Rowan Cos. Plc (RDC) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rowan Cos. Plc (NYSE:RDC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 01, 2017 11:00 am ET

Good morning. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rowan Companies Third Quarter 2017 Earning Results Conference Call.

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Rowan's third quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your interest in Rowan. A copy of the company's earnings report issued earlier this morning can be found on our website at rowan.com.

Joining me on the call this morning are Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Keller, Executive Vice President, Business Development; and Stephen Butz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I'd like remind you that expectations expressed during this conference call are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties such as market conditions in the general economy, commodity prices, offshore drilling activity levels, renegotiations, early termination or cancellation of contracts, risks related to our joint venture with Saudi Aramco, and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings on our website that more fully describe forward-looking statements, risk factors, and other events that could impact future results. Please note that information discussed during today's call is as of now and may be outdated at the time of any replay.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom Burke, Rowan's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Carrie. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your participation today, and your continued interest and investment in Rowan. Following my prepared remarks, Mark will give you an update on the offshore drilling market, and Stephen will walk you through our financial performance and guidance. And then I'll conclude with some thoughts on ARO Drilling before opening the call for questions.

In the third quarter, we believe firming crude oil prices continued to help the offshore rig market find the bottom (02:38) and even make some modest improvements in some categories and regions. Interest from our customers to resume exploration drilling seems to be increasing. However, the majority of the visible demand continues to be for shorter-cycle activities and mature basins. While this dynamic is supportive of a gradual recovery in jack-up activity, the deepwater floater market is in much more dependent (03:06) on demand from exploration drilling.

Though we've seen a general increase in tendering activity in the floater market over the past quarters, we still believe incremental contract fixtures will struggle to keep pace with the cadence of contracts rolling off through the end of 2017, and well into 2018. Regardless of the market segment, as contracts that were signed before the downturn comes to an end, we have already seen a strong trend for older rigs to be replaced by modern, more capable rigs. We expect this trend to continue especially in the floater market where there is strong technical differentiation in the latest generation of rigs. As we approach the end of the year, crude oil prices will play a vital role in E&P budgets and project approvals for 2018. Mark will go through in more detail about our recent contract awards, utilization trends, and our outlook of the Rowan fleet.

Since quarter end, we announced the launch of ARO Drilling, plus (04:12) joint venture with Saudi Aramco. I'd like to take a moment to thank and congratulate our employees and those of Saudi Aramco who've worked tirelessly to ensure our next successful (04:23) startup for ARO Drilling. It's been almost a year since we announced the signing of this historic partnership with the largest jack-up customer in the world and we're pleased to see it fully operating. I'll go into more detail about ARO Drilling following Stephen's comments.

This morning, we reported a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share in the third quarter from a loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $99 million versus the consensus estimate of approximately $83 million. We are pleased that the J.P. Bussell and Rowan Norway went back to work during the quarter, improving our total jack-up utilization to 78%.

Our impressive operational efficiency continued in the third quarter, with approximately 99% uptime fleet-wide and exhibited ongoing capital spending discipline and control of costs, which resulted in a cash balance at quarter end of approximately $1.2 billion and a cash balance today of over $1.3 billion.

As we consider capital allocation opportunities, we're mindful of maintaining an attractive credit profile and a strong solid balance sheet. We recognize the value in preserving liquidity and when we examine opportunistic investments, we believe that transactions should be strategic, accretive and not dilute the asset quality of our fleet.

Now, for a more detailed look at the market, I'll hand the call over to Mark.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. During the third quarter, we were pleased with the overall improvement in market sentiment, as well as the backlog additions to our jack-up fleet most notably in Trinidad. As announced in our most recent Fleet Status Report, we extended our current contracts with BP on both the Joe Douglas and the EXL II. These commitments add approximately one year of work for each unit. Additionally, the Ralph Coffman also secured a contract extension, which will carry the rig through the end of the year.

Our excellence in operational performance in the region continues to lead to repeat business with valued customers. Also this quarter, Shell contracted the Gorilla VI for its program in Trinidad. The jack-up will mobilize from the North Sea for 150-day drilling program that is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2018. There are four priced options following the initial program which, if exercised, would keep the rig busy until early 2019. As a reminder, the Gorilla VI continues to receive day rate until early March as part of the termination agreement with ConocoPhillips.

The worldwide demand for harsh environment jack-ups is showing signs of health and utilization is hovering around levels that are supportive for improved commercial terms. Although demand in this subsector is improving, I should note that around half of the projects for these more capable units originates from benign environment regions with operators being attracted to the generally higher levels of efficiency that these harsh environment rig provide.

Though overall jack-up demand appears to have bottomed, the supply/demand balance for benign environment jack-ups continues to be extremely challenging, with day rates approximating operating costs in some regions. With a plentiful supply of modern rigs that are warm- or hot-stacked, combined with substantial queue of newbuilds, it is difficult to predict when the commercial environment will improve on a global basis. This appreciation (08:24) for the distinction between harsh and benign environment jack-ups is supportive of Rowan's strategy and mission statement – to be recognized by our customers as most efficient and capable provider of demanding contract drilling services. 85% of our marketed jack-ups are high-spec with most rigs also being rated (08:45) for harsh environments. Today and historically, utilization levels are higher for this caliber of rig.

