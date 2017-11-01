CVR Refining's (CVRR) CEO Jack Lipinski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - Vice President of Finance

Jack Lipinski - Chief Executive Officer

Susan Ball - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Philip Gresh - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research

Spiro Dounis - UBS Securities

Paul Cheng - Barclays Capital

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering and Holt

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Faisel Khan - Citigroup

Operator

Greetings and welcome to CVR Refining LP Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Jay Finks, Vice President of Finance. Thank you, you may begin.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Refining third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me are Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Ball, our Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to discussing our 2017 third quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words, outlook, believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2017 third quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC this morning before the opening of the market.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Jack Lipinski, our Chief Executive Officer. Jack?

Jack Lipinski

Thanks Jay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our earnings call. This morning, we reported net income of $70 million in the third quarter of 2017 and that compares to a net income of $15.9 million for the third quarter a year ago. Our third quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $138.6 million and again that would compare to $75.3 million for the same period a year ago.

This morning we also declared a 2017 third quarter distribution of $0.94 per common unit. This distribution will be paid on November 17 for unitholders on record November 10. Operationally we're very happy with how the quarter turned out. The repairs on the cat crackers of both Coffeyville and Wynnewood on last quarter’s earnings call were completed as planned.

The first phase of Wynnewood’s bifurcated turnaround began a schedule in the latter half of September. As a result our refineries ran approximately 203,000 barrels a day of crude for the quarter. Coffeyville process 128,500 barrels a day of crude while Wynnewood’s process 74,600.

During the third quarter we gathered approximately 89,200 barrels day of crude and that's up from 73,000 barrels of crude in the same period last year. We continue to see opportunities to expand our gathering footprint and our third quarter results represent an 8% increased over Q2 2017. Based on our projections we're targeting over 90,000 barrels a day for the fourth.

Now let’s looking at Group 3 product inventories. We saw typical seasonal improvements in demand during the quarter. In late August through September we saw significant reductions in Group gasoline and distillate inventories due to the impact associated with Hurricane Harvey. In the Magellan systems we ended the third quarter with gasoline inventories approximately 500,000 barrels lower as compared to the same quarter a year-ago. While distillate were approximately 850,000 barrels lower than last year.

Due to the improvement in product inventory levels the Group 3 product basis rebounded significantly. At the end of August the Group 2-1-1 crack spread was trading $0.57 below the NYMEX. By the end of the quarter the Group crack spread was trading approximately $1 over the NYMEX.

The Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $20.57 per barrel in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $14.78 in the same period in 2016. RINs continue to be a headwind for independent merchant refiners and small fuel retailers. On September 26, the EPA filed a notice of data availability or noted, which gave us great hope that the EPA understood that the RFS program was broken and the high cost of RINs was negatively impacting merchant refiners.

Unfortunately, legislators closely tied to biofuel qualities, sabotaged the EPAs efforts by saying they would hold back EPA nominees until they got their way. I find this troubling because the RIN system is can try and manipulated. And I am also surprised that the Trump Administration caved and failed to drain the swamp as promised.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Susan to get more detail on our financials.

Susan Ball

Thank you, Jack, and good afternoon, everyone. As Jack previously mentioned, in the 2017 third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $138.6 million as compared to $75.3 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily driven by a significant increase in the Group 3 crack spread partially offset by an increase in RINs expenses and overall slightly reduced crude discounts.

In the third quarter of 2017, the more significant adjustments to our net income of $70 million utilized to drive our adjusted EBITDA or adjustments related to Wynnewood’s major schedule turnaround expenses of $21.7 million. Favorable impacts under the first-in, first-out or FIFO inventory accounting method of $14.9 million and a loss on derivatives not settled during the period is $17 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was further adjusted for debt service needs of $10 million, environmental and maintenance capital expenditure reserves is $25 million and $15 million reserve for future major scheduled turnarounds and a release of $15 million excess reserves established in Q1 2017 for future operating needs. As a result, there was $138.6 million cash available for distribution or $0.94 per common units.

As discussed on previous calls, each quarter, we do review our remaining previously established reserves and evaluate any future anticipated needs under our capital plans and upcoming turnarounds to determine what additional reserves are needed to ensure adequate levels that are maintained. We may also reserve amounts for other future operating cash needs as determined by the Board.

We are a variable distribution master limited partnership and as a result, our quarterly distributions if any will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to several factors. For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs cost, capital needs and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors.

In the third quarter of 2017, our realized refining margins adjusted for FIFO was $256.5 million or $13.72 per barrel as compared to $183.7 million or $10.09 per barrel in the same quarter of 2016. The increase to refining margin was primarily driven by an increase in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread and partially offset by the increase of RINs expense.

The NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread averaged $20.73 per barrel in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $14.03 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016. The Group 3 2-1-1 product basis averaged a negative $0.16 per barrel in the 2017 third quarter as compared to a positive $0.75 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016.

