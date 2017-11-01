Gramercy Property Trust, Inc (GPT) CEO Gordon DuGan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc (NYSE:GPT)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Gordon DuGan - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Harris - President

Nick Pell - Chief Information Officer

Jon Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Karin Ford - M UFJ Securities

Craig Bibb - CJS Securities.

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Dan Donlan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Gordon DuGan

Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. I’m going to keep my remarks relatively high level as many of you know I have a tendency that I talk too much, so I’m going to try to keep it shorter this time. Q3 was an incredibly important quarter for Gramercy. We continue to shift the company in the industrial direction with nearly 80% of our assets now industrial covering roughly 80 million square feet in major markets across the country.

The quarter was our most active from an acquisition standpoint and we’ve really built out an incredibly high quality industrial portfolio in these markets. One of the things I wanted to touch on is that the improvement in our real-estate portfolio, especially since the merger that closed in December of 2015. We’ve been extremely successfully at selling office, buying high quality industrial. But also within the industrial sector, we’ve been upgrading our industrial portfolio focusing more on Tier 1 markets and it’s been a very purposeful improvement of that portfolio, it has come with lower yields on acquisitions and that’s the theme I want to come back to a little bit later.

How does it manifest itself? We stole out of, we’re going to have for NAREIT, the slide that DUKE uses to just rank its portfolio on a number of conventional industrial matrix and using the DUKE slide among public industrial REITs we have the second largest average building size the 275,000 square feet, we have the second youngest building age at 13 years, and our average clear height of 31 feet is tied with DUKE for the best among public peers. So, again we have a modern big building, high quality portfolio that has been a very purposeful evolution for the company.

In terms of new capital and how we approach the business, we’ve been buying stabilized high occupancy buildings, they tend to be newer bigger single tenant buildings, it’s very much a net lease approach to investing, and some of the downside to that is, they are very high occupancy, they tend to be recently leased, so left upside on same store sales, we don’t have a bunch of leases that were in five years ago that allow us a big mark-to-market, a role up like our leases tenants have been recently a mark-to-market. And, also on some of the single tenant buildings we get our rent bonds every three or five years, and so we have to wait on recently acquired buildings for those bonds to kick in.

We also have less lease role which we actually, like in many ways, we have 15% of our industrial portfolio rolling in 18 and 19 that’s versus an industrial peer average of 25 and some of the peers sort of as high as 30, it’s more defensive net lease approach to the industrial marketplace.

Ben will get into details on the leasing statistics. I would just point out however the stat we really focus on is GAAP leasing spread because of our focus on longer lease terms and longer lease renewals. You will see very strong GAAP leasing spreads for the year and the quarter across the industrial portfolio and our portfolio overall. Ben will discuss in more detail on same store sales and how it’s relevant and how it isn’t.

Our portfolio today, because of our single tenant approach, we have the longest - one of the longest average lease terms greater than 7 years on the existing portfolio. I thought it was interesting, it’s our average renewal in our industrial portfolio for the year, year-to-date, the 7.2 years, so we are renewing and biased towards longer leases, also because of our approach, we end up having lower CapEx, our revenue maintaining CapEx as a percentage of NOI was 5.9% in Q3 and its roughly 4% a year-to-date that’s the lowest of any peers that I know of, and in fact about half of the other low peer that we found.

So, low CapEx, longer lease term renewal and that’s how our single tenant approach and manifest itself, it’s quite differentiated. And, it’s differentiate in terms of investing capital, Nick will talk more about that, but just the highlight one transaction we did in the quarter of the 9 property 2 million square foot portfolio which is Class A industrial buildings $330 million, we have investment grade tendency across almost all the rent role, roughly 10 year weighted average lease term.

We bought it at 63 cash cap rates, 66 of straight line, and what was differentiate about it is, we put out including the transactions closing in Q3 and Q4 a $105 million of OP units and we are able to buy a very attractive portfolio and put stock in the hands of one of the leading industrial, private industrial developers and operators in the U.S. who would prefer to take Gramercy stock in an OP unit transaction, part of it is our yield tie up, and for private individual that the yield on the OP unit is the key metric they look at in viewing whether they want to take OP units back. They obviously also focused on portfolio quality and management.

Other thing I would point out page 25 of our supplemental, our retail exposure is very, very low, if you own a bunch of warehouses, you’re going to have some retailers in there, but again if you look at page 25, we have almost no retail credit exposure in our portfolio and some of that has been quite purposeful.

Do other things to touch on in terms of our differentiated approach to the industrial marketplace, the e-commerce JV, we talked to number of investors about this, one asset sell out, so the initial portfolio is $540 million, we have a sovereign wealth partner, who is our equity partner, we expect double digit equity returns on this venture in part because of our ability to get promote payments, have promoted returns from our partner, but we are going to buying brand new e-commerce facilities in nature markets on long-term leases initial portfolio is 15 year leases with investment grade tenants, I think the center is very scalable, these are large buildings will have the ability to scale the venture, we hope to scale it quite a bit.

And, I think if you think about the profile of what this is, long-term leases, investment grade tenants on brand new e-commerce buildings in good markets, and we can achieve double digit equity returns, I think it’s the most interesting risk return strategy that I know of an industrial real-estate in the United States.