Now looking at specific jack-up regions of the world, the Middle East provides significant potential for increase in demand in 2018, considering outstanding tender requirements across the region. Incremental demand is anticipated from Saudi Aramco, National Drilling Company, Kuwait Oil Company, and KJO, among other customers. The EXL I and the EXL IV are currently tendered on multiple projects in the region, and we are hopeful to secure contract for those units over the coming quarters. The Bob Palmer is currently contracted to Saudi Aramco until the end of the year. Discussions are ongoing about a possible extension for this high-spec jack-up to be leased into ARO and continue its successful track record of deep gas drilling.

The North Sea, five of our six jack-ups are currently contracted as the Rowan Norway recently completed a project in the UK with Repsol Sinopec. We are looking at multiple opportunities for the Rowan Norway and the Gorilla VII both in and out of the region for projects starting in 2018.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, we secured a new contract with W&T Offshore for the EXL III. But the region remains one of our weakest jack-up regions in the world. The conversations with customers have picked up slightly now that hurricane season is behind us. But continuous work may be a challenge in this market, so the EXL III is also being tendered worldwide.

Now, turning to the floater market, I'd like to briefly mention recent news in Latin America before focusing on the ultra-deepwater market. We continue to actively participate in opportunities in Latin America and closely monitor the ongoing bid rounds. Last week, the high interest from IOCs in the Brazilian bidding rounds further strengthened our view that this region will have an increase in activity level in the coming years. In Mexico, the next round we'll watch will be in January 2018 which should have closed the 30 deepwater blocks up for bid.

In the broad floater market, we don't expect contracted demand to make a definitive turn until at least late 2018. There is a lack of near-term incremental projects in the face of significant continued contract roll offs in the coming months. While fixtures (11:23) are few and far between, recent contract awards support that well-equipped seventh generation units are preferred by customers and we are actively pursuing approximately 10 to 12 prospects for our drillships. Programs range in length from 150 days to 3 years and commencement dates are expected during the next 12 months to 18 months. There are only 18 build stacked 1,250 ton (11:47) capable units available before the end of 2018. So, that niche market could tighten up well in advance of the total fleet.

As I cautioned on the last call, continued commodity price strength for the remainder of the year will play a key role in the follow through of planned 2018 and 2019 deepwater activity. Rowan is well-positioned in the current stage of the market with high performing shallow water assets and four of the most capable ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry today. We are exhibiting operational excellence, acutely focused on adding backlog, and strategically prepared for the recovery.

This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. In addition to reviewing our third quarter 2017 results today, I'll provide you with updates on our cost and capital spending guidance for the remainder of 2017 and provide preliminary guidance for 2018. Following my comments, I'll turn the call back over to Tom.

As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the recent launch of ARO Drilling, shortly following the close of the third quarter, we received an $88 million cash distribution from ARO as part of the formation process, further bolstering our liquidity in this challenging market. Our cash balance is now over $1.3 billion. Together with our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, this strong liquidity positions us very well to both weather the storm and make opportunistic investments.

Now, for our quarterly results. This morning we reported a net loss of $21 million or $0.17 per diluted share in comparison to a net loss of $29 million or $0.23 cents per diluted share last quarter. Both quarters included minor impacts from the early extinguishment of debt with the third quarter including a $500,000 loss, and the second quarter including a $2.4 million gain. The quarter-over-quarter reduction in our net loss per share was driven by an income tax benefit related to a lapse in a statute of limitations.

Revenue for the third quarter was $289 million excluding rebillable items, a decrease of 9% from the prior quarter due to the decline in deepwater revenue. Despite the overall reduction, we were pleased to see a $6 million improvement in jack-up revenue, attributed to the start-up of the J.P. Bussell in the Middle East and the Rowan Norway in the UK.

Operating costs remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, so our adjusted EBITDA declined to $99 million from a $131 million in the second quarter of 2017, while our EBITDA margins declined to 34%. While this is now well off recent peak levels, I would add that I am pleased that we've been able to maintain an EBITDA margin three years into the cyclical downturn that is equal to our EBITDA margin from the first quarter of 2014.

Our quarterly jack-up utilization increased to 78%, up 6% from the second quarter level, though average day rates decreased slightly. Our third quarter deepwater utilization was 50%, considering the revenue producing days on the Rowan Reliance, where we are recognizing deferred revenue related to the Cobalt prepayment and termination in 2016.

Notably, our Rowan Resolute ultra-deepwater drillship once again did not incur any unbillable downtime during this third quarter, a feat it has now accomplished for five consecutive quarters. Our total operational downtime including both the floater and jack-up fleet was only 1%.