Our third quarter 2017 RINs expense was $64.3 million as compared to $58.3 million of expense in the third quarter of 2016. Based upon most recent market prices of RINs and current estimates related to the other variable factors and production, we estimate that our RINs expense will be approximately $235 million to $265 million in 2017.

Our consumed crude oil discount to WTI for the 2017 third quarter was $0.03 per barrel as compared to $0.37 per barrel in the prior year period. The Coffeyville refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $161.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 or $13.66 per crude throughput barrel as compared to $122.2 million or $10.19 per crude throughput barrel in the prior year period.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Wynnewood refinery reported a refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact of $93.6 million or $13.63 per crude throughput barrel as compared to $60.4 million or $9.71 per crude throughput barrel in the third quarter of 2016. Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses were $5.31 per barrel of crude oil throughput in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $5.33 in the third quarter of 2016.

At the refinery level, Coffeyville's direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $4.80 per barrel of crude throughput in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $4.23 per barrel in the 2016 third quarter. The increase was primarily associated with higher repairs and maintenance expense, associated with the track record and other units and lower crude throughput volumes.

Wynnewood's direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $6.18 per barrel of crude oil throughput for the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $7.45 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily associated with lower repairs and maintenance cost and higher crude throughput volumes.

As a reminder in the 2016 third quarter, Wynnewood did suffer a power outage that caused a shutdown of a majority of the units, which resulted in reduced current rates for over 25 days. As of September 30, we had open commodity derivative positions of 16.2 million barrels at a weighted average fixed price of $18.59.

Our open positions were comprised of approximately 40%, NYMEX 2-1-1 crack swaps, 30% for dissolute crack swaps and 30% for gasoline crack swaps. We ended the 2017 third quarter with cash in cash equivalents of approximately $560.4 million availability ABL facility and $371.6 million and we had $250 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy.

Our total long-term gross debt outstanding including the current portion was approximately $546 million and this was comprised of the $500 million or 6.5% unsecured nets and approximately $46 million of capital leases. Third quarter 2017 capital expenditures totaled approximately $18.7 million.

Of the total capital expenditures in the third quarter, approximately $15.1 million as related to environmental maintenance, capital spend and $3.6 million was related to growth capital. In 2017, we estimate total capital spending to be approximately $110 million of which $95 million is estimated to be in environmental maintenance capital, with the remaining growth capital.

With that Jack, I will turn the call back over to you.

Jack Lipinski

Okay, thank you Susan. I'll spend a little bit of time with an outlook for the fourth quarter and some other activities were involved in. As Gulf Coast refineries were rolling out from the impact of Hurricane Harvey, the heavy turn season began, and the Chicago Group 3 regions. This is kept inventories and high area tied.

Over the last few weeks, the Group gasoline and product inventories have continued to draw and this is supporting product basis that we're seeing in October. As compared to the end of September, gasoline has declined approximately another 800,000 barrels and inventories is another 1.3 million barrels.

These are go long way to balance our system going into the end of the year. As turnarounds are completed, we expect inventories to some what normalize. But again going into a year-end and we're looking at improved crack spreads and we're optimistic that the overall market is recovering.

We find demand is still reasonably robust and the forward strip is forecasting a better crack robust in 2018. The NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spreads are expected to average approximately $21.25 barrel in 2018. At this time last year, we expected NYMEX 2-1-1one strip for 2017 was just under $15.50 a barrel. That's an enormous increase for us given the fact that we run somewhere in the range of 70 million to 75 million barrels a year accrued.

The first phase of Wynnewood bifurcated turnaround again in the latter part of September. Turnaround activities are complete; we're pulling out a turnaround with most of the units running and the remaining units and start up. Turnaround expenses are expected to be approximately $70 million.

Obviously this work will impact the overall results for 2017 particularly Wynnewood, but Coffeeville is expected to finish with a strong year, Coffeeville as had a phenomenal year. We've invested over $1 billion since Coffeeville since 2005 and we're seeing those investments payoff and improved crude runs operational efficiencies safety, reliability, and costs. We expect total crude throughput for the fourth quarter the range between 185,000 and 195,000 barrels a day combining both refineries.

This morning CVR Refining and Plains All American Pipeline announce the formation of the 50/50 joint venture Midway Pipeline LLC, which acquired the approximate 100 mile long 16-inch diameter pipeline from Cushing to Broome. Broome is the terminal that beats the Coffeyville Refinery. So this line connects Coffeeville of Cushing and basically gives us control and some share of the economics and a pipeline we use every day. Plains is expected to be or will be the operator the pipeline in my contract.

Additionally, we announced CVR Refining us agreed to acquire approximately 100 mile 8-inch and 10-inch Cushing to Ellis crude oil pipeline from Plains. This acquisition will close in or is expected to close in the fourth quarter. With these two transactions we are eventually purchased to drive ways to both our refineries and gives us a secure long-term advantage being able to source price advantage crude’s out of Cushing.

