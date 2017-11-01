ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Randy Hales on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director, ICR, IR.

Randy Hales - President & CEO

Brad Holiday - CFO

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Dave King - ROTH Capital

Nick Altmann - Northland Capital

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Jeff Van Sinderen - B Riley

Operator

Now we would like to welcome and turn the call to Brendon Frey of ICR. Brendon, you may begin.

Brendon Frey

Thank you, Giles. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review the ZAGG third quarter 2017 financial results. On the call today, we have Randy Hales, President and Chief Executive Officer and ZAGG's Chief Financial Officer, Brad Holiday. Randy and Brad will review their prepared comments and then we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Our third quarter earnings press release was issued today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain certain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

For a more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, we refer all of you to the Risk Factors contained in ZAGG's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZAGG assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

Please note that on today's call, in addition to discussing the GAAP financial results and the outlook for the company, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation of ZAGG's use of this non-GAAP financial measure in this call and the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures required by SEC Regulation G is included in ZAGG's press release today, which again can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The non-GAAP information is not a substitute for any performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations, which are detailed in the company's press release.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Randy Hales. Randy?

Randy Hales

Thank you, Brenden and good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the call today. Our business performed extremely well during the third quarter as our teams continue to do an excellent job executing on our near-term initiatives while driving meaningful progress against our long-term corporate objectives including our commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Third quarter consolidated revenues increased 8% to a record $131.4 million, driven by continued growth of InvisibleShield and the mophie, two of the strongest brands in the wireless lifestyle category.

Our results outside the U.S. which have also been a key area of focus, posted another strong quarter, growing 28% compared to last year. The third quarter results were highlighted by the introduction of the mophie wireless charge pad that supports the new iPhones. Our team worked tirelessly on this exciting project and while its contribution to the third quarter was minimal, it will positively impact the fourth quarter and sets us up for continued growth into 2018.

The recent success we are experiencing with mophie reinforces our decision to acquire this market-leading brand and underscores its numerous prospects for growth within the overall power category.

In addition to driving sales, we've also made important headway enhancing our operating structure and improving our go-to-market strategies. Our work on this critical front helps us translate 8% revenue growth into a 26% increase in adjusted EBITDA and as a result of the strong cash generated by the business, we've decreased our debt to $32.7 million at the end of the third quarter down from $87 million post the mophie acquisition.

The quarter also proved to be strong from a market share perspective as reported by the NPD Group, the InvisibleShield and mophie brands remain number one in dollar market share for their respective categories with cell phone screen protection achieving a record high monthly market share of 56%.

Based on the performance of our core business year-to-date, combined with the introduction of the new mophie wireless charging pad, we're increasing our 2017 annual guidance. We now expect net sales to be between $500 million to $520 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $75 million to $78 million.

Looking beyond this year, we believe the company has a long runway for growth given our industry-leading brands, strong OEM relationships and the growing shift towards wireless. I am confident that the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities that lie ahead and will deliver increased value to our shareholders for years to come.

I will now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Randy. Since many of the details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our recent financial performance.

Third quarter results were in line with our expectations with strong growth in our screen protection product line, driven by the launch of new phones into the market as well as a strong overall growth in our international business, which increased 28% compared to last year.

Gross margins improved 140 basis points to 36% as a result of an increase in our screen protection business continuing improvement in our operational performance. Meanwhile, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved dramatically to 24% due in part to the increase in sales and cost synergies we've realized over the past year.

Our year-over-year improvement was also aided by the fact that a large charge we recognized in the third quarter of 2016 related to the purchase price of mophie didn't recur. The result of these improvements was adjusted EBITDA increasing to $22 million or 17% of sales from $18 million or 14% of sales last year and our bottom line improving from a net loss of $7.1 million or $0.25 per share in the year ago period to a net income of $9.8 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

During the quarter we continued to experience strong retail sell-through for our core products. Dollar market share in September was up across the Board with cell phone screen protection increasing to 56%, battery cases to 62% and portable power to 31%, all number one in their respective categories.