Now turning to expenses. Operating cost for the third quarter were $165 million, net of rebillable items, in line with the low end of our guidance and flat with the second quarter level. For the fourth quarter, we expect operating costs to decline to $150 million to $160 million. The expected decline is largely due to the launch of ARO Drilling and the associated sale of assets to ARO.

As a reminder, this guidance excludes rebillables as well as certain potential ARO Drilling pass-through costs that we expect to have an equal offset in revenue.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter totaled $25 million, representing a slight increase from $22 million in the second quarter but they were at the low end of our guidance. As we mentioned in our prior call, second quarter G&A expense benefited from a reduced stock price and its impact on certain compensation awards that are marked-to-market. We anticipate our fourth quarter SG&A expense will remain relatively flat with the third quarter level.

For the third quarter, depreciation expense totaled $103 million and we expect full year expense of slightly higher than $400 million, just above our previous guidance due to the delayed sale of rigs to ARO Drilling. Interest expense for the third quarter was $39 million and our 2017 estimate is $156 million. Our full year guidance for income tax expense has been reduced to the mid $20 million range compared to our prior guidance of the low $40 million range primarily due to the tax benefit as a result of the resolution of our prior year tax contingency.

Income tax expense will likely continue to remain volatile for the foreseeable future and tax expense will be impacted not only by levels of pre-tax income, but also by the timing of contract awards, changes in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and various other factors. We continue to expect our cash tax payments during 2017 to total in the mid $30 million range.

Now let's discuss our cash flow and balance sheet. Capital expenditures totaled $21 million in the third quarter, $5 million below the second quarter levels. We are reducing our full year guidance from $120 million to – $130 million down to $120 million. We ended the quarter with just above $1.2 billion in cash before the ARO distribution. As previously stated, we retired $7 million of debt in the third quarter which brings our year to date total debt retirements to $170 million.

Next, I would like to provide full year guidance for 2018 keeping in mind that we are currently in our budget process and these estimates will be refined on our next quarterly earnings call. As I mentioned last quarter, Rowan will be reimbursed by ARO Drilling for back office and operations support costs which we will recognize as revenue as part of the transition services arrangement. For 2018, we expect transition services revenue to approximate $30 million but to gradually decline thereafter over the next few years until there are no remaining transition services.

Our 2018 operating expenses excluding rebillable items are expected to range from $600 million to 650 million. These estimates could change depending on the schedule of drilling units returning to work. SG&A expense for 2018 is estimated to range from $95 million to $105 million, fairly in line with the 2017 level.

Depreciation expense is expected to range from $370 million to $380 million, and interest expense is forecasted $155 million in 2018. As most of our contributions to ARO were structured as shareholder loans, we also expect to generate approximately $10 million of interest income from ARO Drilling on top of interest income related to our cash balance.

And finally, we estimate our maintenance capital expenditures will total less than $100 million in 2018. As a reminder, we are accounting for ARO Drilling under the equity method. However, we also intend to provide supplementary financial details in our earnings releases and periodic filings going forward. To assist you with your forecasting of ARO, we have disclosed the day rates for the initial five rigs, which ARO will collect as revenue and assume the operating costs for. We have also disclosed the transition services cost for ARO to be paid to Rowan. Lastly, ARO Drilling has assumed the cost of our former Saudi Arabian shore base.

Now, before opening the call for questions-and-answers. I'm going to hand the call back to Tom for some brief closing remarks.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Stephen. In closing, we're excited about the launch of ARO Drilling and strongly believe that this venture will be a significant long-term growth driver for our company. The $88 million cash distribution we have received in October together with a second and larger distribution expected in late 2018, after we sell the Scooter Yeargain and the Hank Boswell are examples of the immediate benefits created by this joint venture. However, we believe the most significant value creation from the JV is still ahead of us and will become more apparent once the newbuild rigs enter the ARO Drilling fleet.

This morning, we published an appendix to our investor presentation outlining the various components of our drilling. We hope this summary will help to clarify the structure and clearly illustrate the long-term value creation that we believe ARO Drilling will provide to Rowan. We believe the visible growth of ARO Drilling is a major differentiator for us in an industry that currently struggles to have much visibility and stability.

Operator, we're now ready to turn the call over for questions.

We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Ian Macpherson.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Hi, good morning everybody.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Ian.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Tom, you...

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Ian.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Hi. Hey, Mark. You've been linked in the press with, you know some M&A speculation and I want to ask you to comment on that directly. But given that the bifurcation that we're seeing between harsh environment assets both on the jack-up side and the floater side, I wonder what your view is on the durability of that trend whether it's sort of transient with regard to where we are in the cycle for this year and may be the next one or two years or if it's sufficiently structural that M&A that focuses on harsh environment jack-ups is going to be more of a priority for Rowan – just sort of double down on that that fleet profile that you've built today at least from the jack-up side?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yes. Good morning, Ian. It's a good question. So, you know, with respect to M&A, it's obviously hard to make specific comments and one of my – one of our competitors has a comment that he's been bought and sold so many times and nothing ever happened. So, with that said – with what Rowan has said, what is – as far as our perspective on M&A, that we should definitely look at all transactions as being a strategic, accretive and shouldn't dilute the asset quality of our fleet and that's been our – it's sort of our tagline about how we think of individual asset transactions and how we think about our more – larger transactions.

