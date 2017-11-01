Advanced Micro Devices: Strong Buy On The Drop

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) shares have dropped precipitously after the company reported rather solid earnings for the third quarter at the end of October. However, irrational margin concerns have weighed on the chipmaker lately. I think AMD’s shares have fallen too far, too fast, which in turn opens up a contrarian investment window. I'm a buyer at these prices.

A Very Strong Third Quarter...Thanks To Radeon And Ryzen Chips

AMD’s third quarter earnings were better than expected with adjusted profits of $0.10/share, beating analysts’ consensus expectations of $0.08/share. AMD’s revenues jumped 26 percent year-over-year from $1.31 billion in last year’s quarter to $1.64 billion in the quarter ending September thanks to a strong performance in the Computing and Graphics business.

Revenues in this segment saw a 74 percent increase compared to last year due to Radeon graphics and Ryzen desktop processors hitting the market and finding huge customer acceptance due to their superior value propositions. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile chips, for instance, offer consumers a 50 percent higher CPU and 40 percent higher GPU performance compared to other seventh generation APUs. AMD’s Ryzen processors are a huge hit for the chipmaker, yet investors would have none of it.

Margin Outlook No Reason To Sell Into The Weakness

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares have dropped a whopping 23 percent since October 24, the day the chipmaker reported estimate-beating third quarter earnings. The reason for this: Disappointment over the chipmaker's gross margin outlook.

AMD’s adjusted gross margin hit 35 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an increase of four percentage points over the third quarter last year. However, AMD also guided for an adjusted gross margin of 35 percent in the fourth quarter, indicating that the company won’t be able to expand its margins…something that tech investors typically don’t take lightly.

The interesting thing is that disappointment over a muted gross margin outlook is not something new for AMD investors. A muted margin outlook has weighed on Advanced Micro Devices’ shares before, which suggests that the current sell-off is entirely driven by sentiment, and doesn't reflect a deterioration of AMD's fundamentals.

In May, AMD’s shares crashed 25 percent in a single day after the chipmaker disappointed investors - guess what - with its Q2-2017 gross margin guidance. Advanced Micro Devices said that it expected its adjusted gross margin to be 33 percent in the second quarter which compared to a gross margin of 34 percent in the first quarter. Investors used the occasion to sell Advanced Micro Devices into the weakness, which in turn opened up a (very lucrative) contrarian investment opportunity.

Time To Buy Aggressively

The issue with AMD here is that the chipmaker posted excellent financial results that were driven by AMD’s in-demand Radeon and Ryzen chips, but the company is not afforded the benefit of the doubt as far as its margins are concerned. Being able to maintain a 35 percent gross margin is not a reason to shave nearly a quarter off of Advanced Micro Devices’ equity valuation in my opinion. This is especially true when considering that AMD’s core operating performance in its important computing and graphics business has been quite good.

Your Takeaway

I sold Advanced Micro Devices earlier this year after AMD’s shares recovered from the May sell-off that also was fueled by irrational concerns over AMD’s margin trajectory. I have stayed on the sidelines since, but believe the current sell-off is strikingly similar to the sell-off earlier this year. In both cases, disappointment over the margin forecast overshadowed a solid business performance. If history repeats itself, AMD is in for a strong rebound. I'm buying aggressively at these prices.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "follow." I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.