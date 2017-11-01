How Come Under Armour Stinks, But Not Nike?

Back in September, I published a cautious preview ahead of Nike's (NKE) fiscal 1Q18 results. The reasoning behind my less-than-optimistic views on the Swoosh company rested primarily on increased competition and softness at sporting goods retailers, particularly in the U.S.

As it turns out, after Nike delivered a less-than-concerning September quarter, my caution would likely be more fitting for peer Under Armour (UAA). The Baltimore-based athletic wear company reported dismal results on Tuesday, as U.S. sales languished. The stock has been trading sharply down over the past couple of days.

Credit: CNN Money

This is not to say that Nike is having the time of its life. Popularity of the Jordan brand keeps on deteriorating. Peer Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) continues to gain strength in footwear fast, as reported by research firm NPD back in August. Popular sportswear retailer Foot Locker (FL) has recently reported having a "Nike problem," pushing the blame for its woes upstream and citing the supplier's "limited availability of innovative new products.” And I don't even have to mention the sink-all-boats, "death-of-the-mall" debate.

But interestingly, despite the common macro headwinds, NKE and UAA have been heading in opposite directions. So far this year, the latter has under-performed the former by a whopping 60% in terms of share price appreciation. It doesn't even look like the companies operate in the same sector, such is the disparity of the stocks' performance in 2017 (see chart below).

Source: Yahoo Finance

The differences also show up in the companies' financial results (see Under Armour's 3Q17 summarized P&L below). Last quarter, Nike's revenues came in flat YOY with profitability continuing to move lower. But Under Armour's deterioration was much more pronounced, with sales down -4% and op margins contracting by nearly 280 bps vs. Nike's 134-bp dip.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

One of the obvious factors separating the two companies is Under Armour's exposure to the soft North America market, seemingly more exposed to traditional retail headwinds than other parts of the world. While 77% of the company's revenues are produced in the region, Nike only relies on it for a more timid 46% of its own net sales ex-Converse.

A more nuanced difference probably has to do with the go-to-market strategies. In my view, Nike seems to have read the commerce trends much better than its competitor, stitching together a deal to sell a limited assortment of its products on e-commerce giant Amazon's (AMZN) platform. In addition, Nike's Consumer Direct Offense initiative seems to be more in tune with consumer preferences and demand - even if the strategy eventually leads to lower pricing and margin pressures, which I find unavoidable in this space anyway.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Under Armour - UAA 50.7x 18.4% 2.8x Nike - NKE 23.6x 10.0% 2.4x

Despite the key differences that I have highlighted above, UAA still trades at a richer multiple than its key competitor (see chart and table above). With the bar still set high and Under Armour in the early innings of a turnaround phase (restructuring efforts were announced as recently as August 2017), I see quite a bit of risk in the stock at current levels. Even if the winds might not be necessarily blowing strong in Nike's favor, its stock seems to be better positioned than its peer, once risks and opportunities are properly taken into account.

Leave your thoughts in the comments section below: How come Under Armour's stock stinks, but not Nike's?

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.