We'd say that, an underlying sort of focus on that is our desire – our strong desire to improve the return on invested capital and make sure that, from a capital allocation perspective, every dollar that we invest in the U.S. that – is well spent. So, we are certainly focused on value.

With respect to your specific question about the harsh environment jack-up market, clearly that has been, I think, our focus for the last several years. We obviously have moved into the ultra-deepwater at the high-end, but the side (24:41) transaction that we did in – that we executed in 2010 was aligned with entering that market. I do think the harsh environment market is – as we think about the whole of the jack-up market, is – it is a big market and the harsh environment market is a small part of it and it's definitely somewhere that Rowan would be focused historically and something that we would definitely – it's somewhere we really like. Now the problem is, with those assets, there aren't that many compared to the large number of assets that are out there in the jack-up space. But there are some jack-ups – harsh environment jack-ups in the Chinese shipyards as well. So, there are some opportunities out there, but we will continue to view that as an interesting market as we always have for the last five years or six years.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

I appreciate that perspective. Just for my follow-up, is there any update with the jack-ups in Brazil that you've bid on an auction? That seems to be radio silent but have you heard anything back from that contract?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. We have a good dialogue with Petrobras and they are going through that processes. It is – if a decision is made one way or the other from our perspective or from their perspective, we'll certainly let – we'll certainly put our lease on that. But it is – we do find those assets attractive. And as I think, I should think you know, I was at LeTourneau where we built those assets. So, I feel like we've got a good understanding of those rigs. I mean, no rig is perfect, that's for sure. Unless it happens to be a Rowan drillship – but no rig is perfect, but we like those assets. We know them – I know them very well and I spent a year of my life closely involved with that project. So, we're excited about it, but we are – have certainly – certainly having a good correspondence with Petrobras on that.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. We'll stay tuned. Thanks a bunch. I'll pass it over.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Ian.

Your next question comes from the line of Haithum Nokta from Clarksons Platou. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Hey, good morning. Congrats on closing the ARO transaction and commencing operations. (27:19) I wanted to ask – yeah – I just started going through the presentation I think just hit, but can you give us maybe just a sneak peek of what kind of level of disclosure you expect from the financial side? Going forward is it going to be more than just the equity income line item? Will there be like an income statement and balance sheet or will it just be kind of (27:42) select financial data?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure, Haithum. Glad to answer that question. We will have, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, supplementary financial details both in our earnings release and our Qs and Ks going forward. And initially, it will likely include some summary balance sheet data as well as many of the marquee (28:06) line items from the income statement that will also be subject to a significance test. And when it reaches a certain level of significance, we'll be required to provide the audited financials of ARO. So, obviously, this – we expect this joint venture to grow dramatically and, of course, as you know, our expected results for 2018 and 2019 are relatively weak. So, it could hit that – those levels where audits are required fairly early.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

(28:39) good to know.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

(28:40) In summary, I think there will be a lot of transparency around the results.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay. And I guess, just from a disclosure standpoint, would you expect that a lot of the details that have been redacted in the shareholders agreement – will those kind of just come out over time through the financials most likely as opposed to more explicit updates?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Well, yeah. I mean, to be clear, there weren't that many items that were redacted. It was simply the discount to market on the index rates which, of course, we did disclose that there's also a floor on those and the return on the newbuild rigs. But, really, otherwise most of the details were already out there. So, of course, those items will be visible in the financial results of ARO. Now, I have realized that newbuilds won't be – first newbuild won't be coming out till 2021. But, of course, certain details will probably be required in the footnotes to the financial statement. So, obviously, we haven't worked through all of that yet at this point.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Fair enough. And I just wanted to ask on the back of Mark's comment that you're seeing a lot more demand for harsh environment jack-ups in non-harsh environment areas? Are there – I mean, obviously, the Gorilla VI is an example of that. But, is that – mean, is that really kind of a broad trend you're starting to see and are there certain regions where this makes sense in – more than other areas? Or is it just kind of peeking at a big BC rig (30:24) for a lower cost than you could ever before?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah, it depends on – it's sort of on a regional basis, but we've seen those rigs now where they're approaching 85% utilization, which is where the market – historically, you're able to raise rates. And so, we decided that, seeing some of the demand outside of the North Sea, we thought we could take some of the supply out of the North Sea and maybe help that situation a little bit in North Sea from day rate standpoint. But, we are seeing stuff in West Africa and Middle East, Trinidad, certainly, for those type of rigs. There's stuff in the Gulf of Mexico, Mexico. So, we're monitoring every market. A lot of people thought we were crazy when – the first time Tom and I said that we were taking the Bob Palmer to the Middle East and work it in about 30-feet of water. So, there are opportunities as wellbores get more difficult to drill. They like the operating capability of those rigs drilling these deep extended rich wells.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Very interesting. Now, I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yes, thank you, and good morning. And congrats on the closing of the ARO JV.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