Also announced this morning was that I will be retiring December 31, after 12.5 years as CEO of the Coffeeville Group of companies or CVR Group of companies. And in the industry for 45 years starting with Texaco back in 1972 for a long time, see almost forget that. So we find ourselves with a much changed company over 12 years. It's just time to hang up my cleats on the 67 in February and it's time to just now the roses.

Dave Landreth has been announced as my successor Dave as you know was the Former President and CEO Northern tier. He's a long-term refining executive I expect Dave to be phenomenally successful and taking the successes that our team is put together over the years and take it even further. A lot of thanks all my staff and all my employees because the only way we were successful is through their hard work and dedication. I got to be the conductor, but they did the heavy lifting.

So one last RINs – for those that maybe looking for one more, what I cannot understand is how the Trump Administration capitulated to senators from Iowa. If you look at the top four corn producing states in the nation it’s first Iowa, then Illinois, then Nebraska and then Minnesota. Two of those are red states; two of those are blue states. The Republican states have a total of 11 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania home to the most disadvantaged RFS Refineries in the nation. Are now being thrown to the wolves by this type of action and if anybody in the White House can do math Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes if you're looking.

So at this point time for me to get off the stage. Has been an enjoyable tenure here and at this point we will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Phil Gresh with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Philip Gresh

Yes. Hi, good afternoon, and congratulation, Jack, very well deserved and well said on the time goes from roses; I hope you really enjoy the retirements.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you. I will and my wife is thrilled.

Philip Gresh

I mean a lot of questions I guess could be asked today to get some very interesting updates here. Maybe I'll just start with the acquisitions and the joint venture, if you could provide any additional information here. In particular, I think as I'm thinking about would be EBITDA of either the assets and then one is acquired, but one is the JV, so I guess maybe for Susan, how do we think about that, is the JV just kind of modeled this equity income or will that flow through the EBITDA? Just some basic stuff and then price paid of course.

Jack Lipinski

All right. I’ll start with the last one. As far as the price at this point, we are not releasing the price. We will say that this is a financially viable transaction for us. We use these pipelines right now. And we're paying the tariff by purchasing them. We expect to return somewhere in the range of 8% or 9% on the investment income. So we're going to have to pay it anyhow, so by acquiring these lines, we get share in the economics of feeding ourselves. And Susan if you like to answer the rest of…

Susan Ball

On the accounting side, we haven’t fully evaluated whether it’s equity investment or consolidated, but our initial thoughts will be equity investment for the accounting.

Philip Gresh

For both as one of them was acquired, right correct.

Susan Ball

Yes. Will be and that will be an actual throughout side, yes, not in equity investment at the JV.

Philip Gresh

Okay. So you guys aren’t prepared to provide EBITDA for either asset at this point?

Jack Lipinski

Not at this point. Hopefully after all the transaction closes, everything closes we will – you’ll be able to see more information, but our goal here in doing this transaction was twofold, claims made in public that they had – they were in an asset disposition mode. We looked at these particular assets and again it’s the driveway to the house, if you want to own it or own a piece of it, and it also goes into – this will fall under our logistics area, and I know people have been asking what's happening with our potential MLP.

I'm very proud to say that we got a reasonably sized bucket of EBITDA that can be applied to an MLP. Unfortunately at this time, the markets for new MLP IPOs are rather soft. So this is probably something to do in the future. But if you like, I'm leaving days in very good stead here with the potential spin off in the future.

Philip Gresh

Great. It makes sense. You preempted my second question. So I’ll just move to other one which is just to get the decision to do distribution at this point in time makes sense, obviously given the cash flow, but then to also essentially reverse the reserves despite the fact that still turnaround is going on the fourth quarter and so I think that was part of it and RINs was also I think perhaps at the time a part of the equation in terms of why you were reserving extra money. So I guess what gave you the comfort level now that you could kind of go the other way with that?

Jack Lipinski

Well, if you take a look at where the forward spreads are where RINs are. RINs have gone up and that's an expense obviously, but cracks and the forward cracks have also improved more dramatically than our RINs cost. And we only released a portion of our reserves. We reserve additional money because at the time we didn't know these were going at $3 or $0.50 that was just too viable.

So being prudent, we just put the money aside and I always said that we would distribute it at appropriate time, and we felt very comfortable right now having a good quarter and Q4 at least on the Coffeyville side, looking to have a good quarter that we could release that on top of the cash flow we generated.

Philip Gresh

Sure. Okay. I'll turn it over. Thank you. Congratulations.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Sankey with Wolfe Research. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Sankey

Hi, afternoon everyone. Jack, related a couple of clarifications we should make. This is not the first time you retire right, so let’s looking forward to…?

Jack Lipinski

So that’s true and the old outage in the refining business is refining executives never go away, they just get rebranded.

Paul Sankey

Yes, great. Well, anyway listen, so this duration many, many congratulations to you. The other joke, I’d have your expenses, I know since the announcement as you leaving the stock is retire particularly CVR also?

