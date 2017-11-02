Immune Design's (IMDZ) CEO Carlos Paya on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Shari Annes - Annes Associates, IR

Stephen Brady - EVP, Strategy and Finance

Carlos Paya - President and CEO

Sergey Yurasov - SVP, Clinical Development and CMO

Analysts

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Boris Peaker - Cowen & Company

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Shari Annes

Good afternoon and welcome to Immune Design's Third Quarter 2017 conference call. Today, we'll summarize the quarter's results, update you on the company's progress and provide an outlook for the remainder of 2017.

Joining me on the call today from Immune Design are Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Brady, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance, Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Chris Whitmore, Vice President, Finance and Administration.

Before we start I, would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained on this call include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected mechanism and clinical results of CMB305, and G100, the timing of results, the design and the data from our current and future clinical trials and the company's future financial results.

Such statements represent management's judgment and intention as of today and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Before I turn the call over to Carlos, who will discuss our most recent progress and our outlook, I will now ask Steve to review financial matters, for the third quarter of 2017.

Stephen Brady

Thank you Shari. We ended the third quarter of 2017 with $67.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other receivables compared to $110.4 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash used in operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $43.2 million. Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.5 million and was primarily attributable to collaboration revenue associated with the G103 HSV therapeutic vaccine, product collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2016 was $8.2 million $7 million of which was a milestone payment from our peanut allergy collaboration with Sanofi.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $10.2 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2016. The $10 million decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in in-licensing royalties and contract manufacturing activities. This was partially offset by an increase in personnel-related expenses and facility costs to support the company’s advancing research and clinical pipeline.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $3.9 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2016. The 2016 expense included $5.7 million related to the settlement and license agreements with TheraVectys.

Net loss and net loss per share for the third quarter of 2017 were $13.4 million and $0.52 respectively, compared to $12.4 million and $0.60 respectively for the third quarter of 2016. On October 27, 2017, we completed an underwritten public offering that resulted in t he sale of 22.4 million shares of common stock inclusive of the full exercise by the underwriters of the 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.9 million shares at a public offering price of $4.10 per share.

Estimated net proceeds from the offering were $86.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Both new and existing investors participated in the offering. With approximately $154 million in cash and cash equivalents on a pro forma basis, as of the end of the third quarter, giving effect to the offering and based on current expectations, we expect to have cash to fund operations into 2020.

With that, I will turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Steve. Before I begin my comments, I would like to thank you all again for joining our call. We continue to make progress in executing our strategy of developing pioneering products in the field of immune oncology from our two separate platforms. CMB305 is our leading product candidate from the ZVex platform. It is a novel prime boost cancer vaccine targeting NY-ESO-1 that is being developed both as monotherapy and in combination with anti PDL1 inhibitor atezolizumab or TECENTRIQ under our collaboration with Genentech.

G100 is our lead product candidate from our intratumoral immunization approach and is being studied both as monotherapy and in combination with anti PD1 inhibitor pembrolizumab or KEYTRUDA under our collaboration with Merck.

Let me first start by reviewing progress on CMB305. For the first indication in soft tissue sarcomas, based on our last quarter’s productive discussions with the FDA, we have elected to initiate a pivotal trial studying CMB305 as monotherapy in synovial sarcoma patients, a significant milestone for all of us at Immune Design.

These randomized double-blind Phase 3 trial will evaluate the following; CMB305 versus placebo in patients with NY-ESO-1 positive locally advanced unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma in their frontline maintenance setting, which is defined as no evidence of progression after completing first line chemotherapy.

Progression-free survival or PFS followed by overall survival will be the due co primary endpoints. We are actively working to dose our first patient in mid 2018 and enroll 248 patients age 12 and older. Also depending on the rate of events, the PFS analysis could occur as early as 24 months from the first patient dosed. We believe in the technical feasibility on this study, based on the following. The frontline maintenance setting is the appropriate position for these agents as monotherapy based on its known mechanism of action.

Supported by our clinical data from our CMB305 monotherapy trial and our meta analysis of our synovial sarcoma registry. Thirdly, head-to-head comparison against the placebo control enhances CMB305 potential success as an active agent. And lastly, the study is powered to detect two separate co-primary endpoints.