31:51: Hey, Greg.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Could you talk a little bit about – I know in the past, that there's been the potential for ARO to maybe grow a little bit faster than what is stated. So, as we look at ARO today based on what you've laid out in the presentation, it looks like it's just kind of plug and play. The cash is just going to build up over time as you fund the newbuilds. Is there any way, just looking at the overall market in Saudi Arabia, where we could see opportunities for ARO to take advantage of where asset prices are today and maybe I guess accelerate their share?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Greg, that's a – it's a good question. And it's something we actually spend quite a bit of time on. And so, I think, I'm on the board of ARO, but I can't speak for ARO, but I would say just anecdotally, I think, it would be unlikely for ARO to buy new rigs because it has a significant opportunity in front of it as far as the newbuild program. So, it would be less likely to buy rigs that aren't part of its newbuild program. And having said that, they – it does seem as per Mark's comment, that there is some opportunity for incremental demand in Saudi Arabia. We believe that ARO addition (33:13) for that. Obviously, we have some uncontracted assets, but not that many. But we do believe that if there is a incremental demand in Saudi Arabia, as long as the ARO is competitive on pricing and it has the right operational performance, we think that we have a good opportunity to grow its fleet over the next several years, even before the newbuild program starts in Saudi Arabia through the – in ARO talk in JV those – that is just about up and running or is up and running at the end (33:58).

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great. And then just because it's been out in the market as bore (34:04) formed it's you know partnership with Schlumberger – just as you think about that, I mean it sounds like there could be other opportunities for similar type of relationships like that (34:16). As you look at your drill, as you look at your floaters – I mean, you have three idle floaters – as you think about trying to cobble together or find work for those rigs, I mean, are you having discussions about maybe forming partnerships with other service providers to maybe give you a leg up in trying to find that incremental contract for some of those floaters?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. I would say that probably most of those conversations are more directed at the jack-up market more. But having said that, I think there is an interest depending on the customer on that kind of packaging. I would say, as far as an alliance with service companies, it's something we do talk about a lot. I haven't had – had a lot of discussions with various service companies, including Schlumberger. And I mean, clearly, I can't talk for Schlumberger, but I think I made it pretty clear that they're not exclusive with the – with bore drilling and also, most of the releases about alliances all that particular alliance is definitely come from one side and not the other. So, I would say we are talking across all of the service companies about how to change the business model, how to basically help our customers reduce their well costs while still becoming more efficient and then driving their opportunities across the board with various service companies, including Schlumberger. So, I think it is – there is a lot of discussion on it, not that much has actually happened yet, but I think there is an interest on numerous parties.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, perfect. Thank you for the thoughts.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. I know, Greg. Thank you as well.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Greg.

Your next question comes from the line of Sean Meakim from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hey, Sean.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning, Sean.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So, maybe just a follow-up on the M&A topic. Some of the recent press reports we've seen and, of course, some of your peers have announced some deals. So, I just thought maybe it was worth asking the question, do you find a larger drillship fleet as something that's attractive as a potential outcome through the cycle? And at some point, would you also maybe consider semis as part of a larger fleet, particularly in the North Sea?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. No, it's a good question, Sean. Thank you for that. I do think that on the larger drillship fleet, I think the answer to that, yes. But we think that's – the really – to be – to provide a service to our customers, I think we are – we have a reasonable size drillship fleet and I think the quality of our drillship fleet is second to none. If you actually look at who's got the seventh generation assets, which the customers seem to desire, we are certainly one of the largest players in that. Although, nobody has a lot of seventh generation assets.

I would say, as far as would we be – do we think that having more ultra-deepwater is ultimately where we should be? Yes. But also, when we have three rigs out of four rigs uncontracted, we are less likely to go out and add to that number of uncontracted assets. And so, I think we do agree with the thesis that we need to probably be a bit bigger in ultra-deepwater. But we definitely, as you know, and we've got three uncontracted drillships, we need to put those to work and also we wouldn't want to – I think – we think the quality of the fleet is very important and the feedback we get from our customers is that they see a big distinction between the seventh generation assets that we have and the earlier in the upcycled sixth generation assets that a lot of others have. I would say that the financial community doesn't make that distinction or a lot in the financial community just think of a drillship built after 2009 is drillship, but it's certainly not what we hear out of our customers who are more focused on the higher end.