Jack Lipinski

Well, that’s very astute observation.

Paul Sankey

Anyway and how do we think about this RINs things going forward, Jack. We just going to have to live with it or I mean you’ve been by far the most outspoken broken obviously on the stuff and your comments is still very interesting, but we not really have a forward look and we’ve had about six plot for this year alone, right?

Jack Lipinski

Well, here is what – obviously the White House – nobody is disagreeing that they caved. There are a couple of problems and I see that our fundamental and it has to do with the fact that the ethanol volumes would never have been reduced. So some of the arguments being made by the Iowa Senators that they needed to protect their corn growers is an absolute [indiscernible].

Okay, today everybody who can blend ethanol will blend ethanol. I haven't checked the blending economics, but they've got to be somewhere around $0.20 a gallon just to blend ethanol and then you get – and then of course the RINs are just manipulated above that. You would be blending ethanol every bit you could just based on pure catalytic economics. You make money doing it.

The real issue in my view were primarily foreign biodiesel being allowed into the system. What I believe is that the lobbies got into if the senators ears and if you think about it if you work force – if you are a refiner or an importer and you have to buy so many biodiesel grant and there's an important tariff put on the biodiesel, the imported biodiesel. But you need it to meet your obligations.

So you have two types of diesel, you have the domestic and you have the foreign with the foreign probably being priced 25% or 30% higher. Do you really believe there are going to be two biodiesel markets, no? The domestic biodiesel price will climb to me whatever the market will accept and if you are forced into buying it, you will accept whatever the price.

So there is people out there, they are pocketing money and over fest and the senators just are refusing to look at the reality. Number one, foreign biodiesel is – and anathema to energy, U.S. energy security. What's the difference with us importing more crude or should you have more biodiesel. So they need to fix the biodiesel. The ethanol never needed fixing that was never going to get touched. And then the cellulosic or phantom fuel, unicorn fuels. If I can actually buy a gallon a one, I would happily blend it if I could find it.

Paul Sankey

Yes, fair enough. So we think about it in three buckets then in those pre-clearance?

Jack Lipinski

Right, and so what it does this, do I think that as you look forward everybody pretty much presumes what EPA is going to do with the upcoming RVO and I think that's all priced into the market right now. So if you're looking today, ethanol RINs are about $0.95 give or take and the bios are 106.

And if you look forward, yes that’s higher than the average for this year. But it's not astronomically higher and in the context of lower crack spreads being $3 to $5 a barrel higher and our group paces improving year-over-year. It's going to be a cost, but it's not a reason that we should be as concerned, that's why we did distribute.

Paul Sankey

How much do you think that the other refineries benefit has been instrumental in this because pretty clearly putting it at the feet of the Senate as but it feels like this obviously is not net interest to see things change either?

Jack Lipinski

Yes, without any names anybody with a big distribution and retail system would want this to continue, obviously truck stop operators want this to continue as the big guys. The big fuel retailers it’s the integrated oil companies. If you're sitting there [indiscernible] if you're sitting there and they have three times as much retail as they do refining and they get to extract a RIN because they control that. Obviously they don't want to see a change, plus you have traders.

How many trading desk are there, forget the banks I mean everybody can take on a bank that's an easy target but you have domestic and foreign trading companies with RINs task. And so again it's contrived I mean and all the last few years my biggest failing has been to you know get anybody to really move on this not that I could've done it myself, but it's just it makes no sense and for CVR while we are heavily obligated under the RINs program. Our location and the forward cracks or more than mitigate that my view.

Paul Sankey

Yes, if I could just a brief follow-up. What about to this prevent consolidation I mean I think in the past you’ve talked consolidation in various ways as perhaps the being another round due in refining. Is it a preventative thing of this RINs and uncertainty or might not think in straight? Again thanks Jack.

Jack Lipinski

I don't think it's preventing it I think it's a headwind because as long as you if you have a RINs long merging with the RIN short company. You have to say what is going to be in the future. I mean there were times where people were petrified that this would go $2 to $3. I don't think that's going to happen because the first time a refinery goes bankrupt because RINs the hue and cry will be enormous.

Because regardless of how many farmers you have and how many jobs you have you start losing refining jobs with a multiplier of 15 jobs for refinery job. You lose 10s of 1000s jobs. And again I commend Senator Cruz for playing hardball. We need somebody on our side play hardball for ones and I hope that this will bring a discussion between the parties and some middle ground. But it's to the games stop.

Paul Sankey

Understood. I'll let someone else have a good just briefly to say welcome to David as well. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Spiro Dounis with UBS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Spiro Dounis

Hey, good afternoon and congratulations Jack I can – can only hope who your family enjoys hear and you talk about RINs as much as we do. So good luck.

Jack Lipinski

Hi, try that ones...