At this year’s ESMO, we presented positive data from the interim analysis of the ongoing randomized open label study evaluating the combination of CMB305 with Atezolizumab versus Atezolizumab alone in very advanced NY-ESO-1 positive soft tissue sarcoma patients. At such meeting, we reported that the interim analysis performed in the first 36 patients that had been followed for at least six months showed greater clinical benefit and immune response in those patients in the combination arm despite having worst baseline characteristics.

The disease control rate was 61% including 1PR in the combination arm versus 28% with no PRs in the Atezo only arm. The medium PFS was 2.6 months in the combo arm versus 1.4 months in the Atezo only arm. And, time to the next treatment and endpoints frequently used by the sarcoma community to evaluate clinical efficacy was nine months in the combo arm and 6.3 months in the Atezo only arm.

In the full study population composed of 88 patients the strength of greater clinical benefit on the combo arm remains with a disease control rate of 57% versus 38% and a total of 3PRs on the combo arm with none on the Atezo only arm respectively.

We plan to perform the next analysis of this randomized trial in the second quarter of 2018 after all patients have at least one year of follow-up. Our plan is to then present at an appropriate medical meeting soon thereafter. We have also made significant progress in our intratumoral immunization approach with our G100 program.

G100 is a potent small molecule TLR4 agonist that is injected intratumorally to create an inflamed tumor micro environment and which does not require any tumor antigen identification prior to treatment. It is under active investigation of both monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

We are very pleased to report that data from our ongoing randomized open label phase 2 study will be presented at ASH. This presentation will evaluate whether the addition of Pembro to G100 enhances the clinical activity of G100 alone. The data from today’s published abstract from 26 randomized patients, 13 in each arm show the following.

A 31% overall response rate for patients receiving G100 radiation and pembrolizumab, as compared to a 15% response rate for patients receiving G100 radiation. And shrinkage of untreated or abscopal tumors in 62% of patients receiving G100 plus Pembro and 46% of patients receiving G100.

Data that we presented at ASH is more mature than this one we have discussed in the abstract and continues to convey a stronger clinical response and better biomarker profile in the combination arm.

So before turning to the Q&A section, I would like to note the multiple presentations at two upcoming medical meetings this month. The Connective Tissue Oncology Society or CTOS and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer or SITC that were also outlined in today’s press release.

Thank you for everyone’s interest and attention and I will now like to turn the call over to the operator to address your questions. Operator?

Brian Abrahams

Hey, thanks very much for taking my question. It’s Brian Abrahams here. So, I was wondering if you could maybe contextualize a little bit the G100 folicular data for us. What is the historical data typically look like for radiation and/or Keytruda or other agents that are used – that maybe used in the same setting. Do you tend to see abscopal responses with radiation up alone and what’s your benchmark for go forward decision in terms of understanding discerning G100’s contribution to the activity here?

Carlos Paya

Yes, so, thank you, Brian and I’ll start on specifics. So let me remind all of you that the population with studies homogenous type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called follicular lymphoma, an – indolent type of lymphoma. Second, the population includes patients that were both naïve, study entry or heavily pre-treated. So we have roughly 55%, 45% kind of ratio between that. So with all that said, we know the following, we know that radiation at this dose can cause more shrinkage of their radiated lesion, but very rarely, maybe there is one case reported there it’s known to cause systemic response as meaning, you would see abscopal responses. So that’s kind of one thing. As you look at the data from our study, we are looking not only an injected lesion but, overall the whole volume of tumor and that’s where we consider the abscopal response. Thirdly, I think we were waiting for today’s abstracts to be released and we are happy to report an ecstatic to say that, there was one single abstract presentation which is on investigator types of trial from Mayo Clinic in using pembrolizumab alone in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin follicular lymphoma. So similar to the population we are starting here, they only had 9% response rate overall response rate. So that heavily distance itself from what we are seeing ourselves with G100 but even more importantly, G100 plus Pembro. Also there was another study that was published today in where they were combining Nivolumab with Ibrutinib also in follicular lymphoma patients similar to ours and there the response rate was around a 30% which is very similar to what Ibrutinib does by itself. So all those things tell us somehow that at least a anti PD1 inhibitor in this kind of population of both follicular lymphoma and pretreated patients within appears to not be playing a key role and when we see this nice difference in our two study arms between both adding Pembro to G100, we are sure that G100 is really probably the driver of this response, but then appears to be enhanced when you add pembrolizumab. So I hope that provides context to your question.

