Mylan: Halloween Selloff After Expanded State Probe Provides Great Buying Opportunity

We have been watching Mylan's stock price steadily decline from a mid 70's in early 2015 to mid 30's in 2016. Company-specific issues, such as the EpiPen pricing scandal, as well industry-wide pressures have helped a continuous, multi-year decline. Recently, the stock rebounded to high 30's but suffered a setback on 10/31 and prompted us to evaluate the company as an investment opportunity.

Recent News

On October 31st, MYL dropped 6.6% after an announcement of an expanded state probe into alleged collusion to fix drug prices. The company responded with the following statement:

We have been investigating these allegations thoroughly and have found no evidence of price fixing on the part of Mylan or its employees. Our review of the Connecticut Attorney General's press release underpinning the complaint does not change our views. We have asked the various attorneys general leading this case to share with us what information they believe supports these new allegations and, to date, they have not done so. Mylan has deep faith in the integrity of its President, Rajiv Malik, and stands behind him fully. Mylan and Rajiv Malik both intend to defend this case vigorously, and we look forward to the opportunity to present a full defense

A heavy selloff in response to litigation-related news (especially those in early stages, with an uncertain probability of resulting in penalties) could be a great opportunity to buy shares before the temporary negative sentiment disappears. At the risk of catching a falling knife, it's prudent to evaluate the actual legal issue before dismissing the sell-off as irrational.

As a bit of a disclaimer, we are not attorneys or legal experts and will not claim to be able to predict the outcome and what the penalties could be. Fortunately, we do have some examples of relevant cases to examine. We focused on drug-fixing litigations that have resulted in penalties for pharmaceutical companies, going back to 2000. Interestingly, the latest probe into Mylan is not the first time the company was prosecuted with drug price fixing. Back in 2000, Mylan settled for what at that time was a record payout of $100M. Given this was 17 years ago, we estimate the penalty would be roughly around $300-400M had this case occurred today. In 2009, Mylan's main rival Teva (NYSE:TEVA) settled a drug-fixing suit with Massachusetts, paying out $7M. A more recent case where Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) drug was involved in price fixing was settled in a $400M payout.

When we look at largest pharmaceutical settlements, we see the largest settlements to have been dealing primarily with off-label promotion, kickbacks and Medicare fraud. Coming back to today's probe into Mylan, we remind investors that this case is not new. At least 20 states have already been involved in the going back to Dec of 2016. Therefore, we believe most of these risks should be priced in already.

We've listened to the CNBC interview with the Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, who mentioned that the profits due to drug fixing could be in billions. The suit, however, has been expanded to 18 firms. Even if the fine totals $5B, assuming Mylan is responsible for 10% of the payout, its portion would be $500M. Clearly we are still at the early stages of the investigation and these figures are not much more than educated guesses, but we believe there is a low likelihood Mylan will be fined by more than $500M, if found guilty. With the news causing the stock to drop $2.53 per share, the market seems to expect a $1.36B fine (assuming no other major factors in the stock price drop).

We believe the stock should have declined $1.00 or 2.5% at most. These market overreactions are not uncommon and typically result with a later correction when more facts are known. We expect this to be no different and urge the investors to consider this investment while such an opportunity exists.

Before we dive into our model, we would like to go over additional risks and concerns that may continue to keep the stock price low.

EpiPen and Other Downside Risks

EpiPen is Mylan's flagship drug that has provided about $1B of revenue in 2016, representing 9% of total sales. EpiPen is an epinephrine auto-injector, which is used in the treatment of severe allergic reactions. On December 16, 2016, Mylan launched the first authorized generic for EpiPen. On August 17, 2017, the company finalized the Medicaid drug rebate settlement that the Company announced on Oct. 7, 2016 for $465 million. The drug has been reclassified and the company no longer will enjoy the high rebates it previously received. Although EpiPen has been a top producer for Mylan, future revenues will be a lot lower due to pricing pressures and generic entrants. The company has over 7,500 marketed products but none that have been as important as EpiPen. In U.S., Mylan offers 635 products, supplying 10% of generic market. Given the breadth of its offerings, the company is not heavily dependent on a single or even several products (unlike a lot of other pharmaceutical companies).