Spiro Dounis

Not out of the favorites of I get the Thanksgiving to everyone sure. But just wanted to start off maybe going back to those questions. Just around the decision to use the reserve you know I just try to get a sense for why that was the right amount as we think going forward if you reached an inflection point where you're now steadily in a position to draw on the reserve instead of fill it back up?

Jack Lipinski

Well, we as a company we will comply with the RFS that we are not – we are doing what we need to do. We. Look forward to you know yes we still have some reserves. We have not really to just keep a little in your back pocket. But based on what we're seeing - we're in all of third of the way through the quarter we have some view toward what's going to happen to year-end and provided that we don't get a major surprise at [VTA] at the end of November on the RVO. Again I'll say simply we believe that the forward cracks and the forward Group basis more than offset our RINs expense.

Now they still agree just the amount of money we have to spend for RINs is just shock. Okay and it's not doing anything for energy security, it's not doing a thing it's lining the pockets of some people who happen to be lucky enough to have already owned service stations or big distribution or the traders who took big positions and they just watch it. When you see the prices start to fall and then some people come in and start buying big blocks of RINs. He got a question whether those – the traders going in there to stop the drop in the RINs price and turn it exactly.

That's why I have always said we need the CFTC and the SEC to investigate this and can't get any traction there. That's a long answer to – we just feel more comfortable with our cash position and the cash generation that this company can provide. And don't forget guys, we set up a revolver with our parents CVR Energy to do growth capital projects. That at this moment is undrawn and we have completed somewhere in the range of $230 million of CapEx and we still have cash on the balance sheet, we're not taking on any more debt. The strength of this company rest in its cash flow generation with or without.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. Appreciate that color. Second one just on Wynnewood, it sounds like Phase I is coming to completion here. I'm sorry if I missed it, but any guidance you could provide us on the timing of Phase II and maybe just the cost of what that would be?

Jack Lipinski

Yes. It's going to be the fall of next year, and Susan I don't have the number in front of me. What is the forecast…

Susan Ball

I would say the estimate is $25 million to $30 million.

Jack Lipinski

$25 million to $30 million and that would be Q4. And typically the way we do the turnaround so whether one goes first to the other. We end up doing about 70% of the plant in one turnaround and 30% in the other and you may ask why we don't do it all at once, and that's simply because we can't hit as many people in cranes and equipment to do a turnaround in a reasonable period of time without incurring the risk of additional costs or loss timing.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. I appreciate the color. Congratulations again.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Cheng with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Cheng

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. And Jack let me add my congratulation, so we see that whether you would stay retired this time. Couple questions, is that with the IMO 2020, you are several years away, is there any major refining projects that you guys have in mind that you may do or that you think the impact to the market long haul is too uncertain, so you're not going to make any investment related to that.

Jack Lipinski

Okay. We will have some minor – like I might have mentioned, we have done the majority of any major improvements to Coffeyville at this point. We do have other projects to incrementally improve the yield and perhaps a little bit of the capacity of our Coker. We have a 26,000 barrel a day Coker.

And what we find is given the differentials where they are right now, we're running more light crude than heavy sour which then leaves unused capacity and are coke. We also find directly, projects actually approved and will be moving forward to reduce the amount of the BTBs and the asphalt we make. And ultimately if the price of the BTBs or asphalt drops so significantly, we will simply rail between the two facilities.

What we find is Wynnewood interesting because it has a hydrocracker and a cat cracker is short of DGL cracker feedstock. Coffeyville on the other hand can be long DGL and a short BTB. So if you rail, if you fill a rail car with BTBs and send it to Coffeyville, off load it and turn around and load it back up with DGL, it tend to balance both plants. That’s long answer to the fact that we have no major exposure.

We can do a cost effective upgrade and at Wynnewood, we have a bunch of small projects, and I say $5 million to %10 million projects that will balance us. So effectively we are balanced right now. We have to find a home for the BTBs, it will be in the Coffeyville cat cracker.

Paul Cheng

And just curious that I mean have you guys postpone or push any of maintenance work from this year into next year because of the Harvey?

Jack Lipinski

No, what we did actually is we did as much work if not more than expected at when he would. One of the things you'll be seeing over time and its Coffeyville, were liability has improved so dramatically and it's throughput as well. What we're finding is that our operating cost particularly, our maintenance costs are going down, not because we're deferring maintenance, but because things aren't breaking, we don't have to fix them.

And then as far as capital goes, if you go through the history of Coffeyville and Wynnewood, both of these refineries that had checkered past, they were somewhat broken. And over the years we invested and large equipment, small equipment, the most important, we spent a lot of money on a liability.

And those projects are pretty much sound. We still have work to do with those continuous improvement, but on a go forward basis, our CapEx is going to be lower than higher and when you finally get over in that threshold of going from reacted maintenance to predict that maintenance, it’s in an enormous costs?

Paul Cheng

Sure. Susan, do you – will you be able to share with us what is the RIN obligation at the end of the quarter? We have that number in the 10-Q, but…?