The other thing we mentioned in the press releases mezzanine initiative, we have an agreement to provide construction financing; mezzanine financing is part of construction of new Class A warehouses in major markets. This opportunity on the good side, I think exist because construction finance is very restrain in the United States, and we have a build-to-suit business and great relationships with local sharpshooters that we think will give us some opportunity to do this, the returns are quite high.

I think the real benefit of this is a proprietary deal flow that will come out of providing this financing. I think it will be hard however to keep the money out, one of the buildings in our mezzanine portfolio is in the final process of getting fully leased and we’ll be part of that proprietary deal flow, but that means our investment in that building won’t have been out very long.

I’m not sure we can scale this, but we are one of the only if not the only player doing this, and I think it’s a good indication of our flexibility in terms of finding investment opportunity in the marketplace.

Getting back to yields on new investments, they continue to fall as investor seek exposure to industrial real-estate, our point of view is private, public in equity and debt investors are all under exposed to high quality industrial, this is causing a very [technical difficulty] competitive environment, the most competitive environment we’ve seen as today. And, part of that is the fundamentals in the asset class are terrific and it’s causing very competitive investment environment. Cap rates have fallen faster than we anticipated clearly the end of last year we had an anticipation of higher cap rates than what is occurred in our investment profit, but they continue to fall, there continues to be pressure on cap rates as investors look to take advantage of the fundamentals of the industrial real-estate especially in asset class is there underway.

What that means, we are going to continue to be opportunistic as we go forward, but I would expect lower acquisition volumes and lower investment spreads in our business going forward based upon what we know today. We will lean on some of our higher ROE initiatives that I just talked about for incremental growth to counteract some of that pressure on lower cap rates and lower investment spreads.

Two more things before I turn it over to Ben quickly, leverage our plan is to get back the target leverage in an organize fashion and we have a plan in place to do that to get back to six times debt to EBITDA from a leverage standpoint. And, then the last thing I would from an occupancy standpoint, we start with very high occupancy based upon our investment strategies as I mentioned. So, less potential [technical difficulty] for uplift, but for the remainder of this year and into next year, we expect occupancy to pump between 97% and 98% somewhere in that range. Obviously we’ve reserved the right to revisit that statement, but given everything we know today we expect the occupancy to stay very steady for the remainder of this year and as we go into next year.

With that I’ll turn it over to Ben.

Ben Harris

Thank you, Gordon. Let me touch quickly on the balance. At the end of the quarter debt to EBITDA of 6.6 times or 6.4 times adjusted to exclude the one time promote payment we received from the sale of the European venture, and including the full impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed during the quarter as well as the two bills and two transactions that were largely funded prior to quarter end that came online following the end of the quarter.

We are calculating these ratios using the NAREIT definition of EBITDA which we adopted this quarter, we provide further detail on the calculation in our supplement and I encourage all investors to take a look at our reconciliation and also the NAREIT working paper on this.

We ended the quarter with leverage above our target due to the large acquisitions completed during the quarter, but we remain committed to maintaining leverage as six times debt to EBITDA and expect to reduce leverage in the coming months to additional asset sales and other capital raising activities.

We also expect modest acquisition activities for the balance of the year as we work to finish closing the analysis pipeline of deals and focus on further repositioning the portfolio.

During the quarter, we entered into an interest rate hedge for planned bond offering in the coming months that could be a public or a private bond sale, but it allowed us to lock in favorable more 10 year raise.

Following the end of the quarter, we also refinanced the $175 million 7 year term loan with a new $400 million 5 year term long with all in swap cost under the new instrument of 34 basis points in inside of where the prior term loan was and the additional currency was used to reduce borrowing under the revolving credit facility. Last second quarter end, we paid $90 million in secured mortgage debt and going to pay off another $90 of additional mortgage debt during the fourth quarter as we work to continue to reduce our secured borrowings and shift to appear on secured model.

Just quickly on leasing stats, I want to highlight some new leasing statistics that we have included in our disclosure and we plan to provide on a going forward basis. The first on slide 30 of our supplemental is our year-over-year same store NOI numbers broken into stabilized portfolio and a vacancy and leasing portfolio.

The goal is to give investors a clear picture and the moving parts within the same store NOI number. The stabilized portfolio which accounts for 96.7% of the buildings in our same store cohort, well, there have been no change in the status of the lease generated a positive 0.8% same store sales growth, so that would be the impact of contractual rent increases and changes in operating expenses.

The vacant and leasing portfolio which accounts for 3.3% of portfolio generated a negative 40.8% same store sales declines primarily driven by the previously mentioned vacancies in Chicago and Charleston as well as the impact of free rent under new leases in Houston and California.

Overall the portfolio generated the same store sales decline of minus 1.5% which is an improvement over last quarter, but we are still working to continue to improve that. As mentioned in last quarter’s call, the year-over-year same store sales portfolio used to calculate these metrics only accounts for roughly 64% of our total assets.

On slide 31, we’ve also included a sequential quarter-over-quarter same store NOI for our industrial portfolio, the cap rates are newer acquisitions addressing this issue and gives a better real time measure of overall portfolio activity. For the quarter, the industrial portfolio generated a 0.6% quarter-over-quarter same store sales growth, which equates to 2.4% annualized figure.

Another new metric, on slide 31 that I want to point investors to as a yield on based this calculation which is the total NOI generated in the quarter divided by the acquisition basis. Since we managed our portfolio as an income portfolio and operate as high occupancy, we think this is helpful metric to give investors a sense of how we are doing against our primary investment objective which is net cash flow. We will be providing these metrics on a going forward basis and encourage investors to corporate them into their analysis of GPT.