Aside from litigation issues and EpiPen, Mylan also faces political risks, which we believe have been subsided under the current administration. During the election, the drug pricing issue was one of the highly talked about subject, however, after President Trump was elected, there was not much action related to drug pricing since. This drug-fixing probe may reignite this topic, but we do not believe this is likely.

Given some of the concerns, we chose to incorporate conservative assumptions into our model.

Assumptions

We forecasted revenues to grow 4% in 2018 and 3% beyond. Although Zack's assumes 5% in 2018, we believe the EpiPen issues could further drag down revenues. On the other hand, Mylan has a strong pipeline and we are confident in continued future revenue growth:

Operating expenses as follows:

COGS as % of net sales of 60%, declining to 57% over the next five years.

SG&A as a % of total revenue is assumed at 22% with no change going forward

R&D as a % of total revenue is assumed at 7.5% with no change going forward

Effective tax rate is estimated at 18.5%.

We are projecting $400M of capital expenditures each year going forward.

Valuation

We focused on two valuation methods to calculate the value of Valeant, comparable companies and discounted cash flow methods. For comparable companies we used pharmaceutical peers shown below:

One may notice that our EBITDA margins for Mylan, as well as for some other companies like Teva are lower than what most other sources show (causing multiples to be higher). To take a conservative approach with calculating EBITDA, we are only adding back those items, that we believe are truly reoccurring, which in our opinion are primarily goodwill and asset impairments. We are not adding back litigation or restructuring, because for our peers these expenses tend occur on a regular basis so we see them as reoccurring going forward.

Compared with its peers, Mylan trades at lower than average multiples, even after incorporating the heavy downward skew with Endo's multiples. Mylan's TEV/EBITDA multiples are even lower than those of Teva, at least going forward. Given a much better growth profile, better margins, and less indebtedness, we do not see any reason why Mylan should trade at a discount to Teva. According to our peer analysis, Mylan should trade in the lower to mid $40's per share.

Our DCF analysis produced slightly lower values. We used a 7.6% WACC, resulting in a stock price in the mid to high 30's.

We've run our DCF for a downside case, assuming 2% growth and lower exit EBITDA multiples of 11.0 - 12.0x (vs. 12.0 - 13.0x for base case). The resulting share price is $33 - $38 per share (representing about a 8% downside risk).

Conclusion

After the recent selloff, we believe now is a good opportunity to take a small position in Mylan. At current levels we see a 6-18% upside potential given our conservative estimates. We will go long within the next few days if the stock price stays at the current levels or heads further south.



Please note this stock is not a screaming buy. Should the share price recover to the levels before yesterday's announcement, we would urge investors to wait until the Q3 earnings are released on November 6th. Mylan does not have a great earning surprise history in the last four quarters:

According to our valuation analysis, Mylan should trade in the high 30's to low 40's. However, there are some risks and we would not be surprised if it temporarily drops back to $30 per share, given the recent litigation and industry-wide trends. Having said that, we believe that currently there is more upside than downside and the recent pullback has provided investors a great opportunity to get in.

Despite some concerns, Mylan is a clear leader in the generic pharmaceutical space. Starting 2018, it will generate about $2B of free cash flow every year. The company enjoys a dominant position, especially in U.S. where 1 out of every 13 prescriptions filled is a product made by Mylan (#2 in U.S by volume). On the other hand, the company derives 30% of its revenues from Europe, and continues to diversify its business with acquisitions, such as the purchase of Swedish-based Meda. In the pharmaceutical space, where there are so many speculative companies, it is hard to find an industry leader trading at such discount.