Susan Ball

Yes, and you’ll see that in 10-Q, but we uncommitted the [biofuel] winning obligation that’s valued at September 30, for the uncommitted portion is around $127 million.

Paul Cheng

So that job actually by over $100 million, actually $150 million comparing to the end of June?

Susan Ball

Correct.

Paul Cheng

Okay.

Jack Lipinski

Yes, the questions whether we've been in the RIN market. I can affirm and say we've been there for a long time and the reporters got it wrong.

Paul Cheng

A final one Jack, it seems that year-over-year timing, is then the maybe that they had wise on suggestion to the next CEO in the Board, whether you believe the refining MLP is the right topic structure for you guys, or on given that you have become more of a – I think that one of the [indiscernible] structure?

Jack Lipinski

Well, that we discussed that periodically. So it's not – it's discussed with us and our Board and we’re just had at the moment, the model seems to work for simply because CDI is the majority owner of it. Ultimately the question becomes when we get it better value if we turn ourselves into – back into the C-Corp and that's the question that we're debating.

I mean the multiple when you're the [indiscernible] out there and you're standing alone they don't have much to compare to what do you trade at? What is your trading multiple? But C-Corps tends to be traded based on their EBITDA net income. We tend to be traded based on our free cash flow, it just simply because of that. So long answer is to a short question is, it’s always a review.

Paul Cheng

Okay and so you believe that at this point, your own feeling is that this is still working for you?

Jack Lipinski

It is, we don't feel a strong obligation one way or the other at the moment, but markets change take a look I fully believe that I would take a fourth company public and that would be a logistics company and the market just wasn't there. So markets are fickle. We'll see and look uncertainties and the Board and our owners in New York will look at this very, very closely and do what steps to the shareholders?

Paul Cheng

Very good, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chi Chow with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Chi Chow

Great, thanks. Jack, I want to wish you all the best for those of us who have been around a while, you're really one of the last of the [indiscernible] CEO then refining and who tell that like it is and - appreciated all your insights, you can and your leadership over the years and will truly miss you.

Jack Lipinski

Like it was said I'm retired, but for how long okay.

Chi Chow

Well, we are soon going to miss you RINs ran are better than any type [indiscernible], so missed for sure. So Jack and you've got unique insights into what's going on it Cushing. So a couple of questions there, one do you have any views on why inventory levels are still high there despite the seemingly very strong export volumes. And then secondly do you have any comments on incrementally the types of crude that might be stacking up in the tanks that there in the specifically do you see any of the higher API Gravity barrels flowing there these days.

Jack Lipinski

It's been interesting when you start looking, we obviously are buying [indiscernible] coming down from Canada. So we obviously spilt barrels and resell those barrels simply because we are not processing as much. That two will change, but I think what’s happened is that the sweet crude had become attractive to run. And I think you bottling up and Cushing.

Chi Chow

Okay.

Jack Lipinski

And then you other issues with Canada, there were port problems for export coming out of because a Harvey. I think if you would ask me the market straight in the front back so very narrow on Cushing and at some point they can actually they might even flip. And you do just so many moving parts and then you get Brent-WTI out over $6 and realistically probably be close to 3 to 4.

And when you start looking at those differentials and what’s crudes are moving. Yes, I agree with you there is ton of crude and Cushing and hasn’t long like it has in the past. But then again you also had some turnarounds up in the Chicago area with couple plans that run a lot of Canadian I think so I would given another quarter and then see what happens.

Chi Chow

Okay. If they're just going to any comment on the heavy stacking up, I mean you were starting to see WTS differentials why now so do you expect those volumes I guess of the barrel to start clearing out of there and we know what your strategy at Coffeyville in every barrel going forward here?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. What we're starting to see is as crude prices are climbing a little bit. You're also seeing a heavy crude discount wide. And it's widening more than the increase the crude price of that means the attractiveness of the heavy Canadian barrel will improve over time and it is improving right now. If you look at a strip for WTS for next year is trading at 15 to 25 range discount WTI. And I mean a good part of this year it was $9 or $10.

So you're that to will change the dynamic and then don't get they have some problems up in Canada during the year which tighten that up. Canada is still set continue to produce more crude every year. All the projects that have been green lighted up there will continue there are no new projects. So you can expect over the next three or four years another 600,000 to 800,000 barrels a day of crude production coming out of Canada. And it's going to tend were kind to go. I mean as long as the sweet crude are as attractive to run refiners will run the fleet over the head of the South.

Chi Chow

Okay. Great thanks. Maybe one final question here back on the Plains announcement. So what's the capacity of the Cushing L.S. pipe and where exactly does that pipeline terminate?

Jack Lipinski

Okay. Well it obviously goes to L.S. and it terminates our connection that goes into the Sunoco pipeline which finally beats win England. Okay has not a 100 pipeline and it gets pretty close to the refinery just a little bit west of that then it highs into the old Sunoco system which was actually at one point part of Gary-Williams who sold before we acquired it. The interesting thing about that pipeline is we're using it every day.