And I think you've heard that language out of some of the other drillers as well. Our firm standing is (38:38) yeah, absolutely, it all comes to the quality of the asset and how markets are relative (38:43). I think there's a – there's all the good semis out there, we certainly would want to make sure we stay with the assets that our customers are really focused on moving and stay away from things that will be cold-stacked and perhaps take quite some time to come back. Hope I answered that question.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

No, very helpful, yeah. All that detail is very helpful. Thank you. On ARO, understanding also there's some sensitivity in terms of disclosure, but can you walk us through maybe the framework or some of the economics embedded in the payback assumptions on the newbuild contracts? What can you – what can we glean from what's been disclosed thus far to kind of a get a better a sense of how those economics work?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think you can – it's a good question, and I wish we could sort of just lay it down on the table, I think we would like to do that. But in fairness, our partner is negotiating a lot of other joint ventures and other partnerships. And so, to be fair to them, it is – and they don't want to start off with where we agreed after a long negotiation as the starting point. I mean that was just unfair – it's unfair to them do that. We can talk you through the framework as far as how the newbuilds are priced. And I think some of that's in this document, but – that we just published today. And it's actually Section E at the back that kind of explains how it works.

So there's a kind of page which we have – in this document that we've just published, it just shows that – shows how the framework for pricing will work. It explains, there's an eight-year contract and the day rate is a function of the cost of the newbuild over undisclosed days plus the daily OpEx and overhead costs and a modest escalation. So, the framework we have in this recent release, it really tried to give a lot more visibility on it. And we didn't want to put this out until – it felt premature until the JV, until ARO Drilling have actually started up. So this morning, within this announcement, in this earnings release, we put out this 12, 13 page document. It's not new information, but it is information that is sort of dug out of the – after the quite voluminous documents that we filed in our 10-K in February of this year. And it does sort of explain the frame rate (41:17) unfortunately there is – there are some, just as Stephen mentioned, just a couple of undisclosed items which will – but it – and you will have to make an assumption of that. I would say you have to make an assumption on what those – some of those undisclosed assets are, but I really think that the IR team have put – and our finance team, perhaps, have tried to sort of lay out and give you a lot more help as far as modeling the JV. And when you read through that, I think it will help you. I would say also, but just generally on returns, we are – one of the real focuses for myself is allocation of capital and return on capital and so we're not in the business of investing at this point of the cycle to create poor returns.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

I would just briefly add that, while the return on the newbuilds was obviously a key value driver, we have disclosed the initial rates for the first three-year contracts for the rigs that were contributed this year, both ours and Aramco's, as well as the agreed values of those contributions in total and those were also some of the key value drivers in the JV.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. That's very helpful. Yeah. Thanks very much.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you. Thank you, Sean.

Your next question comes from the line of Jud Bailey from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Jud.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Jud.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

A question – I guess, Mark, you're – follow-up in your comment regarding, I think, you said ultra-deepwater probably may not turn until late 2018 based on your discussions with customers. And I just wanted to kind of follow-up on that. Does that suggest that it may be more prudent that your idle drillships may not kind of be back to work until probably 2019? Or do you think that there's opportunities that some could go back on the payroll at some point in 2018, just wanted to clarify that?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure, it's a good question, Jud. No. I don't think that at all. We're tracking right now 10 to 12 prospects that we are following very closely. We look at everything around the world, but, right now, there are some of these 10 to 12 prospects are requiring multiple rigs. So, we're obviously staying very close to, what I was trying to get across in my comments was that we don't really see this market, the ultra-deepwater market, bottoming until some time in the last part of 2018. They're – that's all certainly dependent on oil prices, if they continue this upward track, and move to a position where there's a six in front of that number, that's obviously going to have a profound effect on the ultra-deepwater market.

So, right now, we like the way it's trending. We like the fact that we're in a strong commodity environment during the budget approval process right now. That's going to have a big impact on our capital budgets for 2018 and 2019. So, as you know, a lot of the majors, they budget out in multiple years. So I think, this is good timing. The last two years, we've had the reverse situation so – but right now, we're, Jud, we're following 10 to 12 things that we feel like our rigs are definitely suited for and we're going after them. So, our goal is to, obviously, try to get all four of them contracted before the end of the year and I think if things fall in place, that's certainly something we can do before...

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

...before the end of 2018.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Well, thank you for that. And my follow-up, I guess for Stephen. The cost guide for next year between $600 million and $650 million, is it right to assume that the low end of that would assume – and I guess I should ask – what's inherent in the bottom end of that guidance? Is it – how do we think about the drillships – idle drillships working at the low end of the guidance?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. And it's a good question, Jud. I would say that while it seems like a wide range in $50 million, it's really only represents a 10% swing overall with high to low. So, we feel like it's a fairly, fairly tight range given we've got only 38% of our available days already contracted for 2018. But obviously, we have some good visibility for follow-on work on a number of rigs. Of course, there's a whole host of different scenarios that could put us within that range. And we got comfortable with that range because we think it encapsulates most of the (46:19) utilization scenarios.

Now, deepwater utilization will have the largest impact and, of course, that won't surprise you, given we're in November already, in a long lead time for work. But we're fairly likely to have significant idle time in the first half on the floaters. So, I mean, again, given we don't know that really provide revenue guidance, it's probably – that's as much details I can give you on our forecast on revenue.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. I guess, I could try to ask it in another way – if we were to assume that the drillships don't work in 2018 would the low end of the guidance still be a fair low market?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

No, I – yeah, I think that we would be below this range if we didn't have any additional floater days. We certainly feel like it's unlikely scenario even though the floater markets challenged today. It – we do think that its rigs roll off on the global fleet and if there is tenders, that our fleet's going to be very competitive in picking up some of that work, but it's...