With that I’ll hand it over to Nick about the acquisition environment.

Nick Pell

Thanks Ben. As Gordon said we had our most active quarter yet, the Gramercy acquiring 51 industrial assets in 8 separate transactions fully $957.2 million, we acquired the properties at 61 cash cap rate and 65 straight line cap rate with 7 years of weighted average lease term.

The blended cap rate for the quarter was materially tighter than Q1 and Q2, which is n part of reflection of continue pressure on pricing in any industrial marketplace, but also as Gordon alluded to our reflection of the quality and location of the assets we’ve acquired in the quarter, the properties we added were largely Class A and B Warehouses and nearly 70% of the ABR acquired in the quarter which concentrated in land of Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Inland Empire, and Miami.

These transactions were about continuing to improve the overall quality of the buildings within our own industrial portfolio as well as strategically increasing our exposure to certain high quality industrial MSAs.

We also added a small amount of vacancy in several shorter duration leases in the pipeline for the quarter as the weighted capitalize on strong underline industrial fundamentals and the way for Gramercy to stabilize, its outsize returns on high quality buildings; [ICs] continuing to be opportunistic in this regard into 2018.

Overall the acquisition climate remains extremely tight for both one off and portfolio transactions, cap rates naturally have not moved up with certain markets continuing to compress as a deep diverse pool of investors continue to pursue industrial assets in the markets in which we compete.

We have not observed any daylight either in the last 45 to 50 days since the tenure has risen close to 30 basis points, it’s not about there, but we had success, find some great opportunities leveraging our network of local relationships, the efficiency of our platform and reputation as a buyer of choice that we have earned over the past five years. For example in the quarter we acquired a truly off market Class A building in Baltimore that was adjacent to an existing Gramercy building through a long standing relationship of the firm, in another yield we were selected at the buyer and as a lease back in Northern New Jersey and the Inland Empire, given our certainty of clothes and familiarity with the team arranging the lease back for private equity buyout that had a hard closing day for the buyout.

On the larger transactions, we move faster, we’re more responsive in the handful of buyers, it’s on core logistic portfolio and we are more creative and flexible and our ability to structure tax efficiently using OP units on the 9 property industrial portfolio and build two pipeline to form the foundation for e-commerce CV.

ICs continuing to be creative in nimble and building our acquisition pipeline into 2018. In addition I see a scaling up our e-commerce CV and mezzanine lending platform within select markets to a handful of our industrial developer relationships, the lending business as Gordon mentioned should also generate a reliable source of proprietary deal flow as assets are stabilized and exhibit.

To acquire a new assets and managing existing ones in the balance sheet, building out the e-commerce CV and lending on select product, we can participate more broadly across the industrial business, and I think it continue to grow and improve our platform next year.

So, with that, I’ll turn it over to Jon.

Jon Clark

Thanks Nick. I’m just going to mention few of the current share highlights real quickly and then just talk about a few things on the operating statement. NAREIT-defined FFO for the quarter is $0.48 compares to $0.43 per share in the quarter of the prior year and $0.49 in the second quarter of this year. Core FFO is $0.53 this compares to $0.49 from the prior year, and AFFO for this quarter was $0.51 per share this compares to $0.48 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.44 in the second quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, we recorded net income of $0.32 a share this compares to a net loss of $0.02 in the same quarter of last year, and net income of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2017.

There is reconciliation between our GAAP numbers and our FFO core and AFFO that you’ll find our press release in our supplemental. Just going to kid on, just a couple of things, there are lots of pluses and minuses when comparing this quarter to prior quarter, but the major item is brought down to just a couple things, first of which is our joint ventures and most significantly is Europe.

As we spoke about this on our last earnings call, at the beginning of this quarter, the sale of the assets with gramercy Europe was completed, we recognized a gain of $34.1 on the sale and we recognized promote revenues of approximately $9 million. Both items are included in the income from JV line on our operating statement. The gain on sales included in net income, but it’s excluded from our non-GAAP measures such as FFO core and AFFO. The promote revenue was included in GAAP net income as well all of our non-GAAP measure, and this is consistent with any other fee revenue that we would have recorded on any of our managed assets.

The promote revenue recognized this quarter increased FFO core and AFFO by approximately $0.06 a share. In addition a property sale in Goodman U.K. JV and a property sale in SOP JV contributed a total $6.6 million net income, this has also included in our equity pickup line on our operating statement, and these gains are also excluded from FFO core and AFFO.

The other item I wanted to mention is in September we extinguish the convertible notes for by exchanging par value for 5.26 million shares of the company’s common stock in connection with that extinguished memory recorded a charge of $6.8 million which is $0.04 per share with most of the premium for the shares issued over the par value being recorded at the additional paid in capital on our balance sheet.

This charge is reflected as an expense to net income and FFO, but they excluded from core and AFFO, and this is consistent with other debt extinguishments, although I just know that this was a noncash charge being really just a component of the access of fair value of the stock issued over the par value of the exchangeable note on our balance sheet.