And long-term and I don't want to steal thunder from Dave or whatever they do in the future, but if we're continuing to see ever increasing volumes in the SCOOP. We have the velocity JV line which is kind of capacity of over 60,000 barrels a day. So if you add that to the basin pipeline space, we have access to. It's quite possible at some point in time. We will meet the flow north to south.

We could reverse the line and take gathered barrels for gathering business and move them up north, but it gives us an option. The one thing that you followed us for years, we believe and it's our firm belief that you need multiple sources of crude and multiple ways of moving it around. So this Red River system which is really Cushing to Ellis line. We had a contract that would run for another – not quite three years. And once that was done then what’s going to happen in that pipeline by purchasing it, we own the right to that line and we could choose the yo-yo and move crude down.

And it's a great addition to our logistics business particularly if we continue to expand into the STACK and the SCOOP in the areas in between. So that's our long-term view, but once we control it is ours. The most successful companies are the ones that control their pipes.

Chi Chow

And can you say what the capacity that are in line?

Jack Lipinski

I'm sorry. I didn’t answer that. I think it’s 30,000 or 35,000 barrels a day.

Chi Chow

Okay, great. Thanks Jack. All the best to you.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Neil Mehta

Jack, congratulations. You will be missed, but hope to stay in touch. The first question I had was just follow-up on the transportation economics for Brent-WTI that the $3 to $4 a barrel, Jack how do you kind of frame that? Is that the cost to move in a barrel from Cushing down to the Gulf Coast in your mind plus covering the export?

Jack Lipinski

That's exactly what it is. I mean you could use whichever tariff you want to use, use the seaway tariff, it's one number you use the TransCanada line it's another number and then ocean freight and that's basically how we would back into what would be a realistic open market value for domestic versus trends.

Neil Mehta

And have you seen the cost of moving a barrel from Cushing down to the Gulf Coast increase, we saw the market link announcement last week. I guess what I'm trying to get is are those pipes really effectively operating at full utilization right now which is part of the reason the dips over there?

Jack Lipinski

It could be, but that's constrained today. There will be other pipes. There's going to be a lot of ways that crude will move around every six or eight months – six months or 12 months or 18 months somebody else moves into a market. And a long-term though if you would say that what's the incremental tariff on the line if it's constrained. All that tends to do is lower the price at the point of injection right.

And you maybe seeing a little bit of that, but there's so much crude, it's not just Cushing anymore. If you have crude being extorted directly from the Permian and there's other lines that are going to be reversed cat line and others. So ultimately my long-term view is that it should be $1 to $2 transferred from Cushing to the Gulf Coast and about $50 to $2 transport to get it back to the other side of the pond, if you are going to do at that way.

Neil Mehta

That’s great Jack. And then the health of the U.S. product market inventories are in a good place for both distil and gasoline going into 2018, how constructive are you and what could derail the positive momentum on the product side?

Jack Lipinski

Well, the orb is so wide open right now. I think any thing coming over from Europe is on it’s way here right now as far as gasoline, diesel, you have – you basically have colonial constrained based on colonial that’s meaningful.

We are seeing good solid demand. We're seeing increased diesel demand worldwide. So diesel was enormously in favor few years ago and then everybody to clear of that and now with IMO coming and everything else, the marble lower sulfur requirements that's going to drive demand for more diesel, whether it's in MDO or another great, so we're looking and saying all right, the strength in the current is in that diesel, not gasoline.

And in a location like ours, our refineries were primarily can trigger to maximize display. You can see that in our historic numbers. We live in an agricultural area. When we get our expansion starting back in 2005, we opted not to go for big gasoline. We opted to go for bigger diesel.

So as far as our view, my view, there's a global view and then there's a parochial view, I think we are in very good shape and you've got GDP growth of 3%. As the economy grow, so there is demand for hydrocarbon. And I don't think everybody's going to turn and drive an electric car starting tomorrow that's a longer term.

Neil Mehta

Last question for me was just as think about days transition and the two or three most important strategic question that you think he is going to need to address and that fairly the answer is look to-date for those, but what are the two or three biggest questions that the next leader of the company is going to have to explore?

Jack Lipinski

That’s tough and I want to took Dave under the gun and then you ask him about it next quarter, what he is going to do. All I can say to that is the same thing, we are in a mode of continuous improvement, and okay that's where we stand right now. Okay, we are focusing on small higher return projects. Ultimately depending on how RINs turns out, does he do an acquisition? Does he do a merger?

We teed up the logistics MLP form if the market returns and you get a couple turns along the multiple that's something that will turn. There is more improvement to be done in Wynnewood in particular. Coffeyville has had the benefit of 12 years of capital infusion. We own a year-five at Wynnewood and they're doing a great job there. Let me not denigrate anything that they've done. There are still improvement to be done there cost wise and otherwise and I think you're going to see continuing that the Coffeyville cost will go down and the Wynnewood cost will also go down.