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

...still certainly less likely to impact the first half.

Judson E. Bailey - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. All right. I appreciate the color. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Jud.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Jud.

Your next question comes from the line of Kurt Hallead from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, good morning.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good color, good color. So, maybe just kick-off with the market related question for Mark since you talked about the dynamics being such that the incremental demand or the demand profile for deepwater rigs is less than the contract rollovers. What kind of imbalance or what kind of differential are you looking at, Mark, between the rollovers and the demand for rigs in 2018 for deepwater?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

For 2018, I mean you're – right now there – in the market that we're competing in, with the dual stack 1,250 ton ships, there's 32 of those in the market, there is currently 11 of them available. There's another ship rolling off in 2017 and another one in 2018. So we're going to be looking at a market somewhere at that point in early 2018 of about probably in the 13 to 15 range probably. By the end of the year – if it goes all the way to the end of the year, you're looking at another eight rigs that could roll off contract. I mean, you're just seeing backlog come from the original contracts. But, as I said though, Kurt, I mean, we're starting to see more tender activity. I think it's a sign that, I personally think that, a good sign that the market is bottoming in the deepwater market is when you see the majors go out for multi-year contracts to try to lock-up rigs at low rates. You're seeing some of that now, but I think you'll continue to see that as we move into 2018. And – but, we are tracking 10 to 12 prospects for our ships. I think it's, clear in our discussions with operators that have this demand that that's the preferred ship. With day rates where they are, it just makes a lot of sense whether or not a lower-spec ship could do it or not, (50:05) difference in cost to the operator, it just makes sense to pick-up the higher-spec rig to have in your fleet for multiple years.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Got it. Got it. Okay. And – just maybe a follow-up on the ARO JV just to make sure that I'm little bit clear on the dynamic. I understand, the equity method, I understand the flow-through on equity and earnings, that all make sense. Stephen, you referenced two discrete items. One was transition revenue and the other one was interest income. By mentioning them as discrete items, are those going to flow-through direct to Rowan without going through – and I looked at your presentation, too, and that's why I'm still asking this question, because it's still not clear to me.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Okay.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Whether or not that transition revenue was going to flow-through 100% to Rowan or whether that's just going to be rolled up into that equity earnings component and then come over in that one line item over (51:06)

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Kurt, those are in addition to the equity line item. We'll have a discreet line item on revenue relating to the transition services and then the interest income will be together, of course, with other interest income related to our cash balance, but it will flow-through that line item.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Great. And then, Tom, I'm not going to leave you out of this circle here. So, you guys you addressed the – or some of the elements around your strategy and viewpoint of the market. How much more consolidation do you think is really needed to balance the market in context or put that in some context vis-à-vis just natural attrition that's going to occur anyway. So, will M&A accelerate attrition or is attrition already underway and will continue to underway irrespective of M&A. What's your perspective on that?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think we are in a transition period as far as the global fleet. And so, we hit 2020, we hit that special 40 years from 1980 when so much of the fleet was built. And so, we're – sort of when – I think, when people look back 5, 10 years from now, they'll say well that was the time the older fleet – the offshore drillers tend to build in and have sort of quite intensive build cycles and so we are going through a difficult period right now which is sort of a necessary transition between the old fleet from the 1980s and the new fleet that was built in the sort of 2005 to 2010 or – and later.

So, I'd – now, having said that, there has been a – there's a lot of assets out there, so some of them are going to go away, and we've seen that. And some of them will continue to go away and our customers do have a strong preference for newer rigs. And in our marketing operations meeting when we're talking about opportunities, I normally ask our marketing, are customers requiring new rigs? And our customers will pay to (53:21) anything and more often than not the answer is that they require the new rigs.

Now, so as far as driving attrition, I don't think that M&A will necessarily drive attrition as far as make a check. People – if the people got a rig that's basically going to create value, and they believe there is value in these assets, I don't think M&A necessarily does that. Wwhat creates attrition is customers no longer wanting particular assets. Having said that, we have – historically, we have seen some. So, it's a little hard to say, but I think it's really about how good the asset is and does it fit in the global fleets or even in our particular drillers fleet. I know from Rowan's perspective, we've been very careful about when we screen – selling rigs to either scrap them or sell them into (54:19) we've done that for almost all of ours. So, I don't think the M&A necessarily drives attrition, certainly doesn't – that doesn't detract from it though.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of David Smith from Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Hi and thank you. Quick question for Stephen.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Dave.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Hey, Stephen. Just wanted to clarify on the 2018 cost guidance of $600 million to $650 million, was that inclusive of the costs related to the transition services provided to ARO or are those the costs for the services going to come through the rebillables line?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

