Boeing HorizonX Invests In Gamma Alloys For Advanced Materials

Boeing HorizonX is investing at an active pace in technologies that will assist its parent across numerous business lines.

Gamma Alloys has developed a proprietary process for combining nanoparticle alumina with aluminum to reinforce its strength.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures (BA) strategic investment group has announced an investment in Gamma Alloys.

Gamma Alloys provides advanced metal-composite material science for transportation, automotive, aerospace and other industries.

Boeing HorizonX is beginning to increase the pace of its investment activities across multiple sectors related to the parent company’s transportation and defense business interests.

Investee Company

Valencia, California-based Gamma was founded in 2008 to develop aluminum alloys that are reinforced with nanoparticle structures, what it calls aluminum metal matrix composites.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mark Sommer, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously Vice President at Del West Engineering. Sommer has an engineering education background.

Gamma says it controls all the aspects of the manufacturing process of introducing nano-scale ‘alumina’ spherical particles as reinforcement for aluminum structures.

The firm says its reinforced materials are used in automotive engines, military helicopter transmissions and athletic running shoe cleats.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Neither the amount of the investment nor its valuation was not disclosed.

Boeing said its investment was the first of its kind in an advanced materials and machining technology startup.

As Boeing HorizonX Vice President Steve Nordlund stated in the deal announcement,

The wear, strength, durability and machining characteristics of Gamma's materials have the opportunity to further reduce the weight of our products. The traction that Gamma Alloys has gained in automotive, energy and aerospace reinforces our confidence that Gamma has a unique set of materials.

Boeing HorizonX has been an active corporate investor in technology startups in the months since its inception.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that until its investment in Gamma, Boeing focused its investments on Industrial, Security and Internet of Things startups in the cities of Austin, Seattle and Pittsburgh. It typically invested in early-stage companies.

With the investment in Gamma, Boeing continues its focus on companies outside the traditional hotbed of Silicon Valley, which is notable.

The firm clearly is casting its net far and wide to find investment and potential partnership opportunities with startups that relate to its core manufacturing businesses.

Its portfolio includes investments in the following types of companies:

Autonomous Systems

Wearable Enabled Technologies

Augmented Reality Systems

Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

Artificial Intelligence

So, we’re beginning to see the outlines of an ambitious and far-reaching effort by Boeing to bolster its manufacturing in transportation, whether in defense or commercial markets.