Brian Abrahams

That’s very helpful context, Carlos. And then, maybe just a question on CMB305. Have you – yet at this point discussed the emerging CMB305 which has no combo data with the FDA and do you have any sense either from – or regulators as to what a warm IP for accelerated approval for the combo in terms of either response rate, disease control rate, and/or CFS given what you are starting to see emerge from that randomized study?

Carlos Paya

Yes, so the first question is, we have not discussed this formally or informally with the FDA or discussion was probably focused on monotherapy which is with a more mature data for which we have significant internal and external validation of the approach of going into first line maintenance. The second one I think will be a function of what we see when we do the analysis. If the data that we have so far in the interim continues, I think it opens up to potentially discuss next steps with the combination right now as these patients that we are treating with a combo trial are significantly sicker than and different than from the ones where we are studying with monotherapy. So, it could provide a second shot on goal. But I think it’s very premature right now to make any conclusion. So let’s wait for the data and then we can discuss and extract from that.

Brian Abrahams

Understood. Thanks very much.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Brian.

Maury Raycroft

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So, to start and to follow-up on the G100 study, just interested in the minor responses they are seeing and if you expect those to move closer to partial responses over time, and if you seen this in some patients?

Carlos Paya

So, great question and the answer is yes. What we have seen is, when we disclosed the data at ASCO we had minor responses that we continue to follow and at different subsequent scans the shrinkage continues to enhance itself. So I think this speaks to the mechanism of action of immunotherapy in these patients and so that’s where we are cautiously optimistic as to when the data gets presented at ASH that the data you have potentially is more mature and some of these patients will have additional follow-up CTs and the one we had when we presented and submit the data in June. And so, that’s one of the things we learned from this mechanism is that as time progresses, many patients continue to shrink the tumor beyond what they had previously. So, we are looking forward to that data.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And, as a follow-up to Brian’s question on contextualizing the data for G100, so you are seeing an ORR of 31% with the combo and then 15% with the monotherapy, but when you add in those prior patients for the monotherapy you get a 26% ORR and so, I guess, how do you think about that? What’s the difference between the monotherapy 26% and the combo 31%?

Carlos Paya

Yes, the way we are looking at this is because we like to stick to the randomized setting. So those were patients to all done in the same institutions using the same criteria. So we are really homing into 13 on 13. We always of course we look at things collectively to make sure that we understand the mechanism. But right now, we are really looking into head-to-head. The one thing that is also very strong pointing towards better efficacy on the G100 plus Pembro speaks for the biomarkers. There will be a significant amount of biomarkers presented at ASH that I thinks is the data is correct, we will support far with the clinical efficacy. So, that’s how we are looking at this. We are not wanting to lump them altogether, because they are different trials. They are different criteria. They are different centers and we rather just look at the randomized datasets, arm-versus-arm and then we continue to explore G100 by itself. So we can learn more mechanistically.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And, last question is, just based on the upcoming SITC data, for the multi-target plasmid, will the different genes be under the same promoter or different promoters and I guess, how will you optimize expression levels for the different genes?

Carlos Paya

Yes, so, it’s the same promoter and what happens is that, you are transfecting the genes as separate genes and so when these genes get inside the producer cell line, they reassert themselves and so you’ll have – end particles that that come up with one gene and variant particle t hat will come up with a second gene and that way the whole product will have a mixture of the four genes each one in different vectors and that’s how you come up with a consistent reproducible CMNC perspective product that has four different genes in the product.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Okay, thank you.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Maury.

Boris Peaker

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe initially on CMB305, and on following your discussion with the FDA and decisions to start a Phase 3 study, I am curious if they give you a specific reason why they didn’t see the data today just being for the past – just with the phase 2 study that’s being fitting for an accelerated approval?

Sergey Yurasov

This is Sergey Yurasov. So, thank you for your question. We discussed this with the FDA. They acknowledge that there was a high unmet medical need in this population and the FDA acknowledged that MYSO1 target in there CMB305 monotherapy can be an important option and the survival endpoint and progression-free survival that the FDA suggested should be validated in the randomized setting.

Boris Peaker

But now, I just want to understand in terms of using a accelerated approval, is there something specific that they said that that wasn’t adequate as the study wasn’t large enough or that they just say that for the indication they just wanted to see a full on Phase 3 study basically with that showed survival?