One thing to note as the shares issued to settle the convertible notes were being accounted for as if converted method which is typical for convertible notes, including the periods prior to the redemption. And, this means that our diluted share figures, the common stock issued is considered to be outstanding as of the beginning of the period, and also I would note that our diluted FFO core and AFFO calculations include a numerator adjustment as appropriate to essentially eliminate the interest expense related to those notes we’re ultimately satisfied with stock.

During the quarter, we issued 3.5 million shares to our ETM which raised to $103 million, and we issued $2.3 million in OP units in connection with acquisitions raising $67 million and the dilutive effect on those issuances was $0.02.

Just turning really quickly to the operating statement, rental revenue of $110 million for the quarter as compared to $108 million in the prior year quarter, it’s important to note that the large portfolio acquisitions were closed essentially two-thirds of the way through the quarter, so they did not contribute as much to the quarter as they would on a run rate basis.

Third-party management fee is increased slightly to $2.1 million as compared to $1.6 million and it’s just important to note that even after the sales Gramercy Europe, we continue to manage those assets for a fee, so you will continue to see fee revenue from Europe recorded here.

While third-party management fee were relatively flat, property management expenses were $3.3 million compared to $2.4 million and difference there is primarily related to additional compensation expense for Europe tie to the sale.

G&A for the quarter was $9.6 million as compared to $9.1 million in the prior quarter, included in G&A expenses are transactional cost, and these are costs that were GAAP purposes, we cannot capitalize because they’re incurred internally, whereas our third-party costs are capitalized, the additional G&A was essentially related to these transactional costs $1.4 million of transactional costs in the third quarter compared to $189,000 in the prior quarter due solely towards the higher acquisition volume.

The one other thing is on the income statement, we have $4.9 million of gains on sales related to 8 assets and an impairment of $3.1 million related to assets that are expected to be sold in the second quarter, so a total net gain for assets sold at $1.8 million substantially all the assets sold are office properties are retail bank branches.

Just one quick thing on the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $68 million cash as the quarter end we had a balances of $615 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility. And, as Ben mentioned we further pay that down with the new 5 year term loan that was led by CapitalOne and six other banks.

One other things to note just on the debt extinguishment, Ben had mentioned taking down secured debt, we’ll actually take down 52 or reduced secured debt by $52 million this week and the remainder will be in December. We look at opportunities to basically reduce secured debt whenever prepayment windows are open.

One another thing quickly to note on balance sheet, other assets increased substantially from prior quarter and this is related to a deposit for the e-commerce joint venture, this will transition into our basis in the joint venture in the fourth quarter, which we expect will be accounted for on the equity method, Gordon that’s it for me.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Jon. I think we’re ready for Q&A then.

Karin Ford

Hi, good morning. First just wanted to ask about FFO, I appreciate the $0.51 run rate that you provided given with all the acquisitions in place. I think you had given us the run rate number of $.053 to $0.54 that you thought you are going to hit by year end on the last call, is that number still intact and is guidance still intact as well?

Ben Harris

We haven’t provided the guidance, we are extending our guidance. The change in run rate FFO and there are two components, one, the straight line rent impact of the recent acquisitions is lower than we had expected, and also as we restructured and sold PVA branches, we’ve got rid of the above market, the below market ran amortization. So, we’ve really been managing more recent activities to AFFO, so that’s the number that we’ve been concentrating on, but I would use that as the reference and look to build, we given in the 10-Q you will see the projection of above and below market ran amortization also straight line run, so I would build off of the AFFO number to get another FFO number.

Karin Ford

Got it, okay, my second question is just on the new mezzanine facility. Could you just talk about your sort of philosophical view about debt versus equity investments and talk a little bit about what the underwriting parameters on the facility?

Gordon DuGan

Sure, yes, I mean, we’re an equity rate and so it just gives you an opportunity to do math this and opportunistic way to get more assets, with the proprietary deal flow, but the underwriting, what’s interesting about the underwriting Karen is that we’ll go up to construction financing as I have mentioned in past meetings and calls, construction financing is quite restrain, there is a need for either equity or other type of funding to get building spill and so we’ll go up to 85% of project cost on any given building we have absolute right to reject any building we don’t want to do that on, and these are gain very high quality Class A buildings that are tending to get lease much faster at least today than people - than our partner is performing.

But I would say, I’d say a couple of things, what makes it interesting it’s going up to 85% of cost in an environment where industrial assets are trading well in excess of replacement cost, it means that on our numbers the way I think about it, we are actually lending ups about 65% of stabilized value of those assets, because of this dynamic where industrial assets are creating above replacement cost. So, to the extent that we ever end up for closing on one of these assets, they’re in markets where we have a big market presence, we know the assets, we know the market, and we’ll be in at about 65% of stabilized value, and our bigger expectation is that it’ll be hard to keep them as out because the lease very quickly in this environment and we’ll then have a call on which of those buildings we want to buy and add to our portfolio. So, we are looking at it very much from an equity standpoint.

Karin Ford

Great, thank you very much for the color.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Karin.

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Bibb with CJS Securities.

Craig Bibb

Hi guys, congratulations on another sleepy quiet quarter

Gordon DuGan

We tend to feel like. We do tend to do that, don’t we? Thanks Craig.

Craig Bibb

What percentage of the industrial portfolio is now Class A, and where it’s going to be in a couple of years?

