Darling Ingredients Q3 Earnings Forecast

Darling Ingredients (DAR) is an international supplier of animal feed, food products and renewable fuels. Darling is a company that has continued to evolve and grow for more than a century. Beginning as a small rendering company, it began to grow aggressively through acquisitions in the late 1980s. In 2013 and 2014, Darling achieved three very large milestones: 1) the commercial operation of Diamond Green Diesel, the largest and in my view the most valuable biomass-based diesel asset in the U.S., 2) the acquisition of Rothsay, a Canadian renderer and biodiesel producer, and 3) the acquisition of Vion Ingredients, which made the company a truly international company, with operations in five continents.

The debt-funded acquisitions of Rothsay and Vion, while expanding Darling’s international footprint and adding operational synergy, unfortunately occurred prior to a large decline in world commodity prices. Since 2014, crude oil has fallen from over $100/bbl to as low as $26/bbl in early 2016. Meanwhile, soybeans have fallen from a high above $15/bushel to under $9/bushel. Historically high leverage and falling commodity prices was not a good combination for Darling, and its share price fell to a low beneath $8/share from $21/share. Nevertheless, even in a lower-priced commodity environment, Darling has reduced its long-term debt from a high over $2.3 billion to about $1.7 billion in its most recent quarter. If and when commodity prices ever rebound to 2014 levels, Darling would be in a great position to return to the lower-leveraged cash cow that it used to be.

For Q3 2017, I forecast that Darling will beat the current average analyst estimates and report $0.13 per share. I have made several assumptions that may or may not come to fruition to achieve these higher earnings, which are discussed below. Along with the overall stock market, I consider DAR to have over-extended fundamental valuations, so I'm not inclined to purchase the shares at this time, even on the potential beat in earnings. If DAR does indeed exceed analyst expectations, then it could enjoy a bump in value, but I don’t intend to chase it.

Other than biofuels, Darling’s key products in the U.S. are rendered animal proteins and fat, both of which enjoyed increases in Q3 over Q2 2017. I have therefore forecast that DAR will report higher revenues and slightly higher operating margins for Q3 over Q2. The U.S. dollar declined over Q3, which should enable DAR to report relatively higher revenues and margins from its international operations. Despite my projected earnings beat, Darling does not currently have the forecast financial metrics that would entice me into a long position. I have periodically taken long positions in Darling. For example, in early 2009, Darling was trading for an astonishingly low $3 per share which resulted in a forecast enterprise value to EBITDA ratio near 3.0 (when DAR had little or no long-term debt). When DAR reports earnings, and at $18/share, I forecast DAR’s trailing P/E ratio to be near 39. At current commodity prices, and assuming that the biodiesel blender’s credit is re-instated retroactively (discussed below), DAR could have a trailing twelve month P/E ratio near 25. While many investors will focus on the P/E ratio, I consider DAR to be more appropriately valued on the basis of its EBITDA and specifically its enterprise value / EBITDA ratio. I'm forecasting DAR’s EV/EBITDA ratio to be near 9.1 for Q3 and as low as 8.25 by the time Q4 earnings are reported.

Biodiesel policy and incentives are a multi-layered puzzle that might be difficult for the typical retail investor to follow. There is federal policy and incentives, individual state policies and incentives, and international trade rules and import tariffs. I will briefly touch on a few of these. Overall, my view is that the policy climate is in general favorable for biodiesel producers. Nevertheless, policy is always a wild card and it seems that Washington, DC politics are a fractious as ever.

Biodiesel firms unfortunately have to depend upon a fickle, unpopular, and apparently unprincipled U.S. legislature for a continual renewal of the BTC. In past years (including 2012, 2014 and 2015), the biodiesel blender’s credit was extended retroactively. While one might consider the current year retroactive extension of the BTC to be a fait accompli, it is indeed harrowing for biodiesel companies that so much of their firm value is dependent upon the stroke of a legislator’s pen. There has been a lot of talk about a production tax credit, which in theory makes more sense, but unfortunately politics doesn’t tend to deal in logic.

The BTC has historically been passed together along with literally hundreds of other federal tax credits in the “tax extender’s package” in an annual end-of-year lobbyist boondoggle. One of the best things for biodiesel policy is that it gets to “tag along” with so many other individual and industrial tax incentives. As a result, other lobbyists tend to fight indirectly for the BTC, and the tax extender can tend to get kicked down the road.

Separately, the EPA in September had issued guidance in that they would modify some pieces of the renewable fuel standard (“RFS”) that governs the mandates and mechanisms for blending biofuels. The biofuel industry breathed a sigh of relief when in mid-October the EPA back tracked and indicated that they would not make big modifications to the RFS. The EPA is scheduled to issue its annual final rule for 2018 biofuel mandates by November 30. The RFS will likely continue to be a political football.

If the “swamp” in Washington is indeed being drained (don’t hold your breath), then I could envision a scenario where the BTC would eventually lapse, just as the ethanol blender’s credit lapsed several years ago. I believe that the biodiesel industry could and should survive without the BTC, particularly with clear RFS mandates and other sensible policies (such as imports of biodiesel not qualifying for RINs). Since the Commerce Department is planning to tax imported biofuels, this could eventually become a quid pro quo for biodiesel: “we give you U.S. market protection, but you lose your tax credit (maybe with a sunset period).” But, again, politics doesn’t deal well in logic.