Dave will be faced with nothing more than I'm faced with. I don't go to work every morning, thinking about what my biggest strategic necessity, when you see it. I think he'll have plenty of opportunity. He has got a business that hopefully won't wrap around his ankles any time soon because it’s just – the people are the biggest asset we have.

I mean that's the thing I always concern myself about. Our greatest asset is go home at 5 o’ clock. It's not our crude units or our cat crackers or our crude supply or anything else. It's all about our people. And we've been a team for the last decade or more and I think that’s the way this company operates best. And I know Dave, and he is kind of manager that will make sure that continues to have.

Neil Mehta

Thanks Jack. Happy for you.

Jack Lipinski

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Faisel Khan with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Faisel Khan

Thank you. Good morning. Congratulations Jack the retirement will nothing miss you animated commentary on the refining industry and I know our commodities team will miss trying to make headlines of your commentary too. So thank you very much.

Jack Lipinski

Well, you can always call me out, but I can give you a [indiscernible].

Faisel Khan

I’ll let it caution at more now. But thanks the couple questions. First, on the pipeline joint ventures here some interesting transactions just to try understand. So on the joint venture pipeline the midway pipeline I'll see what the capacity is that line and when you running that line pretty much at full capacity at Coffeyville?

Jack Lipinski

No, we have not recently has been 103, 104 as the capacity and what the capacity over a 120.

Faisel Khan

Okay. Gotcha.

Jack Lipinski

And then Broome station as two crude lines that goes from there to refinery with a capacity of over 140. So the refinery as well supply and you know from Cushing. And it's a relatively new line it was built on for so it's a baby a source pipeline.

Faisel Khan

Okay. And the just your commentary on the 35-day L.S. to Cushing system. You are seeing that you're going to bypass Red River with this pipeline or…

Jack Lipinski

This is old Red River of the line.

Faisel Khan

Is the old Red River line. Okay. Gotcha and that’s the one you were running at 30. It's 35-day but it’s running at a lower rate I think 25-day maybe?

Jack Lipinski

Something like in that order right now yes. So the older line Plains put in a new line larger line and have been moving people off the Red River that the older river system answer the new one. And this one just happen to fit us like the glow.

Faisel Khan

Gotcha. Gotcha. And then in terms of that the gathering volumes that you used to sort of tell us sum from quarter-to-quarter I mean that those numbers did moving up as production in this script in a stack of moving happened certainly you know the Permian two how is that - how the volumes training on that either gathering investments?

Jack Lipinski

They are moving steady in the straight line up the only time we ever had something where we actually reported a quarter-over-quarter reduction was one crude prices just collapse and then you got difficult with differentials for a quarter two to three. But right now I will say that is a very competitive business. Where the real value for Coffeyville and Wynnewood comes in, if you buy WTI and Cushing its blended crude I mean people will say Canadian heavy showers, condensate [indiscernible] and call it WTI.

And the value of that crude process and refining which we just call our refining value is below what we actually achieve on our gathered crude. It's safe to say that the gathered crude deliver at or under WTI and have anywhere from $1 to $1.50 improvement in refining yield. So what hidden in these numbers and people tend to focus on is just the volume and the cost of gathering. What's missed is that the value of not having somebody blend on top of you. Because a very high percentage of this crude goes directly into our plans.

If you are some volume now that we've expanded that we gets resold in Cushing, but the majority of it finds its way directly it's costing to Wynnewood. And the crude quality association there is a Group that's been out there fighting for an expanding the specifications WTI and we have been active in that and support adding on respects to WTI so you know get dumbbell crude, list the metals there will be limitations on metals.

I mean again WTI just add to 42 Gravity employed for sulfur and became WTI. It just had a look or taste like oil. And so by putting tighter specification on will actually help the refineries and it will kind of move the blenders out of the way too and people adding on top every time with crude those through junction.

Faisel Khan

Thank you. Okay.

Jack Lipinski

If you think about it that's a real value it's but compare along what we do.

Faisel Khan

And how many barrels you guys gathering the quarter?

Jack Lipinski

Well, this quarter was 89, a little over 89 we are predicting well over 90 in the fourth quarter.

Faisel Khan

Got it. Okay. And last question for me. Did you comments around the bottling up of heavy crude to Cushing your opinion that that day the inventory levels that we're seeing at Cushing that you're seeing light barrels being swapped out for heavy barrels. So that is already think is going on?

Jack Lipinski

I mean that’s what we think our commercial group believes that's what's happening you never really know. But you know we had a discussion on that just short while ago on the thought is that there's more heavy in Cushing than it used to be and some of it has to do with differential some of it has to do with what pipeline constraints and some of that has to do with turnaround.

Faisel Khan

Gotcha. Great thanks a lot. Appreciate the time.

Jack Lipinski

All right.

End of Q&A

Jack Lipinski

Operator we are done again. Thank you everyone who's joined our call and I look forward to seeing you in my next job. Big decisions, take care everyone. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation. And have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.