Importantly, our balance sheet remained strong. Accounts receivable increased to $97 million as a result of higher quarterly sales and DSOs were 66 days compared to 61 days last year. The overall quality of our receivables remained very good.

Inventory balances increased 9% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an 8% increase in revenues along with incremental inventory of the new wireless charge app and shift to retail shortly after the end of the quarter. Excluding this incremental inventory, consolidated inventory turns improved to 6.8 times compared to 6.5 times last year.

With respect to our GAAP, we continue to manage down the outstanding balance on our credit facility and have reduced our consolidated debt by over 60% to $32 million at the end of the past quarter from a high of $87 million after the mophie acquisition last year. We have sufficient liquidity to meet the demands of our business.

As Randy mentioned, we are increasing our estimated sales for the year to $500 million to $520 million from our previous estimate of $470 million to $500 million. This increase takes into consideration incremental sales for our new wireless charge pad introduced very late in the third quarter.

Our remaining business, which made our previous estimate of $470 million to $500 million is still tracking within the original range. However, we are now more comfortable with the low end due to the impact on our screen protection business from the delay in the launch date of the new iPhone 10.

We believe overall demand for the new phones will be similar to our original projections, but the timing of demand will ship some sales into the first quarter of next year as supply of the new device increases. As a result of the increase in sales, our adjusted EBITDA estimate results are increasing from our previous range of $71 million to $75 million to our new estimate of $75 million to $78 million or approximately 15% of net sales. Finally, for 2017, we estimate CapEx to be $9 million and our tax rate to be approximately 35% for the year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] The first question comes from Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum Capital. Mike your line is open.

Mike Malouf

Great. Thanks guys for taking my questions.

Randy Hales

You bet.

Mike Malouf

So if I interpret what you said here is that your previous guidance of $470 million to $500 million that you're really comfortable with the lower end of that range without the charging pads, so let's just call it $480 million and so you're talking about $20 million to $40 million in sales for the new charging pad? Does that make sense with you?

Brad Holiday

Yes, that's right Mike.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Great. And then maybe you can give us some color on how -- that's obviously a huge impact to the fourth quarter and I would imagine that it's going to be continuing into next year. Can you give us a sense of how this is selling relative to what you thought? How are you doing relative to the competition and perhaps maybe just a commentary on how you think your product is going to stack up against the Apple product once it gets out?

Randy Hales

Yeah Mike, a couple things. First of all, let me tell you that it's selling right in line with what we anticipated and we're pleased with the performance of it as far as us versus competition, we really don't have any insight into that. So, it's hard to know on that one.

And then lastly the Apple charge pad appears to be a little different animal than what we're putting out there where it's designs charger phone, the new airpods and the new watch. So, it's targeted I would say towards a very app user some of this entire ecosystem.

Ours is a little bit and is positioned from a price perspective, so that consumers can get into wireless charging and probably extend where they may have one initially on a nightstand probably to see one end up in a family room area or a work area and it's priced by multiple chart pads just toward that wireless lifestyle.

Mike Malouf

Okay. And then just back to your guidance real quick it sounds like you're moving some of your expectations for the InvisibleShield from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. So, are you thinking that you might see a little bit less seasonality this year as you move into the first quarter versus other periods?

Randy Hales

Yeah, I think that's fair Mike. I think just because of the delay, I think we'll just a see a shift that this will move out a little bit between Q4 and Q1. So, I think that will just flattening the seasonality a little best.

I think we're still feeling that the overall demand for the new phones are going to be very similar as previous launches. I think it's just timing a lot of people have been waiting for the new phone to come out and I think that's held off on the demand. So, we would expect that to shift more towards from the fourth quarter and into the first quarter more than we've seen in the past.

Mike Malouf

Okay. Great. Thanks for the help.