No. That is inclusive of those costs, Dave.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Appreciate it. And I guess, as a follow-up for Mark. For the significant deepwater contracts won this year, we can see who won the work. We often can't see the day rate. We certainly can't see the other terms and conditions. So, I was hoping to get your thoughts on how those other terms and conditions have been trending. Whether those seemed to have bottomed earlier this year or whether there's still pressure for contractors to take more risk?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Right now, David, what we're seeing in the market and we've actually backed away from a couple of deals because of risk allocation and contracts. We are still seeing some very onerous contract terms with some of the contracts and we have pushed back and it has probably hurt us in a couple of situations on some ultra-deepwater bids, but we're just not willing to bet the company on a two- or three-year contract. And it just doesn't make a lot of sense to lock those things up (56:12) for multiple years, low day rates and taking a lot of risk with this. We're just not going to do that.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

And, I'd just add to that, David – this is Tom. I'd just add to that we don't know the contract terms other drillers have had taken. So, it's – it is a little anecdotal and there were customers obviously in a down cycle would expect them to encourage a change in the risk allocation. So, we don't know, but we certainly – the contracting environment is becoming tougher and I think all of us are evaluating our traditional stances on risk allocation. I'd say that we are probably one of the more conservative companies and though we're not the only one, I think there are other drillers (57:01) out there that view the world the same. Although, we really don't know. I would say there's obviously that – as you mentioned, there's the price and then there's how many priced options are there at that time (57:12), there's lot of elements and also the duration (57:16) so something that's sort of dynamic on the Rowan side and we continue to evaluate it.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks, Thomas. I appreciate all the color. Thank you.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, David.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Eduardo Royes from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Hey, guys. Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Just a quick follow-up actually on that set of questions there. So, I'm curious, if you can get contract terms that are less onerous, right, if you assume that it's something you're totally comfortable with. You've seen some guys out there obviously come out and bring things for short-term jobs. As you're sitting there with the three – with three idle drillships, is there a willingness at least early on, because you don't want these things to sit idle longer, to maybe bring at least the first one out for a short-term job. I guess, I'm just trying to think you hear some of your peers starting to talk about portfolio approach to this, obviously, you don't want to lock in everything at low rates. Just a little bit more color on if, in fact, we continue to see the favorable trends we saw in the third quarter with more contracts including more long-term, so now you can effectively maybe pick, right, short-term and long-term jobs, how you'll approach that? Again assuming that these are contracts that you're willing to – that the risk is fine there.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

What I'd say is that that's a good question, Eduardo. We do sort of think of it from a little bit of a portfolio perspective. Although, our portfolio is – the number of drillships that we have is a lot smaller than some of our competitors. So, if you have 15 drillships you're looking to put some and then you can get the upside later on with the others. When you only have four and one of them is working, you definitely have to be – but we do consider it in that portfolio. It's certainly the value created on the first one we put it back to work, of the three versus the third, we do think about that. We do believe that will be different.

I'd say on short-term jobs, we actually like the idea of short-term jobs, but we always are sort of cognizant (59:19) of what is on the back of them. Is there an opportunity? So, what we don't want to do is ramp up a drillship with all the cruise, hire up a number of people on the lower levels, because we have more of the senior levels already, get the rig back to work, ramp it up, get everybody fully competent to a very short job, and then have to lay everybody off. That – there's a number of reasons not for doing that it is because, first of all, it's probably, we'll destroy more value than keeping them stacked. And also, we want to – we're looking for a little bit more opportunity than that. Having said that, will we take short-term jobs and we do believe a hot rig is more marketable than a warm-stacked rig? Absolutely. And so, we evaluated all – each opportunity, and frankly, a lot of the short-term jobs are actually pretty attractive.

As long as we think there's something on the back-end which, frankly, today versus six months ago, there are more opportunities on the back-end. So, I think, for us, and probably other drillers, short-term jobs are actually pretty interesting because we feel like the market is going to improve and therefore, you'd be sort of in a – even benefit, you'd have some of the best – we would have some of the best rigs in the world. And they would be hot as opposed to warm-stacked.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Got it. Yeah, yeah, that's very – that's helpful. Thank you. I guess just my – a quick follow-up probably for Stephen, on the CapEx. Again, assuming the – been better than everyone's expectations, that at least, next year's a flattish year, right. If not -an increased number of rigs working in the aggregate. I'm just wondering if the decent tick down in CapEx, is that – is next year just a – kind of an above average or I guess below average year in terms of number of surveys? Or maybe just a little bit of perspective on why that's still trending down even though, again, we could argue that activities' flat to up?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure, ( 01:01:28) Eduardo. It is a slight reduction in our SPF (01:01:33) schedule next year versus this year and versus 2019. But also, keep in mind, our fleet, it has also shrunk to a degree we've retired some rigs and we've also now contributed these three rigs to ARO and we'll be contributing two more next year. So, I think our run rate going forward is going to be lower. And I think that, of course, it is impacted slightly by the lower SPF (01:02:05) schedule next year.

Eduardo B. Royes - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks. I'll turn it over.