Sergey Yurasov

So, the FDA’s approach and their response to us was that, accelerated approval is based on objective response rates. That’s their standard approach to the programs across the line.

Boris Peaker

Gotcha. And also, maybe now switching gears to the ASH abstracts today, so when we look at the G100 and the data of monotherapy versus the combo with Pembro, we see similar – certainly response rates. I am just curious, going forward, what is the criteria for you to determine, whether you want to take G100 as a monotherapy or a combo with a checkpoint inhibitor if the response rates appear to be similar between the two?

Carlos Paya

Yes, we see that differently, Boris, we see that there – as there are differences between both arms. Again, just sticking to the data that we have on the published abstract, we have a 15% response rate of PRs in G100 monotherapy versus 31% in the combo arm. Also if you look at some of the other ends, we have 15% progressive disease and the G100 and only 7% progressive disease on the G100 plus Pembro. We see significant more abscopal response rates on the combo arm, 64% versus 46% and also if you look at the depth of abscopal is higher also in the G100 plus Pembro. So from our conclusions with this data today and again barring any changes to these, and when we go and present the data at ASH is that, we do see that G100 plus Pembro is more active than G100 by itself. All that said, we are acknowledging that G100 is appears to be the big engine of this responses, because if you don’t have G100 and you stick to the data as mentioned from the Mayo Clinic, Pembro by itself, they see only 11% and 9% response rate. So, obviously, you need G100 by, I think based on this data we are convicted that Pembro adds t it the toxicity is not significant. And when you compare for example, other combinations like Nivo and Ibrutinib you have roughly 20% grade 3 and grade 4 assays. We don’t see those things here. So, I do think that, conclusive from us, is that Pembro and G100 is the way to move forward. If we stick to the response rate that we are seeing right now or higher, I think there is a real opportunity for us to start discussing what’s the right positioning for this therapy. What’s the right endpoints, what’s the right cut-off of response rate, but we do have now a very nice safe and effective combination compared to G100 by itself.

Boris Peaker

Great. Thanks for the detailed answer and thanks again for taking my questions.

Carlos Paya

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. It’s [Indiscernible] for Jim this afternoon and congrats on the abstract. There is some states are in the for sure. My first question relates to the patients have a minor response or don’t even achieve a minor response. Do you think that the biomarker data will allow you to dissect out and what’s happening in those patients and whether you can add a third agent perhaps that might increase the response rate in follicular lymphoma?

Carlos Paya

So, Nick, thank you for the question. We are looking at all those biomarkers and say we will be prognostic where we can say at least from what we saw at the ASCO presentation is that the patients that have the best clinical response are those that have an increase of T-Cell infiltration post G100. We also saw at that time that those patients had increased PD1 expression. So that’s why one of the rationales of combining with Pembro was if you have an influx of T-cells and they are all kind of having access to your markers like PD1 can we get more efficacy and we put PDL1. So we don’t have the answer right now to your question. It will be great. I mean, the point that we are getting to, at least one-third of patients or higher with responses on these G100 plus Pembro could be the real point of fact in that question. So we are looking at everything right now from dual receptor for these expressions to any specific preexisting immune marker. And so, we will be able to look at that and we’ll present some of that data at ASH, but the work continues.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then, moving to CMB305, presumably doxil is immunosuppressive. So, is there a period of time that you feel like you have to wait after completion of frontline chemotherapy which actually I should ask, is it doxil is going to be used frontline, but do you have to wait until some period of time after chemotherapy is finished before you feel like you should start CMB305 to get the maximum immunologic benefit? And then I have a follow-up.

Carlos Paya

Yes, let me ask kind of the scientific question first and maybe Sergey can add about the timing of when we start CMB versus chemo. We’ve done a lot of work on this and some of you may know from previous conversations, we were really exploring the right placement of CMB305 and one of them to be honest was – so – KOLs worse even with chemo and the reason being is that there is at least two chemotherapies out there in the market that has been studied for a long time to be immunogenic rather than being immunosuppressive and one of them is doxil and the other one is called cisplatin as you know, highly used in – for example cervical ovarian and other tumors. So, there is nice elegant data about preclinical and clinically that the combination of any one of these agents with immunotherapy approaches some of them with vaccines, you get an even stronger immune response when you have for example, combine with one of them. So that’s kind of one reason that we were thinking of going even of a first line therapy in combination with chemo, because we were not really afraid of that, but that’s not the case for every single chemotherapeutic agent of course, and so that’s why looking at the pros and cons of the first line or maintenance first line, we elected to go maintenance first line because, doxil is roughly used in two-thirds of patients, but the other one-third are using something else that there is a complete lack of knowledge as to whether it’s suppressive or immunogenic. So that’s kind of – so we are not technically afraid or concerned about the doxil positioning with that. But unless that, Sergey, you have to make any reply.