Randy Hales

Yeah you bet Mike.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dave King from ROTH Capital. Dave your line is open.

Dave King

Thanks. Afternoon guys.

Randy Hales

Hey Dave.

Dave King

I guess first of all maybe sticking with my kind of questioning a little bit on the charge pad and the $20 million to $40 million sales let's call it, that $20 million to $40 million, how much of that is re-plans or sell through, through the app locations you're already in and maybe through your own website versus shipments to some of the big box and carrier customers out there?

I guess along those lines when do you expect to ship the wireless charging base to those various customers and expect to have that ready? Just trying to get a sense of what the initial demand from consumers looks like through where it's already been distributed and then who else is planning in terms of retailers planning to take it on, thanks?

Randy Hales

Yeah, good questions Dave. And you're asking the question that our customers ask us on a daily basis, when will they have access to the product? There is certainly a lot of interest out there and our hope right now and anticipation is that we'll be able to start shipping rest of the channels on our long-standing customers during the fourth quarter.

Dave King

Okay. So, along the lines of that $20 million to $40 million, it sounds a lot of that, is those customers or is there some re-plan into the Apple stores and sell through on your own website embedded in that as well?

Randy Hales

Yeah there is not a whole lot of that coming from rest of the channel. We're still working hard to make sure that Apple is in the position they want to be in with the product. So actually, as the iPhone 10 is now coming to market and we think that they sometimes have demand there.

So, there's not a lot of those forecast numbers for this year in rest of channel.

Dave King

Okay. That makes sense. And then maybe switching gears a bit to the screen protector business and what you talked about as the shift in seasonality next year little bit, it seems like the eight has underperformed expectations somewhat, but the same time I think that's may be due to pent-up demand for the 10.

I guess what sort of screen protector order patterns have you seen from your retail customers? Have they -- did they make as big of a bet on the eight as say they did on the six? And similarly, what are they thinking for the 10 along those lines because of what -- because of the delay in the launch date for the 10? Are they then waiting in terms of their worrying on the 10? I get just some context color there I think would be helpful, thanks?

Randy Hales

Dave, I would tell you that total demand has been similar to what we've seen in years past on iPhone launches. It's just spread across three devices this time versus two of the last couple cycles. So, I think we're seeing a little bit of anomaly there and should see as Brad mentioned, shifting a little bit later in this quarter and into early 2018

Dave King

Okay. All right. Thanks for taking my questions and nice quarter.

Randy Hales

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Latimore from Northland Capital. Mike your line is open.

Nick Altmann

Yeah hey guys, this is actually Nick Altmann on for Mike. Thanks for taking our questions?

Randy Hales

You bet.

Nick Altmann

So, first one, I guess the charging pads only an Apple stores right now, but what kind of attachment rate are you guys seeing on the wireless charger let's say for every 100 iPhone 8s that are sold?

Randy Hales

They don't share that information with us. We don't have visibility to it. So probably we won't have a good read on that until we really get into rest of the channel and start to see some of store data, but at this point in time, we don't have visibility there.

Nick Altmann

Okay. And just going after that, you gave a little bit of color earlier, but when will the wireless charging pad hit shelves in other retailers besides Apple Store? Do you guys have a definitive date or not yet?

Randy Hales

Not yet. It's a bit of a moving target and our hope is that we can get that -- get those shipments started before the end of the fourth quarter, but we don't have a definitive date yet.

Nick Altmann

Okay. And then just last one, last year in the fourth quarter, you guys said that the Apple supply constraints hurt your guidance fourth quarter, it kind of seems like there's a similar dynamic this year, can you guys just help me understand from your perspective maybe what's different this year versus last?

Randy Hales

Yeah, I think there is a little bit of that shift in again, but if you go back to our guidance and you can see we've got a really strong fourth quarter coming together even that shift and frankly for us a really nice look into 2018. It will start a little faster than it has in years past. So, for us it all balances out in there?

Nick Altmann

Okay. Thank you.

