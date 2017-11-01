Will Weak Guidance Sink Teva?

Copaxone. Source: Seeking Alpha

Teva (TEVA) reports Q3 earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.62 billion and EPS of $1.04. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Earnings Guidance

The revenue expectations imply a slight decline Q/Q, but Teva's revenue and earnings in Q4 and the first half of 2018 are likely to fall hard. Last month Mylan (MYL) received approval to offer a generic version of Copaxone, Teva's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. Copaxone represents about 18% of Teva's total revenue. Copaxone's EBITDA margins are assumed to be north of 80%, making its contribution to total EBITDA 45% - 50%.

The next step for TEVA bulls is to determine how much Copaxone's sales will be hit by generics and the timing of Mylan's market entry. I previously estimated generic competition could cause Copaxone sales to decline by 70% due to a decline in price and market share. Market chatter suggests Mylan already is offering 25% - 30% discounts on Copaxone and Teva is rushing to meet those price cuts. Given the complication of producing Copaxone I had not expected Mylan to enter the market until some time next year. Recent developments suggest [i] Teva could be lose market share and revenue in Q4 and [ii] its Q4 revenue and earnings could be lower than Q3s.

Any hit to Copaxone's Q4 revenue could trigger an outsized hit to earnings. TEVA is off over 20% since it lost exclusivity for Copaxone. If management announces weak expectations for Q4 and/or the first half of 2018 then the stock could fall further.

EBITDA Margins

Q2 revenue of $5.9 billion was up 13% Y/Y. However, the company's EBITDA only grew 4% as gross margins declined to 50% from 57% in the year-earlier period.

The Generics operations have been experiencing margin pressure as large customers have used their buying power to negotiate better prices. The arrival of generic Copaxone will create even more margin pressure. Copaxone's high margins likely imply a high variable component to its cost structure. Teva must move quickly to cut costs in order to keep margins from eroding even faster.

A slide in operating income margins could amplify the hit to the company's bottom line. I'm not sure TEVA bulls are prepared for double-digit declines in Q4. As importantly, the company needs to keep its credit metrics in check. While revenue and EBITDA margins can potentially free fall, its $35 billion debt load will be a lot more sticky. Long term, Moody's expects Teva's leverage to be sustained at 4.0x or below or the company could face a downgrade. Teva's current debt/EBITDA is at 5.0x, and will likely fall further.

In my opinion, in these frothy markets any bad news from the auditors or rating agencies could send stocks spiraling lower. A ratings downgrade could hurt sentiment and cause a sell off for TEVA.

Conclusion

I expect a weak earnings outlook from Teva. How it will impact the stock remains to be seen.