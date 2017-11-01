Weekly Oil Storage Report - Imaginary Barrels

The lack of storage will prompt "forced buying" to take place pushing WTI to our price target of $60 by year-end.

Nonetheless, October US crude storage is now going to counter-seasonally decline, and we see storage draws accelerating.

Imaginary barrels reduced the implied draw this week as adjustments accounted for 3.941 million bbls.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

Last week's title was 'They Threw The Kitchen Sink, And We Barely Budged' , but the ridiculousness of this report warrants us to use the title, "Imaginary Barrels."

That's exactly what we saw this week -- imaginary barrels appearing in US storage.

Take for example tanker tracker estimates for sub 7 million b/d US crude imports, EIA reports 7.571 million b/d putting a ~1 million b/d difference from not just one source, but multiple sources.

Adjustment factor shot up to the highest this year at 563k b/d, or accounting for 3.941 million bbls of build. Imports and adjustment in total accounted for ~11 million bbls of difference between what EIA reported.

And to add salt to the wound, EIA puts US weekly oil production up 46k b/d w-o-w at 9.553 million b/d, when actual production is likely closer to 9.4 million b/d (see here).

Putting all of these factors together, US crude still managed to show a draw of 2.435 million bbls w-o-w thanks to record high US crude exports. Gasoline dropped 4.02 million bbls, and distillate dropped 320k bbls.

October US crude draw so far has been ~10 million bbls, and it will be the first counter-seasonal decline since 2009.

As we enter the last two months of 2017, we expect US crude storage to accelerate to the downside. We are estimating close to ~50 mil bbls of storage draws in the next two-months.

We see WTI moving past $60 by year-end.

Crude

US crude storage declined 2.435 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings storage draw YTD to 24.106 million bbls.

October is turning out as we had predicted at the start of the month. US crude storage is expected to counter-seasonally decline this month with ~10 mil bbls of draw during peak refinery maintenance season. This bodes especially well for crude draws when refineries ramp up in the coming two-months.

This is what our forecast looks like to year-end:

With refineries coming back, we are already hearing rumblings of refineries scrambling to secure barrels. Lower storage prompts refineries to have to outbid one another, an effect we wrote to HFI Research subs dubbed "forced buying".

This will continue to play out over the next 2-months hence giving us confidence for our $60 WTI call and $65 Brent for year-end.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined 4.02 million bbls w-o-w.

This puts storage draw YTD to 22.601 million bbls.

With gasoline storage now just barely above the 5-year average, once refineries come back, we expect to see gasoline storage build.

Distillate

Distillate storage declined 320k bbls w-o-w.

This brings storage draw YTD to 32.764 million bbls, another new record.

Seasonally speaking, distillate storage didn't build during summer like it normally does. With seasonal demand coming, distillate storage can decline more depending on how much refineries ramp up throughput. We see storage declining a bit more before rebounding.

US Crude Production

EIA said that the weekly US oil production figure rose to 9.553 million b/d propelled by a 43k b/d jump in Lower 48.

This is once again overestimating where actual productions are at as we illustrate below:

If it's not clear to you by now that EIA has an issue with their weekly model, then start by realizing that weekly production has overestimated (actual) monthly production by ~166k b/d since April 2017.

US Crude Exports

US crude exports jumped to 2.133 million b/d today.

Brent-WTI spread is now above $7/bbl pointing to even more US crude exports coming. Our estimate of 1.7 average for Nov and Dec may prove to be way too low.

Here's what it looks like on a 4-week moving average basis:

Adjustment or should we call it, imaginary barrels?

Unaccounted for crude oil jumped to 563k b/d from 396k b/d last week. Over the last 3-weeks, the "adjustment factor" has averaged 460k b/d.

Here's a look at the 8-week rolling average:

In the summer, adjustment was consistently negative. In hindsight, we knew exactly what the issue was -- overestimation of US crude production.

But the last 3-weeks, the adjustment's flip to positive couldn't be explained. To give you an idea, the 460k b/d average has totaled to 9.66 million bbls of US crude storage that's "unaccounted for".

So, we ask -- is demand overestimated by ~460k b/d or is supply underestimated by 460k b/d?

We know it's not supply.

If this is not imaginary barrels, then we don't know what else is.

Conclusion

Overall, US crude storage is expected to accelerate to the downside in the next 2-months. We think a lack of storage and refineries scrambling to secure supplies will prompt the front-end of the curve to move higher and our reasoning for why WTI will move above $60/bbl by year-end.

