Is Now The Right Time To Buy Intel?

The Power Factors System is the main building block in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. This quantitative model basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

Some brief explanations about these factors:

Financial quality considers variables such as profit margins on sales and profitability on capital. All else the same, the more profitable the business the higher the returns it can generate for investors over time. We want to invest in companies that make lots of money on every sale and use shareholder capital efficiently to produce profits.



Even the best company can be a mediocre investment if the stock price is unreasonably high, so we want to make sure that we are paying a fair price for the stock. The Power Factors System includes valuation ratios such as price to earnings and price to free cash flows, among several others.



Stock prices don't just move in response to financial performance in isolation. What really has a big impact on returns is performance in comparison to expectations. For this reason, we want companies with strong financial momentum, meaning that the business is performing better than expected and earnings expectations are increasing.



The backtest picks the 50 best-ranking companies in the S&P 500 index and builds an equal-weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual management cost of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations, and the benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

Since 1999 the portfolio recommended by the system generated an average annual return of 12.57%, more than double the 5.91% per year produced by the ETF. In cumulative terms, the Power Factors System gained 828.42% vs. 194.49% for the benchmark.

Putting the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,00 investment in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF in January of 1990 would currently be worth around $294,500, and the same amount of money allocated to the Power Factors System would have a current value of nearly $928,400.

All data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the complete Power Factors Portfolio is available for subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.

Case Study: Intel

The most recent update to the Power Factors Portfolio recommends buying shares of Intel (INTC). The stock has lagged the market over the past five years, but things are looking much better for Intel recently. The company is outperforming expectations and the stock price is reflecting this with vigorous returns, so it may be a good time to take a look at Intel.

As the PC industry is maturing, Intel is facing a slowdown in growth over the past several years. On the other hand, the company is making big investments in promising areas such as data-centric business segments, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, and these investments are delivering results.



Intel announced both sales and earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations during the third quarter of 2017. In sign of confidence on the future of the business, management also raised both sales and earnings guidance for the full year 2017.



Total revenue excluding the McAfee transaction increased 6% year over year, reaching $16.15 billion and beating expectations by $420 million. Revenue from data-centric businesses grew 15%, accounting for 45% of total revenue during the period. Internet of Things and non-volatile memory solutions are particularly strong segments for the company, with revenue growing 23% and 37%, respectively.



Source: Intel

Chances are that the high-growth segments will continue outperforming the rest of the business and gaining participation in the overall revenue mix over the coming years. This should have positive implications for Intel in terms of total revenue growth going forward.

The following table compares different valuation ratios for Intel vs. other industry players such as Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXP), and Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

When looking at all the indicators in the table, Intel is the cheapest stock in the group based on price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to sales, and price to book value. Only Texas Instruments comes close to Intel in terms of dividend yield among big semiconductor stocks.



PE Fwd. PE PS PBV Div Yield Intel 15.5 13.8 3.1 2.9 2.4% Broadcom 214 14.7 6.1 5.37 1.5% Texas Instruments 21.9 21.2 6.5 8.9 2.5% NXP 20.8 16.1 4.3 3.1 - Microchip Technology 50.5 16.8 6.08 6.4 1.5%



Intel is a remarkably strong company in terms of financial quality and profitability. The chart shows return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), return on investment (ROI), gross margin, net margin, and operating margin for Intel vs. the average company in the sector. An image is worth a thousand words, and Intel is far superior to the average industry player.





When considering the company's financial quality, Intel stock seems to be undervalued in comparison to other companies in the sector. Granted, Intel has faced slowing growth over the past several years, but the company is making sound progress in that area, and the market is starting to recognize these improvements. If the trend remains in place, accelerating growth could drive higher valuations for Intel stock in the near term.

Fundamental momentum also is favoring the bulls. Intel has delivered earnings per share numbers above Wall Street expectations over the past four quarters in a row, so the company is showing consistency in this much important area.

12/30/2016 3/30/2017 6/29/2017 9/29/2017 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.65 0.68 0.8 EPS Actual 0.79 0.66 0.72 1.01 Difference 0.04 0.01 0.04 0.21 Surprise % 5.30% 1.50% 5.90% 26.20%

In the context of earnings reports coming in ahead of expectations and management raising guidance, Wall Street analysts also are increasing their earnings forecasts for 2017 and 2018. Unsurprisingly, the stock price is moving in the same direction as earnings expectations.

The main point is that Intel stock is conveniently cheap, the company makes tons of money, and earnings expectations for the business are improving. This combination of factors could drive attractive returns for investors in Intel going forward.