Sergey Yurasov

Yes, so just to add to what Carlos said, the assessment discussions with KOL and the sales is strong that we don’t have to put special precautions in terms of Immune System recovery after the completion of chemotherapy. And we basically will look at something very simple and standard like lymphocyte count need in a certain threshold on recovery after completion of chemotherapy and all this where the dilution of severe. But that’s very standard and basic things to do after chemo.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So do you have a need to stratify based on what chemotherapy was used?

Carlos Paya

That’s correct. There are different outcomes in PFS depending on use of tablet or single agent chemotherapy and that’s included in stratification.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you and then, follow-up, is there any concern that frontline therapy might change and the reason my question is I recently saw a German AIO study that is going to compare durvalumab, tremelimumab versus doxil in the frontline setting. What did the KOLs think about the longevity of chemotherapy is standard of care at frontline?

Sergey Yurasov

So, very good point and that’s I think why we are excited about the indication that we are going into because the frontline have been to patients put into the CR with stable disease is not likely to shift – based on Anthracyclines or containing regimen. That remains the standard expectation for this still to come.

Carlos Paya

So that, Nick, is that, if you look at the efforts of – like we commented around the ASCO presentation we had with the monotherapy, but the data of Pembro or Nivo in sarcomas as you see they were used at least second, to third-line as artificial therapy that now GSK will take over potentially also is using at very late-stage patients. So kind of novel therapies there are being tried, but not in first line per se from that perspective. And then the other thing also is that, when people start looking at new therapies for sarcoma, they are still doing this in a kind of baskets where they are taking any type of histological sarcoma and for example the other drug is how there – the conditional approval which is olaratumab, just to recall you in that Phase 2 study, there is only I think one or two patients total of the whole population that was synovial. So, as you talk to physicians in this field and you say, we want to do a synovial-only trial, everyone acknowledges it really nothing, especially take for Synovial and therefore even if some competition could come up that we are not foreseeing right now, they are all very supportive of keeping the standard of care right now at least for the synovial trial while they may be wanted to play or try other things in the rest of population. So, again, it’s a great question and we are keeping an eye on that because as you know, when you are doing a two-year trial, the last thing you want to do it to have a changing patient care here. So, we look at all that as one of the pros and cons every time to move forward with the trial and that was one of the considerations.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you and look forward to seeing the data at SITC.

Carlos Paya

Thank you.

Jonathan Chang

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just one from me. Can you talk about how you are thinking about potential next steps for G100 and twitter lymphoma in terms of monotherapy or combination therapy and treatment naïve?

Carlos Paya

So, treatment naïve is one that G100 could have a role. I don’t think a combination with Pembro in a population like that one where you want safety could be one. The place we see the biggest opportunity for us that we are exploring actively which is kind of to your point of next steps would be the indolent type of lymphomas that have relapsing refractory in where I just show we were commented on the two abstracts from today’s ASH publications which is the Pembro alone or the Nivo plus Ibrutinib and that will be a setting like we could potentially study. So, pretreated patients Rituxan experienced patients that have not responded. That’s one area we are trying to home into will be a potential label indication there. We have seen and you will see that at the ASH data we have subdivided our patients and we see important response rates in those kind of patients, not just the naïve which was surprising to us in a positive way. So I think that opens the opportunity to then discuss what next steps if any once we do that. We are also having discussions with KOLs of the field that are now aware of all these indications and new drugs out there in the immunotherapy field. And I think the conclusion we can take personally from these companies’ point of view today is that, Pembro or Nivo by itself does not help much these patients. Once we are starting to see the combination with G100 really enhances that and that’s validated. It’s a very nice exciting opportunity for us to study.

Carlos Paya

Well, thank you, all of you for great questions today. They are always helpful to us moving forward. And with that, I would like to thank also the rest of the audience and the time to listen to our call. So, thanks again.