Gordon DuGan

I don’t have a breakdown of that in front of me, I think those bigger facts of clear height and building age is a fairly good indicator that it’s the majority of it is Class A, but I don’t have a breakdown of that. And, also to add that different markets to find Class A differently, so what constitutes Class A in LA is very different than what constitutes Class A and in Indianapolis. Our strategy is been to own market appropriate buildings, so in markets where you have lower barriers entry places like Indianapolis, we want to make sure we own almost exclusively Class A buildings, whereas in info markets like Miami and LA, we are happy to own Class B info buildings.

Craig Bibb

Okay. It seems like the portfolio is helping a little. So, I assume all the build-to-suits are Class A, A B is Class A, mezzanine program is directed to Class A.

Gordon Dugan

Yes.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And, then you may not have this too, but the percentage of the portfolio now that is net lease versus triple net and where is that going?

Gordon DuGan

I would say the bulk of the portfolio is what I would characterize as a standard industrial net lease, there are very few true net leases in the industrial space, the only ones that you really see are through sale lease backs where you’re acquiring a building directly from a company or most of our leases that the tenants bearing the operating cost, and then we would be bearing roof and structure and things like that.

Ben Harris

And, then those are considered industrial net leases, so that is the vast majority of our portfolio. We have a couple of concentrations of more what we call operating properties including portfolio we bought, but it’s still the vast majority is net lease.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And, then it sounds like in your NERIET presentation, you’re going to be comparing yourself to DUKE, what else do you need to do to look more like DUKE?

Gordon DuGan

Well, the big thing I would say on that front is the portfolio composition of Gramercy is a high quality modern logistics portfolio and we’ll do a property tour at NERIET, we’ll continue to provide statistics, you see some of that in leasing spreads, but we’re very, very different from someone like a DUKE is the fact that they have a - their incremental capital is being directed toward development, and we are taking a differentiated approach, we have the e-commerce JV, we have other ways to drive a higher ROE incremental earnings, but we’re not jumping in, it’s somewhat like cycle and I think the wrong thing to do would be to jump in with both feet into development game that’s very crowded and very competitive.

Craig Bibb

Great, thanks a lot guys.

Ben Harris

I’ll just add to that the goal - the output that we are looking to generate from our portfolio is free cash flow, so you see that in our dividend rate is substantially higher than a typical industrial rate that’s a very net lease characteristic. So, when we think about investments, we are thinking about assets that can generate stable steady ongoing free cash flow for us. Most industrial REITs are more growth oriented, so they’re going to be biased towards shorter leases, towards development, towards mark-to-market opportunities, and it’s a different investor output that they’re generating. So, while the assets are that different - I think the strategy is different.

Craig Bibb

Okay, thanks again.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Craig.

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jamie Feldman

Great, thanks, good morning. I’m here with Josh Dennerlein also on our team.

Gordon DuGan

Hey guys, good morning.

Jamie Feldman

Good morning. So, I guess the first question, I appreciate Ben your commentary on same store NOI and thinking about the timing of rent ups, can you maybe just walk us through if you look at over the longer term and do average out this multi bonds that happen every couple years like what does the same store NOI growth look like or maybe just in place rent bonds look like in the portfolio?

Ben Harris

Our contractual rent increases across the industrial portfolio are roughly 2% and I would expect that portfolio, they’re going to be inner period fluctuations where that’s higher and lower depending on costs and things, but that’s what I would expect the portfolio to be generating.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And, then you guys commented that it was a very active quarter which of course it was, and are you implying things kind of settle down from here or do you think it’s just the nature of what you guys are trying to accomplish that will continue to see just a lot of activity quarter after quarter as you’re just finding new opportunities, how should we think about that part of the story?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, I think that we’ll be opportunistic, so I always reserve the right to revisit it, but I would expect a common down to use your term, I think that clearly we are going to bring leverage down, so that’s going to drive us away, it’s going to continue the disposition for the office assets and drive us away from anything chunkier as everyone or most people on this call know, there are some chunky portfolios out there, we are not pursuing them, and I would expect acquisition volume going forward unless there is something unusual like in OP unit deal to be significantly more muted in part because of this competitive environment and part because our investments spread if you will, investment yields has come down so much.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And, then last for me is, you now have your top, the number 5 tenant preferred freezer, can you talk about that business model and is that an area you think you’re going to expand further into?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, it’s great because we love that business model, Ben loves it more than I do, so I’ll let Ben to talk about it, I love it too.

Ben Harris

Preferred freezers in the segment of the cold storage business called the PRW space or Public Refrigerator Warehouse, and the way to think about that business, we joke and stay at hotel for frozen shrimp, but essentially it’s the business renting out cold and frozen power positions for short and medium term user, so it’s import, export businesses, it’s food input guides, it’s finish products, it’s pretty broad mix. Our bias is towards owning high quality PRW space in large food flow markets, so they’re generally going to be big port markets, there are going to be markets that have a lot of different drivers within them. And, so using preferred freezer is a good proxy for that, preferred is one of the dominant players in the market across the country, they have a model facility that’s truly Class A refrigerated warehouse, they have facilities almost exclusively in sort of top Tier 1 market, so their biggest presence, their biggest presence are in LA, New Jersey, Miami, the big gateway port…

Nick Pell

Chicago, Houston.

