shifting our HeatSticks shipments to Japan from air freight to sea freight during the third quarter. However, we effectively remain supply-constrained in the market due to IQOS device capacity. This limitation should gradually ease over the coming months, in part due to the increasing contribution of devices from our second supplier.

The company is being supply capped on IQOS so they are shifting HeatSticks from air freight to sea freight. This should save them on some costs. There’s a second supplier in play to help PM fully supply the market with IQOS/HeatSticks.

Here are offtake shares in Japan:

IQOS is showing success everywhere in Japan. At the end of Q3 2017, offtake shares were up to 14.6% nationally. There has been significant sequential growth. Keep in mind, there also are other competitors with smoke-free products. This growth has been with competitors in the market.

IQOS launched in Seoul in May 2017:

When looking at the exceptional growth, remember the stock has dropped around $10. Market share for HEETS jumped from 0.2% to 2.5% over the last quarter. There has been a relatively limited distribution focusing on Seoul and the other major cities. The high awareness, over 50%, is a large portion of this success. Management stated that awareness had reached 20% before IQOS was launched in Korea. The high conversion rate of 83% is a good sign. Jacek Olczak:

This is already above the 70% to 80% range generally observed in our more established IQOS launch markets.

Given how strong the growth of IQOS has been for PM, I suspect we will see something similar when Altria Group (MO) starts selling the product domestically.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has spent enormous amounts of capital on their new IQOS technology. Many of those costs were fixed and won’t be repeated. The company is focusing on supplying the international market with IQOS. Despite being supply capped and the product being relatively new, growth has been exceptional. I currently own PM and believe it is in the buy range. For investors who have no allocation to Philip Morris, consider putting it in your portfolio.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for: