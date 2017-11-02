Buying Sprint Stock Is A Bet Against The Merger - And Probably A Good One

I am not yet prepared to abandon my Sprint position, but the stock may be buffeted by the collapse of the merger before it rebounds.

I do not believe the merger will go through, and I remain confident that Sprint will reap a large profit with its spectrum when 5G advances if it holds on.

Increasingly in recent weeks, Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) have appeared set on their course to consummate a long-awaited marriage between the two companies and produce a viable third superpower in the wireless wars, alongside AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). In recent days, of course, that confidence has been severely shaken.

I was away from writing for several weeks - family matters - and still am not fully back up and running. I have been gradually resuming coverage of my various stocks that I have made recommendations to my readers about over the past ten days or so. But I have received several requests to set aside other works and give my opinion on a stock that, after all, I have been strongly recommending for over a year and a half.

Keeping It Short. Well, Less Long

There’s a lot to digest, and this will be a rather long article already. So I am going to refrain from going too in-depth on things I have already written about elsewhere, such as my reasons for being long Sprint these past eighteen months and the flaws I saw with the T-Mobile merger proposal. I will provide links to my old articles and merely briefly summarize, in the interests of - well, not brevity, but hopefully something close. Broadly speaking, I am taking a somewhat idiosyncratic view of recent events: I still think Sprint stock is a buy, but only if the merger does not go through. If it does, at current prices, I think there are better ways to play it than owning Sprint at this point. But since I do not think the merger will go through, I am staying long Sprint.

The Latest News

Just to quickly recap where we are, since news has come fast and furious, and sometimes later retracted, in the past few days. After Sprint and T-Mobile both declared they would announce earnings without taking analyst questions, the merger looked like a done deal. Both CEOs appeared to think they’d be appearing in front of the cameras soon enough.

The first, early and in retrospect under appreciated sign of trouble came when we heard that Sprint and T-Mobile would delay the announcement for several weeks, although reports were that this did not portend any dispute over the major issues in the agreement. David Faber then said it would be more like early to mid-November.

Fast forward a few weeks, and in the last two days, everything has gone to the pits. Monday out of the blue, a report emerged that Sprint’s principal owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) would be pulling out of the talks. Sprint stock, which had been trading around $7, plunged to as low as almost $6 on the news.

It clawed back a little value as reports later in the day said that SoftBank wasn’t walking away and was merely seeking adjustments. Shares rose again yesterday, and Sprint is now back at $6.50. But there’s no mistaking the undercurrent of unease now running through the circle of Sprint stockholders. It certainly appears as though there is nothing except the merger holding this stock up.

Nerves have been further rattled by David Faber admitting he needed to partially retract his earlier statements of optimism that the deal would still get done. Faber now says his sources are getting more and more pessimistic, although he is still not willing to concede the deal is dead.

So that’s where we stand, as of 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday morning. What happened, and what to do now?

Merger Was Clearly Supporting The Stock

The decline in Sprint stock is in my view unwarranted, but that does not make it unexpected. An increasing number of Sprint stockholders and analysts have been making it clear they do not necessarily subscribe to the spectrum value argument, and were counting on a merger to put their investment in the black.

All of these events came after Sprint’s efforts to negotiate a deal with Charter Communications (CHTR) proved fruitless, owing to much the same issues that are now apparently plaguing the T-Mobile deal: No one wants to value Sprint highly enough to allow SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to maintain control of the combined company. Following the Charter rebuff, Contributor Orthodox Investor then renewed their call, which they’d been expressing for some time, that Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile is their natural “out” from their challenges and Sprint should focus on only that one merger partner.

That was, of course, precisely what happened. Orthodox sees the deal as highly beneficial for both companies, producing a third major player in the wireless industry on a par with AT&T and Verizon that can unlock synergies, complete the rollout of a 5G network, and improve margins to produce substantial returns to shareholders.

But It's Not A Good Deal

The problem is that it's hard to reconcile that view - the merger is good for both sides - with the reports that were coming up until two days ago about what the merger would actually look like. With both companies more or less accepting their current market caps - where T-Mobile is worth roughly twice what Sprint is, despite owning barely half as much spectrum - as the marking the borders of their equity shares in the new company, Sprint shareholders were set for a drastic dilution of their stake in the most valuable spectrum in wireless today: the high-band 2.5 GHz licenses that are pivotal to the creation of the very 5G network Orthodox is referring to.

Essentially, Sprint was buying a piece of T-Mobile at full price while T-Mobile was buying a piece of Sprint at a massive discount. Sprint’s 200 MHz of spectrum were being held to be worth less than T-Mobile’s roughly 110 MHz, a position which simply makes no sense. That is why I was actually glad when Sprint went shopping around with Charter earlier in the year, and disappointed when nothing came of it, unlike Orthodox.

But when Sprint met the bar I set of reporting a profit in its second-quarter, my concerns eased. As the stock moved back to $8.50, I thought that at the very least Sprint was in a position to insist on market value for its stock - which is exactly what began to be reported as the terms of the deal - and with Sprint no longer bleeding cash and apparently not needing a merger as desperately, it would not be, and would not be seen to be, desperate for a deal. So I held my Sprint shares rather than selling into the rally. They were worth at least market value if the deal went through, I thought, and perhaps more if Sprint held out for better terms.

Pricing The Deal

But since then, Sprint shares have fallen back to $7, and then to $6.50 when the news broke. That too, may have played some role in Son’s decision. If Sprint shares fall before the merger he owns less of the combined company. From the sounds of it, T-Mobile is now pricing the deal based on current share prices, which would see one T-Mobile share exchanged for every nine Sprint shares.

This seems to be setting the terms for the Sprint bounce. The rise the past two days has taken it almost exactly to a 9:1 ratio with T-Mobile. Son apparently still wants an exchange predicated on Sprint’s older prices from a few months ago, even though Sprint failed to report a profit in the most recent quarter. Eight to one, or even less, has been mooted. That would put Sprint stock at about $7.50. Seven shares per would put it back at $8.50.

There are three ways things can go from here. Either Son actually pulls out of the deal, or he comes back in under better terms than he’s getting now. Or he’s bluffing, and when it gets called the deal simply gets put back on.

Door Number Three Is Number One?

But there’s a real danger, if bluffing is what Son is thinking, that he is overplaying his hand. T-Mobile was not nearly as interested as its putative merger partner in this deal from the start. It is basically taking a victory lap to scoop up subscribers and spectrum cheap. It is not offering, and has never really appeared interested in, a merger of equals, which is what Son craves. If he pushes this too hard, T-Mobile might not give him a redo on the original terms. In other words, door number three might become door number one.

That would leave Sprint on its own again, but this does not bother me as much as some. First, Sprint’s loss in the most recent quarter was only $48 million, while its profit in the prior quarter was $206 million. In other words, over the last six months combined, Sprint remains a profitable company. It’s treasure trove of secptrum, as I have argued many times, all but guarantees it will be paid handsomely at some point, if it can avoid having to shed the assets in a fire sale - which this merger is only about two steps short of being, itself.

Profit is the key to heading that off. Profit means cash is not bleeding, and Sprint doesn’t have to rush. The other key is Son himself, who needs, as I’ve said before, to reassure the market that he will put in more cash in the short-term. Presumably if he’s killing the deal he’s willing to do that. If the merger comes off the table, we are back to my original calculations that Sprint stock is worth at least $16 a share. More than twice its current level.

To be honest, I’m almost hoping this is what happens. And I’d be bullish on Sprint stock if it did.

Or Maybe Just A Sweeter Deal

The other alternative is that T-Mobile agrees to sweeten the pot. Ever since this merger started, Contributor Stone Fox Capital saw Sprint as too desperate to merge, and therefore lacking any real leverage. It’s entirely possible Son agreed with them, and decided the only way to address that problem and give himself some leverage was to make it clear that he was prepared to walk away from the talks. Despite their show of indifference, T-Mobile’s CFO has admitted before that Sprint is “our most logical partner.”

Son appears to be looking to see a little more of that attitude at the negotiating table. He feels he is being under compensated for the unparalleled trove of spectrum he is bringing to this new wireless entity. If he is able to extract a better offer from T-Mobile, the deal may yet proceed. I already went over some of the numbers. If Son can get at least one T-Mobile share for every eight Sprint shares, and perhaps one for every seven, there may yet be substantial upside in Sprint stock. This too would be a reason to hold.

A Potential Verizon Play

In the main, I see potential for Sprint stock to regain some of the ground it has lost, and don’t recommend selling. There is only one exception to this. If Son really is bluffing, and the original deal really does come back, then Sprint stock is no longer a buy. As I said, the 9:1 ratio has already been more or less fully priced into the stock after yesterday’s bounce. But there may still be a way for investors to regain some of what they lost when the stock fell from $7.

The wireless wars have wrought nothing les than a fundamental transformation of the telecom space over the last few years. While I have regularly examined the impact for specific carriers this year, the broader industry trend is also significant. At the beginning of March, Moody’s downgraded the whole wireless sector in response to these competitive pressures.

Thus, the Sprint/T-Mobile merger’s real benefit would be not so much economies of scale as an end to competitive pressures, as each of the Big Three would control roughly one-third of the US wireless market and have little slack capacity in its network. This would give them a strong incentive to end the wireless wars. That is why AT&T and Verizon followed the declines of the two putative dance partners this week, albeit not quite as steeply.

If the merger were put back on, I would expect to see a corresponding bounce back in the Big Two stocks, as well. But I would buy Verizon before I played with AT&T. I have expressed before my view that AT&T is rather fraught with risk right now, as it tries to overcome a poor merger with DIRECTV and continues to see substantial revenue declines - not slowdowns in growth, actual declines - in wireless revenue. It is the only one of the four wireless companies currently losing postpaid phone subscribers.

Verizon, meanwhile, has vaulted back to the forefront of the infantry with strong growth and real pricing power following its decision to unveil an Unlimited data plan earlier this year. It has much less exposure to the imploding Pay-TV space and still has the best network and, at least by some measures, brand in wireless.

Investment Summary

If the original merger really does go through, a purchase of Verizon stock prior to the announcement could yield a quick bounce profit. This is in addition to the profit from Sprint itself, which is still selling for more than double the $3 when I suggested buying it last year.

However, if Son sticks to his guns and either ups the price or even walks away and goes back to building Sprint into an independent powerhouse, using its unparalleled spectrum, than Sprint stock itself is still the buy. I do not believe the merger will go through. We haven’t even talked about the possibility that the government would not let it go through even if Son backed down, but this article is long enough and its now almost 5AM. Suffice to say that the merger’s odds do not look good. And I still believe Sprint, with its improved financial health and maybe one last infusion from SoftBank if need be, can become a future mainstay in wireless with its spectrum assets.

I am holding on to my Sprint shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.