Ben Harris

They’ve become big cannon of ours part of it, because we like the company, made a good relationship with them, but also their strategy is pretty consistent with how we view the market. I think that…

Nick Pell

Ben, I’ll just add to that it’s a real real-estate they ran pallets and they have coverage of the underlying master rent that they pay off. So, unlike in America where the majority of their buildings are attached to a near food production facilities or food growing facilities depending on what it is, those are special purpose buildings without being real-estate, we own it, I would say that the preferred buildings aren’t similar to datacenter where we have next leasing collocation services to third-party as soon as when they have master rent with us. You have the real real-estate business, because it’s based upon local market conditions and plenty of users would use that facility if they were to live unlike a building in the middle of Albany Georgia which stores frozen chicken.

Ben Harris

We like the cold storage business, we think it’s an interesting niche industrial asset, it doesn’t tend to get build speculatively, so that in good markets it tends to be very tight and the drivers provided it’s in the right market it has a good diversified base of drivers that tends to be pretty reception resistant, it doesn’t have the big fluctuations that you see in some other asset classes. So, the cold storage has been part of our portfolio since we started, we continue to look for cold storage opportunities, but I think it’s - what’s the total cold storage portfolio today? Yes, 15% of our industrial.

Nick Pell

And, it’s in Houston, Chicago, Miami.

Jamie Feldman

And, you expect that number to grow?

Ben Harris

I think that’s a pretty good number.

Jon Clark

7%.

Gordon DuGan

7%

Jon Clark

$25 million of NOI, it will remain in each category, but look at opportunistically in good markets.

Jamie Feldman

Okay, all right. Great, thank you.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Jamie.

Your next question is from the line of Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust.

Ki Bin Kim

Good morning, guys.

Gordon DuGan

Hey Ki Bin.

Ki Bin Kim

So, your leverage picked up a little bit more with of course higher than expectation acquisitions, so a couple of questions, one, I know this had been easily, but why not more equity match fund and some of these deals with more equity? And, second, where are the more likely ways that you’re going to address the incrementally higher leverage that primarily asset sales or equity or some other means?

Gordon DuGan

It’s going to be primarily asset sales Ki Bin. And, we felt comfortable reflecting up to 6.5 roughly given that we have disposition portfolio and that disposition portfolio is concentrated on office and retail branches, if we wanted to sell, we have certain industrial assets that we also could sell very quickly that we had interest in, but we’ve been growing our industrial portfolio, so we would love to do that. Our office dispositions have been timed more around leasing activities, so we’ve been trying to sign leases, get buildings stabilize before we sell them, but we have 30 this year on stabilizing buildings, we have a good pipeline of assets that we’ve accomplished in reaching plan that we’ve been looking to do and have been position to sales, we have a good, but ultimately don’t want a long trip, we have a good view into that pipeline.

Ki Bin Kim

All right and there’s a couple of questions on the same side, do you disclose the GAAP [indiscernible] number?

Gordon DuGan

We’re just talking about that, we don’t disclose that, we got some lease market. We got enough of decent amount of below and above market lease, and more below than above and when we’ve looked at the numbers it's goofy because of the unwind of that lease amortization that most people don't have and so we are just doing it on a cash basis.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay and you guys mentioned that MPS rent bumps are on average about 2%, I would have just thought that would have been enough to offset the 5% drop from same store NOI. I know you guys mentioned you have 15 vacancies in your store portfolio but could you help me understand that dynamic little better?

Gordon DuGan

Yes I would say couple of things. One operating costs were higher so that was the negative that we obviously had the vacancies as well. It's hard to starting at such a high occupancy rate to begin with that little things impact that number. And interestingly, the one that's been driving is free rent. We did a lease in California in – we rolled up rent 25% – 34%, thank you on a GAAP basis, and on a cash basis mid 20s and we gave the tenant little bit of free rent and then shows up as a negative one from a free rent standpoint.

And that's because we don't have comps with a lot of free rent in the past and so we – the numbers are kind of what they are, the bumps are a little less regular in that typical industrial company. It is more net lease, so you have something like lifetime fitness for instances every five years, so we don't get any bumps in that portfolio on a number of the industrial deals same thing they bump every five years. And so, they are not as consistent when we did that 2% we actually had to run it out to make sure it was over a period long enough to include some of the three and five year bumps. So it's just not as consistent with us and because it's a smaller samples set it's a little – it is what it is, but some of its vacancy and some of its operating expenses but it's a little goofy because it's a smaller sample set for us.

Ki Bin Kim

Got it. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Neil Malkin with RBC Capital Markets.

Neil Malkin

Hey guys thanks for taking my question. Just had a curiosity, the larger portfolio in LVM or acquisitions you did this quarter was that all single tenant?

Gordon DuGan

No, it was the combination of assets. It was all single tenant with the exception of what we described as the operating portfolio which is a very high quality flexible logistics portfolio not with the combination of some single tenant and some multi-tenant buildings a very typical industrial portfolio, but all the other transactions were, for the most part single tenant.

Neil Malkin

Okay thanks. And then getting up on the quality craven in terms of going in yield, you said the market was more competitive. Is that – is this like change in strategy to focusing on the more of the top tier market and that's why [indiscernible] that's why you said that you are going to slightly see a slowdown in transaction velocity because I would expect that we are playing in more secondary market you probably had more of a competition, is that what’s going on?

Gordon DuGan

I think that's right, but it's a combination intense investor interest in industrial driving down cap rate as well as the fact that we are upgrading market and focusing more on tier one markets and that has largely to do that we are later in the cycle and it's not late in the cycle people reaching for yield by buying lower quality things always comes back to bite them and so we've made a conscious decision to go up in quality and not reach for yield and we think that's the right later cycle strategy.