Randy Hales

Yeah. Thank you, Nick.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann. John, your line is open.

Jon Hickman

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So, the latter selling is the iPhone X start or 10 hits the shelves Friday, are you like in past launches are you going to have an InvisibleShield like right at the get go?

Randy Hales

Yes, we're ready to go. Our customers have inventory and very much like we've been in the past.

Jon Hickman

Okay. So, then I had another question about -- there was -- I got on late, so if you addressed this question in your remarks, I'm sorry, but could you talk about the operating expense line a little bit; sales, marketing, administrative. It seemed a little higher than you were talking about earlier.

Brad Holiday

I think the way to look at that John, if you look at the first half, second half, we would look at our overall operating expense being down a little bit in the second half compared to the first half.

We've seen it go down throughout the year. So, it's going to be few million less in the second half than it is in the first half. So, nothing really jumped out if you will.

And we're going to have -- and we did have some additional infrastructure that we did have put in during the quarter just to support this project for the wireless charge pad, but overall expenses should be down if you look at operating expense line should be down slightly from first half to second half.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And then one last question again if you talked about this previously, I'm sorry, but internationally are you making any progress in the Asian geographic region?

Randy Hales

Yeah John, for the first time in the company's history, we were finally starting to get a little bit of traction there. Nothing in big. We certainly would break it out at this point in time, but we feel like we got the right people on the ground now, starting to make the right connections and that's a nearly slow build, but it was nice to see some revenue generated from that part of growth this quarter.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Randy Hales

You bet. Thank you.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen from B Riley FBR. Jeff, your line is open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Thanks for taking my questions. Just to clarify the wireless charging pad is in your power management segment, is that correct?

Randy Hales

Yes, it is.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then any sense you can give us in terms of margin, how we should think about margins from that product for you?

Randy Hales

Think about in the range of what we've talked about earlier in the year both our goal this year with mophie was to get them up in the high teens maybe 20% and then into the low 20s in 2018. So similar gross margin structure as we would typically see for the mophie product line.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Got it. And then as far as the organic growth rate, I was just trying to get a sense on since you did change your guidance, what's factored in for organic growth in your new guidance?

Brad Holiday

As we mentioned, the guidance for the full year, what I call base business ex the wireless charge pads, the original guidance was $470 million to $500 million and we're seeing we're going to be at the lower part of that range and really the only reason for that, the core business is really very strong still. It's really the t timing of screen protection with the delay of the new iPhone 10.

We're seeing some of the orders been shifted probably into early first quarter would be our guess. So, the core business if you will is still in that $470 million to $500 million but at the lower end of the range, but still certainly within the original guidance that we had given earlier this year.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Got it. And then I know it's early and you don't really have a lot of data or visibility into the wireless charging pad as far as attach rate, but I guess from a broader perspective, how should we think about the attach rate for you with all you’re across all your product platforms for the new life iPhones? I guess I am just wondering if you're thinking that the attach rate may change from the historical attach rate?

Randy Hales

Jeff, I think our best visibility here obviously is going to be around the screen protection and we'll see I think similar attach rates than what we've experienced historically kind of in that mid to high teens rate now.

One of the interesting things about the iPhone 10, we'll see how this plays out over time. Actually, all three of the new iPhones that were released this fall, they have a glass front and a glass back. So there maybe some opportunity to do some full body protection. It could have lift that a little bit and the devices are more expensive and we think that in the minds of the consumer, there is probably a larger interest in protecting those devices or an increased interest.

So, we'll watch attach rates closely, but we've seen a pretty steady climb of point or two a year over the last four five years.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Great. Thanks, and we'll take the rest offline.

Randy Hales

Great. Thanks Jeff.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Jeff.

Randy Hales

Hey, if there are no other questions…

Randy Hales

Okay. Well thank you for joining us on the call today. And we look forward to discussing our fourth quarter results with you on the next call. Thank you.