Neil Malkin

Okay and then last one from me I am not sure you guys talked on this but on your mezz deal that you have you guys have options to get promote interest and therefore kind of reduce the basis when you choose to buy? How are those structured I guess is the other question?

Gordon DuGan

Yes. They are just structured as high interest rate going up to 12% plus in this case an option to buy the asset in the light of first refusal. But if were to bring in a partner to buy the asset and we can potentially get a promoted interest scale.

Neil Malkin

Thank you guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain with JMP Securities.

Mitch Germain

Good afternoon guys. Gordon, was it ever finalized what your percentage of the joint venture that you guys announced this quarter the industrial one with the cyber world?

Gordon DuGan

Yes it is 51% GPT, 49% partner. We have decided for the time being not to engage with other investors to sell down our portion. And it's largely because as we reflected on it as the group, we just thought the risk return to be able to achieve double-digit yield on long lease brand new buildings with great investment, great tenancy. We want as much exposure to that as possible while still getting the benefit of the promote from our partner. So we finalized to the 51:49.

Mitch Germain

That's helpful and if you think about growth in that joint venture moving forward, I mean do you first see staying at the same economics or do you think that's where you possibly bring your equity lower as time moves on?

Gordon DuGan

It's good question. I think for there is enough growth, short term we would stay where we are. If it became so large that we thought that it was either concentration issue or to take advantage of better economics by getting further promoted we would do that. But for the time being we want to grow without this.

Jon Clark

Just to be specific the joint venture is as structured as standalone venture for these specific assets, so there is nothing we could -- for another portfolio we could capitalize it however we want it so it's not a fun per say whether it's specified terms between the two parties.

Mitch Germain

Great that’s helpful. Last one from me. The 624, 625 I apologize debt to EBITDA A, that I just want to confirm that's a run rate number assuming the full quarter impact of your acquisition. This is connectivity. And then, B, then you talked about asset sales I just kind of want to think about the plan to bring that back down to your levels. Are joint ventures something that you are considering maybe kind of just address some of the options that are out there?

Gordon DuGan

Sure.

Jon Clark

First the 626 number is not a run-rate number. That's just sort of, and then the 6.5 number I quoted a 6.4 number which includes the bill to suits coming online that's run rate that’s also taking out the impact of promote

Mitch Germain

And that includes the outside of the term loan as well. So 6.4 is kind of, 6.5 kind of the number that run-rate now. Okay.

Jon Clark

6.4 is the number to think about right now.

Mitch Germain

I guess what I kind of think about is Gordon here is, you guys have been pretty clear about dispositions in terms of how much you expect to dispose and I am just curious is that number now a little more fluent than it was call it two, three quarters ago before you identified this going down deals?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, I would say we have a kind of flexibility on it, but we have a existing plan with visibility to asset sales that gets the leverage back to where we wanted to be, so we are very comfortable 6.4 knowing that the business plan is always to have a series of asset sales and those assets sales are in pipeline with visibility and so we will just keep – we will plan on that. In terms of options, we own 80 million square feet of the hottest in asset class in the United States so we have unlimited options in terms of JVs and sales and everything else. So we feel very good about options and very good about ticking up above target and then working our way back to target without needing to do an equity raise or something along those lines.

Mitch Germain

Yes. I get it and then in terms of those options so, I knew would you consider selling core assets here or do you think a sale of industrial would be more JV like and really just the goal of to continue to bring that office exposure down?

Gordon DuGan

We have no plan to do JV or to sell core industrial but obviously both are possibilities, but we have no plan to do so.

Mitch Germain

Thanks a lot guys.

Jon Clark

One thing that we said at the beginning of this year was that we wanted to time acquisitions and dispositions a little bit better. The front half of the year we did a pretty largely, we sold a bunch of stuff well in advance of our reinvestment pace. Where we are today we have the luxury of having a big bubble of acquisition so we have been able to digest that it's freed our hand a little bit to push, to accelerate some of the opposite position that we wanted to do.

Mitch Germain

And then actually I wanted to speak one more and if I kind of take your tone in terms of how we should consider acquisitions kind of think about maybe the next six months or so it seems like you guys are kind of pulling back a bit. Is that a good way to characterize kind of or maybe mostly through joint ventures rather than on balance sheet?

Gordon DuGan

I think that's fair. I think we like our high ROE business. You will see us do less on balance sheet, the investment spread in that business has changed dramatically and we are just taking account for that. We like being opportunistic so something could change but I think that's a fair takeaway.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Mitch.

Your next question is a follow-up question from the line of Karin Ford of M UFJ Securities.

Karin Ford

Hi. Sorry to prolong it. Can you just give us little more detail on the timing and size and potential rate on unsecured bond deal?

Jon Clark

The way I would frame unsecured bond deal in the public market the minimum index eligibility is 300 million that I would sort of consider it as a minimum size of an offering. We think that there is very efficient execution in the $300 million to $500 million range and so that's how we have been thinking about it. And based on peers and the comp set we think the bond is probably a 175 to 200 over type instrument.

Karin Ford

But that's a ten year deal right?

Jon Clark

A ten year deal yes.

Karin Ford

And is it for full year end or 1Q 18?

Gordon DuGan

Either. Yes something like that. Just going back to questions you asked earlier Karin about going through the FFO guidance and I would say that we are narrowing quarter AFFO to some of these – some of the changes is lease amortization, but I think directionally the numbers are a little lower than that as you point out directionally it's a little bit lower still so I would just say we are not changing guidance but directionally it's little bit lower within that.

Karin Ford

Okay. And then just the last one from me, it looks like your expense reimbursement levels have been slightly below 90% all year. Is this kind of the new normal for the portfolio or do you expect that to go back up to the 90% plus range?

Unidentified Company Representative

Karin, its John [Crockett] it's pretty much a normal and it accounts for some of the increased vacancy in there. It's running between like 85% to 87% it has been pretty consistent all year.

Karin Ford

Okay and then as you guys do you guys still think you do more portfolio recycling and some leasing that could rebound back up or no?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes it could and part of what affected a little bit of this quarter is the multi-tenant portfolio that we acquired and just the nature of the occupancy is that a little lower. So as occupancy fills, yes that will improve as Gordon said these are mostly industrial not lease so to the extent we lease empty space that will help.

Karin Ford

Great. Thank you.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Karin.

[Operator Instruction] Your next question comes from the line of Dan Donlan with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Dan Donlan

Thank you and good afternoon. Just wondering to go back to the guidance here, if I am I guess I am reading what you are saying it sounds like core AFFO it's just a little bit lower than maybe you are expecting because you probably had less above market decent position than you expected. So it feels like maybe you are saying AFFO is probably close to the NN1 which is what you were thinking but you don’t have any guidance on your AFFO, is that kind of encapsulating it?

Jon Clark

What I am speaking specifically to the run-rate comment and kind of where I was expecting to sort of finish out the year, but with respect to guidance we are still expecting to fall up in the within the range.

Gordon DuGan

And I just look at that with the comment that invest yields have been lower and qualities have been better and so that affects that.

Dan Donlan

Sure. And then going forward on guidance what's the thought process some of that these guys provide both those core FFO and AFFO, you guys are just talking just on core FFO but if you provide AFFO and you exclude promote is that something you guys would consider next year in order to kind of smooth out the number and kind of create?

Gordon DuGan

I think we did AFFO this year and we can’t say on guidance as we did it in December of last year and you saw how that turned out so we are – out plan is to provide for Q4 earnings on a more normal basis. Last year we had so many ins and outs but we did think we would give it a shot to do it early. So we will do it on with Q4 earnings assuming that we continue to give guidance which I would assume.

Dan Donlan

Okay. I think we’ll beat the horse. Just on page 16 the projected net 12 month NOI does that incorporate any type of leasing activity or is that kind of what you have in place as of the end of the quarter that's what you expect on a go-forward basis?

Gordon DuGan

It includes, we do a quarterly sort of budgeting process where we develop property by property budgets up so there is some modest leasing incorporated to the extent the lease is expiring. We generally use a probability rated assumption so if it's – if a lease is expiring in Q2 we might be, the NOI that's getting included might be 70% or 50% renewal probability. To the extent we know something specific about it then that’s incorporated as well but that would include sort of assumptions for all of that. There is really not, the lease roll is an excess amount.

Dan Donlan

Okay.

Gordon DuGan

Not a huge sale between the two but for internal purposes we have sort of base case, negative case and outside case and this would be considered the base case.

Dan Donlan

Okay. And then on the -

Jon Clark

And one thing just to make sure that it's not confusing for people. On slide 17 the bill to suit NOI deliveries these are not included in NOIs on 16.

Dan Donlan

Right. They always got to read the footnotes in that lease. So and then going back to the re-positioning totals on the page 30, when did that same store cash NOI you had almost 1.4 million on the third quarter last year. That's a negative 122,000 I assume that most of Gramercy, when did that turnaround and does that turnaround and be something close to what it was before just kind of curious what's going on there, when does that turnaround?

Gordon DuGan

When we sort of added– when we have no assets in re-positioning in.

Dan Donlan

Kind of what's in there and kind of when does that like is that primarily Gramercy Woods, when does that turnaround?

Jon Clark

Yes, so Gramercy Woods is the big component of that. That's those -- once the assets are fully leased or –

Gordon DuGan

Most of Gramercy Woods will be coming back into the portfolio Q4 and then will be comp for next year.

Jon Clark

But like an example of re-positioning would be building, we take back from a tenant do some big capital project, change the characteristics of the building and then put it back into service because we – there is as an example there is an office building in LA in a great industrial location it's kind of a random office building. The lease is coming up if we can cut a deal with the tenant to get them out that would be potentially a re-development that would be a good example of re-positioning. We would take the building back, scrape it build a warehouse or _ building or something on the side and then put it back into service. But that's how we think about re-positioning.

Dan Donlan

Okay and then just lastly going back to the comment that Gordon and Nick made. How much free rent did you guys gave away in the third quarter for the same store?

Gordon DuGan

For me lease was three months.

Jon Clark

I don't have that number in front of me Dan. I don't know.

Dan Donlan

Okay. Alright that's it from me. Thank you.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Dan.

This does conclude the Q&A portion of today's call. I would now like to turn the call back over to Gordon DuGan for closing remarks.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks very much for joining us, as always we have a lot to talk about and we appreciate everyone’s patience for joining us. Thanks again. We will see a lot of you at [Indiscenrible].

